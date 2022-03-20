Thunder vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-50) play against the Orlando Magic (53-53) at Amway Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 20, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 43, Orlando Magic 45 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
step-back on ’em, Cole
📺: https://t.co/h9sNQbtZfA | @Cole Anthony pic.twitter.com/VXvcTyhbPL – 7:04 PM
step-back on ’em, Cole
📺: https://t.co/h9sNQbtZfA | @Cole Anthony pic.twitter.com/VXvcTyhbPL – 7:04 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 45, Oklahoma City 43 pic.twitter.com/4twkFtCNgS – 7:02 PM
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 45, Oklahoma City 43 pic.twitter.com/4twkFtCNgS – 7:02 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 45, Thunder 43.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists
Chuma Okeke/Gary Harris: 6 points each
23 combined first-half turnovers. – 7:02 PM
Halftime: Magic 45, Thunder 43.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists
Chuma Okeke/Gary Harris: 6 points each
23 combined first-half turnovers. – 7:02 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Neither the Magic nor the Thunder is really playing well enough to win, but someone has to – 7:01 PM
Neither the Magic nor the Thunder is really playing well enough to win, but someone has to – 7:01 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 45, Thunder 43
Wendell Carter Jr. – 13 pts, 7 rebs
Chuma Okeke – 6 pts, 4 rebs
Gary Harris – 6 pts, 2 rebs – 7:00 PM
Halftime: Magic 45, Thunder 43
Wendell Carter Jr. – 13 pts, 7 rebs
Chuma Okeke – 6 pts, 4 rebs
Gary Harris – 6 pts, 2 rebs – 7:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
ç’est bon 🇫🇷
#ThéoMaledon | @sarr_olivier pic.twitter.com/ltWDJV1oDF – 6:59 PM
ç’est bon 🇫🇷
#ThéoMaledon | @sarr_olivier pic.twitter.com/ltWDJV1oDF – 6:59 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
WET LIKE WATERS ☔️
@LindyWatersIII | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/dv4CLtVHLr – 6:44 PM
WET LIKE WATERS ☔️
@LindyWatersIII | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/dv4CLtVHLr – 6:44 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
we’re still in Florida, Mann 😏
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/ak5XETfvnl – 6:36 PM
we’re still in Florida, Mann 😏
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/ak5XETfvnl – 6:36 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 31, Thunder 25.
Orlando closes out quarter on a 14-0 run.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 13 points (6-8) and 4 rebounds. – 6:35 PM
End of 1Q: Magic 31, Thunder 25.
Orlando closes out quarter on a 14-0 run.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 13 points (6-8) and 4 rebounds. – 6:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Wendell Carter in the first quarter:
13 PTS
4 REB
6-8 FG
@SASsoftware x @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/63ObGYYmHE – 6:35 PM
Wendell Carter in the first quarter:
13 PTS
4 REB
6-8 FG
@SASsoftware x @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/63ObGYYmHE – 6:35 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 31, Oklahoma City 25 pic.twitter.com/fvEoSInIp4 – 6:34 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 31, Oklahoma City 25 pic.twitter.com/fvEoSInIp4 – 6:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1Q: Magic 31, Thunder 25
– Bazley leads the Thunder with 10
– Mann has 6 on 2-of-7 shooting
– Wendell Carter Jr. has 13 and 4 for the Magic – 6:34 PM
End 1Q: Magic 31, Thunder 25
– Bazley leads the Thunder with 10
– Mann has 6 on 2-of-7 shooting
– Wendell Carter Jr. has 13 and 4 for the Magic – 6:34 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
End 1Q: Magic 31, Thunder 25
Wendell Carter Jr. doing work to the tune of 13 points and 4 rebounds. – 6:34 PM
End 1Q: Magic 31, Thunder 25
Wendell Carter Jr. doing work to the tune of 13 points and 4 rebounds. – 6:34 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Markelle 🤝 Wendell
13 PTS for @Wendell Carter Jr.
📺: https://t.co/h9sNQbtZfA pic.twitter.com/do5deI0DRY – 6:33 PM
Markelle 🤝 Wendell
13 PTS for @Wendell Carter Jr.
📺: https://t.co/h9sNQbtZfA pic.twitter.com/do5deI0DRY – 6:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
all-around impact ⚡️
@BazleyDarius | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/a7oqFTrc65 – 6:30 PM
all-around impact ⚡️
@BazleyDarius | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/a7oqFTrc65 – 6:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Cool of Tre Mann to honor all his family in attendance by hitting all his 3s from his hometown of Gainesville. – 6:27 PM
Cool of Tre Mann to honor all his family in attendance by hitting all his 3s from his hometown of Gainesville. – 6:27 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Big Chum back 👌
📺: https://t.co/h9sNQbtZfA pic.twitter.com/vtKQEcDWKq – 6:24 PM
Big Chum back 👌
📺: https://t.co/h9sNQbtZfA pic.twitter.com/vtKQEcDWKq – 6:24 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,201 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 6:22 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,201 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 6:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
finding the open man ⚡️
@Isaiah Roby | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/tMTRW6MIeE – 6:20 PM
finding the open man ⚡️
@Isaiah Roby | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/tMTRW6MIeE – 6:20 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Wendell Carter Jr. looks and plays like a mashup of these two guys tonight pic.twitter.com/zp519RZ1Du – 6:19 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. looks and plays like a mashup of these two guys tonight pic.twitter.com/zp519RZ1Du – 6:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The environment changes on Darius Bazley yet again, and yet again he is having a really good game so far. Truly turned the corner. – 6:18 PM
The environment changes on Darius Bazley yet again, and yet again he is having a really good game so far. Truly turned the corner. – 6:18 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Wendell Carter Jr. with an aggressive offensive start: 8 points on 4-of-6 shooting. – 6:17 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. with an aggressive offensive start: 8 points on 4-of-6 shooting. – 6:17 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
OKC with no Shai Gilgeous-Alexander means the Magic will have the best player on the floor for most of the game. Not many teams you can say that about! – 6:16 PM
OKC with no Shai Gilgeous-Alexander means the Magic will have the best player on the floor for most of the game. Not many teams you can say that about! – 6:16 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
get us started @Wendell Carter Jr.
📺: https://t.co/h9sNQbtZfA pic.twitter.com/uvppJ5Rwj7 – 6:13 PM
get us started @Wendell Carter Jr.
📺: https://t.co/h9sNQbtZfA pic.twitter.com/uvppJ5Rwj7 – 6:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Loud cheers for Tre Mann in pregame intros oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 6:06 PM
Loud cheers for Tre Mann in pregame intros oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 6:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Gabe Brown reminds me of a slightly bigger, left-handed Terrence Ross. Not a perfect comp, but that quick rise combined with good athleticism is Ross-like. – 6:06 PM
Gabe Brown reminds me of a slightly bigger, left-handed Terrence Ross. Not a perfect comp, but that quick rise combined with good athleticism is Ross-like. – 6:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Luke Kornet is back with Boston tonight.
With the Celtics on a back-to-back (at Denver tonight, at OKC tomorrow), wouldn’t surprise me if Al Horford sits tomorrow. Kornet could be back up for additional frontcourt depth, if that’s the case. – 6:01 PM
Luke Kornet is back with Boston tonight.
With the Celtics on a back-to-back (at Denver tonight, at OKC tomorrow), wouldn’t surprise me if Al Horford sits tomorrow. Kornet could be back up for additional frontcourt depth, if that’s the case. – 6:01 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
good afternoon, let’s basketball ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/oTynoaUAJF – 5:58 PM
good afternoon, let’s basketball ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/oTynoaUAJF – 5:58 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Magic:
– Mann
– Wiggins
– Pokusevski
– Bazley
– Roby
Theo Maledon, Vit Krejci, Lindy Waters III and Olivier Sarr are available off the bench. – 5:51 PM
Thunder starters at Magic:
– Mann
– Wiggins
– Pokusevski
– Bazley
– Roby
Theo Maledon, Vit Krejci, Lindy Waters III and Olivier Sarr are available off the bench. – 5:51 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
that spring temp where you can rock any fit ☀️ pic.twitter.com/4xdzDb4VYx – 5:37 PM
that spring temp where you can rock any fit ☀️ pic.twitter.com/4xdzDb4VYx – 5:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
With SGA, Giddey and Dort out, we will see a lot of Tre Mann tonight.
Mark Daigneault mentioned Mann, Poku and Bazley as being OKC’s primary guys tonight.
Mann is coming off a 25 point game and will be playing the closest to his hometown of Gainesville he’s played. – 4:51 PM
With SGA, Giddey and Dort out, we will see a lot of Tre Mann tonight.
Mark Daigneault mentioned Mann, Poku and Bazley as being OKC’s primary guys tonight.
Mann is coming off a 25 point game and will be playing the closest to his hometown of Gainesville he’s played. – 4:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault mention’s they’ll continue to explore Aleksej Pokusevski playing the five and playing through him offensively at that spot a little bit. – 4:50 PM
Mark Daigneault mention’s they’ll continue to explore Aleksej Pokusevski playing the five and playing through him offensively at that spot a little bit. – 4:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault jokes about Tre Mann being back home: “We’re just hoping he passes … to anybody.” – 4:49 PM
Daigneault jokes about Tre Mann being back home: “We’re just hoping he passes … to anybody.” – 4:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Jeremiah Robinson-Earl “is progressing. It’s a broken bone, a fractured bone, he is going through the steps he needs to take. He is progressing in his return to play protocol.” Said he will update us when there is an update. – 4:45 PM
Mark Daigneault said Jeremiah Robinson-Earl “is progressing. It’s a broken bone, a fractured bone, he is going through the steps he needs to take. He is progressing in his return to play protocol.” Said he will update us when there is an update. – 4:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault will not announce who will replace Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the starting lineup, he is out with an ankle injury. The hope is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can play tomorrow in the second night of a back to back. – 4:40 PM
Mark Daigneault will not announce who will replace Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the starting lineup, he is out with an ankle injury. The hope is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can play tomorrow in the second night of a back to back. – 4:40 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) is OUT for the Thunder vs. Magic. #thunderup – 4:40 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) is OUT for the Thunder vs. Magic. #thunderup – 4:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OUT tonight vs the Magic. pic.twitter.com/M4enVCcSil – 4:39 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OUT tonight vs the Magic. pic.twitter.com/M4enVCcSil – 4:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) is OUT tonight against the Magic, Mark Daigneault says pregame. – 4:39 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) is OUT tonight against the Magic, Mark Daigneault says pregame. – 4:39 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Gary or RJ…
who has the better fit? 🤔
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/MOiPTXOzrx – 4:39 PM
Gary or RJ…
who has the better fit? 🤔
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/MOiPTXOzrx – 4:39 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Lance magic! Wait til you see that one. Behind the back to Brissett for the flush … and 1. – 4:33 PM
Lance magic! Wait til you see that one. Behind the back to Brissett for the flush … and 1. – 4:33 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 72 vs OKLAHOMA CITY
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣3️⃣G: @RJ Hampton
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰6 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 5:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 4:17 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 72 vs OKLAHOMA CITY
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣3️⃣G: @RJ Hampton
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰6 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 5:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 4:17 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba for their home game against the @Oklahoma City Thunder tonight.
Jalen Suggs (right ankle bone bruise) is out. – 4:17 PM
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba for their home game against the @Oklahoma City Thunder tonight.
Jalen Suggs (right ankle bone bruise) is out. – 4:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
the most wholesome thing you’ll hear all day. pic.twitter.com/wQ1C3oM7eU – 4:15 PM
the most wholesome thing you’ll hear all day. pic.twitter.com/wQ1C3oM7eU – 4:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The only place the Thunder has yet to play this season. pic.twitter.com/NRippu1bb3 – 2:28 PM
The only place the Thunder has yet to play this season. pic.twitter.com/NRippu1bb3 – 2:28 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Wendell Carter Jr. over his last 10 games:
18.7 PTS
11.4 REB
3.4 AST
8 Double-Doubles
56.8% FG | 40.7% 3P | 72.2% FT pic.twitter.com/sOpGpjWfob – 2:17 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. over his last 10 games:
18.7 PTS
11.4 REB
3.4 AST
8 Double-Doubles
56.8% FG | 40.7% 3P | 72.2% FT pic.twitter.com/sOpGpjWfob – 2:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder’s three-game road trip concludes in Orlando to take on the Magic for the first time this season.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
✍️ | https://t.co/Cj1cvL851f pic.twitter.com/xPXbd51Tuf – 2:11 PM
The Thunder’s three-game road trip concludes in Orlando to take on the Magic for the first time this season.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
✍️ | https://t.co/Cj1cvL851f pic.twitter.com/xPXbd51Tuf – 2:11 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Last leg of the road trip 🌴
𝘛𝘩𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘵 𝘔𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘤
📍 | Orlando
🕖 | 5:00PM CT
📺 | @BallySportsOK
📻 | WWLS 98.1 pic.twitter.com/kGrIKqd7ik – 12:45 PM
Last leg of the road trip 🌴
𝘛𝘩𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘵 𝘔𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘤
📍 | Orlando
🕖 | 5:00PM CT
📺 | @BallySportsOK
📻 | WWLS 98.1 pic.twitter.com/kGrIKqd7ik – 12:45 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Thunder are 20-50 and somehow have not yet been mathematically eliminated from play-in contention, in case you were wondering how things were going in the bottom half of the western conference. Eight of the 15 teams are under .500, caught in a glorious entanglement of blehhh. – 12:38 PM
The Thunder are 20-50 and somehow have not yet been mathematically eliminated from play-in contention, in case you were wondering how things were going in the bottom half of the western conference. Eight of the 15 teams are under .500, caught in a glorious entanglement of blehhh. – 12:38 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.