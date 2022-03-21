Celtics vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (44-28) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (51-51) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Monday March 21, 2022
Boston Celtics 52, Oklahoma City Thunder 41 (Q2 03:39)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tre Man just went supernova. He’s 6-6 from 3 and after a 15-4 OKC run, it’s now just an 11 point game – 8:55 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Tre Mann is cooking. He’s hit six 3s in the first half — on 6-6 shooting — and just hit one in a four straight possessions. Set the building on fire with the fourth one. – 8:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tre Mann on a personal run. He’s up to 18 points on 6-for-6 from three to cut Boston’s lead to 52-41. – 8:53 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann has back to back to back to back to back treys.
Tre Mann has back to back to back to back to back treys.
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tre Mann with the rare in-rhythm heat check. He’s 6 for 6 from three now. – 8:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford 5×5 watch:
3 points
2 rebounds
5 assists
2 steals
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum passed up a few open looks early and seemed determined to get others involved.
Up until a minute ago, he’d taken just 3 shots. Then the Thunder pulled within 12.
Tatum drive, Tatum 3, Tatum 3.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
He’s not going to win by any means, but Jayson Tatum should get some MVP in the 4 or 5 spots on ballots. – 8:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum doing his best to lock up Eastern Conference Player of the Month with 10 days left in March. – 8:43 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
17th time this year the Celtics have led by 20 on the road. It’s the 5th straight time they’ve done it…and 11th in the last 13 road games.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA just embarrassed Derrick White so badly he’s gotta start going by Derrick Red. – 8:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sam Hauser was going to check in at the end of the first quarter, but instead he’s starting the second quarter. – 8:39 PM
Sam Hauser was going to check in at the end of the first quarter, but instead he’s starting the second quarter. – 8:39 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Payton Pritchard is now 12-13 from downtown in his last nine quarters. – 8:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 38-21 after one
Grant – 10 points
Brown – 9 points
Pritchard – 9 points
Horford – 3/1/5/2/2
Celtics – 57.1% shooting
Celtics – 6-13 three-pointers
Bazley – 7 points
SGA – 4 points
Thunder – 33.3% shooting
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Derrick White and Al Horford combined for all 9 Celtics assists in that first quarter.
Royce Young @royceyoung
That wasn’t a great first quarter for OKC but SGA ended it with spicy step-back 3 that put Derrick White on skates. Even White knew he got got, busting out a big smile after SGA’s 3 dropped. – 8:37 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics first quarter FG% on this road trip:
OKC: 57.1%
DEN: 60.9%
SAC: 58.3%
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
It is deeply statistically unlikely that Derrick White would continue to miss 3-pointers, and yet here we are lol – 8:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Celtics have led by 20+ points in their last 4 games:
24 vs Warriors
29 vs Kings
28 vs Nuggets
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The great Payton Pritchard 3-pointer streak of 2022 has come to a close with 10 makes in a row over three games. – 8:30 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
I’m beginning to think Payton Pritchard may never miss a 3-pointer again. – 8:29 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
10 straight makes from 3-point range for Payton Pritchard. What an insane run for him. – 8:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford with five assists and two steals already, because he’s really a 6’10” point guard. And he’s not afraid to take a jumper either. – 8:27 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Celtics are just showing off right now. 28-11 with 5:23 still to play. They’re 9-12 from the field and already 7-8 from the line. They’ve forced 3 turnovers which have led to 5 points. Grant Williams has 10 points – 8:25 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
At this rate, someone will probably end up making a Beautiful Game montage from this Celtics road trip. – 8:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Outstanding ball movement ends in Brown drilling an open three.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That Shai Gilgeous-Alexander step through pic.twitter.com/bH4NtrQaDB – 8:24 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lots of good scores around the league for the Bulls right now … besides the Celtics. – 8:19 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Al Horford with four assists over the first three minutes in a 17-2 run. – 8:18 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics now have 13-0 and 11-0 starts on this road trip against the two non-playoff teams they’ve faced and had second-quarter blowouts against the two playoff teams they visited. – 8:17 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Celtics on pace to beat the Thunder 360-0. It’s still early. Could get worse. – 8:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
13-0 Celtics after two minutes. Guess there weren’t any focus issues to start this one. – 8:14 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics needed just 1 minute, 46 seconds to open up a double-digit lead against the Thunder.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Celtics scoring off a couple of very nice cuts and opening up on a 7-0 run – 8:14 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Up first in OKC!
Boston Celtics @celtics
Derrick White says we’re focused on containing the young talent on the Thunder tonight as we look to go 4-0 on the road trip. pic.twitter.com/1r2zy9n4FT – 7:52 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
teamwork on and off the court
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good opportunity tonight for Ime Udoka to get guys some minutes who don’t play a lot.
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Udoka added that he doesn’t expect Williams to miss more than one game – an important note considering that the Celtics host Rudy Gobert and the Jazz Wednesday. – 7:15 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka said that Rob Williams’ tendinitis-related absence wasn’t planned vs. OKC: “He had a flare up with some tendinitis, specifically on the lob play last night. I saw when it happened. Jumped off the wrong leg and I saw him rubbing (his right knee) and it flared up a bit.” – 7:14 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Starting 5️⃣ feat. @Derrick White and @Grant Williams pic.twitter.com/xbK7X6q83h – 7:12 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics depth chart vs. Thunder
Guards: Brown, White, Pritchard, Stauskas
Forwards: Tatum, G. Williams, Nesmith, Hauser, Fitts
Bigs: Horford, Theis, Kornet
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Aaron Nesmith is available to play tonight, per Ime Udoka. No restrictions on Nesmith’s minutes. – 6:42 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Aaron Nesmith will be active tonight per Ime Udoka after missing last few weeks with sprained ankle. – 6:42 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Derrick White and Grant Williams will start for Smart/Rob. No restrictions on other guys who are playing.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Derrick White and Grant Williams move into the starting lineup tonight with Smart and Rob Williams out. – 6:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick White and Grant Williams will start in place of Marcus Smart and Robert Williams tonight, per Ime Udoka. – 6:42 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics will start Derrick White and Grant Williams tonight in place of Smart/Rob Williams per Udoka. – 6:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams is getting a planned rest night, per Ime Udoka. This is despite the knee tendinopathy designation.
Marcus Smart is out due to the sinus issues that were bothering him yesterday in Denver.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams getting the night off was a planned rest tonight per Ime Udoka. – 6:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will play for OKC tonight.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Horford “only focused on winning” the first game of the year against the Hornets Al took “two shots in the first half, and I looked down and said wow I have Al Horford on the team and he only has two shots, but he doesn’t care, all he cares about is winning.” – 6:31 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
OKC’s leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will play for the Thunder tonight against Boston. – 6:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is available and Olivier Sarr is OUT with the flu, Darius Bazley is questionable with flu like symptoms. – 6:25 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Jayson Tatum joined some elite company by earning his second Player of the Week award within the same month.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown loves the freedom of being a sneaker free agent, and wants to ‘shift the mold of the athlete’ with his next deal #Celtics bostonglobe.com/2022/03/21/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 6:13 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder returns to OKC for the second of back-to-back games tonight against the Boston Celtics.
Lang Greene @LangGreene
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
That Chicago-Milwaukee-Memphis season-ending trip could be the biggest in years for #Celtics in terms of seeding. – 5:16 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams is really leaning into this. It’s tough to break into the “give yourself your own nickname” game… But he’s trying pic.twitter.com/QcHSNjofJC – 5:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Boston jumping up to that 2-3 bracket and Philly falling into the 4-5 doesn’t feel like the worst thing in the world for Miami – 4:49 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/jayson-tatu… – 4:15 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jayson Tatum chosen NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Interesting to note Jaylen Brown was among the nominees, with Kevin Durant, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro and Pascal Siakam.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro was a nominee for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award that just went to Jayson Tatum. – 3:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro a nominee for NBA East Player of the Week that went to the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum – 3:37 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
StatMuse @statmuse
Celtics 4Q point differential
Before new year: -77 (2nd worst)
After new year: +114 (2nd best)
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jayson Tatum has now won two of the last three Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors.
Week 20: 41.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 5.0 APG
Week 22: 29.3 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 5.0 APG
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum and Karl Anthony Towns have won NBA player of the week after they both won it two weeks ago. – 3:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson Tatum named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. #Celtics. #NBA – 3:32 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 22 of the 2021-22 season (March 14 – 20). pic.twitter.com/hEYBur270b – 3:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of the Week for Week 22: Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Boston’s Jayson Tatum were just named Western and Eastern Conference Player of the Week by the NBA.
Michael Singer @msinger
Last night, Celtics fans turned Ball Arena into The Boston Garden. At just 20-14 at home on the season, where has Denver’s homecourt advantage gone? denverpost.com/2022/03/21/nug… – 3:08 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder-Celtics injury report. SGA again listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/9FkpMhBF8v – 2:52 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Matt Ryan has a 10-17 record against the Saints and one of those wins was against Trevor Siemian.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Falcons with Matt Ryan:
First 5 seasons: Won 56 games (lost only 22), 5 winning seasons. He missed just 2 games.
Last 9 seasons: Won 64 games (lost 80), 2 winning seasons. He missed just 1 game.
In 2021, he posted the lowest QBR of his career, by far.
