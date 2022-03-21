Former Lakers forward Stanislav Medvedenko staying in Ukraine

The legendary Ukrainian basketball player Stanislav Medvedenko stayed in Ukraine. At present, he is helping to defend the capital from crimes. “Of course, there was an opportunity to go abroad but I don’t think you need to go anywhere. At this time, you need to stay in Kyiv – support and do everything you can,” Medvedenko said to Sport Arena.
Source: BasketNews
A glimpse of the backlash possible for those playing in Russia at this time: Polish national team captain Mateusz Ponitka decided to abort his plans to rejoin Zenit for the rest of the league season after absorbing some harsh public criticism from NBA veteran Marcin Gortat, his country’s most successful basketball export. Ponitka secured his release from Zenit after Gortat called him “an individualist” on Twitter. -via marcstein.substack.com / March 21, 2022
Ukrainian basketball legend also noted that he is in constant contact with FIBA and NBA. “I am constantly in touch with FIBA and NBA. After the win in this war, we will launch a fundraising program to restore the sports infrastructure in Kyiv.” -via BasketNews / March 21, 2022
Nets Daily: Former Kremlin economist Andrei Dvorkovich, a friend of Mikhail Prokhorov and Duke grad, called traitor, forced out of office after criticizing Russian invasion of Ukraine. motherjones.com/politics/2022/… -via Twitter @NetsDaily / March 21, 2022