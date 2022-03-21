76ers resting James Harden against Miami

Shams Charania: 76ers‘ James Harden (injury recovery, left hamstring) and Joel Embiid will be out tonight vs. Miami on second end of back-to-back.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
From Doc Rivers:
-Harden and Embiid being out not related to any setbacks
-Thinks rotation talk is overblown. Most focused on how team plays with stars
-39 MPG for Harden since last game he sat more than team wants moving forward, though also important to ramp up for playoffs – 5:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden did not suffer a setback, Rivers says. Just a precautionary night off given his hamstring history. – 5:52 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers makes it clear that James Harden hasn’t had by setbacks. His absence tonight is just the team being cautious #Sixers – 5:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Doc Rivers says Embiid has been dealing with back soreness and the 76ers are being cautious with Harden’s hamstring issue. Both Embiid and Harden are out tonight vs. Heat on the second night of a back-to-back for the 76ers. – 5:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid and James Harden sitting out vs #Heat: pic.twitter.com/GERx6A2z2V – 5:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers says Harden and Embiid nursing nagging injuries, back for Embiid, hamstring for Harden. – 5:48 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Coaches, players, analysts weigh in on Heat. What 76ers say they cannot allow Jimmy Butler to do to them again tonight. Haslem addresses Heat ownership issue. PLUS Highsmith, Harden, Haslem on what’s different with this group, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) is out tonight, Sixers say. Joel Embiid (back soreness) is also out, ICYMI.
Harden said last night he planned to play, but he’ll sit out his second game as a Sixer. Had played 38.8 MPG since missing March 5 game against the Heat. – 5:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
James Harden joins Joel Embiid tonight in sitting out back half of 76ers’ back-to-back, so neither vs. visiting Heat at 7:30 p.m. tonight. – 4:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say James Harden (hamstring injury management) will also miss tonight’s game vs. Miami. Joel Embiid has already been ruled out. Sixers are at the end of six games in nine days and leave tomorrow for a West trip to Lakers, Clippers and Suns. – 4:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say James Harden will now also sit out of tonight’s game due to “hamstring recovery.” He had not been listed on the injury report and said last night the plan was to play tonight. – 4:46 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) will not play tonight against the Heat. – 4:46 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
James Harden (left hamstring tightness) will also be out for #Sixers tonight vs. #Heat – 4:46 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
James Harden is out tonight due to left hamstring recovery, per #Sixers official – 4:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers say James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) will now miss tonight’s game vs. Miami – 4:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Now both James Harden and Joel Embiid out tonight
Should be a Kyle Guy night – 4:44 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers‘ James Harden (injury recovery, left hamstring) and Joel Embiid will be out tonight vs. Miami on second end of back-to-back. – 4:43 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The last 2 minute report for last night’s #sixers vs #raptors game lists the offensive foul / flagrant 1 on James Harden as the correct call. – 4:06 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
With Embiid ruled out tonight, if we assume Harden sticks to his assertion from last night that he will play, the Sixers absolutely have to get a look at one of their young bigs at center with Harden on the floor. 48 minutes of the vets would be total malpractice – 3:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid formally listed as out for tonight’s game vs. Heat because of back soreness. But the 76ers are expected to have James Harden available tonight. – 2:32 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game against the Heat.
James Harden is not listed on the injury report. – 1:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Heat because of back soreness. But James Harden not on injury report.
76ers playing on second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Raptors yesterday. – 1:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers again listing Joel Embiid as questionable on their injury report due to back soreness. Harden not on injury report on second night of back-to-back. Both played in Sunday’s home loss to Raptors. Heat-76ers at 7:30 p.m. in Philly. – 1:32 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
It’s the 2nd night of a back-to-back against the Heat and that normally would mean rest for stars, but for James Harden, he plans to play in this one #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/21/six… via @SixersWire – 1:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid and James Harden are +89 in 295 minutes together.
— 122.5 offensive rating
— 105.7 defensive rating
— 16.9 net rating
— 63.2 TS%
All 4 stats would rank 1st in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/ploD0dUFND – 1:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Dissecting 76ers’ loss to Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid’s exhaustion and James Harden’s struggles … youtu.be/Xs8TKlc7mrs via @YouTube – 12:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden and Embiid together:
169 combined made shots
237 combined made free throws
They both have made more free throws than shots this season. pic.twitter.com/U9AQR45JMT – 12:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
One more time for my video essay on the Sixers for @BallySportsSW and the work still ahead for Daryl Morey after competing his long-awaited dream trade to reunite with James Harden: pic.twitter.com/j71jVXZogq – 12:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Sixers are comfortably outplaying teams with both Embiid and Harden on the floor. They are struggling with them apart, and need to find a way to change that phillyvoice.com/sixers-76ers-j… – 10:51 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Updated observations on the Sixers’ loss to the Raptors, including:
-Big rebounding differential, fourth-quarter turnovers hurt
-Positives from Thybulle, Maxey
-A bit from Harden on where he’s at physically, his approach.
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 8:40 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden and the team react to his offensive foul late in the loss to the Raptors #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/james-ha… via @SixersWire #NBA – 12:18 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden on his crunch-time play: “I’ve just got to be better. That’s it. It’s pretty simple. And I will be. There’s no thought into it. Be better. Move on. Next game.” – 12:07 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden said the plan is for him to play the second half of the back-to-back against Miami tomorrow night. – 11:41 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden said he plans to play tomorrow vs. Miami in second night of Sixers’ back-to-back. – 11:41 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden on if he’ll play tomorrow vs. Miami: “That’s the plan. I plan on playing.” – 11:41 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“Kyle helped me a lot with that … I watched Kyle take charge after charge — it counts just the same as a block” — Boucher on drawing the offensive foul on Harden. pic.twitter.com/5vDG0rwJMl – 11:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Boucher said his neck is sore after drawing the game-saving offensive foul on Harden. “We got the win so I feel a lot better about that.” – 11:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Boucher said it’s his neck, not his mouth, that’s bothering him after the Harden play. – 11:39 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden declined to get into too much of a discussion on the offensive foul late, had one overarching message: “I got to be better.” – 11:38 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
James Harden after tonight’s loss:
“I just gotta be better, it’s simple. And I will be” #Sixers – 11:37 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says he thought that the call on James Harden at the end of the game was an offensive foul #Sixers – 11:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Embiid and Harden each play 37 minutes tonight, and lose which should put them 3.5 games out of first behind Miami
May push them into some decision making on playing tomorrow after being questionable for this one – 11:01 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
James Harden drove to the basket down 2 vs Toronto in the final 10 seconds
Harden somehow got an offensive foul and a flagrant foul on the play – Toronto won by 5 pic.twitter.com/13EdAw9dwj – 11:01 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
76ers lose at home to Toronto, fall 3.5 games behind No. 1 seed Heat entering Heat-at-Philly tomorrow. Embiid played tonight through back issue. Harden also played; we’ll see if he plays second night in row vs
Heat. Bucks 3 back of Heat – 11:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden drove in for a potential game-tying basket in the final seconds, but got called for an offensive foul instead for elbowing Chris Boucher in the face – one that’s just been upgraded to a flagrant. That’ll do it here in Philly. – 10:59 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Embiid pushed Achiuwa on his put-back attempt and slapped Siakam in the face on his. If Harden’s foul gets over turned and Raptors come up empty, frustration will ensue. – 10:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
That looked like a good steal by James Harden on the replay. I think the Sixers will win this challenge. Assuming then it will be a jump ball. – 10:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
A couple huge late-game stops for the Raptors – Achiuwa showing off his lateral quicks again and hanging with Harden on the drive, and the quick hands of Trent stripping the ball from Embiid. – 10:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
That was a clean block. I understand not using the challenge and staying it in a close game, but Harden initiating contact, Boucher stayed vertical and blocked it cleanly. – 10:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Raptors 57, Sixers 54. Toronto outscored the Sixers 30-17 in the second to erase a double-digit lead. Maxey has 12 and 3. Embiid has 9 on 4-of-12 shooting and 5 boards. Harden with 7-5-5 on 2-of-6 shooting. – 9:33 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden tracking a triple-double with about 4 minutes left in the 2nd quarter: 7-5-5 – 9:21 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
awesome defence from khem, really light on the feet to get the block on harden – 9:11 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden could probably have a few more assists already, just picking Toronto apart with his passing. – 8:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Both Joel Embiid, James Harden starting tonight for 76ers in 8:30 p.m. home start vs. Raptors. So vs. visiting Heat on Monday . . . ? – 8:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Starters
Sixers: Thybulle, Harris, Embiid, Maxey, Harden
Raptors: Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam, Khem Barnes, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr. – 8:06 PM
Starters
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Raptors coach Nick Nurse said “we’ve got a lot of things on the menu” to defend Embiid and Harden. He acknowledged he thinks about showing his hand now for potential playoff matchup, but “I’ll probably throw everything out there tonight, just to see everything I can see.” – 7:39 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nick Nurse says “there are a lot of things on the menu” when it comes to the Raptors’ defensive strategies for Joel Embiid and James Harden. – 7:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nurse says that Harden “is like a surgeon” out there, and now I’m thinking of Weird Al – 7:06 PM
