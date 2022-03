Chris Paul back Wednesday vs. Timberwolves?

As if all that good news wasn’t enough, there’s this, too: Sources say Paul, whose team-issued timetable of six to eight weeks on Feb. 20 would have slated his earliest return date for April 3, is likely to return even sooner. Some sources close to the situation wouldn’t even rule out a Paul return for Wednesday’s game at Minnesota, but these coming days will be key in determining the exact timing of it all.Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic