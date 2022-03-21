Dean Wade out at least three weeks

Dean Wade out at least three weeks

Main Rumors

Dean Wade out at least three weeks

March 21, 2022- by

By |

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Dean Wade has a partial tear in his meniscus, a source tells @clevelanddotcom. He will likely miss 3-4 weeks. The hope is he returns by the end of the regular season or the postseason.
Source: Twitter @ChrisFedor

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade has a partial tear in his meniscus, a source tells @clevelanddotcom. He will likely miss 3-4 weeks. The hope is he returns by the end of the regular season or the postseason. – 10:48 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
ICYMI: #Cavs Dean Wade to undergo further testing on his sore right knee Monday, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. There is some worry about the meniscus. He continues to get treatment while awaiting clarity.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/d…5:09 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs injury report for tonight’s game against the Pistons:
Rajon Rondo (ankle sprain) – doubtful
Dean Wade (knee soreness) – out
Jarrett Allen (finger fracture) – out – 1:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade is missing his third straight game tonight with right knee soreness. Sources tell @clevelanddotcom that he’s headed for further imaging and examination Monday. There’s concern about a meniscus injury, sources say.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/d…9:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are going to start Lamar Stevens in place of injured Dean Wade (who had been starting for Jarrett Allen) again, sources tell @clevelanddotcom6:31 PM

More on this storyline

However: Cavaliers forward Dean Wade has suffered a partial meniscus tear in his right knee and will miss several weeks, sources said. It’s yet another injury to a Cavaliers role player. Wade has been a key and versatile rotation piece, averaging 5.3 points and three rebounds while shooting 35.9 percent from 3-point land. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade missed his third consecutive game on Friday night because of a sore right knee, and Wade will undergo further testing on Monday to get clarity on the injury, multiple sources tell cleveland.com. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / March 19, 2022
Wade has already undergone a round of imaging, but the results were inconclusive and sources say there’s growing concern about a meniscus injury — the area of the knee that’s been giving him trouble. While the injury-riddled Cavaliers are hopeful to avoid another serious injury, they can’t determine the next steps until Monday’s follow-up MRI and thorough exam. Wade was not with the team on the bench Friday night. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / March 19, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home