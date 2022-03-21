Jury convicts man in slaying of Lorenzen Wright

Jury convicts Tennessee man in 2010 slaying of retired NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose body was found in Memphis field. Jurors gathered to decide the fate of Billy Ray Turner, who is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in Wright’s death.
The gunshot-filled 911 call came into a Tennessee police department just after midnight on July 19, 2010, from the cell phone of retired NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Wright was lured to a road next to a field by his ex-wife and another man charged with killing him, prosecutor Paul Hagerman told a jury Tuesday. Wright’s call had reached the police department in Germantown, a suburb of Memphis, and the pop-pop-pop of gunshots rang out over the line. “Hello? Hello? … Nothing but gunshots,” the dispatcher said. Then the line went dead. -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / March 15, 2022
The phone call was played Tuesday during the prosecutor’s opening statements in the trial of Billy Ray Turner, who is accused of conspiring with Wright’s ex-wife to kill him. Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in the death of Wright, a Memphis native and a 6-foot, 11-inch center who played for five teams over 13 seasons. -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / March 15, 2022
Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a man charged with killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose body was found in a swampy field nearly 12 years ago in Memphis, Tennessee. Billy Ray Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy, and could face life in prison if convicted. -via Philadelphia Tribune / March 14, 2022