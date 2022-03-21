Jazz vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (45-26) play against the Brooklyn Nets (34-34) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 21, 2022
Utah Jazz 62, Brooklyn Nets 73 (Q3 06:33)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Brooklyn has played a terrific game offensively thus far. Moving the ball, guys other than Durant making shots. Big key is they stayed even with the Jazz in the non Durant minutes. – 9:01 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Nets have scored 20 points in the first five minutes of the second half.
Jazz look like they’re on the second night of a back to back while the Nets look like a team that’s had two days off. – 9:01 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz have had some miscommunications, some breakdowns on switches, some offensive errors … and they now trail the Nets 73-62 with 7:04 left 3Q. Big momentum going for Brooklyn right now. – 9:01 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Movin’ on up!
@Kevin Durant has passed Jerry West for 22nd all-time in career points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/90rZhfXxpt – 9:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Quin Snyder: The Nets have taken a 73-62 lead over the Utah Jazz here at the 7:04 mark of the 3rd quarter. They have outcored the Jazz, 20-11, in the 3rd, have 21 assists on 29 FGM, have taken care of the ball (6 TOs) and have gotten scoring help from other than KD. – 9:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Brooklyn is playing great basketball. They open an 11 point lead. The Jazz call timeout – 8:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: With 17 points tonight, Kevin Durant has now scored 25,193 career points, moving past Jerry West (25,192 points) into 22nd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Next up: Reggie Miller (25,279 points). – 8:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bruce Brown, who has a team-high 17 points, has now scored in double-figures for nine straight games, a career-high. – 8:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Another tough basket at the rim for Nic Claxton gives him 10 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in 19 minutes. He’s completely taken advantage of Juancho Hernangomez and has a poster dunk on Rudy Gobert. – 8:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton is having a really impressive game: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists so far tonight. – 8:54 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
And Nic claxton boomed on rudy Gobert. And the Jazz currently can’t get a good look offensively – 8:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton just blocked Rudy Gobert and then dunked on him on the other end. Quite the double dip. – 8:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Nets are in the middle of a 14-1 run, dating back to the first half – 8:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton just banged it on Rudy Gobert. It was in transition, but a driveby is still a body. – 8:52 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Wow, those questionable delay of game calls earlier, followed by another one now to start the 3Q, yields a tech FT for Utah. – 8:51 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
this felt like a good one to slow down,,, a little
#SloMoPlay | @udo_llc pic.twitter.com/HaEeTZq3jz – 8:51 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets just picked up their second delay of game of the night, starting the second half with a free throw for Utah. Not something you see too often. – 8:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets have just been assessed a technical foul for a delay of game for taking too long to get to the court. Donovan Mitchell mad the free throw.
Nets 53, Jazz 52 – 8:50 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Seth Curry is out for the remainder of tonight’s game due to a left ankle sprain. – 8:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets announce that Seth Curry is out for the rest of the game with a left ankle sprain. – 8:47 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Last time the Utah Jazz played Kevin Durant was Feb of 2019 so this is really the first extended time Royce O’Neale has ever guarded him. Ingles and Crowder had the assignment then. – 8:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Seth Curry is out for the rest of the game due to a left ankle sprain. – 8:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Here’s what Seth Curry said about his left ankle after playing 38 minutes following 3 straight DNP’s: https://t.co/7ByqI3cHfq pic.twitter.com/GRKtJa5t9O – 8:46 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
can confirm: clarkson is a bucket
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/GJFxR1dEZ6 – 8:46 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
With David Jenkins Jr. and Lahat Thioune out at Utah, that’s four open scholarships to play with.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Only five three-point attempts for the Jazz in the second quarter.
Nets have been good about closing out on the Jazz shooting, but they have to then punish them inside the paint.
Instead, the turned the ball over. – 8:40 PM
Only five three-point attempts for the Jazz in the second quarter.
Nets have been good about closing out on the Jazz shooting, but they have to then punish them inside the paint.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Nets 53, Jazz 51. Brooklyn closes the 2Q on an 8-0 run to surge ahead. Utah needs to clean up the turnovers a bit (8), but at least didn’t surrender many points off of them (5). Don 14p, Conley 12, Clarkson 10 for the Jazz. Durant 15, Brown 11, Griffin 9 for the Nets. – 8:38 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 53, Jazz 51
Kevin Durant (15 PTS), Bruce Brown (11 PTS) & the Nets are in a close one. The Jazz are shooting it at 48% which isn’t far off of what the Nets are shooting it at. The second half is going to come down to who defends better in this high scoring contest. – 8:37 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Playing Claxton, Brown, and Edwards alongside KD and hypothetical Kyrie may leave you light on shooting, but that is a nice defensive lineup. It’s hard to disrupt the Utah blender like they just did to end that first half. – 8:37 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
The Nets closed the half on a 10-2 run after Kevin Durant got dropped by Conley’s pump fake. Brooklyn found a new gear after that.
Nets lead 53-51 at the break. – 8:37 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
“He can make any play but he always makes the right play” – @TimCapstraw quoting Quin Snyder on Kevin Durant #TakeNote #BrooklynNets @WFAN660 @BKNetsRadio @ChrisCarrino #NBA @Utah Jazz @BrooklynNets – 8:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Nets up 53-51 on the Jazz at the half. Really even in a bunch of categories. Jazz, like essentially everyone else, have no answer for KD offensively. – 8:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Nets lead the Jazz 53-51 after closing the second quarter on an 8-0 run. KD woke up after Conley’s cross…..15 for him. 14 for Mitchell. – 8:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Jazz 53-51. Kevin Durant has 15 on 7-for-10 shooting. Good job by the Nets doing more with less depth wise. All hands on deck for Steve Nash. – 8:35 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley absolutely washed Kevin Durant out of the picture here.
#TakeNote
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
when the crossover is *too* good 🤑
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets didn’t need worse news, but here it is: Seth Curry just went to the locker room after hitting the ground and grabbing at his left ankle. Curry just missed time with his ankle and said the injury is something he has to play through. Another blow to a shorthanded team. – 8:29 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Mike Conley just dropped KD with a cross over👀
KD called a timeout.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley just EMBARRASSED Kevin Durant with that crossover.
Turned him into the tin man. – 8:28 PM
Mike Conley just EMBARRASSED Kevin Durant with that crossover.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry heads to the locker room. Nets are now down to nine bodies. – 8:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley sent Kevin Durant flying with a simple pump-fake before burying the shot. Jazz lead 49-43 with 3:28 left 1H. – 8:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry just went down and was slow to get up. He’s staying in the game. Looked like something with his left leg. – 8:25 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The shot-making from Brooklyn has been pretty incredible. Every time it looks like the Jazz might pull away a bit, the Nets seem to come right back and get a bucket. – 8:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
With less than a second left on the shot clock, Kevin Durant catches an inbounds pass in the corner, turns and pulls up over Royce O’Neale. All net. – 8:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
that’s Trent tough 😤
#TakeNote | @tforrest_11 pic.twitter.com/adX3wo6YAr – 8:23 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
9 points in 9 minutes for Blake*
*with 3 assists and 3 rebounds too pic.twitter.com/lLrWR5rKCh – 8:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Blake Griffin has nine points in nine minutes. An NBA assistant told me last week that Griffin would be crucial if the Nets draw the Bucks in the playoffs and he can still help Brooklyn. That appears to have aged well. – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon, with his first 3-pointer in a week, moves past Kevin Durant into the top 25 in career 3-pointers. Durant might hit one tonight, too. – 8:18 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 28-25 after 1Q. 10 points for Clarkson.
Forrest playing above NAW, as Quin essentially indicated he would pregame. It’s tough, because Forrest is so good at every element of the game except for the most important one. – 8:07 PM
Jazz up 28-25 after 1Q. 10 points for Clarkson.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 28, Nets 25. Nice back-and-forth action. 22 of Utah’s points came from Mitchell/Conley/Clarkson. Durant with 8p and Brown 7 for Brooklyn. – 8:05 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 25, Jazz 28
Kevin Durant (8 PTS), Bruce Brown (7 PTS) & the Nets aren’t securing any boards. Brooklyn is getting outrebounded 8-12 and five of those twelve rebounds are offensive boards. This explains why Utah has taken 5 more shots than the Nets. – 8:04 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz lead 28-25 at the end of the first quarter. Jordan Clarkson has 10 points, Donovan Mitchell has 7, and Mike Conley has 5 points and 3 assists. – 8:04 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of the first quarter: the Jazz lead the Nets 28-25….Jordan Clarkson’s shot making allowed the Jazz to finish the quarter…..the Nets finished the quarter well, but Clarkson has 10 points and 4 rebounds to lead everyone – 8:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Jazz lead the Nets 28-25. Early eight points for Kevin Durant. Nets start just 1-for-4 from 3. Jazz are 3-for-10. Pretty even match. – 8:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Plumlee ➡️ Martin 💥
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:53 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Nets 21-16….the Jazz have been getting stops so far, even on Kevin Durant possessions. But that’s just Durant missing shots that are good for him. He’s gonna eventually start making those – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jordan Clarkson’s basketball career hasn’t been the same (in a good way) since meeting @TheRonaldDavis at CoMo’s Ninth Street Chipotle. – 7:57 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After starting 0-3 with a turnover, Donovan Mitchell has hit 3 of his next 4 and now has 7p. – 7:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Is there a more impactful starting & backup center tandem in the NBA than Rudy Gobert & Hassan Whiteside? – 7:52 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz have a 13-12 lead over the Nets at the 6-minute mark of the 1Q. Conley with a quick 5p. – 7:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Six minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Nets 13-12 – 7:49 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kevin Durant brings out the “tiny” again, this time for Royce O’Neale. pic.twitter.com/4ys7wDVzYp – 7:48 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
cool, calm, Conley with an early 5 points 😎
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/zrobKcWhsI – 7:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
A fan screamed at the top of her lungs while Bruce Brown shot a free throw. He missed. – 7:47 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Royce O’Neale guarding KD… KD backs him down, shoots over the top, sinks it, and KD hits him with the “too tiny” pinched fingers. – 7:46 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
More muted cheers for Donovan Mitchell in Brooklyn than New York. – 7:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tough to call this one: The Nets have the best player on the floor (possibly in the world), but the Jazz are a defensive powerhouse with a local star in Donovan Mitchell. Utah hasn’t been playing its best basketball recently, but the Nets are shorthanded. – 7:39 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
🦅 is back #NetsWorld
Join us for @Brooklyn Nets v @Utah Jazz on @YESNetwork ! pic.twitter.com/CEJrRISwFn – 7:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Pregame reading, today’s story on Cam Thomas’ education from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. He’s probably getting some run tonight: theathletic.com/3196861/2022/0… – 7:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Jazz about to tip. Brooklyn down to 10 guys and just two true bigs in Griffin and Claxton with Drummond sick. Big week for the Nets. Three playoff teams in Utah, Memphis and Miami. Updates to come. – 7:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
With each passing day, it becomes more and more difficult to believe Ben Simmons will play a second in a Nets jersey this season.
The Nets have not been forthcoming about Simmons, who is nursing a herniated disk, received an epidural & has no return date
David Locke @DLocke09
Being in arenas is so great. Incredible pre-game tonight. Long conversation with Kyle Korver. Nash and Snyder pressers. Watched Kevin Durant’s unreal warmup. Said hi to Ally Love (Peloton people understand) talked with NBA people. Now let’s have a great time on the radio. – 7:19 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Udoka added that he doesn’t expect Williams to miss more than one game – an important note considering that the Celtics host Rudy Gobert and the Jazz Wednesday. – 7:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Utah: Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Claxton.
This is Brooklyn’s 40th starting lineup of the season.
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Jazz:
🐲Goran Dragic
💦Seth Curry
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star received an epidural to relieve pain from herniated disc in back
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Goran Dragić in and Andre Drummond out of tonight’s game. – 6:40 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Goran Dragic has been upgraded to AVAILABLE. Andre Drummond is out though. – 6:33 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
What would you say are Don’s Top 5 Dunks this season? 🤔
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets on the road this season:
118.0 ORtg
115.5 PPG
48.7 FG%
39.2 3P%
55.8 eFG%
59.2 TS%
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Nash confirms that Ben Simmons has a herniated disc in his back. Says it’s a previous injury that flared up. Says there isn’t a point in the season that he’d consider too late to bring him back. – 6:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash also says,
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash says,
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says he thinks there was some relief for Ben Simmons after the epidural. But was careful to say he isn’t sure. Adds his understanding is Simmons trained hard for 5-6 months, 5-6 days per week on court until this flare up.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons has some relief from the epidural, but said he’s not in the clear still. – 5:54 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Only 3 players in the league are averaging at least 15 PPG, 8 RPG, 1.5 BPG and a .500 FG% this season
– Rudy Gobert
– Anthony Davis
– Evan Mobley
#MobleyMonday | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/7X0rucRkF4 – 5:53 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Gilbert Arenas blasts the #76ers for their handling of the Ben Simmons situation.
#NBA
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Simmons has a herniated disc in his back. Nash is still optimistic that Simmons plays at some point this year — but the Nets are running out of time. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Goran Dragic is a game-time decision. Said he took a fall against Portland, which caused him to push his morning pregame session back to see how he was feeling. Nash said he’s not sure if Drummond travels to Memphis, said he hopes he passes his illness quickly. – 5:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash confirms reports of Ben Simmons having a herniated disc. Nash says the hernia is why he got the epidural and he is still optimistic that Simmons will return this season. – 5:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash feels optimistic in Ben Simmons returning this season. – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash confirmed Ben Simmons has a herniated disc. He says it goes back a couple years. He still has high hopes for Simmons to return. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons got the epidural for the herniated disc @Shams Charania reported on this morning. Said he had it a few years ago in Philly, but isn’t sure when the Nets staff recognized it had returned. – 5:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says that he thinks Goran Dragic fell in the last game. That’s how he got a sore knee. – 5:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash praises Nic Claxton, his ability to guard almost each position. – 5:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash doesn’t sound optimistic that Andre Drummond will play tonight. The Nets say he’s doubtful vs. Jazz with a non-COVID illness. – 5:47 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Trent Forrest has been upgraded to available, in line to play vs. BKN. – 5:47 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets say Andre Drummond is doubtful vs. Jazz with a non Covid illness – 5:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets list Andre Drummond as doubtful for tonight’s game due to a non-COVID illness. – 5:40 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say Andre Drummond is doubtful tonight vs UTAH due to a non-COVID illness. – 5:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andre Drummond is now doubtful to play against the Jazz tonight with a non-COVID related illness. #NetsWorld – 5:40 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 Trae Young’s supremacy in Atlanta
💯 Kyrie Irving’s impact on the Nets this season
💯 Some love for #AbbottElementary
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @rembert: open.spotify.com/episode/6h19Og… – 5:37 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧| Previewing the brutal Eastern Conference with @ESPN’s @Nick Friedell on today’s #RoundballRoundup ⤵️ – 5:16 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Donovan Mitchell spoke to RJ Barrett on the court after Utah beat NYK Sunday at MSG. He’s impressed by the 21-year-old. “The biggest thing with him, you see his growth as a playmaker,” Mitchell said. “….You see it on a night-to-night basis.” sny.tv/articles/donov… – 4:29 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
And it’s not over yet 🕷
#ByTheNumbers | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/NrK46n2MsV – 4:08 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Been traveling so much that my latest This Week In Basketball column got bumped all the way to Monday for the first time in Substack history.
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jayson Tatum chosen NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Interesting to note Jaylen Brown was among the nominees, with Kevin Durant, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro and Pascal Siakam.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Charlotte Hornets Dwight Howard had 32 points and 30 rebounds in a 111-105 win over the Nets.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rank the Jazz forwards this year, what do you think the pecking order should be?
In no order:
Bojan Bogdanovic
Royce O’Neale
Rudy Gay
Eric Paschall
Juancho Hernangomez – 2:37 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Back at it in Brooklyn 🚊
⏰ 5:30 PM MT
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM
📻 @ZoneSportsNet
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/MaTPSjaOxC – 2:28 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Tune in tonight at 6:30 PM ET on @NBATV 🕷🔑 pic.twitter.com/8jvkORTvQY – 2:19 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Donovan Mitchell ended his post-game press conference at MSG last night by saying “Let’s go Mets” as he put the mic down. I should have asked him a follow up about Showalter and Scherzer. – 2:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
We’re giving away 2 tickets to Grizzlies vs. Nets on 3/23.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant sees big title window if #Nets‘ season goes up in smoke nypost.com/2022/03/21/kev… via @nypostsports teammate @MarkWSanchez – 1:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
David Locke @DLocke09
Since Kevin Durant returned on 3/13 the Nets offense is soaring
122.5 offensive rating
53.3% FG
42% 3pt shooting
+11 differential – 1:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
In previous seasons, and even parts of this season, Donovan Mitchell was a shooting guard playing point guard. In the last month, he’s been a point guard playing point guard. I explain how and why, in the story here – theathletic.com/3199159/2022/0… – 1:31 PM
