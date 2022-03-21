Damian Lillard done for the season

Damian Lillard will miss the remainder of the season following recovery from abdominal surgery in January, sources said. Lillard is making tremendous progress and has looked strong in workouts, according to sources, but the team decided it was best for Lillard’s rehab process to sit the remaining 12 games as the Trail Blazers play their group of young players. Lillard last played on Dec. 31 against the Lakers.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Adams switching to zone in those final couple of minutes completely threw Notre Dame out of rhythm. Just beautiful stuff. Give that defense the opportunity to win the game, because the offense could not put the ball in the basket. A familiar storyline. – 9:33 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Been a little too much Blake Wesley in ball-screens for Notre Dame late here. An incredibly talented ball handler and creator, but I’m not totally sure he’s quite there yet in terms of making efficient decisions in terms of passing and shot selections. Not quite ready yet. – 9:17 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Dawg, I’ve got a chance to watch Michigan State, Ohio State AND Notre Dame lose on the same day? pic.twitter.com/5DKkLdMlgU – 7:38 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Bledsoe (left Achilles), Ingles (left knee), Lillard (core muscle recovery), Little (left shoulder recovery), Louzada (left knee), Nurkic (plantar fasciitis), Simons (left knee) & Winslow (right Achilles; soreness) are out for today’s game at Indiana – 10:40 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Justise Winslow (right Achilles soreness)
Eric Bledsoe, Joe Ingles, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, Didi Louzada, Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons are out for Sunday’s game at Indiana. – 5:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most go-ahead or game-tying shots in the final 60 seconds since Russ entered the league:
53 — Russell Westbrook
52 — Damian Lillard
51 — Kevin Durant
51 — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/7zqGthBgXo – 11:08 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
The @UHCougarMBK – @IlliniMBB is the 1st game of the day on Sun., tipoff at 11:10a
Also Ohio St.-Villanova (1:40)
Michigan St.-Duke (4:15)
Iowa St.-Colgate/Wisconsin (5:10)
Notre Dame-Texas Tech (6:10)
Miami-Auburn (6:45)
Texas-Purdue (7:40)
TCU-Arizona (8:40)
@MarchMadnessMBB – 12:34 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Blazers tip shortly. Seth Curry is back. Portland is rebuilding. No Dame, Anfernee Simons, or Nurkic tonight. Hard not to like the Nets’ chances tonight. Updates to come. – 7:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This Alabama-Notre Dame game picked way up in the last few minutes. – 6:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
300x more invested in this Notre Dame game after the floor slap. As the Alabama 3 four seconds later showed, that’s testing fate. – 5:54 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
One thing about Notre Dame games in the NCAA tournament, they’re never hurting for offense! Unlike many others. – 5:03 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Scouts are really looking forward to this Notre Dame/Alabama match-up.
Want to see Blake Wesley v. JD Davison — two of the most explosive freshmen guards in the draft — go head to head. – 4:25 PM
Scouts are really looking forward to this Notre Dame/Alabama match-up.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Notre Dame and Bama is set to start here in San Diego and it’s a shame that I am forced to root for one of these schools lol. Picked ‘Bama. #RollTide – 4:07 PM
Jamie Hudson: Blazers announce: Damian Lillard has progressed through the initial phase of his rehab from abdominal surgery without any setbacks. Adding– Lillard will begin the reconditioning phase of his rehab next week. He will be reevaluated in two to three weeks. #RipCity -via Twitter @JamieHudson_ / February 27, 2022
Sean Highkin: I asked Joe Cronin what the chances are that Damian Lillard could play again this season if he’s cleared. He said it’s “most likely” Dame doesn’t play again this season. Says he’s doing well with his rehab but given where the season is at, doesn’t make sense for him to return. -via Twitter @highkin / February 10, 2022
Casey Holdahl: Damian Lillard doing some very light shooting after practice. It’s been 25 days since he underwent surgery. -via Twitter @CHold / February 7, 2022
