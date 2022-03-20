Stephen Curry expects to return before Playoffs

Anthony Slater: Here is Steph Curry detailing the specifics of his foot injury and recovery. Says he believes he will return before Game 1 of the playoffs: “I’m an optimist.” Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/5vEPeI6qR1
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Ahead of tonight’s game, Stephen Curry provided us with an update on his sprained left foot. ESPN story on his comments: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:27 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“Getting better by the day”
Warriors’ Stephen Curry eyes playoff return
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors were 2-7 last season without Steph Curry.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry is moving with a limp and has a walking boot on his left foot.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry says that right now he’s limited to doing work that doesn’t require him using his feet. Foot is feeling better every day. Says he optimistic that he’ll return before the playoffs. – 8:13 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is Steph Curry detailing the specifics of his foot injury and recovery. Says he believes he will return before Game 1 of the playoffs: “I’m an optimist.”
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
#Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes Stephen Curry’s foot injury has a promising silver lining.
David Locke @DLocke09
154 players have taken 140 catch and shoot 3s this season
1. Anfernee Simmons 48%
2. Seth Curry 47
3. Luke Kennard 46
4. Zach LaVine 46
5. Cameron Johnson 45
6. Fred VanVleet 45
7. Norman Powell 44
8. Harrison Barnes 44
9. Keldon Johnson 43
10. Grant Williams 43 – 1:37 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
24 NBA players have taken 200 off the bounce 3 point shots this season
1. Mike Conley 40.4%
2. Tyrese Haliburton 40.1%
3. Darius Garland 39.2%
4. Stephen Curry 37.4%
5. Trae Young 37.1%
6. Tyler Herro 36.9
7. Devin Booker 36.3
8. Donovan Mitchell 35.6
9. Luka Doncic 35.4 – 1:28 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
With the Warriors undermanned without Steph Curry, key role players will have to step up. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/18/esp… – 1:00 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry (foot), James Wiseman (G League rehab assignment), Gary Payton II (knee) and Andre Iguodala (back) tonight vs. Spurs.
Moody Moses (shoulder) is questionable.
The Warriors’ record the last three seasons without Stephen Curry is 18-57. – 11:57 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
With the Warriors undermanned without Steph Curry, key role players will have to step up. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/18/esp… – 4:00 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry’s big game in return shows how key he is for #Nets nypost.com/2022/03/19/set… via @nypostsports – 11:18 PM
CJ Holmes: Curry on how his left foot injury is feeling right now: “It was painful at first, getting better every day.” -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / March 20, 2022
CJ Holmes: Curry is hopeful he can get back to basketball activities next week. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / March 20, 2022
