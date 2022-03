Thunder vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Thunder are 20-50 and somehow have not yet been mathematically eliminated from play-in contention, in case you were wondering how things were going in the bottom half of the western conference. Eight of the 15 teams are under .500, caught in a glorious entanglement of blehhh. – 12:38 PM

The Thunder’s three-game road trip concludes in Orlando to take on the Magic for the first time this season.@OUHealth Game Day Report✍️ | https://t.co/Cj1cvL851f

The only place the Thunder has yet to play this season. pic.twitter.com/NRippu1bb3

The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba for their home game against the @Oklahoma City Thunder tonight.Jalen Suggs (right ankle bone bruise) is out. – 4:17 PM

Lance magic! Wait til you see that one. Behind the back to Brissett for the flush … and 1. – 4:33 PM

Mark Daigneault will not announce who will replace Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the starting lineup, he is out with an ankle injury. The hope is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can play tomorrow in the second night of a back to back. – 4:40 PM

Mark Daigneault said Jeremiah Robinson-Earl “is progressing. It’s a broken bone, a fractured bone, he is going through the steps he needs to take. He is progressing in his return to play protocol.” Said he will update us when there is an update. – 4:45 PM

Mark Daigneault mention’s they’ll continue to explore Aleksej Pokusevski playing the five and playing through him offensively at that spot a little bit. – 4:50 PM

With SGA, Giddey and Dort out, we will see a lot of Tre Mann tonight.Mark Daigneault mentioned Mann, Poku and Bazley as being OKC’s primary guys tonight.Mann is coming off a 25 point game and will be playing the closest to his hometown of Gainesville he’s played. – 4:51 PM

Luke Kornet is back with Boston tonight.With the Celtics on a back-to-back (at Denver tonight, at OKC tomorrow), wouldn’t surprise me if Al Horford sits tomorrow. Kornet could be back up for additional frontcourt depth, if that’s the case. – 6:01 PM

Gabe Brown reminds me of a slightly bigger, left-handed Terrence Ross. Not a perfect comp, but that quick rise combined with good athleticism is Ross-like. – 6:06 PM

OKC with no Shai Gilgeous-Alexander means the Magic will have the best player on the floor for most of the game. Not many teams you can say that about! – 6:16 PM

The environment changes on Darius Bazley yet again, and yet again he is having a really good game so far. Truly turned the corner. – 6:18 PM

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,201 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory

Cool of Tre Mann to honor all his family in attendance by hitting all his 3s from his hometown of Gainesville. – 6:27 PM

End 1Q: Magic 31, Thunder 25– Bazley leads the Thunder with 10– Mann has 6 on 2-of-7 shooting– Wendell Carter Jr. has 13 and 4 for the Magic – 6:34 PM

Neither the Magic nor the Thunder is really playing well enough to win, but someone has to – 7:01 PM

