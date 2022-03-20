Trae Young returns for Atlanta

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks have seven turnovers with 3:49 still to play in the first quarter.
Trae Young has four turnovers. – 6:27 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
With 4:12 left in 1Q, Trae Young has 4 turnovers and Kevin Huerter has 2 to Jose Alvarado.
A lot of Trae’s have been when he draws two defenders and tries to swing it, but he keeps feeding the lone defender on the weak side. – 6:26 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Herb Jones starts as the first defender on Trae Young. – 6:10 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Pelicans
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 5:38 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Herb Jones
Jaxon Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Trae Young is in for the Hawks. – 5:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. Pelicans:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 5:34 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Hawks say Trae Young (left quad contusion) is available for tonight’s game against the Pels. – 5:05 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young (left quad contusion) is available tonight. – 5:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young is good to go for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. – 5:04 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young is AVAILABLE for tonight. – 5:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young appeared to go through his full warmup and hit his shot-from-the-sideline-seat on the first try. Make of that what you will. – 5:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young just came out for warmups pic.twitter.com/oTHfQRArLl4:52 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Nate McMillan says Trae Young is a game-time decision.
Young missed the Hawks last game with a left quad contusion. – 4:17 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young (left quad contusion) is doing better today, Nate McMillan says, but he’ll still be a game-time decision. – 4:16 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young is still a game time decision but is “doing better,” Nate McMillan said. – 4:16 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trae Young is a game-time decision to play vs. #Pelicans, according to Nate McMillan – 4:16 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
24 NBA players have taken 200 off the bounce 3 point shots this season
1. Mike Conley 40.4%
2. Tyrese Haliburton 40.1%
3. Darius Garland 39.2%
4. Stephen Curry 37.4%
5. Trae Young 37.1%
6. Tyler Herro 36.9
7. Devin Booker 36.3
8. Donovan Mitchell 35.6
9. Luka Doncic 35.4 – 1:28 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 11:26 AM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
Tough game. Sometimes the ball just goes in for the other guy.
A hell of a bounce-back this team made after starting the season 4-7 and finishing 20-12. Will miss what Trae Berhow and Tywhon Pickford brought this program every single night. As always, #EverLoyal10:52 PM

Sarah K. Spencer: For tonight’s game vs. Chicago: Lou Williams (left hip discomfort) is probable. Trae Young (left ankle sprain) is questionable. John Collins (right foot strain) is out. Onyeka Okongwu (NBA concussion protocol) is out. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / March 3, 2022

