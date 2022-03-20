Raptors vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (39-31) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (26-26) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 20, 2022
Toronto Raptors 63, Philadelphia 76ers 69 (Q3 03:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
In the traditional four-minute-or-scoreless stretch for the Raptors – 10:07 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
5 straight by Maxey, who is up to 17/3 on 7-12 shooting, and the Sixers have pulled back ahead 65-63 midway through 3rd, despite Raptors having 12 (!) more shots at the rim. Some of that is b/c of the FT diff (15-9 Sixers edge), but mostly b/c of offensive rebounding (16-4 TOR). – 10:04 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey has made 100 threes this season and is shooting 41.5% from long range.
As a rookie, he made 31 threes and shot 30.1%. – 10:02 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Midway through the 3rd quarter and the Raptors have a 43.8% ORB%. #notgreat. – 9:59 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Raptors really haven’t done any crazy consistent scheming against Embiid, who is now 4-for-14 from the floor – 9:58 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Win or lose, this is another successful annoyance of Sixers/Sixers fans by the Raptors. – 9:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid is shooting 4-13 and has nine points to go with six rebounds. So far, this hasn’t been the big fella’s night. – 9:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors switch it up and go with Boucher over Achiuwa to start the third – 9:48 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
12 offensive boards, 18 2nd-chance pts, 29-19 rebounding edge, 36 pts in the paint. Despite the rough start, the undermanned/underdog Raptors are simply outworking Philly. They closed the half on a 16-3 run & turned a 16pt 1st-half deficit into a 3pt lead at the break. Impressive – 9:44 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
With the exception of a nice stretch from Maxey and a circus shot from Embiid, that was a tough quarter for the Sixers, as they were outworked on the glass (and in general) by the Raptors, who outscored the Sixers 30-17 in the 2nd to take a 57-54 lead at the half. – 9:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Raptors 57, Sixers 54. Toronto outscored the Sixers 30-17 in the second to erase a double-digit lead. Maxey has 12 and 3. Embiid has 9 on 4-of-12 shooting and 5 boards. Harden with 7-5-5 on 2-of-6 shooting. – 9:33 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps lead 57-54 at the half. The Raptors have 3,296 (12, actually) offensive rebounds. Siakam has 12-5-5. – 9:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
12 offensives boards, 18 second chance points, Raptors up 3 at the half in Philly – 9:33 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Another putback to close the half, because of course. It almost doesn’t even matter if the Raptors’ first shot goes in. Quite a turnaround here, it’s 57-54 Toronto at halftime. – 9:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After Philadelphia led by as many as 16 in the first half, Toronto is going to be leading going into the break. Impressive turnaround for the Raptors, playing without Fred VanVleet, as the Sixers have gone cold from deep. – 9:32 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors seem less discombobulated, now up 1
They got about 402 offensive boards – 9:31 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Toronto is rebounding 44 percent of its missed shots. Sunday night game and all, but Sixers stopped playing against a team that never stops playing hard. – 9:30 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
It’s not just that the Raptors are getting every offensive board, it’s that there are so many of them where actually two different Raptors are the closest ones to the ball. – 9:30 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I refuse to check this, but it seems to me that the Sixers almost routinely forget how to account for Chris Boucher. – 9:29 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The good version of Precious Achiuwa showed up tonight, and it’s a problem for Philly. Making shots, playing under control, even passed once or twice. – 9:26 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
You, dumb: The Raptors need more guards.
Me, smart: Precious Achiuwa is a shooting guard. – 9:25 PM
You, dumb: The Raptors need more guards.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden tracking a triple-double with about 4 minutes left in the 2nd quarter: 7-5-5 – 9:21 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
not sure trying to power up through Embiid is the right play if you’re built like Chris Boucher. – 9:15 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Brooks almost got Danny Green with a transition block, aka a petard hoisting. – 9:13 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
awesome defence from khem, really light on the feet to get the block on harden – 9:11 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
DeAndre Jordan with a take foul, his most notable contribution to date as a Sixer. – 9:11 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Georges Niang scoring 8 points in 7 minutes, and the Sixers STILL being a -8 in those minutes, is something special. Some bad DJ minutes here. – 9:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors still can’t stop anybody, but they’re hanging around thanks in large part to the energy of Boucher and Thad Young off the bench. Philly’s lead, which was 16 points a moment ago, is down to 6. – 9:09 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Raptors getting back in this with usual Raptors annoyances — transition, offensive boards, opportunistic doubles. Arena dead quiet except for one member of press row screaming at Doc Rivers to put Paul Reed in. – 9:08 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Georges Niang’s first 6 minutes tonight:
8 PTS / 3-4 fg / 2-3 3fg
minivan go brrr – 9:08 PM
Georges Niang’s first 6 minutes tonight:
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Spotted on the bench the bench:
A very upset @Bball_paul when Danny Green (@Danny Green) didn’t dunk this. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zRUmFHzWPh – 9:05 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
That brief moment that Danny Green contemplated attempting the dunk in transition, then realizing mid-air that he’s nearly 35, was worth the price of admission alone.
Also, the Sixers are up on the Raptors 37-27 at the end of 1. – 9:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 37, Raptors 27 at the end of the first. Sixers led by as many as 16 points and are shooting 60 percent from the floor. Maxey with 9 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Embiid with 7-3-2 but is 3-of-8 from the floor. – 9:03 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey’s first 8 minutes tonight:
9 PTS / 4-5 fg / 1-1 3fg – 8:58 PM
Tyrese Maxey’s first 8 minutes tonight:
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Raptors run an ATO called “turnover dunk” which I think wasn’t what they intended. – 8:57 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
tough last couple defensive possessions for the raps
– force tough embiid fadeaway but harris puts back offensive board
– poke ball away from embiid and scramble leads to wide open corner 3 – 8:55 PM
tough last couple defensive possessions for the raps
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden could probably have a few more assists already, just picking Toronto apart with his passing. – 8:54 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Raptors taking some suboptimal shots here and not making much impact defensively. An angry timeout from Nick Nurse after Maxey’s 3; he looks like he might prorogue somebody. – 8:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers have a 26-12 lead after that corner 3 from Maxey. They are shooting 10-of-15 from the floor, 3-of-6 from 3 and have not turned the ball over. Raptors are 5-of-14 from the floor. – 8:54 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Sixers by 10, Raptors look a bit discombobulated at both ends, which shouldn’t be entirely surprising – 8:48 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Matisse Thybulle with 8 points in the first 3+ minutes, personally matching Toronto’s total, just as we all expected this to start. – 8:44 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Matisse Thybulle’s first 3 minutes (!) tonight:
8 PTS / 3-3 fg / 2-2 3fg – 8:44 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Matisse Thybulle on pace to score 128 points in Wilt’s building. – 8:43 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: Sixers swingman Danny Green (1,538 career three pointers) needs 3 three pointers to tie Chris Paul for 37th on the NBA’s all-time three pointers list at 1,541. – 8:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Both Joel Embiid, James Harden starting tonight for 76ers in 8:30 p.m. home start vs. Raptors. So vs. visiting Heat on Monday . . . ? – 8:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Starters
Sixers: Thybulle, Harris, Embiid, Maxey, Harden
Raptors: Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam, Khem Barnes, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr. – 8:06 PM
Starters
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado’s three highest-scoring games on the road this season have been 13 (at New York, his hometown), 11 (at Atlanta, where he played college hoops) and 11 (at Philadelphia, his one start as a rookie) – 8:06 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid just went through his pregame warmup and he will play tonight in the first Sixers home regular season game that will go up against HBO’s Sunday night programming. – 8:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/y6t45BX0WV – 8:00 PM
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Joel Embiid will play tonight vs. Toronto. He was listed as questionable with back soreness. – 7:58 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Birch and Achiuwa starting together the adventures never end with the Raptors – 7:55 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
hey, @Matisse Thybulle are you forgetting something?! 🧦 pic.twitter.com/S3v0WTEwiz – 7:51 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Oladipo missing another game for Heat. Here are updates on three other injured players, as Heat looks to extend its lead over Sixers, Bucks tomorrow night in Philadelphia: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:49 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With VanVleet getting the night off, Nurse will try something he hinted at the other day: starting both Birch AND Achiuwa, along with Barnes, Trent and Siakam. – 7:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is out on the court for his usual pregame warmup. He’s questionable to play with back tightness. – 7:47 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
It’ll be Barnes, Trent, Siakam, Achiuwa and Birch to start for the Raptors toight, a rather large lineup – 7:47 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors starting BIG (for them): Trent, Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa, Birch – 7:47 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Great prizes from @coorslightca are up for grabs in Game Time.
Play while you countdown to tip-off for the chance to WIN.
📲: https://t.co/zknfYiw24l pic.twitter.com/8ygmVXeDjx – 7:45 PM
Great prizes from @coorslightca are up for grabs in Game Time.
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Leme see you walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk pic.twitter.com/2dTXrNbu9j – 7:43 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Raptors coach Nick Nurse said “we’ve got a lot of things on the menu” to defend Embiid and Harden. He acknowledged he thinks about showing his hand now for potential playoff matchup, but “I’ll probably throw everything out there tonight, just to see everything I can see.” – 7:39 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
It WAS a good Sunday…
Then Duke won.
Ugh.
Anyway…25 min away from Raptors / Sixers on @FAN590. Come join us. – 7:36 PM
It WAS a good Sunday…
Then Duke won.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Raptors now say Fred VanVleet (right knee injury management) is out tonight at Philadelphia.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:07 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nick Nurse says “there are a lot of things on the menu” when it comes to the Raptors’ defensive strategies for Joel Embiid and James Harden. – 7:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nurse says that Harden “is like a surgeon” out there, and now I’m thinking of Weird Al – 7:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Fred VanVleet is out tonight for Toronto, but Raptors coach Nick Nurse says he is going to play Monday in Chicago. VanVleet has been managing knee soreness for some time now, and Nurse says this is an injury management situation with Fred’s knee as far as him not playing today. – 7:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The plan is for Fred VanVleet to play tomorrow night in Chicago. With the Raps playing a back-to-back, he’s getting a night of ‘injury management’ in Philly this evening. – 7:04 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nurse confirms VanVleet isn’t playing because of an “injury management back-to-back situation.” – 7:02 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet will be healthy and ready to go for tomorrow’s game, Nick Nurse says – 7:02 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
ICYMI — Fred VanVleet is out vs. Sixers as he rests sore knee. Joel Embiid is questionable with a sore back. The game is at 830 tonight, which is weird for a Sunday and two Eastern Conference teams. – 6:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is still questionable for tonight’s game. Doc Rivers says he “hopes” he will be able to play. Embiid is questionable for a third straight game with back soreness, it is an 8:30pm tip and the Sixers play Miami here tomorrow night. – 6:48 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says he thinks Joel Embiid is playing tonight but doesn’t know yet. – 6:47 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I’m part 2 of my sit down with Paul Millsap, he opened up on mentoring the younger guys as well as the Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid debate #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/paul-mil… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:44 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Back to the NBA tonight, but won’t be seeing any players just yet. They’re still changing the ice to basketball here in Philly.
Paul Reed and the NineteenTimesFours take on the Proroguing Parliamentarians of Toronto in a rare 830pm start tonight. pic.twitter.com/sLs1FmWZMr – 6:26 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers have brought up Charles Bassey and Charlie Brown Jr. from the Blue Coats. – 6:14 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Charles Bassey has been recalled from Delaware and Charlie Brown Jr. has also been transferred to the 76ers, team says – 6:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers reserve center Charles Bassey has been recalled from the Blue Coats and 2/way wing Charlie Brown Jr. has also been transferred to the Sixers. – 6:06 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The #sixers have recalled Charles Bassey from the G-League.
Charlie Brown Jr (two-way contract) has also been transferred to the 76ers. – 6:05 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Charles Bassey has been recalled by the #Sixers, per team official – 6:04 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Join me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass, tomorrow at 7 ET for MIA/PHI!
Will be answering your NBA questions throughout the broadcast, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream – 6:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Great news for @Patrick Williams and the @Chicago Bulls Patrick is available Monday against the @raptors @UnitedCenter 6:45 CT pre Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ Rick Camp and me for hoops, entertainment,knowledge and fun. – 5:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Oladipo remains out for Heat, with Vincent also sidelined; Butler questionable vs. 76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
New for @NYDNSports: The Nets don’t actually have to be in the play-in tournament.
Here’s what needs to happen in Toronto, Cleveland and Brooklyn for the Nets to secure the No. 6 seed. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
DeAndre Jordan discovering niche as late addition to Sixers inquirer.com/sixers/deandre… via @phillyinquirer – 4:22 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Liked the little bark from Slow Mo after blocking Green. But JJJ on Scottie Barnes is still the best rookie comeuppance moment of the Grizzlies season. – 4:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo remains out for Heat, with Gabe Vincent also sidelined; Jimmy Butler questionable vs. 76ers after sitting out previous game with ankle sprain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:31 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Victor Oladipo did not travel to Philadelphia with the Heat today. – 3:15 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Oladipo missing another game for Heat. Here are updates on three other injured players, the Eastern standings, Philadelphia’s situation in advance of tomorrow’s game with seeding implications: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Monday at Philadelphia:
— Victor Oladipo (lower back spasms), out
— Gabe Vincent (big toe contusion), out
— Jimmy Butler (ankle sprain), questionable
— Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee), questionable.
— Kyle Guy (G League) out. – 3:05 PM
Heat injury report for Monday at Philadelphia:
— Victor Oladipo (lower back spasms), out
— Gabe Vincent (big toe contusion), out
— Jimmy Butler (ankle sprain), questionable
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Patrick Williams will make return to Bulls lineup Monday vs. Raptors nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/20/pat… – 3:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo (lower back spasms) and Gabe Vincent (big toe contusion) out tomorrow vs. 76ers.
Heat listing Jimmy Butler (ankle sprain) and Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) as questionable.
Kyle Guy is back in the G League. But Javonte Smart remains with the Heat. – 2:57 PM
Victor Oladipo (lower back spasms) and Gabe Vincent (big toe contusion) out tomorrow vs. 76ers.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Oladipo and Vincent both out against 76ers tomorrow for Heat. Oladipo back an issue. Butler, Martin questionable – 2:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Despite changes to Canada’s vaccination requirements for travelers entering the country, I’m told Kyrie Irving remains ineligible to play in Toronto. – 2:30 PM
