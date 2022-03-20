Steve Nash: Ben Simmons still isn't able to do anything

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) will be out until next week. Tomorrow against the Jazz will mark the 7th straight game Aldridge has missed with a right hip impingement. Nets must be careful here: LMA underwent surgery on right hip in 2012. – 1:17 PM
Steve Nash said LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) will be out until next week. Tomorrow against the Jazz will mark the 7th straight game Aldridge has missed with a right hip impingement. Nets must be careful here: LMA underwent surgery on right hip in 2012. – 1:17 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash also said that LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) will be out at least another week as he continues his rehab. – 1:08 PM
Nash also said that LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) will be out at least another week as he continues his rehab. – 1:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons did physio today. Has no updates on him at all. Expects LaMarcus Aldridge back next week. – 12:36 PM
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons did physio today. Has no updates on him at all. Expects LaMarcus Aldridge back next week. – 12:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash, who at Santa Clara pulled off his own upset as a 15-seed over Arizona, calls St. Peter’s “an incredible story.” Admitted he did not know they were a local school. – 12:35 PM
Steve Nash, who at Santa Clara pulled off his own upset as a 15-seed over Arizona, calls St. Peter’s “an incredible story.” Admitted he did not know they were a local school. – 12:35 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says there is no update on Simmons. He still isn’t able to do anything. Nash says he is still hopeful Simmons plays this year. – 12:32 PM
Nash says there is no update on Simmons. He still isn’t able to do anything. Nash says he is still hopeful Simmons plays this year. – 12:32 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD and Kyrie getting some shots up after practice. Simmons not on the floor with his teammates as practice wraps up. We’ll get another update from Nash soon. pic.twitter.com/USaxDIM9sM – 12:05 PM
KD and Kyrie getting some shots up after practice. Simmons not on the floor with his teammates as practice wraps up. We’ll get another update from Nash soon. pic.twitter.com/USaxDIM9sM – 12:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
No Ben Simmons on the Nets’ practice floor today. He’s been seen on the floor getting individual work done before. Could be in the back getting treatment. Nash last said Simmons isn’t doing individual work yet. Updates to come. – 12:04 PM
No Ben Simmons on the Nets’ practice floor today. He’s been seen on the floor getting individual work done before. Could be in the back getting treatment. Nash last said Simmons isn’t doing individual work yet. Updates to come. – 12:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Following epidural, Ben Simmons hasn’t done any on court workouts yet nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/19/fol… – 2:00 PM
Following epidural, Ben Simmons hasn’t done any on court workouts yet nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/19/fol… – 2:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Effort… felt it in shoot around this morning. Gave ’em a pep-talk that this is a trap game and that [Por] would play hard…and we took it for granted and it took us a big hole and a poor half to figure it out.”
-Steve Nash on what plagued #Nets defense. – 10:25 PM
“Effort… felt it in shoot around this morning. Gave ’em a pep-talk that this is a trap game and that [Por] would play hard…and we took it for granted and it took us a big hole and a poor half to figure it out.”
-Steve Nash on what plagued #Nets defense. – 10:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash: “We wasted a half out there tonight, and hopefully we learn from it.” – 10:20 PM
Steve Nash: “We wasted a half out there tonight, and hopefully we learn from it.” – 10:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash was asked if there’s an emotional let down when Kyrie Irving isn’t in the lineup. Said he thinks it’s more of a talent deficit than emotional let down. – 10:19 PM
Steve Nash was asked if there’s an emotional let down when Kyrie Irving isn’t in the lineup. Said he thinks it’s more of a talent deficit than emotional let down. – 10:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says he didn’t want to play Seth Curry so many (3) minutes returning to the lineup. But “I also didn’t want to lose the game.” – 10:16 PM
Steve Nash says he didn’t want to play Seth Curry so many (3) minutes returning to the lineup. But “I also didn’t want to lose the game.” – 10:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said the Nets only played one half tonight, are lucky they won. Said he didn’t want to play Seth Curry nearly 40 minutes in his first game back. He also didn’t want to lose the game. – 10:16 PM
Steve Nash said the Nets only played one half tonight, are lucky they won. Said he didn’t want to play Seth Curry nearly 40 minutes in his first game back. He also didn’t want to lose the game. – 10:16 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash admits he was a little upset at halftime. Says his guys only played half a game tonight and luckily it was enough to get a win. – 10:15 PM
Steve Nash admits he was a little upset at halftime. Says his guys only played half a game tonight and luckily it was enough to get a win. – 10:15 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash: “We only played one half tonight. We’re lucky it was good enough to win the game.” – 10:15 PM
Nash: “We only played one half tonight. We’re lucky it was good enough to win the game.” – 10:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Early timeout for Steve Nash, as the Trail Blazers hold a 17-16 lead at the 6:53 mark of the 1st quarter. This is the kind of game against a non-playoff opponent the Nets have lost in the past. They can’t afford to take any team lightly and have to step it up soon. – 7:49 PM
Early timeout for Steve Nash, as the Trail Blazers hold a 17-16 lead at the 6:53 mark of the 1st quarter. This is the kind of game against a non-playoff opponent the Nets have lost in the past. They can’t afford to take any team lightly and have to step it up soon. – 7:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash gives an update on Ben Simmons.
“He hasn’t practiced yet for us….He’s done some individual workouts, then he had the flare up. So that’s the next step. That’s a step he hasn’t got back to yet, is individual on-court workouts.”
#Netsworld pic.twitter.com/CIajKLHBpP – 6:20 PM
Steve Nash gives an update on Ben Simmons.
“He hasn’t practiced yet for us….He’s done some individual workouts, then he had the flare up. So that’s the next step. That’s a step he hasn’t got back to yet, is individual on-court workouts.”
#Netsworld pic.twitter.com/CIajKLHBpP – 6:20 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A couple follow ups from Nash:
Simmons isn’t able to do anything right now. Simmons did a couple individual workouts in the beginning and hasn’t been able to do anything since. Nash says he doesn’t remember if Simmons was showing back issues or not during initial workouts. – 6:01 PM
A couple follow ups from Nash:
Simmons isn’t able to do anything right now. Simmons did a couple individual workouts in the beginning and hasn’t been able to do anything since. Nash says he doesn’t remember if Simmons was showing back issues or not during initial workouts. – 6:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Asked by @Nick Friedell, Steve Nash says he can’t remember if Ben Simmons had back issues when he first arrived in Brooklyn, that Simmons has yet to practice & has only done individual workouts, and that after this latest back flare-up, he’s trying to get *back* to individual work – 5:59 PM
Asked by @Nick Friedell, Steve Nash says he can’t remember if Ben Simmons had back issues when he first arrived in Brooklyn, that Simmons has yet to practice & has only done individual workouts, and that after this latest back flare-up, he’s trying to get *back* to individual work – 5:59 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says he cannot remember if Ben Simmons had any back issues when he first got to Brooklyn. Says he hasn’t practiced yet for the team but has done some individual workouts and that’s when he first got the flare up. Hasn’t done those individual on court workouts since. – 5:56 PM
Steve Nash says he cannot remember if Ben Simmons had any back issues when he first got to Brooklyn. Says he hasn’t practiced yet for the team but has done some individual workouts and that’s when he first got the flare up. Hasn’t done those individual on court workouts since. – 5:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash responds “yeah” when asked if Ben Simmons has “a strain or something like that” in his back. Simmons underwent an MRI, and when asked if the MRI came back clean, he said “what does clean mean?”
Nash appears to be in the dark about Simmons’ recovery progress. – 5:52 PM
Steve Nash responds “yeah” when asked if Ben Simmons has “a strain or something like that” in his back. Simmons underwent an MRI, and when asked if the MRI came back clean, he said “what does clean mean?”
Nash appears to be in the dark about Simmons’ recovery progress. – 5:52 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash has no update on Simmons’ possible return to the floor. He says Simmons had an MRI on his back over the last couple weeks and now the Nets are just hoping that Simmons starts to feel better soon. – 5:51 PM
Nash has no update on Simmons’ possible return to the floor. He says Simmons had an MRI on his back over the last couple weeks and now the Nets are just hoping that Simmons starts to feel better soon. – 5:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash asked if the MRI came back clean. “What’s clean? He has something with his back.” Calls it a strain. – 5:50 PM
Nash asked if the MRI came back clean. “What’s clean? He has something with his back.” Calls it a strain. – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Simmons’ MRI revealed the strain he’s dealing with. – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash says Simmons’ MRI revealed the strain he’s dealing with. – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash has no update on how Ben Simmons is doing since he had the epidural. Says he thinks Simmons has had an MRI but that was a couple weeks ago. – 5:49 PM
Steve Nash has no update on how Ben Simmons is doing since he had the epidural. Says he thinks Simmons has had an MRI but that was a couple weeks ago. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons had an MRI a couple weeks ago. Said it’s old news. – 5:49 PM
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons had an MRI a couple weeks ago. Said it’s old news. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The March edition of the Nets mailbag is up. On Ben Simmons, free agency, the draft and more: theathletic.com/3193570/2022/0… – 11:37 AM
The March edition of the Nets mailbag is up. On Ben Simmons, free agency, the draft and more: theathletic.com/3193570/2022/0… – 11:37 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, six players recorded a triple-double:
✅ Draymond Green
✅ James Harden
✅ Nikola Jokic
✅ Domantas Sabonis
✅ Ben Simmons
✅ Russell Westbrook
That’s the most triple-doubles recorded in a single day in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/aXfFCeDxyv – 4:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2021, six players recorded a triple-double:
✅ Draymond Green
✅ James Harden
✅ Nikola Jokic
✅ Domantas Sabonis
✅ Ben Simmons
✅ Russell Westbrook
That’s the most triple-doubles recorded in a single day in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/aXfFCeDxyv – 4:01 PM
More on this storyline
Alex Schiffer: Ben Simmons is not on the floor at Nets practice for the portion we are allowed to see. He could still very well be in the building. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / March 20, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Andre Drummond said Ben Simmons is here. Didn’t elaborate on what he is or isn’t doing. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / March 20, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Andre Drummond said Ben Simmons “is always around the team when he’s not rehabbing.” “He’s at all the practices, all the shootarounds.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / March 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.