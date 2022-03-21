Jamal Crawford retires

Jamal Crawford: “ Goodbye to the game, all the spoils the adrenaline rush.” Thank you basketball, I owe you everything …..✌🏾
Source: Twitter @JCrossover
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jamal Crawford officially retired from basketball sportando.basketball/en/jamal-crawf… – 10:16 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Jamal Crawford is the only player in NBA history to drop 50 with four different franchises.
On the all-time NBA Mt. Rushmore for off the bench microwaves. pic.twitter.com/yEAd3iH5bM – 10:14 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford announces he’s officially retired from basketball. Nineteen NBA seasons, 19,419 career points, a true hoops lifer. – 10:09 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 42nd birthday to Jamal Crawford!
📊 1327 GP, 14.6 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 3.4 APG
🎯 41.0 FG%, 34.8 3P%, 86.2 FT%
🏆 3x SMOY
Crawford is the oldest player in NBA history to record a 50-point game, and he’s the only player to record a 50-point game with four different franchises. pic.twitter.com/jDIo2RDc4A – 9:01 AM
Stephen Curry: Happy Birthday @Jamal Crawford 🙌🏽. Legend on and more importantly off the court -via Twitter @StephenCurry30 / March 21, 2022
