Chris Paul back Wednesday vs. Timberwolves?

As if all that good news wasn’t enough, there’s this, too: Sources say Paul, whose team-issued timetable of six to eight weeks on Feb. 20 would have slated his earliest return date for April 3, is likely to return even sooner. Some sources close to the situation wouldn’t even rule out a Paul return for Wednesday’s game at Minnesota, but these coming days will be key in determining the exact timing of it all.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Sources: Chris Paul is expected to return in time for the playoffs – if not much sooner. More here on his status, the Suns’ dominance with and without him and what it all means for the rest of the league, at @TheAthletic
This time without Chris Paul represented a test for the Suns’ depth and young cornerstones, and they’re 10-4 so far. For @PHNX_Suns, I dove into how they’re doing it, honing in on the growth of Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton in Part 1: https://t.co/QvsgDuu2Iz pic.twitter.com/Lkba6d2Mbu – 10:03 AM
Celtics might be the most playoff-ready team I’ve seen. Suns were there before the CP3 injury. But Celtics chemistry and connection is impressive. – 9:34 PM
Best record in the NBA:
.828 — Suns with Chris Paul
Point Book without Chris Paul (10 games):
28.2 PPG
4.8 RPG
7.0 APG
#DidYouKnowFlow: Sixers swingman Danny Green (1,538 career three pointers) needs 3 three pointers to tie Chris Paul for 37th on the NBA’s all-time three pointers list at 1,541. – 8:33 PM
Doug Edert on his Chris Paul stuff taking this game over once it hits 5 minutes remaining – 10:33 PM
Injury report
Suns: QUESTIONABLE – Jae Crowder (groin). OUT – Cameron Johnson (quad); Frank Kaminsky (knee); Gabriel Lundberg (not with team); Chris Paul (thumb); Dario Saric (ACL). Kings: QUESTIONABLE – De’Aaron Fox (hand). OUT – Terence Davis (wrist); Richaun Holmes (personal). – 8:36 PM
Injury report: Suns at Kings
Suns: QUESTIONABLE – Jae Crowder (groin). OUT – Cameron Johnson (quad); Frank Kaminsky (knee); Gabriel Lundberg (not with team); Chris Paul (thumb); Dario Saric (ACL).
Kings: Not yet submitted. – 7:34 PM
Phoenix #Suns surging minus injured Chris Paul, eyeing No. 1 overall seed (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:33 PM
Jae Crowder (groin) QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game at Sacramento.
Cam Johnson (quad) and Chris Paul (thumb) OUT. #sUNS – 7:05 PM
How are the Phoenix Suns creating and winning without Chris Paul? Check out @NekiasNBA’s latest film breakdown: basketballnews.com/stories/explai… – 3:41 PM
“Nobody can replace what Chris does out there. We know how much we’re going to need him when it comes into this playoff run, but in the meantime, we’re just trying to hold it down.”
Devin Booker as #Suns are 9-4 w/o Chris Paul (thumb) after Friday’s 129-102 win over Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Mk1rXRjp5x – 1:30 AM
It’s pretty wild taking a step back and remembering the Suns are doing what they’re doing without Chris Paul, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder – 11:57 PM
The Suns are about to improve their record since Chris Paul’s injury to 9-4. Devin Booker got COVID in that span. Cam Johnson has now missed their last eight games.
Just an incredible all-around team. Monty Williams has to be a lock for Coach of the Year at this point. – 11:55 PM
Suns don’t have Chris Paul, Cam Johnson or Jae Crowder. Will this finally be the night #Bulls rise up and beat one of the league’s top teams? – 8:44 PM
Monty Williams said the #Suns “don’t become Chris and Book dimensional when it counts.”
That’s why he’s big on Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges being more involved in the offense to help Chris Paul and Devin Booker. – 8:23 PM
Darius Garland is funhouse mirror Trae Young/Chris Paul and I mean that in the best way possible. – 7:53 PM
Chris Paul talking to #Suns team owner Robert Sarver and GM James Jones. pic.twitter.com/UgoMEulpow – 2:23 PM
More on this storyline
Truth be told, there’s no reason to rush back Paul. The Suns are 10-4 since he suffered the injury in a game against Houston on Feb. 17, with a net rating of 9.8 that trails only Minnesota (12.8) and Boston (11.8) in that span. The game against the Kings, meanwhile, was the latest evidence that their incredible depth should be feared by the rest of the playoff field. They entered play without Paul, Cam Johnson (right quad contusion) and Cam Payne (non-COVID illness), then proceeded to win despite losing Jae Crowder (foot injury midway through the third quarter), Deandre Ayton (fouled out with 1:01 left in regulation), JaVale McGee (fouled out with 2:32 left in overtime) and Booker (fouled out with 50.9 seconds left in overtime and the Suns up, 120-119). -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022
Duane Rankin: Monty Williams said he doesn’t have any update on Chris Paul as far as timetable in return, but Paul is doing more and more in looking to return from fractured right thumb. Remember what Paul said during #NBAAllStar weekend that as soon as he’s able to play, he will. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / March 20, 2022
KC Johnson: Bulls list Zach LaVine probable vs. Suns. Alex Caruso not on injury report. Jae Crowder is questionable with sore groin for Suns. Chris Paul remains out. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 17, 2022
