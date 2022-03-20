Suns vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (57-14) play against the Sacramento Kings (47-47) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 20, 2022
Phoenix Suns 49, Sacramento Kings 59 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Credit to the Kings for finding a rhythm after the Suns didn’t have much pop to start the game. 11-of-19 from 3 and a lot of those were open looks.
A 10-point deficit isn’t all that bad considering how it looked on both ends. – 7:03 PM
Credit to the Kings for finding a rhythm after the Suns didn’t have much pop to start the game. 11-of-19 from 3 and a lot of those were open looks.
A 10-point deficit isn’t all that bad considering how it looked on both ends. – 7:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Shamet passed up a 3 as the shot clock expired as the #Suns trail by 10 at the break. #Kings – 7:03 PM
Shamet passed up a 3 as the shot clock expired as the #Suns trail by 10 at the break. #Kings – 7:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: SAC 59, PHX 49
Ayton: 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 5-6 FG
Booker: 8 Pts, 3 Ast, 4-8 FG
Bridges: 9 Pts, 6-6 FT
Sabonis: 10 Pts, 8 Reb
SAC: 11-19 3P; PHX: 6-14 3P – 7:03 PM
Halftime: SAC 59, PHX 49
Ayton: 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 5-6 FG
Booker: 8 Pts, 3 Ast, 4-8 FG
Bridges: 9 Pts, 6-6 FT
Sabonis: 10 Pts, 8 Reb
SAC: 11-19 3P; PHX: 6-14 3P – 7:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings lead the Suns 59-59 at the half. They are 11 of 19 (.579) from 3-point range. Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes have 10 points apiece. Deandre Ayton has 10 for Phoenix. – 7:02 PM
Kings lead the Suns 59-59 at the half. They are 11 of 19 (.579) from 3-point range. Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes have 10 points apiece. Deandre Ayton has 10 for Phoenix. – 7:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead the Suns 59-49 at the half. Didn’t see that coming. Barnes and Sabonis have 10 points each. – 7:02 PM
Kings lead the Suns 59-49 at the half. Didn’t see that coming. Barnes and Sabonis have 10 points each. – 7:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Kings continue to pour it on. Up 12, their largest lead as Sabonis has nine. #Suns – 6:58 PM
#Kings continue to pour it on. Up 12, their largest lead as Sabonis has nine. #Suns – 6:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are 10 of 16 (.625) from 3-point range. They lead the Suns 50-40 with 2:38 to play in the first half. – 6:53 PM
The Kings are 10 of 16 (.625) from 3-point range. They lead the Suns 50-40 with 2:38 to play in the first half. – 6:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Damian Jones has his sixth 3-pointer of the season and his first since Feb. 3. – 6:47 PM
Damian Jones has his sixth 3-pointer of the season and his first since Feb. 3. – 6:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Damian Jones just hit a corner 3. It was a good season, but now it’s time to fold the franchise. – 6:46 PM
Damian Jones just hit a corner 3. It was a good season, but now it’s time to fold the franchise. – 6:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Damian Jones 3.
Yes. 3.
Former #Suns big has seven off the bench as #Kings are up eight with 5:44 left in the 1st half. – 6:46 PM
Damian Jones 3.
Yes. 3.
Former #Suns big has seven off the bench as #Kings are up eight with 5:44 left in the 1st half. – 6:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Shamet 3. #Suns down five as Bridges hit two FTs when trailing by 10. – 6:45 PM
Shamet 3. #Suns down five as Bridges hit two FTs when trailing by 10. – 6:45 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
DiVincenzo is a very good shooter when his feet are set. Kings up 38-28. – 6:43 PM
DiVincenzo is a very good shooter when his feet are set. Kings up 38-28. – 6:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead Suns 26-22 after 1Q. Harrison Barnes leads with 7 points. Sabonis has 6 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists. – 6:35 PM
Kings lead Suns 26-22 after 1Q. Harrison Barnes leads with 7 points. Sabonis has 6 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists. – 6:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Much better energy since the timeout. Now come the minutes without Booker. – 6:34 PM
Much better energy since the timeout. Now come the minutes without Booker. – 6:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: SAC 26, PHX 22
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-3 FG
Booker: 4 Pts, 2 Ast, 2-6 FG
Holiday: 5 Pts
Sabonis: 6 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast – 6:33 PM
End of 1Q: SAC 26, PHX 22
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-3 FG
Booker: 4 Pts, 2 Ast, 2-6 FG
Holiday: 5 Pts
Sabonis: 6 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast – 6:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We should always remember March 15, 2022. It was the last time Torrey Craig ever missed a shot – 6:30 PM
We should always remember March 15, 2022. It was the last time Torrey Craig ever missed a shot – 6:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Craig has now made 14 consecutive shots in his last three games with that one being perhaps the most difficult of release.
Scoop shot after a Euro step. #Suns down five. – 6:30 PM
Craig has now made 14 consecutive shots in his last three games with that one being perhaps the most difficult of release.
Scoop shot after a Euro step. #Suns down five. – 6:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Current #Suns lineup:
Aaron Holiday
Landry Shamet
Devin Booker
Torrey Craig
JaVale McGee – 6:29 PM
Current #Suns lineup:
Aaron Holiday
Landry Shamet
Devin Booker
Torrey Craig
JaVale McGee – 6:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are 2-for-7 from 3, 4-for-10 on 2s. Settled for a couple 3s, but this is a pretty bleh start offensively all around – 6:27 PM
Suns are 2-for-7 from 3, 4-for-10 on 2s. Settled for a couple 3s, but this is a pretty bleh start offensively all around – 6:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This game needed a timeout called.
A little rough patch here. #Suns down seven to #Kings – 6:26 PM
This game needed a timeout called.
A little rough patch here. #Suns down seven to #Kings – 6:26 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Domantas Sabonis is well on his way to another 20-rebound game. He has seven boards in the first nine minutes vs. the Suns. – 6:26 PM
Domantas Sabonis is well on his way to another 20-rebound game. He has seven boards in the first nine minutes vs. the Suns. – 6:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Starting 2-for-2 today, Deandre Ayton has made 26 of his 32 hook shots (81.3%) since the All-Star break.
It’s eye-opening how much of a weapon that shot has become. Enlightening.
A revelAYTON, if you will. – 6:20 PM
Starting 2-for-2 today, Deandre Ayton has made 26 of his 32 hook shots (81.3%) since the All-Star break.
It’s eye-opening how much of a weapon that shot has become. Enlightening.
A revelAYTON, if you will. – 6:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got some interesting side stories here:
1. Aaron Holiday facing brother Justin Holiday.
2. Trey Lyles and Devin Booker were teammates at Kentucky.
3. Donte DiVincenzo and Mikal Bridges were teammates at Villanova.
This is Elfrid Payton’s 1st start this season. #Suns #Kings – 6:20 PM
Got some interesting side stories here:
1. Aaron Holiday facing brother Justin Holiday.
2. Trey Lyles and Devin Booker were teammates at Kentucky.
3. Donte DiVincenzo and Mikal Bridges were teammates at Villanova.
This is Elfrid Payton’s 1st start this season. #Suns #Kings – 6:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes gets the Kings on the board. Good sign, since he went scoreless last game. – 6:12 PM
Harrison Barnes gets the Kings on the board. Good sign, since he went scoreless last game. – 6:12 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
ending the home stand in style 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS
(📸 by Rocky Widner) pic.twitter.com/bdj4D5kRrg – 6:03 PM
ending the home stand in style 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS
(📸 by Rocky Widner) pic.twitter.com/bdj4D5kRrg – 6:03 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers led the entire way and crushed the Blazers, 129-98. A feel-good win, the second-largest this season.
Brissett has 24/9, Justin Anderson started and scored 18 (3-6 3s), Jalen Smith and Terry Taylor both scored 17.
Up next: Wed. v Kings — a renuion game. – 5:49 PM
Pacers led the entire way and crushed the Blazers, 129-98. A feel-good win, the second-largest this season.
Brissett has 24/9, Justin Anderson started and scored 18 (3-6 3s), Jalen Smith and Terry Taylor both scored 17.
Up next: Wed. v Kings — a renuion game. – 5:49 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/TyLzm9rSJf – 5:46 PM
Today’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/TyLzm9rSJf – 5:46 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Always a good day when DA hits his signature shot. ☄️ pic.twitter.com/aKrD7PI75Z – 5:40 PM
Always a good day when DA hits his signature shot. ☄️ pic.twitter.com/aKrD7PI75Z – 5:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns – 3/20:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 5:39 PM
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns – 3/20:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 5:39 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings starters vs. Suns:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 5:31 PM
Kings starters vs. Suns:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 5:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns – 3/20:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 5:31 PM
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns – 3/20:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 5:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns – 3/20:
De’Aaron Fox (Right Hand Soreness) – OUT – 5:30 PM
Updated Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns – 3/20:
De’Aaron Fox (Right Hand Soreness) – OUT – 5:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Warming up the bunnies.
@Devin Booker | 📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ pic.twitter.com/uwb4NuVaRZ – 5:26 PM
Warming up the bunnies.
@Devin Booker | 📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ pic.twitter.com/uwb4NuVaRZ – 5:26 PM
David ‘Dubi’ Pick @IAmDPick
Namon Wright (@kharyw) full highlights from the BBL Cup Finals historic win with Cheshire Phoenix 🏆 pic.twitter.com/u1qdeKXpHQ – 5:02 PM
Namon Wright (@kharyw) full highlights from the BBL Cup Finals historic win with Cheshire Phoenix 🏆 pic.twitter.com/u1qdeKXpHQ – 5:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen Cam Johnson, Cam Payne, Landry Shamet and Torrey Craig all thrive in spot starts for the Suns. I’d imagine that’s the goal with starting Elfrid Payton today, especially since it allows Aaron Holiday to lead the second unit – 4:45 PM
Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen Cam Johnson, Cam Payne, Landry Shamet and Torrey Craig all thrive in spot starts for the Suns. I’d imagine that’s the goal with starting Elfrid Payton today, especially since it allows Aaron Holiday to lead the second unit – 4:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he doesn’t have any update on Chris Paul as far as timetable in return, but Paul is doing more and more in looking to return from fractured right thumb.
Remember what Paul said during #NBAAllStar weekend that as soon as he’s able to play, he will. #Suns – 4:34 PM
Monty Williams said he doesn’t have any update on Chris Paul as far as timetable in return, but Paul is doing more and more in looking to return from fractured right thumb.
Remember what Paul said during #NBAAllStar weekend that as soon as he’s able to play, he will. #Suns – 4:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Elfrid Payton will get the start for Cameron Payne, Monty Williams said. #Suns – 4:31 PM
Elfrid Payton will get the start for Cameron Payne, Monty Williams said. #Suns – 4:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jae Crowder will be back for the Suns today, per Monty Williams. – 4:30 PM
Jae Crowder will be back for the Suns today, per Monty Williams. – 4:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Elfrid Payton will start in place of Cam Payne. – 4:30 PM
Monty Williams said Elfrid Payton will start in place of Cam Payne. – 4:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Elfrid Payton will start in Cam Payne’s place today – 4:30 PM
Monty Williams said Elfrid Payton will start in Cam Payne’s place today – 4:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns point guard Cameron Payne out at Sacramento with non-COVID illness azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:27 PM
Phoenix #Suns point guard Cameron Payne out at Sacramento with non-COVID illness azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:27 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox is out for today’s game vs. Suns with the hand injury. Alvin Gentry says it’s pain management in the short term, but in the long term he’s fine. – 4:21 PM
De’Aaron Fox is out for today’s game vs. Suns with the hand injury. Alvin Gentry says it’s pain management in the short term, but in the long term he’s fine. – 4:21 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox will travel with the team on the upcoming road trip. “It’s just pain management, short term.” -Alvin Gentry – 4:19 PM
De’Aaron Fox will travel with the team on the upcoming road trip. “It’s just pain management, short term.” -Alvin Gentry – 4:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox will be out again for today’s game vs. the Phoenix Suns due to right hand soreness, according to interim coach Alvin Gentry. – 4:18 PM
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox will be out again for today’s game vs. the Phoenix Suns due to right hand soreness, according to interim coach Alvin Gentry. – 4:18 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Play Game Day Memory Match for your chance to win courtside seats, sleep accessories and more!
Courtesy of @mattressfirm 👉 https://t.co/hrEuuqsP9C pic.twitter.com/gceEfsA28D – 4:00 PM
Play Game Day Memory Match for your chance to win courtside seats, sleep accessories and more!
Courtesy of @mattressfirm 👉 https://t.co/hrEuuqsP9C pic.twitter.com/gceEfsA28D – 4:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns guard Cameron Payne out today at Sacramento with non-COVID illness. – 3:43 PM
#Suns guard Cameron Payne out today at Sacramento with non-COVID illness. – 3:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings gameday: De’Aaron Fox’s status for Slamson’s slime-green themed Nickelodeon Day birthday bash
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:06 PM
Kings gameday: De’Aaron Fox’s status for Slamson’s slime-green themed Nickelodeon Day birthday bash
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:06 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
154 players have taken 140 catch and shoot 3s this season
1. Anfernee Simmons 48%
2. Seth Curry 47
3. Luke Kennard 46
4. Zach LaVine 46
5. Cameron Johnson 45
6. Fred VanVleet 45
7. Norman Powell 44
8. Harrison Barnes 44
9. Keldon Johnson 43
10. Grant Williams 43 – 1:37 PM
154 players have taken 140 catch and shoot 3s this season
1. Anfernee Simmons 48%
2. Seth Curry 47
3. Luke Kennard 46
4. Zach LaVine 46
5. Cameron Johnson 45
6. Fred VanVleet 45
7. Norman Powell 44
8. Harrison Barnes 44
9. Keldon Johnson 43
10. Grant Williams 43 – 1:37 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
50 players have taken 200 catch and shoot 3s this season
1. Luke Kennard 46%
2. Cameron Johnson 45
3. Fred VanVleet 45
4. Keldon Johnson 43
5. Patty Mills 43
6. Desmond Bane 42
7. KCP 42
8. Andrew Wiggins 42
9. LaMelo Ball 42
10. Max Strus 41
11. Pat Connaughton 41 – 1:34 PM
50 players have taken 200 catch and shoot 3s this season
1. Luke Kennard 46%
2. Cameron Johnson 45
3. Fred VanVleet 45
4. Keldon Johnson 43
5. Patty Mills 43
6. Desmond Bane 42
7. KCP 42
8. Andrew Wiggins 42
9. LaMelo Ball 42
10. Max Strus 41
11. Pat Connaughton 41 – 1:34 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
24 NBA players have taken 200 off the bounce 3 point shots this season
1. Mike Conley 40.4%
2. Tyrese Haliburton 40.1%
3. Darius Garland 39.2%
4. Stephen Curry 37.4%
5. Trae Young 37.1%
6. Tyler Herro 36.9
7. Devin Booker 36.3
8. Donovan Mitchell 35.6
9. Luka Doncic 35.4 – 1:28 PM
24 NBA players have taken 200 off the bounce 3 point shots this season
1. Mike Conley 40.4%
2. Tyrese Haliburton 40.1%
3. Darius Garland 39.2%
4. Stephen Curry 37.4%
5. Trae Young 37.1%
6. Tyler Herro 36.9
7. Devin Booker 36.3
8. Donovan Mitchell 35.6
9. Luka Doncic 35.4 – 1:28 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
𝟐/𝟑/𝟏𝟕: 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬
Three…Two…One… BOOK IT. 🚨
@SweetJames | Sweet Play Since ‘68 pic.twitter.com/89digwHioA – 12:34 PM
𝟐/𝟑/𝟏𝟕: 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬
Three…Two…One… BOOK IT. 🚨
@SweetJames | Sweet Play Since ‘68 pic.twitter.com/89digwHioA – 12:34 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.