Celtics vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics (44-28) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-51) at Paycom Center

The Boston Celtics are spending $3,135,945 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $4,092,624 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Monday March 21, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports OK

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: WWLS/WKY

Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)

According to the @FiveThirtyEight projections, the Celtics’ chances to win the NBA Championship are no longer 5% better than anyone else’s…

…they’re 9% better. 3:55 AM According to the @FiveThirtyEight projections, the Celtics’ chances to win the NBA Championship are no longer 5% better than anyone else’s……they’re 9% better. pic.twitter.com/wnSH4tuZ12

Monday features the Celtics defense against the Thunder offense.

Let’s take a closer look..

BOSTON DEFENSE

Scoring – 1st

Defensive Rating – 1st

DFG% – 1st

D3FG% – 1st

OKLAHOMA CITY OFFENSE

Scoring – Last

Offensive Rating – Last

FG% – Last

3FG% – Last

