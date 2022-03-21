Domantas Sabonis to miss time with bruised knee

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis has a bruised left knee and will be re-evaluated once Kings return from upcoming five-game trip. Imaging shows no structural damage after Sunday’s collision vs. Suns. Kings will only have four games left after re-evaluation on April 2.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Domantas Sabonis injury update: Kings big man out for at least 10 days with bruised knee
Domantas Sabonis injury update: Kings big man out for at least 10 days with bruised knee
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Sacramento Kings F/C Domantas Sabonis avoiding a serious knee injury, sidelined minimally for upcoming five-game road trip: es.pn/3qluZty – 8:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Good news for Kings, no structural damage to Domantas Sabonis’ knee. pic.twitter.com/udUedFnF2G – 8:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
MRI shows Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis suffered a bruised left knee in Sunday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns. No structural damage. He will be reevaluated in 10 days. – 8:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Only four games left for the Kings when Domantas Sabonis is re-evaluated. I’m guessing his season is probably over. There’s no real upside to bringing him back at that point. – 7:52 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Rookie Davion Mitchell scores career high; Domantas Sabonis injured in Kings’ loss to Suns sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:07 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Last week’s 4-game hell stretch was overall very positive for the Kings.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Big-time Valanciunas (26pts, 12reb), Sabonis (18pts, 12reb) injured, more
Big-time Valanciunas (26pts, 12reb), Sabonis (18pts, 12reb) injured, more
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis injures knee in overtime loss to Phoenix Suns
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis injures knee in overtime loss to Phoenix Suns
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Dropped a new podcast on the Kings OT loss to the Suns and crossing our fingers for Sabonis:
Dropped a new podcast on the Kings OT loss to the Suns and crossing our fingers for Sabonis:
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Should the Kings shut down Sabonis & Fox for the rest of the season? – 9:45 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry says Domantas Sabonis will have an MRI tomorrow after exiting the game with a knee injury. – 9:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry says Domantas Sabonis will have an MRI tomorrow. – 9:03 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
JaVale McGee has fouled out here in OT – he scored 14 points and was a decent factor for PHX to begin the extra session. Suns without Ayton and McGee the rest of the way with the Kings without Sabonis – 8:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 4Q: PHX 110, SAC 110
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Domas Sabonis was clutching his left knee after knee-to-knee contact with Mikal Bridges. He tried to play through it, but was in obvious pain. Now heads back to the locker room late against the Suns.
Domas Sabonis was clutching his left knee after knee-to-knee contact with Mikal Bridges. He tried to play through it, but was in obvious pain. Now heads back to the locker room late against the Suns.
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Now Sabonis is headed to the Kings locker room. Didn’t look comfortable out there after staying in the game. – 8:08 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis has now left the game headed to the Kings locker room. – 8:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sabonis gets to his feet and walks off under his own power. Looks like he’s staying in the game, too. pic.twitter.com/p9kKwNzwKb – 8:08 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis went down grabbing his left knee near the Suns basket and stayed down a while before getting back to his feet. He’s remaining in the game. Replay showed him going knee to knee. – 8:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sabonis up and walking off the floor own his own. Has a limp going. #Suns down 101-100. – 8:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ouch. Looked like some knee-to-knee action as Domantas Sabonis was defending Mikal Bridges’ drive. Sabonis was down holding his knee after the play – 8:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges a little banged up after that drive into Sabonis, who is down holding his knee.
Bridges a little banged up after that drive into Sabonis, who is down holding his knee.
Sean Cunningham: Kings announce that Domantas Sabonis will miss the next five games with a bone contusion in his left knee. MRI reveals no structural damage. He will be re-evaluated after the five game trip (in 10 days) Which means he won’t play Wednesday against his former Pacers team. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / March 21, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sabonis — a two-time All-Star — has averaged 18.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 15 games since a trade deadline deal with the Pacers. Sabonis won’t be on upcoming trip — including Wednesday’s return against the Pacers, sources said. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 21, 2022
James Ham: According to Alvin Gentry, Domantas Sabonis will undergo an MRI tomorrow. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / March 20, 2022