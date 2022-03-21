Jamal Murray done for the season?

But on Friday night, when asked about Murray practicing, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, “I’ve cautioned like probably three different times this year for everybody to calm down,” and “as of right now, there is no immediate return on the horizon for either one of those players.” Either one. Yes, the Nuggets actually have two players on max contracts who have missed most or all of this season with injuries. The other is Michael Porter Jr., who underwent spine surgery Dec. 1. Of the two, Porter is considered more likely to return this season, numerous Nuggets sources said, but in the same breath they warn that there is a chance neither is back for the playoffs.
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Denver Nuggets living with increasing reality that Jamal Murray won’t return this season. There’s more of a chance for Michael Porter Jr, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3198516/2022/0… – 9:35 AM
Denver Nuggets living with increasing reality that Jamal Murray won’t return this season. There’s more of a chance for Michael Porter Jr, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3198516/2022/0… – 9:35 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Two weeks ago, the Nuggets asked Michael Porter Jr and Jamal Murray to work out in the G League. They declined. Murray eventually went, and Porter’s working in Denver. One of them probably isn’t coming back this season, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3198516/2022/0… – 9:08 AM
Two weeks ago, the Nuggets asked Michael Porter Jr and Jamal Murray to work out in the G League. They declined. Murray eventually went, and Porter’s working in Denver. One of them probably isn’t coming back this season, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3198516/2022/0… – 9:08 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
New words from me.
The Nuggets were embarrassed Sunday.
Somebody has to step up and share the burden with Nikola Jokić.
Aaron Gordon and Will Barton simply have to be better down the stretch whether Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. come back or not. denverstiffs.com/2022/3/21/2298… – 9:03 AM
New words from me.
The Nuggets were embarrassed Sunday.
Somebody has to step up and share the burden with Nikola Jokić.
Aaron Gordon and Will Barton simply have to be better down the stretch whether Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. come back or not. denverstiffs.com/2022/3/21/2298… – 9:03 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Games like this make you miss Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr that much more.
Reminder: Denver is without 2 of their 3 best scorers. And what they’ve been able to do this season despite that has been remarkable. – 9:41 PM
Games like this make you miss Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr that much more.
Reminder: Denver is without 2 of their 3 best scorers. And what they’ve been able to do this season despite that has been remarkable. – 9:41 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray just emerged from the Nuggets’ locker room to a few cheers. One of the few positives from the first half. – 9:14 PM
Jamal Murray just emerged from the Nuggets’ locker room to a few cheers. One of the few positives from the first half. – 9:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray is “not close” to rejoining the lineup and playing in a game right now. It’s possible that he returns to Grand Rapids for another practice or two. – 6:24 PM
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray is “not close” to rejoining the lineup and playing in a game right now. It’s possible that he returns to Grand Rapids for another practice or two. – 6:24 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray might go back to Grand Rapids for another block of practices. Malone didn’t rule out a potential return this regular season but says “He’s not close to playing in any of our games.” – 6:20 PM
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray might go back to Grand Rapids for another block of practices. Malone didn’t rule out a potential return this regular season but says “He’s not close to playing in any of our games.” – 6:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Vlatko Cancar and Zeke Nnaji are all out against the Celtics. – 9:09 PM
Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Vlatko Cancar and Zeke Nnaji are all out against the Celtics. – 9:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets injury report:
Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are listed as OUT for tomorrow vs the Celtics.
*deep breath*
Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar are also out. – 7:12 PM
Nuggets injury report:
Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are listed as OUT for tomorrow vs the Celtics.
*deep breath*
Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar are also out. – 7:12 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Knowing how hard it was to fight back from his own devastating injury, the #Spurs‘ Dejounte Murray has made it a habit to reach out to ailing members of what he calls the “NBA brotherhood,” including Golden State’s Klay Thompson & Denver’s Jamal Murray.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 4:18 PM
Knowing how hard it was to fight back from his own devastating injury, the #Spurs‘ Dejounte Murray has made it a habit to reach out to ailing members of what he calls the “NBA brotherhood,” including Golden State’s Klay Thompson & Denver’s Jamal Murray.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 4:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic said it’s much easier to think about as if Jamal Murray’s not coming back this season, but added if he does, it’s gonna be great. – 11:04 PM
Nikola Jokic said it’s much easier to think about as if Jamal Murray’s not coming back this season, but added if he does, it’s gonna be great. – 11:04 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said Jamal Murray in Grand Rapids with the Gold was able to do some live 5 on 5. Said Murray practiced for two straight days.
This is a great next step in his rehab progression. – 6:07 PM
Coach Malone said Jamal Murray in Grand Rapids with the Gold was able to do some live 5 on 5. Said Murray practiced for two straight days.
This is a great next step in his rehab progression. – 6:07 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“He still has a lot more hurdles to get through,” Michael Malone says pregame on Jamal Murray, who’s coming off a couple of practices with the Grand Rapids Gold. Still no solid timetable for Murray or Michael Porter Jr.’s potential returns. – 6:06 PM
“He still has a lot more hurdles to get through,” Michael Malone says pregame on Jamal Murray, who’s coming off a couple of practices with the Grand Rapids Gold. Still no solid timetable for Murray or Michael Porter Jr.’s potential returns. – 6:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Jamal Murray still has some hurdles to overcome.
Added neither MPJ or Jamal’s returns are imminent.
Said Jamal’s Grand Rapids practice included some live work. – 6:06 PM
Michael Malone: Jamal Murray still has some hurdles to overcome.
Added neither MPJ or Jamal’s returns are imminent.
Said Jamal’s Grand Rapids practice included some live work. – 6:06 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Michael Malone speaking pregame about Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.:
There is no immediate return on the horizon for either one of those players. – 6:06 PM
Michael Malone speaking pregame about Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.:
There is no immediate return on the horizon for either one of those players. – 6:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
“Nobody likes competing more than Jamal,” Will Barton told @denverpost. “I know he wants to be back. It’s all about his body.”
On Jamal Murray and the decision that’s looming.
denverpost.com/2022/03/18/nug… – 2:18 PM
“Nobody likes competing more than Jamal,” Will Barton told @denverpost. “I know he wants to be back. It’s all about his body.”
On Jamal Murray and the decision that’s looming.
denverpost.com/2022/03/18/nug… – 2:18 PM
More on this storyline
In Murray’s case, there probably already isn’t enough time for him to properly prepare. The Nuggets say a torn ACL is a year-long injury, and it takes months after that for a player to return to top form. The Warriors brought Klay Thompson back (albeit after two years away, caused by two devastating injuries) in January. He is still working his way back to form. The Heat eased Victor Oladipo back from quad surgery earlier this month, and is slowly working him into the rotation. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022
And if Murray were to fall short of his past performances, how would that affect him emotionally? What would the impact be on the players – Monté Morris, Hyland, to name two – whose playtime would shrink to make room for Murray, after their play helped the Nuggets get this far? These are the questions the organization is considering, from top to bottom. “We are really taking care of his mental health, for both of them, really,” one Nuggets source told me, echoing the sentiment of the six sources in or around the organization I spoke to last weekend. “Is it fair to the players for them to come back, this late?” -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022
Michael Singer: Michael Malone says Jamal Murray is “not close” to playing in any of the games. Said there’s a possibility he could go back down to Grand Rapids for another “practice block.” Also said there’s not yet a date determined when it would be foolish to bring him back. -via Twitter @msinger / March 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.