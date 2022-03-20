Spurs vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (27-44) play against the Golden State Warriors (23-23) at Chase Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 20, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 76, Golden State Warriors 71 (Q3 06:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green just got ejected.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green picks up his second technical foul just minutes after picking up his first. He never stopped barking at the ref after his first. He’s done for the night. – 10:08 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With Draymond Green’s horrendous missed 3 and Vassell’s air ball on the technical foul free throw, looks like they are shooting with a medicine ball. – 10:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green picks up his fourth foul, then picks up a technical foul.
Devin Vassell air balls the free throw. – 10:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That Draymond 3 was even worse in person than it looked on TV. – 10:04 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Keldon Johnson just has that spinning one-hand push shot down pat. Always wondered if he’d be better off taking it to the basket rather than settling for it, but it’s kinda difficult to argue that would be the better option at this point. – 10:03 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
A couple of times tonight Klay hasn’t known what they were doing out of a timeout. Draymond had to wave him to the opposite corner that time, another time he forgot they were in zone on defense. – 10:03 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After missing 3 shots in the first 3-plus minutes of the second half, a frustrated Klay Thompson yanks off his headband and throws it 20 feet into the air.
Has 12 points but is missing shots he usually makes rather easily. – 10:01 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Klay launched that head band into the crowd. He should chop the hair off too. Go back to 2018 vibes. – 10:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond and Wiggins with one of their favorite plays, where Draymond is fronted in the post and he calls for him to drive the front. – 9:59 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Starting the second half with a #SPLASH💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/757TeXCuP3 – 9:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Poole gets the 3rd quarter started with a 3-pointer. Poole finds Green on a slip next trip down.
SAS 63, GSW 60 | 11:17 3Q – 9:55 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With Poeltl in foul trouble, Warriors have outscored Spurs 34-20 in the paint.
Poeltl played 12 minutes in the first half. He scored 6 points and 5 of his 7 rebounds were on the offensive end. – 9:50 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
There’s no question the Spurs are in need of size at the forward positions, but man they could use someone like Ivey. They just don’t have a guy who can scorch defenders with his first step the way he can. Lonnie is their best in that capacity, but even he’s inconsistent with it. – 9:44 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram
Nikola Jokic is 7-for-22 tonight, which is his worst single-game percentage in 3 years. The Celtics are clobbering the Nuggets, after they clobbered the Warriors, and could be half a game out of the no. 2 seed by night’s end.
Boston’s for real.
theringer.com/nba/2022/3/1/2… – 9:44 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Shooting stats at the half for the Spurs and Warriors
Warriors made 65% of their shots in the paint, something to watch in the second half… pic.twitter.com/QADyJlhxlu – 9:42 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
IT’S GOOD!!!!
Dev beat the halftime buzzer with this one! pic.twitter.com/u6HqEspAvn – 9:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 6
GSW take 2Q 35-27
Spurs are winning the 3PT line by 12
Warriors winning paint by 14 pic.twitter.com/qtKMlZALT3 – 9:41 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Devin’s 3 stands. Spurs up 63-57 at the break after leading by as many as 14.
Spurs benefited from some bunch scoring punch provided by Richardson (12) and Collins (11). They were both 4 of 5 from the floor.
Warriors got 12 each from Thompson and a very active Porter Jr. – 9:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors outscore the Spurs 35-27 in the second quarter but trail by 6 points at halftime.
Thompson: 12 points
Porter Jr: 12 points, 8 rebounds
Poole: 9 points (4-9)
Golden State hasn’t had a lead in this game. – 9:40 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Devin Vassell with the incredible Harlem Globetrotters dribbling exhibition through the whole Warriors team into a one-legged 3 in the last 4 seconds of the half. – 9:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors going with Draymond at C and the paint opens up for a Wiggins drive. – 9:35 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Wiggins never got into a stance after the Poole made 3, and Murray just blew right past him for a layup. – 9:32 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Every time the Warriors make a run, the Spurs answer with a run of their own. Golden State has to start stringing together stops.
SAS 55, GSW 48 | 2:15 2Q – 9:32 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones knocks down a 3. Good sign for a guy who needs to extend his range and likely will do so in the offseason. – 9:29 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Ahead of tonight’s game, Stephen Curry provided us with an update on his sprained left foot. ESPN story on his comments: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:27 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kuminga back to really struggling on the defensive glass. Not jumping and getting beat to loose balls. No excuse for him to get outhustled by Weiskamp – 9:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kerr with extended run here for Bjelica as GSW has gotten back into it. His spacing is a good counter to Poeltl’s rim protection – 9:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Lots of teams have hidden smaller players on Kuminga. Eye-opening as he just put Dejounte Murray, a good but slight defender, in the goal. – 9:20 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
11 points in the first half for Zach Collins
6 points from three
2 paint points
2 points from mid-range
1 point from the foul line
Spurs push their lead back to 10 – 9:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Two of the best two-way guards to play the game.
@Klay Thompson x @Manu Ginobili pic.twitter.com/mvSI6bFGTI – 9:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
when Klay heats up >>>
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/ow6w8s2hBa – 9:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
12 points for Klay Thompson
6 points from three
4 points from mid-range
2 paint points
Spurs’ 14 point lead down to 7 – 9:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors go zone a couple of possessions. Flummoxed Spurs out of timeout, but next time Collins gets a beautiful slip to the rim in front of Bjelica at the base of the 3-2 for a foul – 9:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“Getting better by the day”
Warriors’ Stephen Curry eyes playoff return
https://t.co/YRmLyPsQX6 pic.twitter.com/muJ0E2zw6u – 9:12 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Zach Collins with 8 quick points, 2 no hesitation threes and another long 2. Spurs up 36-22 as the Warriors’ defense allowed the Spurs to shoot 9/11 from 2, gave up 10 3 point attempts, and fouled two 3-point shooters, Meanwhile, GSW O only generated 3 3s themselves. – 9:07 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Zach Collins has 8 points off the bench after going 2 of 2 from 3-pt. range. Josh Richardson said last week Collins needs to take those open looks he’s been getting from the top of the key. – 9:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 14
Spurs are winning the 3PT line 12-0 and FT line 6-0
Collins with 8 points in the opening quarter pic.twitter.com/WWWC5NAx9j – 9:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jonathan Kuminga dunks the ball while he’s still rising.
That’s wild. Mythical bounce.
Anyways, we’ve reached the end of the first quarter here at Chase Center:
SAS 36, GSW 22 – 9:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs up 36-22 after 1Q. Nice bounce back from that ugly opening period against New Orleans. – 9:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors have decent ball movement but it’s not resulting in the best looks. San Antonio is shooting 50 percent at the other end.
SAS 24, GSW 16 | 2:21 1Q – 9:02 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs are also benefiting from the return of scrappy Josh Richardson. – 9:01 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs so far are bouncing back nicely from Friday’s debacle against Pelicans. Warriors, meanwhile, look like a team trying to adjust from losing its leading scorer while trying to adjust to having Green back. – 9:01 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
two-handed jammmm
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/daQ8DFUbUk – 9:00 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The way I see it, Spurs x2/Wizards/Pels/Hawks; games like that are must wins for the Dubs with Steph out. Especially considering they still have Suns, Grizzlies, Jazz, Heat left on the schedule. – 8:59 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Shot charts during home Warriors games are subject to some major park effects. I thought all of these close shots were released at the rim but they’re all scored as outside RA pic.twitter.com/QCJgzlNCwv – 8:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Warriors fans with a round of applause for Pop after a video of Don Nelson played on the JumboTron congratulating him for becoming the NBA regular-season wins king. – 8:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jordan Poole with 2 very nice moves early, one a one-handed pass fake into an inside out dribble on the break, the other a pullback and blowby on Dejounte Murray. – 8:47 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
It took the Warriors nearly three minutes to get their first bucket of the game. – 8:46 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Let the fun begin! 🎉 Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn for your chance to win some cash to use in the Spurs Fan Shop ➡️ https://t.co/KplDOYCgdk pic.twitter.com/OyQDsfSoDq – 8:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors were 2-7 last season without Steph Curry.
Curry: “Different team this year.” pic.twitter.com/XimShuOEGQ – 8:31 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Final: Magic 90, Thunder 85
@Wendell Carter Jr. posted a career-high 30 points to go along with 16 rebounds.
First @Orlando Magic player to post at least 30 points and 16 rebounds since Nikola Vucevic did so against the Warriors on Feb. 19, 2021. – 8:21 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry is moving with a limp and has a walking boot on his left foot.
Here’s a quick video of the walk and then his detailed soundbite on what he is able to do right now. pic.twitter.com/7ibdR581Qh – 8:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
tfw Dubs basketball is up next
stream the game LIVE 👉 https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/hml3x3heRg – 8:16 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Spurs Fam, it’s almost that time 💪
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/5JgkT2vwg6 – 8:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry says that right now he’s limited to doing work that doesn’t require him using his feet. Foot is feeling better every day. Says he optimistic that he’ll return before the playoffs. – 8:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry is hopeful he can get back to basketball activities next week. – 8:12 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Even with Josh Richardson available after healing from a calf injury, Pop is sticking with Josh Primo in the starting lineup.
Primo will join Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl and Dejounte Murray.
Warriors are going with Wiggins, Green, Looney, Thompson and Poole. – 8:09 PM
Even with Josh Richardson available after healing from a calf injury, Pop is sticking with Josh Primo in the starting lineup.
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/mxgX9si7fp – 8:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Josh Primo will start again tonight. Lineups via Warriors pic.twitter.com/pkLGUVuDL5 – 8:07 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Spurs pic.twitter.com/Ib1nTVXsom – 8:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is Steph Curry detailing the specifics of his foot injury and recovery. Says he believes he will return before Game 1 of the playoffs: “I’m an optimist.”
Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/5vEPeI6qR1 – 8:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry on how his left foot injury is feeling right now: “It was painful at first, getting better every day.” – 8:05 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
You love to see it
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/QYHcpcuhT3 – 8:03 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Lonnie Walker (back spasms) is on this trip. Pop didn’t have an update on his status for Wednesday’s game at Portland: “I have no idea. They (the medical staff) will tell me, then I will know.” – 7:59 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
📍San Francisco, CA
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/mlxyzJJCGs – 7:26 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Draymond Green will start and Moses Moody (shoulder) is out, per Collins. – 7:00 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Following the news of knee swelling for James Wiseman, Kerr said Bob Myers and his group are “constantly looking at options” at who might be available to help. Don’t expect another Bogut return though. “Nothing like that on the horizon.” – 6:58 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Gary Payton II and Moses Moody won’t play tonight, but should travel with the team during its upcoming road trip. – 6:48 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said Draymond’s minutes will tick up to about 28 tonight. He will start, alongside Klay, Jordan, Wigs, and Loon. – 6:46 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green will start today against the Spurs, and he will play around 28 minutes, per Steve Kerr. – 6:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Spurs
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green (28ish minutes)
Kevon Looney – 6:46 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green will start tonight. Kerr says it’s because his minutes have been increased to 28-ish.
He joins Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. – 6:46 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green will start tonight. He’ll play around 28 minutes. – 6:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Moses Moody has been downgraded to out tonight for the Warriors vs Spurs. Dealing with a right shoulder issue. Isn’t considered serious. – 6:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Combined score in the Pelicans’ last two first quarters:
Pelicans – 70
Spurs/Hawks – 28 – 6:35 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
After leading 35-10 through one quarter Friday in San Antonio, #Pelicans have managed to play just as well in first period tonight against Atlanta – 6:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Latest Spurscast episode available on Spotify with @stephenreports: open.spotify.com/episode/7GxkRQ…
– the Spurs before the blowout loss to the Pelicans
– Doug McDermott out for rest of season due to injury
– Keldon Johnson’s improved scoring since the trade deadline – 6:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Gabe Brown is going to be an undrafted FA pickup by the Spurs and play 10 years – 6:03 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Magic:
– Mann
– Wiggins
– Pokusevski
– Bazley
– Roby
Theo Maledon, Vit Krejci, Lindy Waters III and Olivier Sarr are available off the bench. – 5:51 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Portland (26-44) just lost to Pacers by 31 points, making Trail Blazers 1-10 since the All-Star break. #Pelicans lead is three full games on Portland, while 2.5 games ahead of San Antonio (27-44) – 5:50 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jay Wright going to San Antonio for the Sweet 16. Wonder if he knows anybody there who can tell him where the good restaurants are. – 5:09 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich takes the #1 spot in all-time coaching wins.
Former NBA head coach @VinndyDHoops joined @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson and shared his experiences from the days he played for Popovich. pic.twitter.com/CchC4QYYYj – 4:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bates-Diop (back) remains out, per Spurs, but Richardson (calf) will be available tonight vs. GSW.
Cacok is also available after having been previously ruled out on G League assignment. – 4:30 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
The Mustang’s been running wild since his @KentuckyMBB days 😼🐎
#MarchMadness | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/66ktz518Nz – 4:21 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jordan Poole had NBA dreams as a sixth-grader. His dad/coach, Anthony, told him he’d ‘be lucky to play overseas.’ Jordan’s response was a vivid illustration of his competitive will. The Warriors can testify to that. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable to play on Monday in Dallas. He’s dealing with a right forearm contusion he suffered Monday in San Antonio. – 3:47 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
#Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes Stephen Curry’s foot injury has a promising silver lining.
#DubNation #NBA
sportscasting.com/steve-kerr-bel… – 3:14 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Mitch Richmond pic.twitter.com/dTP2Ug030N – 2:57 PM
