Blazers expected to pursue Jerami Grant

The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to seriously pursue Pistons forward Jerami Grant in the offseason, sources said. Armed with the Pelicans’ 2022 first-round draft selection, the Trail Blazers will explore offering the pick should it fall between Nos. 5 and 14 in the June draft. If the pick does not fall in that range and convey to Portland this offseason, the organization’s package falls behind competing teams that are chasing Detroit’s versatile forward. Grant is eligible for a four-year, $112 million contract extension in the offseason.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Pistons Killian Hayes (head) is probable; Cory Joseph (rest) and Kelly Olynyk (left ankle) are questionable; Hamidou Diallo (left finger), Jerami Grant (right knee), Frank Jackson (bilateral lumbar spine) and Chris Smith (left knee) are out for tonight’s game in Detroit. – 9:36 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant (knee) is OUT and Kelly Olynyk (ankle) is questionable for Monday vs. #Blazers. Killian Hayes (post-traumatic headache) is probable.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant (right knee inflammation) is out tomorrow against Portland. Kelly Olynyk (left ankle soreness) is questionable. Killian Hayes (head; post-traumatic headache) is probable. Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson are still out – 4:47 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons stumble in second half, fall to #Cavs despite 40 points from Jerami Grant: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 8:57 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Jerami Grant
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Correction: With Saddiq Bey’s 51 pts on Thursday and Jerami Grant’s 40 pts tonight, it’s the first time #Pistons teammates have scored 50+ and 40+ pts in back-to-back games.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Cavaliers defeat #Pistons despite Jerami Grant’s season-high 40 points: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 11:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said he was happy that Jerami Grant shot the ball as well as he did. Said the team needs that 3-point threat. Added some of his drive and reads, too. – 10:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Jerami Grant’s 40 pts: “I was happy to see Jerami shoot the ball the way he did … he was 7-of-9 from 3, and that’s the type of 3-point threat that we have to have.” – 10:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant said there was and has been an adjustment since returning from his thumb surgery. Added that his grip of the ball felt different, changed. “It’s nothing you can complain about.” – 10:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant said he feels like Detroit can make the leap Cleveland made – 10:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant: In the first half, the first unit didn’t do a good job of building the lead and the second unit built us up; in the second half, it was the reverse. – 10:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant said he loves playing in those types of environments. Said it reminds him of the playoffs. – 10:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant on 40-ball: “I was definitely feeling it. At the end of the day, we have to get the win. It doesn’t really mean anything if we don’t win.” – 10:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant on his season-high 40 pts: “I definitely was feeling it but we’ve got to get the win; it definitely doesn’t mean anything unless we get the win.” – 10:35 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs rally to take lead at end of 3Q, never trail in 4Q, split season series w/DET – win, 113-109; CLE now 3-1 on homestand, have won 11 of last 14 at home; CLE, weathers Jerami Grant’s 40-pt game; CLE, 43 bench pts; CLE, 51%FG, 8-14 3ptFG in 2H. pic.twitter.com/z6QeOLZjr5 – 10:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant with 40 point, three shy of his career-high 43. – 10:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
40 points for Jerami Grant after that layup. He’s been scorching hot, shooting 13-21 overall and 7-9 from 3 – 10:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant has a season-high 38 points after knocking down two free throws. His career-high is 43 – 10:11 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant has matched his season high with 36 pts tonight. – 10:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kevin Love has turned back the clock and the Cavs take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter. Cleveland ends on a 14-1 run, which came when Isaiah Stewart picked up his fourth foul and sat.
Pistons led by 12 in the 3Q.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Another 50?: #Pistons‘ Jerami Grant scores 27 points in first half at Cleveland: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 9:52 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Make it 32 pts for #Pistons Jerami Grant, at 5:49 3Q.
There’s still a shot at back-to-back 50-burgers for DET. – 9:40 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Half: Pistons 60, #Cavs 55: Jerami Grant 27 points for Pistons (8-12 FG, 6-7 3s, 5-5 FT) in 17 minutes. Darius Garland 15p (4-10 FG, 0-4 3s, 7-8 FT), Lamar Stevens 10p 3r. Cavs shot 2 of 12 from long range, Pistons not named Grant 1 for 12. – 9:17 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Jerami Grant with nearly half of DET’s scoring – leads everyone w/27pts – Pistons up, 60-55; DET, 33pts in 2Q; FB pts: DET, 16, CLE, 5; DET’s Grant, 8-12FG, 6-7 3ptFG; DET, 49%FG, CLE, 43%; CLE, 2-12 3ptFG; Garland, 15pts, 4-10FG, 7-8FT, 3asst; Stevens, 10pts, 4-5FG, 3reb. pic.twitter.com/hBf2gVhDRP – 9:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 60, Cavs 55
Jerami Grant has a career-high 27 first-half points. He hit 6 of 7 from 3.
Another 50 burger is in play. – 9:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 60, Cavs 55.
The half belonged to Jerami Grant, who has 27 points on 8-12 overall shooting and 6-7 from 3. Looks like he’s gunning to become the eighth Piston to score 50 right after Bey became the seventh on Wednesday – 9:12 PM
Halftime: Pistons 60, Cavs 55.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant has 27 pts in the first half, including 6-of-7 on 3-pointers. – 9:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant has 27 first-half points. He’s 6 for 7 from 3. Might Detroit have back-to-back 50 burgers? – 9:11 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs up 28-27 on Pistons after 1. Lamar Stevens 7p 2r, Darius Garland 6p 1a. Jerami Grant 15p for Detroit – 8:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant with another 3. He’s got 15 first-quarter points on 5-of-8 shooting.
END OF 1Q: Cavs 28, Pistons 27 – 8:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham (non-COVID illness) has been upgraded to probable for tomorrow’s game at Cleveland. Killian Hayes (head contusion) is questionable. Jerami Grant isn’t listed, meaning he’ll return from a one-game absence – 6:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham is probable for tomorrow’s game in Cleveland. Jerami Grant isn’t on the injury report. Killian Hayes is questionable. – 6:03 PM
Jerami Grant @JeramiGrant
Come join me& my @Detroit Pistons teammates THIS Sunday 3/20 5:30-8:30pm at my 1st #JeramiGrantTopGolfClassic presented by my @HourGenerationF ⛳️
ALL proceeds go to Detroit programs that help advance kids’ education & those unhoused/displaced
Tix: https://t.co/P3JehE3FGN pic.twitter.com/tSJdPBgtTg – 1:56 PM
Rod Beard: #Pistons Jerami Grant said he talked to GM Troy Weaver and he was told well before the deadline that he’d remain in Detroit: “I’m a Piston. It’s what I want to do.” -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / February 10, 2022
Omari Sankofa II: Might be obvious at this point but Jerami Grant is staying with the Pistons, multiple sources confirm to @freepsports. No deals made sense from Detroit’s end. -via Twitter @omarisankofa / February 10, 2022
Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers reportedly are involved in talks for Jerami Grant after trading CJ McCollum as they look to retool the roster around Damian Lillard. League executives are still closely monitoring to see if Lillard’s feelings on staying in Portland changes, but for now, the Blazers are looking for win-now moves. -via Action Network / February 10, 2022
