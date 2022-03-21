Blazers vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-44) play against the Detroit Pistons (19-52) at Little Caesars Arena

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,781,010 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $6,893,113 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 21, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports DET

Away TV: ROOT SPORTS

Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?