Jamal Crawford retires

Jamal Crawford: “ Goodbye to the game, all the spoils the adrenaline rush.” Thank you basketball, I owe you everything …..✌🏾
Source: Twitter @JCrossover

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jamal Crawford officially retired from basketball sportando.basketball/en/jamal-crawf…10:16 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Jamal Crawford is the only player in NBA history to drop 50 with four different franchises.
On the all-time NBA Mt. Rushmore for off the bench microwaves. pic.twitter.com/yEAd3iH5bM10:14 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford announces he’s officially retired from basketball. Nineteen NBA seasons, 19,419 career points, a true hoops lifer. – 10:09 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Jamal Crawford has retired from professional basketball. Crawford played 20 seasons in the league, making stops with the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets. He was the No. 8 pick in 2000. – 7:40 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 42nd birthday to Jamal Crawford!
📊 1327 GP, 14.6 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 3.4 APG
🎯 41.0 FG%, 34.8 3P%, 86.2 FT%
🏆 3x SMOY
Crawford is the oldest player in NBA history to record a 50-point game, and he’s the only player to record a 50-point game with four different franchises. pic.twitter.com/jDIo2RDc4A9:01 AM

Stephen Curry: Happy Birthday @Jamal Crawford 🙌🏽. Legend on and more importantly off the court -via Twitter @StephenCurry30 / March 21, 2022

