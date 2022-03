Jury convicts man in slaying of Lorenzen Wright

The gunshot-filled 911 call came into a Tennessee police department just after midnight on July 19, 2010, from the cell phone of retired NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Wright was lured to a road next to a field by his ex-wife and another man charged with killing him, prosecutor Paul Hagerman told a jury Tuesday. Wright’s call had reached the police department in Germantown, a suburb of Memphis, and the pop-pop-pop of gunshots rang out over the line. “Hello? Hello? … Nothing but gunshots,” the dispatcher said. Then the line went dead . -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / March 15, 2022