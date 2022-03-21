Blazers vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-44) play against the Detroit Pistons (52-52) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 21, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 94, Detroit Pistons 77 (Q3 02:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Blazers 94, Pistons 77. Detroit briefly got it 10.
Cade and Saddiq have 42 of the team’s 77. – 8:56 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Pardon our 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡 👀
#Pistons | @Killian Hayes pic.twitter.com/jwyE1zZCMm – 8:51 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are on a 17-4 run and they’ve trimmed the lead to 83-73, 5:06 3Q – 8:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are on a 15-4 run and have cut the deficit to 12. Stewart’s about to shoot two free throws to extend this run – 8:48 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Career-high 16 points for @CJ Elleby! pic.twitter.com/mqkDfCk4dT – 8:44 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
WHEW. What a find by Justise Winslow! 😱
(📼 @Portland Trail Blazers)
pic.twitter.com/LfsNsV51lB – 8:25 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
what a DIME 🤩
@Justise Winslow | @elijahhughes4_ pic.twitter.com/scqmKjf6pi – 8:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Halftime break.
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 18 PTS / 3 AST / 7-12 FG
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 12 PTS / 4 REB
🔹 @Marvin Bagley: 6 PTS / 4 REB / 2-4 FG
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 6 PTS / 9 REB / 2-4 FG pic.twitter.com/lz24kJl7gG – 8:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Blazers 67, Pistons 52.
Cunningham: 18 points, 7-12 overall shooting, 3 assists
Bey: 12 points, 2-9 shooting
Everyone else: 22 points, 7-25 overall shooting – 8:19 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 67, Pistons 52: halftime. 16 points, 3 rebounds for @Ben McLemore. 11 points, 2 assists for @TheeBWill. 10 points, 7 rebounds for @CJ Elleby. 7 points for @elijahhughes4_, 6 apiece for @Drew Eubanks and @trendonw. – 8:19 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
The score at the half.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/3QcBPVfdh5 – 8:19 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Blazers 67, #Pistons 52
Cunningham: 18 pts, 3 assts
Bey: 12 pts, 4 rebs
Stewart: 6 pts, 9 rebs
DET had 16 FG and 18 FT in that half. #Suboptimal – 8:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Trailblazers 67, Pistons 52
Cade Cunningham: 18 points
Saddiq Bey: 12 points – 8:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Is Elijah Hughes the first Hughes to score an NBA bucket since Larry? – 8:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cunningham has scored 13 of his 18 points in the 2nd quarter – 8:12 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Cade “That Guy” Cunningham 🌀
#Pistons | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/9roGshhkzv – 8:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ben McLemore has the most NBA experience on the floor. By a country mile. It’s showing. – 8:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
2 🤝 24
#Pistons | @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/kVdoFjnWAX – 8:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade’s had enough lol. He has 11 points on 5-8 shooting. Pistons are down 15, 49-34, to a severely banged-up Portland team midway through the 2nd – 8:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham is getting going. He’s got 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting.
Pistons still down 15. – 8:02 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons–#Blazers update:
DET deficit: 16
DET fouls 11
DET FG: 9
DET turnovers: 6 – 8:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Garza 𝓽𝓱𝓻𝓸𝓾𝓰𝓱 contact 💪
#Pistons | @Luke Garza pic.twitter.com/ObbWXMJmTy – 7:59 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Cade Cunningham makes some “I’ve been here before” passes, some old soul dimes – 7:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade has had some great passes this quarter.
But Detroit is down 15 to the Blazers – 7:58 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers outscoring the Pistons 14-4 so far in the second quarter and their lead has swelled to 43-26 with a little less than 9 minutes to play in the first half. – 7:58 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Blazers 40, #Pistons 26, 9:12 2Q
DET fouls: 8
DET FG: 7
It’s ugly. – 7:54 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
unreal pass by cade, double-teamed along the baseline and somehow finds saban lee underneath the basket for a layup. not many 20-year-olds have ever entered the nba with his vision – 7:54 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
After 1 ⤵️
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 7 PTS / 3 REB
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 5 PTS / 2-4 FG
🔹 @Marvin Bagley: 4 PTS / 2 REB / 1-2 FG pic.twitter.com/SvlKEMRY0q – 7:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Blazers 29, Pistons 22
Bey’s 7 points is tied for the most in the game and he’s 1 for 6, if you aren’t watching and want to know how this one is going so far. – 7:48 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Blazers 29, #Pistons 22
Bey: 7 pts, 3 rebs
Cunningham: 5 pts
Bagley: 4 pts, 2 rebs
DET’s last field goal was at 5:38 1Q. Their only points have been 8 FT since then. – 7:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Blazers 29, Pistons 22. Detroit shot 5-21 overall, 1-10 from 3 and 11-13 at the line – 7:48 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 29, Pistons 22: end of first quarter. 7 points, 2 assists for @TheeBWill. 6 points, 2 rebounds for @Drew Eubanks. 4 points, 6 rebounds for @CJ Elleby. POR shooting 52 percent, DET 24 percent. – 7:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On our second @FrontOfficeShow of the day @Trevor_Lane & I talk a bunch of the latest news. We get into Beal to Miami?, Jerami Grant to Portland?, Zion done for the year? and more! Watch, like and subscribe below. We’re closing in on 17K on our way to 20K!
youtu.be/s34dftO9lpY – 7:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit has four second-rounders (or undrafted) and Saddiq Bey on the floor right now. Everyone is getting evaluated. – 7:43 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Greg Brown III is so athletic but also so out of control. – 7:43 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
we are big fans of @Justise Winslow ✋ pic.twitter.com/3qkpoM16zO – 7:38 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Buckets by B Will
@TheeBWill | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/EnBUUOZJoD – 7:32 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
So, I’m watching Blazers at Detroit. How many are with me? pic.twitter.com/v49KaKUvie – 7:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit only has one turnover. It feels like 10. Portland is up eight early on. – 7:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
This Portland team is just playing harder than Detroit out of the gate. Casey goes to Saben Lee for Killian four minutes in. – 7:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saben Lee checks in for Hayes, who picked up two fouls in about four minutes – 7:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Blazers head coach (and Pistons legend) Chauncey Billups got a warm reception from the LCA crowd during introductions – 7:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Chauncey Billups gets a nice ovation for his first intro as an NBA head coach in Detroit. – 7:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes is back in the starting lineup alongside Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Stewart – 7:07 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Motor City Starting 5
8️⃣ @TheeBWill
2️⃣6️⃣ @Justise Winslow
1️⃣6️⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣ @Trendon Watford
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks pic.twitter.com/YEfFsuW60k – 7:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler back in the Heat staring lineup, alongside Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. Butler last played last Tuesday, when he sprained his right ankle in the first half against the Pistons. – 7:04 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on George Blaha: “I just want to send my love to one of the greatest to ever do it, George Blaha. I hate that I’m not going to be able to see him today and give him a big squeeze, that’s my guy.” – 6:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Bey, Bagley and Stewart – 6:44 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @Kia Starting Five ⬇️
1️⃣ @Killian Hayes
2️⃣ @Cade Cunningham
3️⃣ @SaddiqBey
4️⃣ @Marvin Bagley
5️⃣ @Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/zsPGwKIoen – 6:43 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Bey, Bagley and Stewart.
Could be a third straight 40-burger for someone against the #Blazers. – 6:42 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Detroit Pistons
⌚️ 4:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/qV3dHbQqtq – 6:25 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Josh Hart is out for Monday at Detroit. Same injury that hit Anfernee Simons.
Patellar tendinopathy.
Hart had been playing great basketball, averaging 28.6 ppg on 50-of-88 shooting (56.7%) over his last 5 games.
#TankingMasterclass – 6:16 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers: pic.twitter.com/4KIMrguXJA – 6:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said it was disappointing that Killian Hayes had to miss some time last week, because this is the time for him to grow. He’ll have a big role tonight with Cory Joseph out. – 5:52 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes’ development: “These games are for him … these are developmental days, and come this time next year, it’s not going to be that.” – 5:51 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Isaiah Livers can guard 1-4 and you don’t feel bad when he switches onto centers. – 5:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on Saben Lee: “He’s getting better at reading situations. He’s seen the floor better as a point guard. He’s understanding now the difference between the two leagues and college.” – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Goran Dragic is a game-time decision. Said he took a fall against Portland, which caused him to push his morning pregame session back to see how he was feeling. Nash said he’s not sure if Drummond travels to Memphis, said he hopes he passes his illness quickly. – 5:50 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Saben Lee’s development: “He’s getting better at reading situations; he’s seeing the floor better as a point guard, and he’s understanding the difference between (the NBA and the G League).” – 5:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey on Saben Lee’s development: “He’s getting better reading situations. Think he had four assists in Cleveland. He’s seeing the floor better as a point guard. He’s understanding the difference between the two leagues, and in college … he’s grown leaps and bounds.” – 5:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
CoJo, Jerami Grant, Kelly Olynyk, Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson are all OUT.
Killian Hayes available. – 5:46 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes is available; Kelly Olynyk and Cory Joseph are OUT. – 5:44 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes is available. Kelly Olynyk and Cory Joseph are both out – 5:44 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Chauncey Billups says @Damian Lillard was operating at around 60% before undergoing abdominal surgery in January. Lillard will miss the rest of the season as he continues his rehab. #Blazers – 5:34 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
All you can eat Lil’ Ceas’ AND plastic bendy straws, shoutout to Detroit – 5:30 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Among all #NBARooks in 2021-22, @Cade Cunningham ranks among the top of his class in several statistical categories. #Pistons pic.twitter.com/711083RtJi – 5:28 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Join the @nbacares family in supporting @UNICEFUSA and @WCKitchen as they work to provide emergency supplies and meals to children and families in and around Ukraine.
Learn how you can help → https://t.co/Z0rNabk3K4 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/g6iXgxo1cH – 5:08 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The squad is back in Detroit!
🏡 4️⃣-game homestand 🏡
Grab tickets for a game this week ⤵️
🎟: https://t.co/XUYbwIdexx
@Ticketmaster | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/JsI0gkdMah – 4:19 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Your order has been delayed. Also, this is light work in Portland. oregonlive.com/portland/2022/… – 4:06 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Trail Blazers have announced that Damian Lillard will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/TlcKfzLWmT – 4:01 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Damian Lillard will miss the rest of the season following his abdominal surgery in January, the Trail Blazers announce. – 3:57 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Blazers make it official and announce Damian Lillard (abdominal surgery) will miss the rest of the season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:50 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
#Blazers officially announce @Damian Lillard will miss the rest of the season; he’s progressed well through the reconditioning phase of his rehab following Jan. abdominal surgery. He’s met several key performance benchmarks & will continue end-stage rehab over the next few weeks. – 3:49 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce:
Damian Lillard has “progressed well through the reconditioning phase of his rehab protocol” following his Jan. abdominal surgery.
He will continue the final stages of rehab over the next few weeks and will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. – 3:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Trail Blazers announce that Damian Lillard will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season. But since Lillard had abdominal surgery in January, Portland said that Lillard “has met several key performance benchmarks to date and will continue end-stage rehab over the next few weeks.” – 3:48 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Bledsoe (left Achilles), Hart (left knee; patellar tendinopathy), Ingles (left knee), Lillard (core muscle recovery), Little (left shoulder recovery), Louzada (left knee), Nurkic (plantar fasciitis) & Simons (left knee) are out for today’s game at Detroit – 2:40 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cory Joseph (rest) and Kelly Olynyk (left ankle soreness) are questionable for tonight vs. #Blazers. Killian Hayes is probable.
Jerami Grant (knee inflammation) is OUT, along with Frank Jackson.
Hamidou Diallo’s finger injury now is being called an avulsion fracture. – 1:18 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Josh Hart is out tonight with what the Blazers are calling left knee patellar tendinopathy. The same ailment that is keeping Anfernee Simons out of action for a couple weeks. Hart was not on the injury report prior to today. – 1:15 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Eric Bledsoe, Josh Hart, Joe Ingles, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, Didi Louzada, Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons are out for today’s game at Detroit. – 1:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
