Heat vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (47-24) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (27-27) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 21, 2022
Miami Heat 70, Philadelphia 76ers 69 (Q3 05:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Heat/Sixers! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/Sdzrq7or6T pic.twitter.com/roOqL7BY1I – 9:00 PM
We’re live for Heat/Sixers! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/Sdzrq7or6T pic.twitter.com/roOqL7BY1I – 9:00 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Georges Niang (13 points) is 8 rebounds and 9 assists from a triple-double. – 8:59 PM
Georges Niang (13 points) is 8 rebounds and 9 assists from a triple-double. – 8:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat seemingly will very much need the type of bench boost Tyler Herro was unable to provide in the first half. – 8:59 PM
Heat seemingly will very much need the type of bench boost Tyler Herro was unable to provide in the first half. – 8:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat has just six shots at the rim tonight. Low number, especially considering Joel Embiid is not playing.
But Heat also has drawn 18 free throws. So there’s that. – 8:59 PM
The Heat has just six shots at the rim tonight. Low number, especially considering Joel Embiid is not playing.
But Heat also has drawn 18 free throws. So there’s that. – 8:59 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Kevin Cutler does not like Duncan Robinson contesting alleyoops. #analysis – 8:58 PM
Kevin Cutler does not like Duncan Robinson contesting alleyoops. #analysis – 8:58 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tre Mann with the rare in-rhythm heat check. He’s 6 for 6 from three now. – 8:53 PM
Tre Mann with the rare in-rhythm heat check. He’s 6 for 6 from three now. – 8:53 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call for MIA/PHI with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/MjU2fyyCo1 pic.twitter.com/1OJq3bkYXk – 8:45 PM
On the call for MIA/PHI with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/MjU2fyyCo1 pic.twitter.com/1OJq3bkYXk – 8:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
it didn’t count but we’re posting it anyway 🥲 pic.twitter.com/kzq7uwLhQV – 8:38 PM
it didn’t count but we’re posting it anyway 🥲 pic.twitter.com/kzq7uwLhQV – 8:38 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Bam’s buzzer beater was so close to counting 😩 pic.twitter.com/HH4mPz0NjI – 8:37 PM
Bam’s buzzer beater was so close to counting 😩 pic.twitter.com/HH4mPz0NjI – 8:37 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lead the Heat at halftime, 57-56. Really good stuff from Niang, Korkmaz and Milton.
Have no idea how they’ll do from here, but we’ve seen this performance a bunch this year. Well outmanned, they just kinda spread the floor and drive and kick to punch above their weight. – 8:36 PM
Sixers lead the Heat at halftime, 57-56. Really good stuff from Niang, Korkmaz and Milton.
Have no idea how they’ll do from here, but we’ve seen this performance a bunch this year. Well outmanned, they just kinda spread the floor and drive and kick to punch above their weight. – 8:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 57, Heat 56. Admirable effort so far from the shorthanded Sixers, who have 27 bench points and have forced 8 Miami turnovers for 12 points. Niang with 13 on 5-of-8 shooting. Korkmaz 10-3-2 on 4-of-4 from the floor. Butler has 15-4-4 for Miami. – 8:35 PM
Halftime: Sixers 57, Heat 56. Admirable effort so far from the shorthanded Sixers, who have 27 bench points and have forced 8 Miami turnovers for 12 points. Niang with 13 on 5-of-8 shooting. Korkmaz 10-3-2 on 4-of-4 from the floor. Butler has 15-4-4 for Miami. – 8:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler with 15-4-4 at the half
He’s been it so far
Duncan Robinson has actually been responsible for the majority of Miami’s better first half looks, which ties into the overplaying on and off the ball – 8:34 PM
Jimmy Butler with 15-4-4 at the half
He’s been it so far
Duncan Robinson has actually been responsible for the majority of Miami’s better first half looks, which ties into the overplaying on and off the ball – 8:34 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Lots of basketball yet to be played tonight. But so far, a very impressive effort from the @Philadelphia 76ers on both ends of the floor.
Without Embiid and Harden, they lead, 57-56 at half.
Niang: 13 PTS
Korkmaz: 10 PTS / 4-4 fg / 2-2 3fg
Milton: 9 PTS / 3 REB / 5 AST
Maxey: 8 PTS / 2 AST – 8:34 PM
Lots of basketball yet to be played tonight. But so far, a very impressive effort from the @Philadelphia 76ers on both ends of the floor.
Without Embiid and Harden, they lead, 57-56 at half.
Niang: 13 PTS
Korkmaz: 10 PTS / 4-4 fg / 2-2 3fg
Milton: 9 PTS / 3 REB / 5 AST
Maxey: 8 PTS / 2 AST – 8:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: 76ers 57, Heat 56. Jimmy Butler with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Bam Adebayo three at the halftime buzzer was late and did not count. 76ers playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden. – 8:34 PM
Halftime: 76ers 57, Heat 56. Jimmy Butler with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Bam Adebayo three at the halftime buzzer was late and did not count. 76ers playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden. – 8:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat know they have to do more in second half. Can 76ers without Embiid and Harden do more? 76ers 57, Heat 56 at intermission. Butler with 15 for Heat, Lowry 11. Niang 13 for 76ers. (Adebayo 3 just after buzzer.) – 8:33 PM
Heat know they have to do more in second half. Can 76ers without Embiid and Harden do more? 76ers 57, Heat 56 at intermission. Butler with 15 for Heat, Lowry 11. Niang 13 for 76ers. (Adebayo 3 just after buzzer.) – 8:33 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Paul Reed is set to check in with 1 minute to go in the first half. – 8:31 PM
Paul Reed is set to check in with 1 minute to go in the first half. – 8:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry taking that shot opens up every one of Miami’s actions
Aggressive tonight – 8:26 PM
Kyle Lowry taking that shot opens up every one of Miami’s actions
Aggressive tonight – 8:26 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Nine quality first-half minutes for Furkan Korkmaz (10 points on 4-for-4 shooting, 3 rebounds, 2 assists). #Sixers – 8:26 PM
Nine quality first-half minutes for Furkan Korkmaz (10 points on 4-for-4 shooting, 3 rebounds, 2 assists). #Sixers – 8:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry shooting the three without hesitation tonight. He already has 11 points on six shots (five of them threes). – 8:26 PM
Kyle Lowry shooting the three without hesitation tonight. He already has 11 points on six shots (five of them threes). – 8:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Short-handed 76ers shooting 7 of 16 on threes and lead 47-42. – 8:22 PM
Short-handed 76ers shooting 7 of 16 on threes and lead 47-42. – 8:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin looks like the only one playing at his usual speed on both ends – 8:20 PM
Caleb Martin looks like the only one playing at his usual speed on both ends – 8:20 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Love how Kyle Lowry is willingly stepping into 3s coming off screens. – 8:19 PM
Love how Kyle Lowry is willingly stepping into 3s coming off screens. – 8:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro struggling a bit right now, but just as simple as missing shots
He’s gotten the looks that he is used to
Seems like Philly’s getting comfortable funneling the ball handlers in
Gotta start pulling from deep when it’s there out of high PnR – 8:16 PM
Tyler Herro struggling a bit right now, but just as simple as missing shots
He’s gotten the looks that he is used to
Seems like Philly’s getting comfortable funneling the ball handlers in
Gotta start pulling from deep when it’s there out of high PnR – 8:16 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Furkan Korkmaz’ first 6 mins (!) tonight:
10 PTS / 4-4 fg / 2-2 3fg / 2 REB / 2 AST – 8:15 PM
Furkan Korkmaz’ first 6 mins (!) tonight:
10 PTS / 4-4 fg / 2-2 3fg / 2 REB / 2 AST – 8:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch MIA/PHI with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/MjU2fyQdMB pic.twitter.com/jXQouc4vc5 – 8:15 PM
Watch MIA/PHI with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/MjU2fyQdMB pic.twitter.com/jXQouc4vc5 – 8:15 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Turkish Air Flight 30 ready for takeoff! 🛫 pic.twitter.com/rxLHYikuvv – 8:05 PM
Turkish Air Flight 30 ready for takeoff! 🛫 pic.twitter.com/rxLHYikuvv – 8:05 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Heat 32, Sixers 26 at the end of the first. Shorthanded Sixers are hanging in there, but that foul on Butler outside the three-point arc right before the buzzer was not ideal. Maxey has 8 points on 3-of-7 shooting. Milton with 7 points and 3 rebounds. – 8:05 PM
Heat 32, Sixers 26 at the end of the first. Shorthanded Sixers are hanging in there, but that foul on Butler outside the three-point arc right before the buzzer was not ideal. Maxey has 8 points on 3-of-7 shooting. Milton with 7 points and 3 rebounds. – 8:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Usually during games where you can sense the team coasting, this second unit gives them the boost
I’ve really liked the Martin-Morris combo on both ends
That PnR between Herro and Butler sums it up
3 spacers means decisions on the coverage, leaving an open Butler dive – 8:05 PM
Usually during games where you can sense the team coasting, this second unit gives them the boost
I’ve really liked the Martin-Morris combo on both ends
That PnR between Herro and Butler sums it up
3 spacers means decisions on the coverage, leaving an open Butler dive – 8:05 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Heat/Sixers with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/Sdzrq7or6T pic.twitter.com/2YhWNwhXha – 8:05 PM
Watch Heat/Sixers with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/Sdzrq7or6T pic.twitter.com/2YhWNwhXha – 8:05 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
An *extremely* questionable 3-shot foul called on Milton at end of first quarter but Sixers opt not to challenge. Jimmy Butler grifts three points and a 32-26 Heat lead after 1. – 8:04 PM
An *extremely* questionable 3-shot foul called on Milton at end of first quarter but Sixers opt not to challenge. Jimmy Butler grifts three points and a 32-26 Heat lead after 1. – 8:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 32, 76ers 26. Jimmy Butler with 10 points, three rebounds and four assists. – 8:04 PM
End of first quarter: Heat 32, 76ers 26. Jimmy Butler with 10 points, three rebounds and four assists. – 8:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 32, 76ers 26 going into second. Butler with 10 points for Heat. An early Markieff Morris-at-center sighting. – 8:04 PM
Heat 32, 76ers 26 going into second. Butler with 10 points for Heat. An early Markieff Morris-at-center sighting. – 8:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Shake Milton having one of those y’all need to play me more games. The reserve guard has seven points on 3-5 shooting. The Sixers trail 29-26 with 0.9 seconds left in the first quarter. – 8:03 PM
Shake Milton having one of those y’all need to play me more games. The reserve guard has seven points on 3-5 shooting. The Sixers trail 29-26 with 0.9 seconds left in the first quarter. – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin is shooting 40.7 percent on threes this season. – 8:02 PM
Caleb Martin is shooting 40.7 percent on threes this season. – 8:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat again using a Markieff Morris-Caleb Martin frontcourt early. – 8:00 PM
The Heat again using a Markieff Morris-Caleb Martin frontcourt early. – 8:00 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers only down 2 (22-20) to #Heat late in 1st quarter. Maxey leads way with 8 points. Millsap provided some decent minutes at center to start the game. – 7:59 PM
#Sixers only down 2 (22-20) to #Heat late in 1st quarter. Maxey leads way with 8 points. Millsap provided some decent minutes at center to start the game. – 7:59 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Millsap and Jordan have played all the center minutes so far. Related question: At what point in this game would I be considered a political prisoner? – 7:58 PM
Millsap and Jordan have played all the center minutes so far. Related question: At what point in this game would I be considered a political prisoner? – 7:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler up to five points, three rebounds and three assists in the first nine minutes. – 7:57 PM
Jimmy Butler up to five points, three rebounds and three assists in the first nine minutes. – 7:57 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
would you like some 🍟 with that Shake? pic.twitter.com/cKwjlyMNBK – 7:57 PM
would you like some 🍟 with that Shake? pic.twitter.com/cKwjlyMNBK – 7:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus about to enter. This will be Strus’ 100th regular-season appearance. – 7:56 PM
Max Strus about to enter. This will be Strus’ 100th regular-season appearance. – 7:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Y’all need to watch Tyler Herro off the ball that entire possession
Just elite level spacing and screening before the cut – 7:55 PM
Y’all need to watch Tyler Herro off the ball that entire possession
Just elite level spacing and screening before the cut – 7:55 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for MIA/PHI live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/MjU2fyyCo1 pic.twitter.com/E0JIdA9UiZ – 7:55 PM
Watch today’s cast for MIA/PHI live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/MjU2fyyCo1 pic.twitter.com/E0JIdA9UiZ – 7:55 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
DeAndre Jordan checks in for Millsap, giving Philly four extra inches of washed at the 5. – 7:54 PM
DeAndre Jordan checks in for Millsap, giving Philly four extra inches of washed at the 5. – 7:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
DeAndre Jordan is getting earlier run than normal after Millsap started the game. If you would have told me in January that those two guys would be playing for the Sixers, I…would not have believed you. – 7:54 PM
DeAndre Jordan is getting earlier run than normal after Millsap started the game. If you would have told me in January that those two guys would be playing for the Sixers, I…would not have believed you. – 7:54 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
An earlier substitution than Joel Embiid would normally get (so maybe there’s more?), but the Sixers’ center rotation to start the game is Paul Millsap and DeAndre Jordan. – 7:54 PM
An earlier substitution than Joel Embiid would normally get (so maybe there’s more?), but the Sixers’ center rotation to start the game is Paul Millsap and DeAndre Jordan. – 7:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Pretty amazing Miami has had the season it has – leading the East – with its starting five having played in 40 percent of its games (including tonight). Heat coach Erik Spoelstra should be one of the frontrunners for Coach of the Year this season. – 7:51 PM
Pretty amazing Miami has had the season it has – leading the East – with its starting five having played in 40 percent of its games (including tonight). Heat coach Erik Spoelstra should be one of the frontrunners for Coach of the Year this season. – 7:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry called for his second foul with 5:31 left in the first quarter. No Gabe Vincent or Victor Oladipo tonight. – 7:50 PM
Kyle Lowry called for his second foul with 5:31 left in the first quarter. No Gabe Vincent or Victor Oladipo tonight. – 7:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Second foul on Lowry with 5:31 left in first and Heat without Gabe Vincent. – 7:50 PM
Second foul on Lowry with 5:31 left in first and Heat without Gabe Vincent. – 7:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The defensive combo of Bam Adebayo and PJ Tucker isn’t discussed enough
Watching the way they switch, and win, every two player combo that attacks them is just wild to watch
It’s been all season, but even noticed against lesser talent – 7:50 PM
The defensive combo of Bam Adebayo and PJ Tucker isn’t discussed enough
Watching the way they switch, and win, every two player combo that attacks them is just wild to watch
It’s been all season, but even noticed against lesser talent – 7:50 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🔔Lilly🔔
⌚️@TISSOT | #WorldDownSyndromeDay ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/258SQBgjPm – 7:47 PM
🔔Lilly🔔
⌚️@TISSOT | #WorldDownSyndromeDay ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/258SQBgjPm – 7:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On our second @FrontOfficeShow of the day @Trevor_Lane & I talk a bunch of the latest news. We get into Beal to Miami?, Jerami Grant to Portland?, Zion done for the year? and more! Watch, like and subscribe below. We’re closing in on 17K on our way to 20K!
youtu.be/s34dftO9lpY – 7:47 PM
On our second @FrontOfficeShow of the day @Trevor_Lane & I talk a bunch of the latest news. We get into Beal to Miami?, Jerami Grant to Portland?, Zion done for the year? and more! Watch, like and subscribe below. We’re closing in on 17K on our way to 20K!
youtu.be/s34dftO9lpY – 7:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This Philly team is so consistently worried about Duncan every time they see him
That said, Miami has to work backside actions to counter the overplay
It happens every time these two teams play – 7:46 PM
This Philly team is so consistently worried about Duncan every time they see him
That said, Miami has to work backside actions to counter the overplay
It happens every time these two teams play – 7:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris has obviously taken a backseat since Harden’s arrival. They’ll need him to be a go-to scorer to have a chance tonight, and got inside early for the finish. – 7:42 PM
Tobias Harris has obviously taken a backseat since Harden’s arrival. They’ll need him to be a go-to scorer to have a chance tonight, and got inside early for the finish. – 7:42 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Game time. 🕢
Tune in ➡️ https://t.co/AGxmQuEvHR pic.twitter.com/cZxtSHUZmz – 7:41 PM
Game time. 🕢
Tune in ➡️ https://t.co/AGxmQuEvHR pic.twitter.com/cZxtSHUZmz – 7:41 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Heat/Sixers with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/Sdzrq76Qfl pic.twitter.com/xIGF1ds5h7 – 7:40 PM
On the call for Heat/Sixers with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/Sdzrq76Qfl pic.twitter.com/xIGF1ds5h7 – 7:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The commitment to Meek Mill at 76ers home games is impressive. – 7:39 PM
The commitment to Meek Mill at 76ers home games is impressive. – 7:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Jazz about to tip. Brooklyn down to 10 guys and just two true bigs in Griffin and Claxton with Drummond sick. Big week for the Nets. Three playoff teams in Utah, Memphis and Miami. Updates to come. – 7:36 PM
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Jazz about to tip. Brooklyn down to 10 guys and just two true bigs in Griffin and Claxton with Drummond sick. Big week for the Nets. Three playoff teams in Utah, Memphis and Miami. Updates to come. – 7:36 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Miami Dolphins live free agency blog: What nine of the team’s new players said Monday: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:36 PM
Miami Dolphins live free agency blog: What nine of the team’s new players said Monday: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:36 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Heat/Sixers! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/MjU2fyyCo1 pic.twitter.com/9zKB3zHDYj – 7:30 PM
We’re live for Heat/Sixers! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/MjU2fyyCo1 pic.twitter.com/9zKB3zHDYj – 7:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
air Maxey l o a d i n g . . .
📱@SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/cN03LioTfM – 7:12 PM
air Maxey l o a d i n g . . .
📱@SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/cN03LioTfM – 7:12 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
With Paul Millsap starting tonight, here’s part 2 of my 1-on-1 with Millsap as we talked mentoring, the Embiid vs. Jokic debate, and his game day routine #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/paul-mil… via @SixersWire – 7:06 PM
With Paul Millsap starting tonight, here’s part 2 of my 1-on-1 with Millsap as we talked mentoring, the Embiid vs. Jokic debate, and his game day routine #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/paul-mil… via @SixersWire – 7:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers opening with a lineup of Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Georges Niang and Paul Millsap. – 7:05 PM
76ers opening with a lineup of Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Georges Niang and Paul Millsap. – 7:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler back in the Heat staring lineup, alongside Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. Butler last played last Tuesday, when he sprained his right ankle in the first half against the Pistons. – 7:04 PM
Jimmy Butler back in the Heat staring lineup, alongside Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. Butler last played last Tuesday, when he sprained his right ankle in the first half against the Pistons. – 7:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
With Embiid and Harden both out tonight, here is the Sixers’ starting lineup:
Maxey
Thybulle
Harris
Niang
Millsap – 7:04 PM
With Embiid and Harden both out tonight, here is the Sixers’ starting lineup:
Maxey
Thybulle
Harris
Niang
Millsap – 7:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
76ers starting Maxey, Thybulle, Millsap, Niang and Harris.
Heat with its usual starting five of Lowry, Butler, Robinson, Tucker and Adebayo. – 7:03 PM
76ers starting Maxey, Thybulle, Millsap, Niang and Harris.
Heat with its usual starting five of Lowry, Butler, Robinson, Tucker and Adebayo. – 7:03 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers provides updates on James Harden and Joel Embiid as they are out for tonight’s game #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/21/doc… via @SixersWire – 7:01 PM
Doc Rivers provides updates on James Harden and Joel Embiid as they are out for tonight’s game #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/21/doc… via @SixersWire – 7:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Tobias Harris
• @Georges Niang
• @Paul Millsap
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/28AxgoN5xU – 7:00 PM
tonight’s starting five:
• @Tobias Harris
• @Georges Niang
• @Paul Millsap
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/28AxgoN5xU – 7:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bridgewater excited to be back in Miami, quiet on his role
apnews.com/article/miami-… – 6:53 PM
Bridgewater excited to be back in Miami, quiet on his role
apnews.com/article/miami-… – 6:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat and Victor Oladipo continue to stress patience following his return miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Oladipo: “I have to be extremely patient with myself, my body and understand it’s a unique situation for myself.” – 6:43 PM
Heat and Victor Oladipo continue to stress patience following his return miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Oladipo: “I have to be extremely patient with myself, my body and understand it’s a unique situation for myself.” – 6:43 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’re an hour away from our 4th and final regular season matchup with the Sixers.
See who’s in/out of the lineup on both sides plus a few more game notes ⬇️ gohe.at/3D400aj – 6:31 PM
We’re an hour away from our 4th and final regular season matchup with the Sixers.
See who’s in/out of the lineup on both sides plus a few more game notes ⬇️ gohe.at/3D400aj – 6:31 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for MIA/PHI live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream – 6:30 PM
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for MIA/PHI live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream – 6:30 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Erik Spoelstra on the Miami Hurricanes, Coach L, Chris Caputo and more. pic.twitter.com/NFePloSqXE – 6:29 PM
Erik Spoelstra on the Miami Hurricanes, Coach L, Chris Caputo and more. pic.twitter.com/NFePloSqXE – 6:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Asked Spo if Markieff Morris playing the 5 will be more matchup-based going forward.
“These next 11 games will be important… I just want to be open to all the possibilities, whatever makes the most sense. Once you get into the playoffs, a lot of it does become matchup based.” pic.twitter.com/xBLMrYiojj – 6:22 PM
Asked Spo if Markieff Morris playing the 5 will be more matchup-based going forward.
“These next 11 games will be important… I just want to be open to all the possibilities, whatever makes the most sense. Once you get into the playoffs, a lot of it does become matchup based.” pic.twitter.com/xBLMrYiojj – 6:22 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
“We’re slowly turning the 305 and South Florida into a #BasketballTown, and @CanesHoops are a part of that.” – Coach Spo – 6:21 PM
“We’re slowly turning the 305 and South Florida into a #BasketballTown, and @CanesHoops are a part of that.” – Coach Spo – 6:21 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I know they’ve come on back to backs but I think the rest management against the Heat is also a bit of gamesmanship from the Sixers. Avoiding putting stuff on tape for the Heat’s staff to study ahead of potential playoff matchup. – 6:17 PM
I know they’ve come on back to backs but I think the rest management against the Heat is also a bit of gamesmanship from the Sixers. Avoiding putting stuff on tape for the Heat’s staff to study ahead of potential playoff matchup. – 6:17 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Erik Spoelstra just lauded what Jim Larranaga and his staff have done at Miami, then said he’d love to see Coach L — whenever the day comes — groom Chris Caputo to be the next Miami coach, much in the same way that Pat Riley executed his coaching transition in 2008. – 6:12 PM
Erik Spoelstra just lauded what Jim Larranaga and his staff have done at Miami, then said he’d love to see Coach L — whenever the day comes — groom Chris Caputo to be the next Miami coach, much in the same way that Pat Riley executed his coaching transition in 2008. – 6:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Heat still has things it’s working on as it prepares for the start of the playoffs. “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. … We want to gear up. Want to get ready.” – 6:07 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Heat still has things it’s working on as it prepares for the start of the playoffs. “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. … We want to gear up. Want to get ready.” – 6:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra confirms that Jimmy Butler is playing tonight against 76ers Lite. – 6:04 PM
Spoelstra confirms that Jimmy Butler is playing tonight against 76ers Lite. – 6:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra confirms Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin are good to go tonight – 6:04 PM
Erik Spoelstra confirms Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin are good to go tonight – 6:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on Embiid and Harden (when they do play), “it’s a great fit, their games complement each other.” – 6:03 PM
Spoelstra on Embiid and Harden (when they do play), “it’s a great fit, their games complement each other.” – 6:03 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Back here in the Delf watching Omer Yurtseven and Tyler Herro put in work. Already a murmur of excited anticipation in here ahead of Paul Reed Liberation Night. pic.twitter.com/3haA8WaMOp – 6:03 PM
Back here in the Delf watching Omer Yurtseven and Tyler Herro put in work. Already a murmur of excited anticipation in here ahead of Paul Reed Liberation Night. pic.twitter.com/3haA8WaMOp – 6:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Erik Spoelstra says there’s no update from this morning, when Jimmy Butler was going to warm up tonight with the expectation of playing against his former team tonight. – 6:02 PM
Erik Spoelstra says there’s no update from this morning, when Jimmy Butler was going to warm up tonight with the expectation of playing against his former team tonight. – 6:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin both available for the Heat tonight, per Erik Spoelstra. – 6:02 PM
Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin both available for the Heat tonight, per Erik Spoelstra. – 6:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Heat could land Bradley Beal this summer nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/21/rep… – 6:00 PM
Report: Heat could land Bradley Beal this summer nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/21/rep… – 6:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
From Doc Rivers:
-Harden and Embiid being out not related to any setbacks
-Thinks rotation talk is overblown. Most focused on how team plays with stars
-39 MPG for Harden since last game he sat more than team wants moving forward, though also important to ramp up for playoffs – 5:58 PM
From Doc Rivers:
-Harden and Embiid being out not related to any setbacks
-Thinks rotation talk is overblown. Most focused on how team plays with stars
-39 MPG for Harden since last game he sat more than team wants moving forward, though also important to ramp up for playoffs – 5:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden did not suffer a setback, Rivers says. Just a precautionary night off given his hamstring history. – 5:52 PM
Harden did not suffer a setback, Rivers says. Just a precautionary night off given his hamstring history. – 5:52 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Gilbert Arenas blasts the #76ers for their handling of the Ben Simmons situation.
#NBA
sportscasting.com/gilbert-arenas… – 5:52 PM
Gilbert Arenas blasts the #76ers for their handling of the Ben Simmons situation.
#NBA
sportscasting.com/gilbert-arenas… – 5:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers said holding players out does not have anything to do with not showing hand ahead of possible playoff series against Heat. – 5:50 PM
Doc Rivers said holding players out does not have anything to do with not showing hand ahead of possible playoff series against Heat. – 5:50 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers makes it clear that James Harden hasn’t had by setbacks. His absence tonight is just the team being cautious #Sixers – 5:49 PM
Doc Rivers makes it clear that James Harden hasn’t had by setbacks. His absence tonight is just the team being cautious #Sixers – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers on Heat, “They’re just good, deep, a lot of veterans.” – 5:49 PM
Doc Rivers on Heat, “They’re just good, deep, a lot of veterans.” – 5:49 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on if we’ll see Paul Reed or Charles Bassey tonight, playing it closer to the vest: “Probably.” – 5:49 PM
Doc Rivers on if we’ll see Paul Reed or Charles Bassey tonight, playing it closer to the vest: “Probably.” – 5:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Doc Rivers says Embiid has been dealing with back soreness and the 76ers are being cautious with Harden’s hamstring issue. Both Embiid and Harden are out tonight vs. Heat on the second night of a back-to-back for the 76ers. – 5:48 PM
Doc Rivers says Embiid has been dealing with back soreness and the 76ers are being cautious with Harden’s hamstring issue. Both Embiid and Harden are out tonight vs. Heat on the second night of a back-to-back for the 76ers. – 5:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid and James Harden sitting out vs #Heat: pic.twitter.com/GERx6A2z2V – 5:48 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid and James Harden sitting out vs #Heat: pic.twitter.com/GERx6A2z2V – 5:48 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc says Paul Reed and Charles Bassey are probably in line for some minutes tonight. – 5:48 PM
Doc says Paul Reed and Charles Bassey are probably in line for some minutes tonight. – 5:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers says Harden and Embiid nursing nagging injuries, back for Embiid, hamstring for Harden. – 5:48 PM
Doc Rivers says Harden and Embiid nursing nagging injuries, back for Embiid, hamstring for Harden. – 5:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Philadelphia is trying to be careful with both Joel Embiid and James Harden in managing them through the end of the regular season to have them as ready as possible for the playoffs. – 5:48 PM
Doc Rivers says Philadelphia is trying to be careful with both Joel Embiid and James Harden in managing them through the end of the regular season to have them as ready as possible for the playoffs. – 5:48 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Coaches, players, analysts weigh in on Heat. What 76ers say they cannot allow Jimmy Butler to do to them again tonight. Haslem addresses Heat ownership issue. PLUS Highsmith, Harden, Haslem on what’s different with this group, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:47 PM
Coaches, players, analysts weigh in on Heat. What 76ers say they cannot allow Jimmy Butler to do to them again tonight. Haslem addresses Heat ownership issue. PLUS Highsmith, Harden, Haslem on what’s different with this group, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:47 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey working on his floaters and midrange game Monday: pic.twitter.com/JpXZJaNCU2 – 5:35 PM
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey working on his floaters and midrange game Monday: pic.twitter.com/JpXZJaNCU2 – 5:35 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Short snippet here of Charles Bassey and Paul Reed working pregame with skill development coach Jason Love: pic.twitter.com/8wjtkQZI31 – 5:22 PM
Short snippet here of Charles Bassey and Paul Reed working pregame with skill development coach Jason Love: pic.twitter.com/8wjtkQZI31 – 5:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Caleb Martin embodies a Heat mixed metaphor, running fly patterns, producing homerun plays. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:13 PM
From earlier — Caleb Martin embodies a Heat mixed metaphor, running fly patterns, producing homerun plays. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Do the Heat need a big-minutes test run with Victor Oladipo? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:13 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Do the Heat need a big-minutes test run with Victor Oladipo? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:13 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Sixers three hours prior to matchup vs Heat. #NoEmbiid #NoHarden pic.twitter.com/fLTuuKVCz6 – 5:09 PM
Sixers three hours prior to matchup vs Heat. #NoEmbiid #NoHarden pic.twitter.com/fLTuuKVCz6 – 5:09 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) is out tonight, Sixers say. Joel Embiid (back soreness) is also out, ICYMI.
Harden said last night he planned to play, but he’ll sit out his second game as a Sixer. Had played 38.8 MPG since missing March 5 game against the Heat. – 5:01 PM
James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) is out tonight, Sixers say. Joel Embiid (back soreness) is also out, ICYMI.
Harden said last night he planned to play, but he’ll sit out his second game as a Sixer. Had played 38.8 MPG since missing March 5 game against the Heat. – 5:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
waiting for @dramil13 to tweet that the Heat should rest Jimmy Butler in 3,2,1… – 4:55 PM
waiting for @dramil13 to tweet that the Heat should rest Jimmy Butler in 3,2,1… – 4:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
James Harden joins Joel Embiid tonight in sitting out back half of 76ers’ back-to-back, so neither vs. visiting Heat at 7:30 p.m. tonight. – 4:54 PM
James Harden joins Joel Embiid tonight in sitting out back half of 76ers’ back-to-back, so neither vs. visiting Heat at 7:30 p.m. tonight. – 4:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Boston jumping up to that 2-3 bracket and Philly falling into the 4-5 doesn’t feel like the worst thing in the world for Miami – 4:49 PM
Boston jumping up to that 2-3 bracket and Philly falling into the 4-5 doesn’t feel like the worst thing in the world for Miami – 4:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say James Harden (hamstring injury management) will also miss tonight’s game vs. Miami. Joel Embiid has already been ruled out. Sixers are at the end of six games in nine days and leave tomorrow for a West trip to Lakers, Clippers and Suns. – 4:47 PM
Sixers say James Harden (hamstring injury management) will also miss tonight’s game vs. Miami. Joel Embiid has already been ruled out. Sixers are at the end of six games in nine days and leave tomorrow for a West trip to Lakers, Clippers and Suns. – 4:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say James Harden will now also sit out of tonight’s game due to “hamstring recovery.” He had not been listed on the injury report and said last night the plan was to play tonight. – 4:46 PM
The Sixers say James Harden will now also sit out of tonight’s game due to “hamstring recovery.” He had not been listed on the injury report and said last night the plan was to play tonight. – 4:46 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) will not play tonight against the Heat. – 4:46 PM
James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) will not play tonight against the Heat. – 4:46 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
James Harden (left hamstring tightness) will also be out for #Sixers tonight vs. #Heat – 4:46 PM
James Harden (left hamstring tightness) will also be out for #Sixers tonight vs. #Heat – 4:46 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
James Harden is out tonight due to left hamstring recovery, per #Sixers official – 4:45 PM
James Harden is out tonight due to left hamstring recovery, per #Sixers official – 4:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers say James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) will now miss tonight’s game vs. Miami – 4:45 PM
Sixers say James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) will now miss tonight’s game vs. Miami – 4:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Now both James Harden and Joel Embiid out tonight
Should be a Kyle Guy night – 4:44 PM
Now both James Harden and Joel Embiid out tonight
Should be a Kyle Guy night – 4:44 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers‘ James Harden (injury recovery, left hamstring) and Joel Embiid will be out tonight vs. Miami on second end of back-to-back. – 4:43 PM
76ers‘ James Harden (injury recovery, left hamstring) and Joel Embiid will be out tonight vs. Miami on second end of back-to-back. – 4:43 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The last 2 minute report for last night’s #sixers vs #raptors game lists the offensive foul / flagrant 1 on James Harden as the correct call. – 4:06 PM
The last 2 minute report for last night’s #sixers vs #raptors game lists the offensive foul / flagrant 1 on James Harden as the correct call. – 4:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Dissecting 76ers’ loss to Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid’s exhaustion and … youtu.be/Xs8TKlc7mrs via @YouTube – 3:58 PM
Dissecting 76ers’ loss to Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid’s exhaustion and … youtu.be/Xs8TKlc7mrs via @YouTube – 3:58 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jayson Tatum chosen NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Interesting to note Jaylen Brown was among the nominees, with Kevin Durant, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro and Pascal Siakam.
Wonder how often two players from the same team get close in the same week. Says something. – 3:47 PM
Jayson Tatum chosen NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Interesting to note Jaylen Brown was among the nominees, with Kevin Durant, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro and Pascal Siakam.
Wonder how often two players from the same team get close in the same week. Says something. – 3:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro was a nominee for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award that just went to Jayson Tatum. – 3:41 PM
Tyler Herro was a nominee for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award that just went to Jayson Tatum. – 3:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro a nominee for NBA East Player of the Week that went to the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum – 3:37 PM
Tyler Herro a nominee for NBA East Player of the Week that went to the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum – 3:37 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
#Dolphins “motivated” to get a deal done w/LT Terron Armstead, per league source. Both FO+HC Mike McDaniel in agreement that Armstead is a bona fide star – type of player that will take offense to another level.
Not surprisingly, Miami has legit comp to sign the 3x Pro Bowler. – 3:36 PM
#Dolphins “motivated” to get a deal done w/LT Terron Armstead, per league source. Both FO+HC Mike McDaniel in agreement that Armstead is a bona fide star – type of player that will take offense to another level.
Not surprisingly, Miami has legit comp to sign the 3x Pro Bowler. – 3:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Heat have a top 5 defense this season despite being dead last in stocks (steals and blocks).
They are 1st in charges drawn with 101. No other team even has 60.
There’s so much more to defense than steals and blocks. pic.twitter.com/Ibxavc3aTD – 3:31 PM
The Heat have a top 5 defense this season despite being dead last in stocks (steals and blocks).
They are 1st in charges drawn with 101. No other team even has 60.
There’s so much more to defense than steals and blocks. pic.twitter.com/Ibxavc3aTD – 3:31 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I think the Raptors want Matisse Thybulle to shoot the ball, but they’re being really subtle about it so it’s hard to tell. pic.twitter.com/AAFppz1hgW – 3:28 PM
I think the Raptors want Matisse Thybulle to shoot the ball, but they’re being really subtle about it so it’s hard to tell. pic.twitter.com/AAFppz1hgW – 3:28 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Someone tell DeAndre Jordan his quarterback yelled “HIKE” already. pic.twitter.com/GyiJH0Gjni – 3:20 PM
Someone tell DeAndre Jordan his quarterback yelled “HIKE” already. pic.twitter.com/GyiJH0Gjni – 3:20 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Max “Duncan ‘Ray Allen’ Robinson” Strus 👀
@CoupNBA explains why Strus currently might be the greatest luxury in the NBA – 3:14 PM
Max “Duncan ‘Ray Allen’ Robinson” Strus 👀
@CoupNBA explains why Strus currently might be the greatest luxury in the NBA – 3:14 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
With Embiid ruled out tonight, if we assume Harden sticks to his assertion from last night that he will play, the Sixers absolutely have to get a look at one of their young bigs at center with Harden on the floor. 48 minutes of the vets would be total malpractice – 3:06 PM
With Embiid ruled out tonight, if we assume Harden sticks to his assertion from last night that he will play, the Sixers absolutely have to get a look at one of their young bigs at center with Harden on the floor. 48 minutes of the vets would be total malpractice – 3:06 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lots of notable things said today by nine new Miami Dolphins, as Terron Armstead tours the facility: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:00 PM
Lots of notable things said today by nine new Miami Dolphins, as Terron Armstead tours the facility: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Trent Sherfield — one of two 49ers receivers signed by Miami who now get to follow McDaniel/Welker to Dolphins – said Tua “is a winner… Definitely excited to play with him.” – 2:41 PM
Trent Sherfield — one of two 49ers receivers signed by Miami who now get to follow McDaniel/Welker to Dolphins – said Tua “is a winner… Definitely excited to play with him.” – 2:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As Victor Oladipo misses his second straight game tonight because of back spasms, the Heat and Oladipo continue to stress patience following his return miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Spoelstra has enjoyed watching @CanesHoops and Embiid out for 76ers vs. Heat – 2:41 PM
As Victor Oladipo misses his second straight game tonight because of back spasms, the Heat and Oladipo continue to stress patience following his return miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Spoelstra has enjoyed watching @CanesHoops and Embiid out for 76ers vs. Heat – 2:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid will sit out the #Sixers’ Monday night tilt versus #MiamiHeat with back soreness inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:41 PM
Joel Embiid will sit out the #Sixers’ Monday night tilt versus #MiamiHeat with back soreness inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid formally listed as out for tonight’s game vs. Heat because of back soreness. But the 76ers are expected to have James Harden available tonight. – 2:32 PM
Joel Embiid formally listed as out for tonight’s game vs. Heat because of back soreness. But the 76ers are expected to have James Harden available tonight. – 2:32 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Connor Williams said of McDaniel: “you can tell his excitement bringing this new zone scheme to Miami. That’s part of the reason I’m here, being a building block.” – 2:31 PM
Connor Williams said of McDaniel: “you can tell his excitement bringing this new zone scheme to Miami. That’s part of the reason I’m here, being a building block.” – 2:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Chase Edmonds has made the point about McDaniel getting the most from players. “I liked Miami because I felt McDaniel could utilize me in ways to benefit me. I was told he’s a guru from players I trust and he’s a really good players coach as well. He’s a creative guy.” – 2:21 PM
Chase Edmonds has made the point about McDaniel getting the most from players. “I liked Miami because I felt McDaniel could utilize me in ways to benefit me. I was told he’s a guru from players I trust and he’s a really good players coach as well. He’s a creative guy.” – 2:21 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
In light of Embiid being out, there is no downside to starting either of Reed and Bassey in his place, especially against a team with an athletic big like Bam. – 2:17 PM
In light of Embiid being out, there is no downside to starting either of Reed and Bassey in his place, especially against a team with an athletic big like Bam. – 2:17 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
ICYMI: When @Jason Jackson asked Bam Adebayo (@Bam Adebayo) who should be the Defensive Player of the Year, he left no doubt who he would choose
⬇️⬇️⬇️
#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/RcGOP5oLs4 – 2:17 PM
ICYMI: When @Jason Jackson asked Bam Adebayo (@Bam Adebayo) who should be the Defensive Player of the Year, he left no doubt who he would choose
⬇️⬇️⬇️
#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/RcGOP5oLs4 – 2:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Joel Embiid out tonight vs Miami
Some very exploitable PnR attacks from Miami’s guards tonight – 2:07 PM
Joel Embiid out tonight vs Miami
Some very exploitable PnR attacks from Miami’s guards tonight – 2:07 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @BetwayUSA | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/Fn8m6w1oW9 – 2:02 PM
tale of the tape.
🔒 @BetwayUSA | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/Fn8m6w1oW9 – 2:02 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
On second night of back-to-back, Sixers center Joel Embiid is being downgraded to out tonight vs the Heat ( back soreness), sources told ESPN. – 2:00 PM
On second night of back-to-back, Sixers center Joel Embiid is being downgraded to out tonight vs the Heat ( back soreness), sources told ESPN. – 2:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Should #Sixers center Joel Embiid sit out tonight’s game against the Miami Heat? – 1:37 PM
Should #Sixers center Joel Embiid sit out tonight’s game against the Miami Heat? – 1:37 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Spoke to Tyler Herro after shootaround in Philly about the value of the No. 1 seed, his counters to the new coverages he’s seeing & the team scoring lead.
@5ReasonsSports
youtu.be/AzAfZ7N1hPM – 1:36 PM
Spoke to Tyler Herro after shootaround in Philly about the value of the No. 1 seed, his counters to the new coverages he’s seeing & the team scoring lead.
@5ReasonsSports
youtu.be/AzAfZ7N1hPM – 1:36 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game against the Heat.
James Harden is not listed on the injury report. – 1:36 PM
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game against the Heat.
James Harden is not listed on the injury report. – 1:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Heat because of back soreness. But James Harden not on injury report.
76ers playing on second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Raptors yesterday. – 1:36 PM
Joel Embiid listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Heat because of back soreness. But James Harden not on injury report.
76ers playing on second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Raptors yesterday. – 1:36 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers again list Joel Embiid as questionable with back soreness for tonight’s game against the Heat. – 1:36 PM
Sixers again list Joel Embiid as questionable with back soreness for tonight’s game against the Heat. – 1:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game against the Miami Heat with back soreness. – 1:35 PM
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game against the Miami Heat with back soreness. – 1:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers again listing Joel Embiid as questionable on their injury report due to back soreness. Harden not on injury report on second night of back-to-back. Both played in Sunday’s home loss to Raptors. Heat-76ers at 7:30 p.m. in Philly. – 1:32 PM
76ers again listing Joel Embiid as questionable on their injury report due to back soreness. Harden not on injury report on second night of back-to-back. Both played in Sunday’s home loss to Raptors. Heat-76ers at 7:30 p.m. in Philly. – 1:32 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight once again with back soreness #Sixers – 1:30 PM
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight once again with back soreness #Sixers – 1:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
It’s the 2nd night of a back-to-back against the Heat and that normally would mean rest for stars, but for James Harden, he plans to play in this one #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/21/six… via @SixersWire – 1:29 PM
It’s the 2nd night of a back-to-back against the Heat and that normally would mean rest for stars, but for James Harden, he plans to play in this one #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/21/six… via @SixersWire – 1:29 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🚨ＧＩＶＥＡＷＡＹ🚨
Fans attending tonight’s @PECOconnect ‘Go Green’ Night receive a Sixers x PECO tote bag. pic.twitter.com/qLfK2Hbver – 1:20 PM
🚨ＧＩＶＥＡＷＡＹ🚨
Fans attending tonight’s @PECOconnect ‘Go Green’ Night receive a Sixers x PECO tote bag. pic.twitter.com/qLfK2Hbver – 1:20 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
BTW, #Bulls have fourth-best home record in NBA at 25-10, behind Suns, Heat & Warriors – 1:20 PM
BTW, #Bulls have fourth-best home record in NBA at 25-10, behind Suns, Heat & Warriors – 1:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: As Victor Oladipo misses his second straight game tonight because of back spasms, the Heat and Oladipo continue to stress patience following his return miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Oladipo: “It’s probably the most important thing that I have to focus on is being patient mentally” – 1:15 PM
NEW: As Victor Oladipo misses his second straight game tonight because of back spasms, the Heat and Oladipo continue to stress patience following his return miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Oladipo: “It’s probably the most important thing that I have to focus on is being patient mentally” – 1:15 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Toronto won in Philadelphia last night. So Raptors are playing a back-to-back tonight at UC, but if they beat #Bulls, they’ll be just 1/2 game back in standings. Which would mean Bulls a half-game from falling into 7th place and spot in play-in tournament (pending Cavs result) – 1:14 PM
Toronto won in Philadelphia last night. So Raptors are playing a back-to-back tonight at UC, but if they beat #Bulls, they’ll be just 1/2 game back in standings. Which would mean Bulls a half-game from falling into 7th place and spot in play-in tournament (pending Cavs result) – 1:14 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Larrañaga’s scramble scheme leads Miami into Sweet 16
apnews.com/article/march-… – 1:08 PM
Larrañaga’s scramble scheme leads Miami into Sweet 16
apnews.com/article/march-… – 1:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid and James Harden are +89 in 295 minutes together.
— 122.5 offensive rating
— 105.7 defensive rating
— 16.9 net rating
— 63.2 TS%
All 4 stats would rank 1st in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/ploD0dUFND – 1:05 PM
Joel Embiid and James Harden are +89 in 295 minutes together.
— 122.5 offensive rating
— 105.7 defensive rating
— 16.9 net rating
— 63.2 TS%
All 4 stats would rank 1st in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/ploD0dUFND – 1:05 PM