Jamal Crawford retires

🎂 Happy 42nd birthday to Jamal Crawford!📊 1327 GP, 14.6 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 3.4 APG🎯 41.0 FG%, 34.8 3P%, 86.2 FT%🏆 3x SMOYCrawford is the oldest player in NBA history to record a 50-point game, and he’s the only player to record a 50-point game with four different franchises. pic.twitter.com/jDIo2RDc4A

Jamal Crawford has retired from professional basketball. Crawford played 20 seasons in the league, making stops with the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets. He was the No. 8 pick in 2000. – 7:40 AM

Jamal Crawford is the only player in NBA history to drop 50 with four different franchises.On the all-time NBA Mt. Rushmore for off the bench microwaves. pic.twitter.com/yEAd3iH5bM

