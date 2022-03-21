76ers being careful with Joel Embiid, James Harden workload

Tim Bontemps: Doc Rivers says Philadelphia is trying to be careful with both Joel Embiid and James Harden in managing them through the end of the regular season to have them as ready as possible for the playoffs.
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
With Paul Millsap starting tonight, here’s part 2 of my 1-on-1 with Millsap as we talked mentoring, the Embiid vs. Jokic debate, and his game day routine #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/paul-mil… via @SixersWire – 7:06 PM
With Paul Millsap starting tonight, here’s part 2 of my 1-on-1 with Millsap as we talked mentoring, the Embiid vs. Jokic debate, and his game day routine #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/paul-mil… via @SixersWire – 7:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
With Embiid and Harden both out tonight, here is the Sixers’ starting lineup:
Maxey
Thybulle
Harris
Niang
Millsap – 7:04 PM
With Embiid and Harden both out tonight, here is the Sixers’ starting lineup:
Maxey
Thybulle
Harris
Niang
Millsap – 7:04 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers provides updates on James Harden and Joel Embiid as they are out for tonight’s game #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/21/doc… via @SixersWire – 7:01 PM
Doc Rivers provides updates on James Harden and Joel Embiid as they are out for tonight’s game #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/21/doc… via @SixersWire – 7:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on Embiid and Harden (when they do play), “it’s a great fit, their games complement each other.” – 6:03 PM
Spoelstra on Embiid and Harden (when they do play), “it’s a great fit, their games complement each other.” – 6:03 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
From Doc Rivers:
-Harden and Embiid being out not related to any setbacks
-Thinks rotation talk is overblown. Most focused on how team plays with stars
-39 MPG for Harden since last game he sat more than team wants moving forward, though also important to ramp up for playoffs – 5:58 PM
From Doc Rivers:
-Harden and Embiid being out not related to any setbacks
-Thinks rotation talk is overblown. Most focused on how team plays with stars
-39 MPG for Harden since last game he sat more than team wants moving forward, though also important to ramp up for playoffs – 5:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden did not suffer a setback, Rivers says. Just a precautionary night off given his hamstring history. – 5:52 PM
Harden did not suffer a setback, Rivers says. Just a precautionary night off given his hamstring history. – 5:52 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers makes it clear that James Harden hasn’t had by setbacks. His absence tonight is just the team being cautious #Sixers – 5:49 PM
Doc Rivers makes it clear that James Harden hasn’t had by setbacks. His absence tonight is just the team being cautious #Sixers – 5:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Doc Rivers says Embiid has been dealing with back soreness and the 76ers are being cautious with Harden’s hamstring issue. Both Embiid and Harden are out tonight vs. Heat on the second night of a back-to-back for the 76ers. – 5:48 PM
Doc Rivers says Embiid has been dealing with back soreness and the 76ers are being cautious with Harden’s hamstring issue. Both Embiid and Harden are out tonight vs. Heat on the second night of a back-to-back for the 76ers. – 5:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid and James Harden sitting out vs #Heat: pic.twitter.com/GERx6A2z2V – 5:48 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid and James Harden sitting out vs #Heat: pic.twitter.com/GERx6A2z2V – 5:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers says Harden and Embiid nursing nagging injuries, back for Embiid, hamstring for Harden. – 5:48 PM
Doc Rivers says Harden and Embiid nursing nagging injuries, back for Embiid, hamstring for Harden. – 5:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Philadelphia is trying to be careful with both Joel Embiid and James Harden in managing them through the end of the regular season to have them as ready as possible for the playoffs. – 5:48 PM
Doc Rivers says Philadelphia is trying to be careful with both Joel Embiid and James Harden in managing them through the end of the regular season to have them as ready as possible for the playoffs. – 5:48 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Coaches, players, analysts weigh in on Heat. What 76ers say they cannot allow Jimmy Butler to do to them again tonight. Haslem addresses Heat ownership issue. PLUS Highsmith, Harden, Haslem on what’s different with this group, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:47 PM
Coaches, players, analysts weigh in on Heat. What 76ers say they cannot allow Jimmy Butler to do to them again tonight. Haslem addresses Heat ownership issue. PLUS Highsmith, Harden, Haslem on what’s different with this group, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) is out tonight, Sixers say. Joel Embiid (back soreness) is also out, ICYMI.
Harden said last night he planned to play, but he’ll sit out his second game as a Sixer. Had played 38.8 MPG since missing March 5 game against the Heat. – 5:01 PM
James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) is out tonight, Sixers say. Joel Embiid (back soreness) is also out, ICYMI.
Harden said last night he planned to play, but he’ll sit out his second game as a Sixer. Had played 38.8 MPG since missing March 5 game against the Heat. – 5:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
James Harden joins Joel Embiid tonight in sitting out back half of 76ers’ back-to-back, so neither vs. visiting Heat at 7:30 p.m. tonight. – 4:54 PM
James Harden joins Joel Embiid tonight in sitting out back half of 76ers’ back-to-back, so neither vs. visiting Heat at 7:30 p.m. tonight. – 4:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say James Harden (hamstring injury management) will also miss tonight’s game vs. Miami. Joel Embiid has already been ruled out. Sixers are at the end of six games in nine days and leave tomorrow for a West trip to Lakers, Clippers and Suns. – 4:47 PM
Sixers say James Harden (hamstring injury management) will also miss tonight’s game vs. Miami. Joel Embiid has already been ruled out. Sixers are at the end of six games in nine days and leave tomorrow for a West trip to Lakers, Clippers and Suns. – 4:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say James Harden will now also sit out of tonight’s game due to “hamstring recovery.” He had not been listed on the injury report and said last night the plan was to play tonight. – 4:46 PM
The Sixers say James Harden will now also sit out of tonight’s game due to “hamstring recovery.” He had not been listed on the injury report and said last night the plan was to play tonight. – 4:46 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) will not play tonight against the Heat. – 4:46 PM
James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) will not play tonight against the Heat. – 4:46 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
James Harden (left hamstring tightness) will also be out for #Sixers tonight vs. #Heat – 4:46 PM
James Harden (left hamstring tightness) will also be out for #Sixers tonight vs. #Heat – 4:46 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
James Harden is out tonight due to left hamstring recovery, per #Sixers official – 4:45 PM
James Harden is out tonight due to left hamstring recovery, per #Sixers official – 4:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers say James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) will now miss tonight’s game vs. Miami – 4:45 PM
Sixers say James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) will now miss tonight’s game vs. Miami – 4:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Now both James Harden and Joel Embiid out tonight
Should be a Kyle Guy night – 4:44 PM
Now both James Harden and Joel Embiid out tonight
Should be a Kyle Guy night – 4:44 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The last 2 minute report for last night’s #sixers vs #raptors game lists the offensive foul / flagrant 1 on James Harden as the correct call. – 4:06 PM
The last 2 minute report for last night’s #sixers vs #raptors game lists the offensive foul / flagrant 1 on James Harden as the correct call. – 4:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Dissecting 76ers’ loss to Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid’s exhaustion and … youtu.be/Xs8TKlc7mrs via @YouTube – 3:58 PM
Dissecting 76ers’ loss to Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid’s exhaustion and … youtu.be/Xs8TKlc7mrs via @YouTube – 3:58 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
With Embiid ruled out tonight, if we assume Harden sticks to his assertion from last night that he will play, the Sixers absolutely have to get a look at one of their young bigs at center with Harden on the floor. 48 minutes of the vets would be total malpractice – 3:06 PM
With Embiid ruled out tonight, if we assume Harden sticks to his assertion from last night that he will play, the Sixers absolutely have to get a look at one of their young bigs at center with Harden on the floor. 48 minutes of the vets would be total malpractice – 3:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As Victor Oladipo misses his second straight game tonight because of back spasms, the Heat and Oladipo continue to stress patience following his return miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Spoelstra has enjoyed watching @CanesHoops and Embiid out for 76ers vs. Heat – 2:41 PM
As Victor Oladipo misses his second straight game tonight because of back spasms, the Heat and Oladipo continue to stress patience following his return miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Spoelstra has enjoyed watching @CanesHoops and Embiid out for 76ers vs. Heat – 2:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid will sit out the #Sixers’ Monday night tilt versus #MiamiHeat with back soreness inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:41 PM
Joel Embiid will sit out the #Sixers’ Monday night tilt versus #MiamiHeat with back soreness inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid formally listed as out for tonight’s game vs. Heat because of back soreness. But the 76ers are expected to have James Harden available tonight. – 2:32 PM
Joel Embiid formally listed as out for tonight’s game vs. Heat because of back soreness. But the 76ers are expected to have James Harden available tonight. – 2:32 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
In light of Embiid being out, there is no downside to starting either of Reed and Bassey in his place, especially against a team with an athletic big like Bam. – 2:17 PM
In light of Embiid being out, there is no downside to starting either of Reed and Bassey in his place, especially against a team with an athletic big like Bam. – 2:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Joel Embiid out tonight vs Miami
Some very exploitable PnR attacks from Miami’s guards tonight – 2:07 PM
Joel Embiid out tonight vs Miami
Some very exploitable PnR attacks from Miami’s guards tonight – 2:07 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
On second night of back-to-back, Sixers center Joel Embiid is being downgraded to out tonight vs the Heat ( back soreness), sources told ESPN. – 2:00 PM
On second night of back-to-back, Sixers center Joel Embiid is being downgraded to out tonight vs the Heat ( back soreness), sources told ESPN. – 2:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Should #Sixers center Joel Embiid sit out tonight’s game against the Miami Heat? – 1:37 PM
Should #Sixers center Joel Embiid sit out tonight’s game against the Miami Heat? – 1:37 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game against the Heat.
James Harden is not listed on the injury report. – 1:36 PM
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game against the Heat.
James Harden is not listed on the injury report. – 1:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Heat because of back soreness. But James Harden not on injury report.
76ers playing on second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Raptors yesterday. – 1:36 PM
Joel Embiid listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Heat because of back soreness. But James Harden not on injury report.
76ers playing on second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Raptors yesterday. – 1:36 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers again list Joel Embiid as questionable with back soreness for tonight’s game against the Heat. – 1:36 PM
Sixers again list Joel Embiid as questionable with back soreness for tonight’s game against the Heat. – 1:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game against the Miami Heat with back soreness. – 1:35 PM
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game against the Miami Heat with back soreness. – 1:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers again listing Joel Embiid as questionable on their injury report due to back soreness. Harden not on injury report on second night of back-to-back. Both played in Sunday’s home loss to Raptors. Heat-76ers at 7:30 p.m. in Philly. – 1:32 PM
76ers again listing Joel Embiid as questionable on their injury report due to back soreness. Harden not on injury report on second night of back-to-back. Both played in Sunday’s home loss to Raptors. Heat-76ers at 7:30 p.m. in Philly. – 1:32 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight once again with back soreness #Sixers – 1:30 PM
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight once again with back soreness #Sixers – 1:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
It’s the 2nd night of a back-to-back against the Heat and that normally would mean rest for stars, but for James Harden, he plans to play in this one #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/21/six… via @SixersWire – 1:29 PM
It’s the 2nd night of a back-to-back against the Heat and that normally would mean rest for stars, but for James Harden, he plans to play in this one #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/21/six… via @SixersWire – 1:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid and James Harden are +89 in 295 minutes together.
— 122.5 offensive rating
— 105.7 defensive rating
— 16.9 net rating
— 63.2 TS%
All 4 stats would rank 1st in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/ploD0dUFND – 1:05 PM
Joel Embiid and James Harden are +89 in 295 minutes together.
— 122.5 offensive rating
— 105.7 defensive rating
— 16.9 net rating
— 63.2 TS%
All 4 stats would rank 1st in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/ploD0dUFND – 1:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Dissecting 76ers’ loss to Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid’s exhaustion and James Harden’s struggles … youtu.be/Xs8TKlc7mrs via @YouTube – 12:58 PM
Dissecting 76ers’ loss to Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid’s exhaustion and James Harden’s struggles … youtu.be/Xs8TKlc7mrs via @YouTube – 12:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden and Embiid together:
169 combined made shots
237 combined made free throws
They both have made more free throws than shots this season. pic.twitter.com/U9AQR45JMT – 12:52 PM
Harden and Embiid together:
169 combined made shots
237 combined made free throws
They both have made more free throws than shots this season. pic.twitter.com/U9AQR45JMT – 12:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
One more time for my video essay on the Sixers for @BallySportsSW and the work still ahead for Daryl Morey after competing his long-awaited dream trade to reunite with James Harden: pic.twitter.com/j71jVXZogq – 12:18 PM
One more time for my video essay on the Sixers for @BallySportsSW and the work still ahead for Daryl Morey after competing his long-awaited dream trade to reunite with James Harden: pic.twitter.com/j71jVXZogq – 12:18 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh Heat 6-pack, including Haslem addresses Heat ownership issue; what 76ers say cannot happen tonight or any night with Jimmy Butler again; Bradley Beal/Heat; Embiid, NBA people weigh in on Heat; Highsmith; more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:56 AM
NEW: A fresh Heat 6-pack, including Haslem addresses Heat ownership issue; what 76ers say cannot happen tonight or any night with Jimmy Butler again; Bradley Beal/Heat; Embiid, NBA people weigh in on Heat; Highsmith; more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:56 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Sixers are comfortably outplaying teams with both Embiid and Harden on the floor. They are struggling with them apart, and need to find a way to change that phillyvoice.com/sixers-76ers-j… – 10:51 AM
The Sixers are comfortably outplaying teams with both Embiid and Harden on the floor. They are struggling with them apart, and need to find a way to change that phillyvoice.com/sixers-76ers-j… – 10:51 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.6
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 17.1
3. Joel Embiid: 16.4
4. Luka Doncic: 14.6
5. DeMar DeRozan: 14.6
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.1
7. Trae Young: 14.1
8. Ja Morant: 13.7
9. Stephen Curry: 13.5
10. Karl Anthony-Towns: 13.5
https://t.co/onGqrEuKR9 pic.twitter.com/DTpiLDwvcI – 10:40 AM
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.6
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 17.1
3. Joel Embiid: 16.4
4. Luka Doncic: 14.6
5. DeMar DeRozan: 14.6
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.1
7. Trae Young: 14.1
8. Ja Morant: 13.7
9. Stephen Curry: 13.5
10. Karl Anthony-Towns: 13.5
https://t.co/onGqrEuKR9 pic.twitter.com/DTpiLDwvcI – 10:40 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The scoring title race is separated by 0.03 points.
29.83 — Embiid
29.81 — LeBron
29.80 — Giannis
This is how close it is: if Giannis had just made one more basket this season, he would be first. pic.twitter.com/5E4yliFWJ9 – 10:06 AM
The scoring title race is separated by 0.03 points.
29.83 — Embiid
29.81 — LeBron
29.80 — Giannis
This is how close it is: if Giannis had just made one more basket this season, he would be first. pic.twitter.com/5E4yliFWJ9 – 10:06 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Updated observations on the Sixers’ loss to the Raptors, including:
-Big rebounding differential, fourth-quarter turnovers hurt
-Positives from Thybulle, Maxey
-A bit from Harden on where he’s at physically, his approach.
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 8:40 AM
Updated observations on the Sixers’ loss to the Raptors, including:
-Big rebounding differential, fourth-quarter turnovers hurt
-Positives from Thybulle, Maxey
-A bit from Harden on where he’s at physically, his approach.
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 8:40 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden and the team react to his offensive foul late in the loss to the Raptors #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/james-ha… via @SixersWire #NBA – 12:18 AM
James Harden and the team react to his offensive foul late in the loss to the Raptors #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/james-ha… via @SixersWire #NBA – 12:18 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Joel Embiid vs the Raptors since the start of the 2019 playoff series: 36% FG (under 50% shooting in 12 of 15 meetings).
Embiid vs every other team over that span: 50% FG (50% shooting or better in 65 of 115 games). – 12:17 AM
Joel Embiid vs the Raptors since the start of the 2019 playoff series: 36% FG (under 50% shooting in 12 of 15 meetings).
Embiid vs every other team over that span: 50% FG (50% shooting or better in 65 of 115 games). – 12:17 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden on his crunch-time play: “I’ve just got to be better. That’s it. It’s pretty simple. And I will be. There’s no thought into it. Be better. Move on. Next game.” – 12:07 AM
James Harden on his crunch-time play: “I’ve just got to be better. That’s it. It’s pretty simple. And I will be. There’s no thought into it. Be better. Move on. Next game.” – 12:07 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid was hit in the mouth and had to see the team dentist, the Sixers said after the game. – 11:54 PM
Joel Embiid was hit in the mouth and had to see the team dentist, the Sixers said after the game. – 11:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Joel Embiid will not speak to the media tonight because he was knocked in the face and is seeing the team dentist. – 11:51 PM
Sixers say Joel Embiid will not speak to the media tonight because he was knocked in the face and is seeing the team dentist. – 11:51 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid did not speak to the media due to having to see the team dentist. He was hit in the mouth late in the game. – 11:50 PM
Joel Embiid did not speak to the media due to having to see the team dentist. He was hit in the mouth late in the game. – 11:50 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid got hit in the mouth tonight so he had to see the team dentist after the game #Sixers – 11:48 PM
Joel Embiid got hit in the mouth tonight so he had to see the team dentist after the game #Sixers – 11:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid got hit in the mouth and is seeing the team dentist, per a Sixers official – 11:48 PM
Embiid got hit in the mouth and is seeing the team dentist, per a Sixers official – 11:48 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden said the plan is for him to play the second half of the back-to-back against Miami tomorrow night. – 11:41 PM
James Harden said the plan is for him to play the second half of the back-to-back against Miami tomorrow night. – 11:41 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden said he plans to play tomorrow vs. Miami in second night of Sixers’ back-to-back. – 11:41 PM
James Harden said he plans to play tomorrow vs. Miami in second night of Sixers’ back-to-back. – 11:41 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden on if he’ll play tomorrow vs. Miami: “That’s the plan. I plan on playing.” – 11:41 PM
James Harden on if he’ll play tomorrow vs. Miami: “That’s the plan. I plan on playing.” – 11:41 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“Kyle helped me a lot with that … I watched Kyle take charge after charge — it counts just the same as a block” — Boucher on drawing the offensive foul on Harden. pic.twitter.com/5vDG0rwJMl – 11:40 PM
“Kyle helped me a lot with that … I watched Kyle take charge after charge — it counts just the same as a block” — Boucher on drawing the offensive foul on Harden. pic.twitter.com/5vDG0rwJMl – 11:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Boucher said his neck is sore after drawing the game-saving offensive foul on Harden. “We got the win so I feel a lot better about that.” – 11:40 PM
Boucher said his neck is sore after drawing the game-saving offensive foul on Harden. “We got the win so I feel a lot better about that.” – 11:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Boucher said it’s his neck, not his mouth, that’s bothering him after the Harden play. – 11:39 PM
Boucher said it’s his neck, not his mouth, that’s bothering him after the Harden play. – 11:39 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden declined to get into too much of a discussion on the offensive foul late, had one overarching message: “I got to be better.” – 11:38 PM
James Harden declined to get into too much of a discussion on the offensive foul late, had one overarching message: “I got to be better.” – 11:38 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
James Harden after tonight’s loss:
“I just gotta be better, it’s simple. And I will be” #Sixers – 11:37 PM
James Harden after tonight’s loss:
“I just gotta be better, it’s simple. And I will be” #Sixers – 11:37 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says he thought that the call on James Harden at the end of the game was an offensive foul #Sixers – 11:16 PM
Doc Rivers says he thought that the call on James Harden at the end of the game was an offensive foul #Sixers – 11:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Embiid and Harden each play 37 minutes tonight, and lose which should put them 3.5 games out of first behind Miami
May push them into some decision making on playing tomorrow after being questionable for this one – 11:01 PM
Embiid and Harden each play 37 minutes tonight, and lose which should put them 3.5 games out of first behind Miami
May push them into some decision making on playing tomorrow after being questionable for this one – 11:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Rough shooting nights for the MVP candidates.
Embiid: 6-20 vs Raptors
Jokic: 8-23 vs Celtics
Giannis: 0-1 promoting beaches pic.twitter.com/YZ11mJZuPX – 11:01 PM
Rough shooting nights for the MVP candidates.
Embiid: 6-20 vs Raptors
Jokic: 8-23 vs Celtics
Giannis: 0-1 promoting beaches pic.twitter.com/YZ11mJZuPX – 11:01 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
James Harden drove to the basket down 2 vs Toronto in the final 10 seconds
Harden somehow got an offensive foul and a flagrant foul on the play – Toronto won by 5 pic.twitter.com/13EdAw9dwj – 11:01 PM
James Harden drove to the basket down 2 vs Toronto in the final 10 seconds
Harden somehow got an offensive foul and a flagrant foul on the play – Toronto won by 5 pic.twitter.com/13EdAw9dwj – 11:01 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Toronto, without VanVleet and Anunoby, and shooting 37.6% from the field and 7-26 from 3, beat the Sixers in Philly 93-88. Sixers will now play Miami in about 20 hours.
Embiid was off, as were the Sixers’ shooters. That happens. But a terrible effort on the glass. Bad loss. – 11:01 PM
Toronto, without VanVleet and Anunoby, and shooting 37.6% from the field and 7-26 from 3, beat the Sixers in Philly 93-88. Sixers will now play Miami in about 20 hours.
Embiid was off, as were the Sixers’ shooters. That happens. But a terrible effort on the glass. Bad loss. – 11:01 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
76ers lose at home to Toronto, fall 3.5 games behind No. 1 seed Heat entering Heat-at-Philly tomorrow. Embiid played tonight through back issue. Harden also played; we’ll see if he plays second night in row vs
Heat. Bucks 3 back of Heat – 11:01 PM
76ers lose at home to Toronto, fall 3.5 games behind No. 1 seed Heat entering Heat-at-Philly tomorrow. Embiid played tonight through back issue. Harden also played; we’ll see if he plays second night in row vs
Heat. Bucks 3 back of Heat – 11:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden drove in for a potential game-tying basket in the final seconds, but got called for an offensive foul instead for elbowing Chris Boucher in the face – one that’s just been upgraded to a flagrant. That’ll do it here in Philly. – 10:59 PM
James Harden drove in for a potential game-tying basket in the final seconds, but got called for an offensive foul instead for elbowing Chris Boucher in the face – one that’s just been upgraded to a flagrant. That’ll do it here in Philly. – 10:59 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Embiid pushed Achiuwa on his put-back attempt and slapped Siakam in the face on his. If Harden’s foul gets over turned and Raptors come up empty, frustration will ensue. – 10:55 PM
Embiid pushed Achiuwa on his put-back attempt and slapped Siakam in the face on his. If Harden’s foul gets over turned and Raptors come up empty, frustration will ensue. – 10:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
That looked like a good steal by James Harden on the replay. I think the Sixers will win this challenge. Assuming then it will be a jump ball. – 10:50 PM
That looked like a good steal by James Harden on the replay. I think the Sixers will win this challenge. Assuming then it will be a jump ball. – 10:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
A couple huge late-game stops for the Raptors – Achiuwa showing off his lateral quicks again and hanging with Harden on the drive, and the quick hands of Trent stripping the ball from Embiid. – 10:49 PM
A couple huge late-game stops for the Raptors – Achiuwa showing off his lateral quicks again and hanging with Harden on the drive, and the quick hands of Trent stripping the ball from Embiid. – 10:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Joel Embiid gets stripped off a double on that left wing?
Thought Tyler Herro was gonna pop up out of nowhere for a pull up 3 – 10:49 PM
Joel Embiid gets stripped off a double on that left wing?
Thought Tyler Herro was gonna pop up out of nowhere for a pull up 3 – 10:49 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers got very lucky. Embiid caught his own shot (the foul) and then kissed the ball off the glass all in one motion. Got the and1 when it should’ve just been 2 shots. – 10:34 PM
Sixers got very lucky. Embiid caught his own shot (the foul) and then kissed the ball off the glass all in one motion. Got the and1 when it should’ve just been 2 shots. – 10:34 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I don’t know how Embiid’s gonna play 48 a night in the playoffs but he might have to try – 10:31 PM
I don’t know how Embiid’s gonna play 48 a night in the playoffs but he might have to try – 10:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid: plus-7 in 30 minutes.
Sixers: -10 in 12 non-Embiid minutes.
Toronto leads 82-79 with 7:35 to go. Philly is now 3-for-18 from 3-point range since the first quarter. – 10:30 PM
Joel Embiid: plus-7 in 30 minutes.
Sixers: -10 in 12 non-Embiid minutes.
Toronto leads 82-79 with 7:35 to go. Philly is now 3-for-18 from 3-point range since the first quarter. – 10:30 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Sixers falling apart without Embiid on the floor. It’s May 2019 again. – 10:29 PM
Sixers falling apart without Embiid on the floor. It’s May 2019 again. – 10:29 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Sixers trying to win the MVP for Embiid with these non-Embiid minutes. – 10:28 PM
Sixers trying to win the MVP for Embiid with these non-Embiid minutes. – 10:28 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
That was a clean block. I understand not using the challenge and staying it in a close game, but Harden initiating contact, Boucher stayed vertical and blocked it cleanly. – 10:26 PM
That was a clean block. I understand not using the challenge and staying it in a close game, but Harden initiating contact, Boucher stayed vertical and blocked it cleanly. – 10:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Raptors had done a great job limiting Embiid from the floor AND keeping him off the line. But he has the Sixers’ last five points from there, helping them extend their lead to 70-63 late in the third. – 10:12 PM
Raptors had done a great job limiting Embiid from the floor AND keeping him off the line. But he has the Sixers’ last five points from there, helping them extend their lead to 70-63 late in the third. – 10:12 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Raptors really haven’t done any crazy consistent scheming against Embiid, who is now 4-for-14 from the floor – 9:58 PM
The Raptors really haven’t done any crazy consistent scheming against Embiid, who is now 4-for-14 from the floor – 9:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid is shooting 4-13 and has nine points to go with six rebounds. So far, this hasn’t been the big fella’s night. – 9:52 PM
Embiid is shooting 4-13 and has nine points to go with six rebounds. So far, this hasn’t been the big fella’s night. – 9:52 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
With the exception of a nice stretch from Maxey and a circus shot from Embiid, that was a tough quarter for the Sixers, as they were outworked on the glass (and in general) by the Raptors, who outscored the Sixers 30-17 in the 2nd to take a 57-54 lead at the half. – 9:33 PM
With the exception of a nice stretch from Maxey and a circus shot from Embiid, that was a tough quarter for the Sixers, as they were outworked on the glass (and in general) by the Raptors, who outscored the Sixers 30-17 in the 2nd to take a 57-54 lead at the half. – 9:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Raptors 57, Sixers 54. Toronto outscored the Sixers 30-17 in the second to erase a double-digit lead. Maxey has 12 and 3. Embiid has 9 on 4-of-12 shooting and 5 boards. Harden with 7-5-5 on 2-of-6 shooting. – 9:33 PM
Halftime: Raptors 57, Sixers 54. Toronto outscored the Sixers 30-17 in the second to erase a double-digit lead. Maxey has 12 and 3. Embiid has 9 on 4-of-12 shooting and 5 boards. Harden with 7-5-5 on 2-of-6 shooting. – 9:33 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden tracking a triple-double with about 4 minutes left in the 2nd quarter: 7-5-5 – 9:21 PM
Harden tracking a triple-double with about 4 minutes left in the 2nd quarter: 7-5-5 – 9:21 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
not sure trying to power up through Embiid is the right play if you’re built like Chris Boucher. – 9:15 PM
not sure trying to power up through Embiid is the right play if you’re built like Chris Boucher. – 9:15 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
awesome defence from khem, really light on the feet to get the block on harden – 9:11 PM
awesome defence from khem, really light on the feet to get the block on harden – 9:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 37, Raptors 27 at the end of the first. Sixers led by as many as 16 points and are shooting 60 percent from the floor. Maxey with 9 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Embiid with 7-3-2 but is 3-of-8 from the floor. – 9:03 PM
Sixers 37, Raptors 27 at the end of the first. Sixers led by as many as 16 points and are shooting 60 percent from the floor. Maxey with 9 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Embiid with 7-3-2 but is 3-of-8 from the floor. – 9:03 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
tough last couple defensive possessions for the raps
– force tough embiid fadeaway but harris puts back offensive board
– poke ball away from embiid and scramble leads to wide open corner 3 – 8:55 PM
tough last couple defensive possessions for the raps
– force tough embiid fadeaway but harris puts back offensive board
– poke ball away from embiid and scramble leads to wide open corner 3 – 8:55 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden could probably have a few more assists already, just picking Toronto apart with his passing. – 8:54 PM
Harden could probably have a few more assists already, just picking Toronto apart with his passing. – 8:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Both Joel Embiid, James Harden starting tonight for 76ers in 8:30 p.m. home start vs. Raptors. So vs. visiting Heat on Monday . . . ? – 8:24 PM
Both Joel Embiid, James Harden starting tonight for 76ers in 8:30 p.m. home start vs. Raptors. So vs. visiting Heat on Monday . . . ? – 8:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Starters
Sixers: Thybulle, Harris, Embiid, Maxey, Harden
Raptors: Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam, Khem Barnes, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr. – 8:06 PM
Starters
Sixers: Thybulle, Harris, Embiid, Maxey, Harden
Raptors: Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam, Khem Barnes, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr. – 8:06 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid just went through his pregame warmup and he will play tonight in the first Sixers home regular season game that will go up against HBO’s Sunday night programming. – 8:01 PM
Joel Embiid just went through his pregame warmup and he will play tonight in the first Sixers home regular season game that will go up against HBO’s Sunday night programming. – 8:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Joel Embiid will play tonight vs. Toronto. He was listed as questionable with back soreness. – 7:58 PM
Sixers say Joel Embiid will play tonight vs. Toronto. He was listed as questionable with back soreness. – 7:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is out on the court for his usual pregame warmup. He’s questionable to play with back tightness. – 7:47 PM
Joel Embiid is out on the court for his usual pregame warmup. He’s questionable to play with back tightness. – 7:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Raptors coach Nick Nurse said “we’ve got a lot of things on the menu” to defend Embiid and Harden. He acknowledged he thinks about showing his hand now for potential playoff matchup, but “I’ll probably throw everything out there tonight, just to see everything I can see.” – 7:39 PM
Raptors coach Nick Nurse said “we’ve got a lot of things on the menu” to defend Embiid and Harden. He acknowledged he thinks about showing his hand now for potential playoff matchup, but “I’ll probably throw everything out there tonight, just to see everything I can see.” – 7:39 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nick Nurse says “there are a lot of things on the menu” when it comes to the Raptors’ defensive strategies for Joel Embiid and James Harden. – 7:07 PM
Nick Nurse says “there are a lot of things on the menu” when it comes to the Raptors’ defensive strategies for Joel Embiid and James Harden. – 7:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nurse says that Harden “is like a surgeon” out there, and now I’m thinking of Weird Al – 7:06 PM
Nurse says that Harden “is like a surgeon” out there, and now I’m thinking of Weird Al – 7:06 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
ICYMI — Fred VanVleet is out vs. Sixers as he rests sore knee. Joel Embiid is questionable with a sore back. The game is at 830 tonight, which is weird for a Sunday and two Eastern Conference teams. – 6:54 PM
ICYMI — Fred VanVleet is out vs. Sixers as he rests sore knee. Joel Embiid is questionable with a sore back. The game is at 830 tonight, which is weird for a Sunday and two Eastern Conference teams. – 6:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is still questionable for tonight’s game. Doc Rivers says he “hopes” he will be able to play. Embiid is questionable for a third straight game with back soreness, it is an 8:30pm tip and the Sixers play Miami here tomorrow night. – 6:48 PM
Joel Embiid is still questionable for tonight’s game. Doc Rivers says he “hopes” he will be able to play. Embiid is questionable for a third straight game with back soreness, it is an 8:30pm tip and the Sixers play Miami here tomorrow night. – 6:48 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says he thinks Joel Embiid is playing tonight but doesn’t know yet. – 6:47 PM
Doc Rivers says he thinks Joel Embiid is playing tonight but doesn’t know yet. – 6:47 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I’m part 2 of my sit down with Paul Millsap, he opened up on mentoring the younger guys as well as the Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid debate #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/paul-mil… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:44 PM
I’m part 2 of my sit down with Paul Millsap, he opened up on mentoring the younger guys as well as the Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid debate #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/paul-mil… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:44 PM
More on this storyline
Brian Robb: Rob Williams getting the night off was a planned rest tonight per Ime Udoka. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / March 21, 2022
Darnell Mayberry: Patrick Williams will come off the bench and be on a 25 minute restriction, Bulls coach Billy Donovan says. -via Twitter @DarnellMayberry / March 21, 2022
Shams Charania: 76ers‘ James Harden (injury recovery, left hamstring) and Joel Embiid will be out tonight vs. Miami on second end of back-to-back. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 21, 2022