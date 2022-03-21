Celtics vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics (44-28) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-51) at Paycom Center

The Boston Celtics are spending $3,135,945 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $4,092,624 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Monday March 21, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
According to the @FiveThirtyEight projections, the Celtics’ chances to win the NBA Championship are no longer 5% better than anyone else’s…
…they’re 9% better. pic.twitter.com/wnSH4tuZ123:55 AM

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Monday features the Celtics defense against the Thunder offense.
Let’s take a closer look..
BOSTON DEFENSE
Scoring – 1st
Defensive Rating – 1st
DFG% – 1st
D3FG% – 1st
OKLAHOMA CITY OFFENSE
Scoring – Last
Offensive Rating – Last
FG% – Last
3FG% – Last
(Why coaches don’t sleep) – 3:47 AM
Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
“Now everybody in the 3-1-3..put your🤫hands up and follow me…”
NBA – 3-POINT SHOOTING
(Since All-Star Break)
1. Carter, Mil 55.2
2. Hachimura, Was 51.4
3. PRITCHARD, BOS 50.0
Martin Jr., Hou 50.0
5. Beasley, Min 48.5 – 3:23 AM

