Dean Wade out at least three weeks

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Dean Wade has a partial tear in his meniscus, a source tells @clevelanddotcom. He will likely miss 3-4 weeks. The hope is he returns by the end of the regular season or the postseason.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade has a partial tear in his meniscus, a source tells @clevelanddotcom. He will likely miss 3-4 weeks. The hope is he returns by the end of the regular season or the postseason. – 10:48 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
ICYMI: #Cavs Dean Wade to undergo further testing on his sore right knee Monday, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. There is some worry about the meniscus. He continues to get treatment while awaiting clarity.
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs injury report for tonight’s game against the Pistons:
Rajon Rondo (ankle sprain) – doubtful
Dean Wade (knee soreness) – out
Jarrett Allen (finger fracture) – out – 1:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade is missing his third straight game tonight with right knee soreness. Sources tell @clevelanddotcom that he’s headed for further imaging and examination Monday. There’s concern about a meniscus injury, sources say.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are going to start Lamar Stevens in place of injured Dean Wade (who had been starting for Jarrett Allen) again, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 6:31 PM
However: Cavaliers forward Dean Wade has suffered a partial meniscus tear in his right knee and will miss several weeks, sources said. It’s yet another injury to a Cavaliers role player. Wade has been a key and versatile rotation piece, averaging 5.3 points and three rebounds while shooting 35.9 percent from 3-point land. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade missed his third consecutive game on Friday night because of a sore right knee, and Wade will undergo further testing on Monday to get clarity on the injury, multiple sources tell cleveland.com. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / March 19, 2022
Wade has already undergone a round of imaging, but the results were inconclusive and sources say there’s growing concern about a meniscus injury — the area of the knee that’s been giving him trouble. While the injury-riddled Cavaliers are hopeful to avoid another serious injury, they can’t determine the next steps until Monday’s follow-up MRI and thorough exam. Wade was not with the team on the bench Friday night. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / March 19, 2022
