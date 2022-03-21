Hornets keeping Isaiah Thomas for the remainder of the season

Shams Charania: Sources: The Charlotte Hornets are signing guard Isaiah Thomas to a new contract for the remainder of the season. After 10-days with Lakers, Mavs, Hornets, Thomas finds home in Charlotte where he’s averaged 10 points and assumed leadership role. Hornets: 7-2 since signing Thomas.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Hornets to sign Isaiah Thomas for remainder of season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/21/rep…11:07 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets are expected to sign Isaiah Thomas for the rest of season tomorrow after the expiration of his second consecutive 10-day with Charlotte, a league source told the @theobserver. He’s been great for them so far. – 10:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Sat down with Isaiah Thomas earlier this month to talk about his journey to try to stick in Charlotte. He’s staying there for the rest of the season, per @Shams Charania theathletic.com/3171692/2022/0…10:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Charlotte Hornets are signing guard Isaiah Thomas to a new contract for the remainder of the season. After 10-days with Lakers, Mavs, Hornets, Thomas finds home in Charlotte where he’s averaged 10 points and assumed leadership role. Hornets: 7-2 since signing Thomas. – 10:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Charlotte Hornets have 7-2 record since they signed Isaiah Thomas with his first 10-day contract. They’re counting 5 straight wins. IT brings his winning mindset in the team. Big time addition for the Hornets at the most crucial stage of the season. #AllFly @Isaiah Thomas9:26 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Halftime: Pelicans 49, #Hornets 43
Isaiah Thomas 11 pts
Terry Rozier 10 pts
Miles Bridges 7 pts
LaMelo 5 pts, 3 rebs, 3 ast – 8:02 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Spoke with LaMelo, Isaiah Thomas and Miles Bridges today about how Thomas is giving an assist to LaMelo in different ways. It’s benefited the #Hornets.
“People like that, you love to be around, love to soak up all the knowledge,” LaMelo told me.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…5:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets have one more day to decide whether to sign former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas to a rest-of-the-season contract after two 10-day deals but are undeniably pleased, I’m told, with Thomas’ contributions both as an off-the-bench scorer and as a veteran. – 1:13 PM

Isaiah Thomas: Once I was paying free again, it’s like, ‘I’m playing everywhere.’ Because the time is ticking like, I’m 33. But I still got a lot of years left to play. But I’m on the back end of my career. So I’m trying to take every ounce of this game that I can and play anywhere I can while I’m healthy and feeling great. -via Apple Podcasts / March 19, 2022
Rod Boone: Per a league source, the #Hornets are expected to sign Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah Thomas) to a second 10-day contract tomorrow. He’s been great for them so far and contributed 14 points off the bench in Friday night’s win over New Orleans. -via Twitter @rodboone / March 12, 2022

