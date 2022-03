Heat targeting Bradley Beal

Beal said he’s leaning toward re-signing with Washington. But former NBA player Andrew Bogut says otherwise. Bogut on his “Rogue Bogues” podcast: I’ve heard a pretty big rumor … from some people that are pretty close to the situation in the NBA: Big three to Philly. Brad Beal is trying to get to Philadelphia in the offseason to team up with Harden and Embiid . Philly’s desperate, obviously, to try to get off Harris, anyway. They have been for a while. And I think they’re even more desperate now to free up that cap space somehow. It will most likely have to be a sign-and-trade with Philly. But don’t be surprised if a big three forms in Philly. That’s the word on the street. -via NBC Sports / March 9, 2022