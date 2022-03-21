Karl-Anthony Towns, Jayson Tatum named Players of the Week

Cody Taylor: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 22 of the 2021-22 season (March 14 – 20).
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/jayson-tatu… – 4:15 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jayson Tatum chosen NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Interesting to note Jaylen Brown was among the nominees, with Kevin Durant, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro and Pascal Siakam.
Wonder how often two players from the same team get close in the same week. Says something. – 3:47 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
After a 60 point game last week & avg 38 pts/12 rebs in 3 games, Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves is the West Player of the Week. KAT & the T-Wolves visit the Mavs tonight (730p, BSSW). Dallas plays up there Fri. Mavs are 5th & MIN 6th, so 2 critical standings-related games – 3:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro was a nominee for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award that just went to Jayson Tatum. – 3:41 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns wins Western Conference player of the week. This week Towns averaged…
38.3 points per game
12.0 rebounds
3.0 assists
55.2% shooting from 2
60% shooting from 3
The Wolves outscored their opponents (SAS, LAL, MIL) by 59 points in the 94 minutes Towns played – 3:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro a nominee for NBA East Player of the Week that went to the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum – 3:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker (30.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.0 APG, 56.6 FG%, 41.4 3P%, 4-0 record) and Deandre Ayton (18.3 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 63.8 FG%) were nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.
Karl-Anthony Towns (38.3 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 56.9 FG%, 60 3P%, 3-0 record) won it – 3:35 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jayson Tatum has now won two of the last three Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors.
Week 20: 41.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 5.0 APG
Week 22: 29.3 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 5.0 APG
Some ridiculous numbers from Tatum of late. Celtics were a combined 6-0 over those two weeks. – 3:34 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum and Karl Anthony Towns have won NBA player of the week after they both won it two weeks ago. – 3:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson Tatum named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. #Celtics. #NBA – 3:32 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 22 of the 2021-22 season (March 14 – 20). pic.twitter.com/hEYBur270b – 3:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of the Week for Week 22: Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Boston’s Jayson Tatum were just named Western and Eastern Conference Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
10. Trae Young
9. Kyrie Irving
8. Karl-Anthony Towns
7. Luka Doncic
6. Jayson Tatum
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.
Our Player Power Rankings, courtesy of @fromal09, debuted on @Sportscasting19 today. Check ’em out!
sportscasting.com/nba-player-pow… – 1:06 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
My face when my bracket got busted… #ad @StateFarm pic.twitter.com/DgCivJefM3 – 10:56 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.6
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 17.1
3. Joel Embiid: 16.4
4. Luka Doncic: 14.6
5. DeMar DeRozan: 14.6
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.1
7. Trae Young: 14.1
8. Ja Morant: 13.7
9. Stephen Curry: 13.5
10. Karl Anthony-Towns: 13.5
https://t.co/onGqrEuKR9 pic.twitter.com/DTpiLDwvcI – 10:40 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns: “We feel we can beat anybody” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/21/tim… – 7:30 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With back-to-back 30-point games, Jayson Tatum will enter Monday’s game at OKC just six points behind DeMar DeRozan for the NBA scoring lead.
(Chicago hosts Toronto Monday.) pic.twitter.com/gMgfTDR7do – 1:41 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Only six Celtics (Havlicek, Pierce, Bird, Thomas, McHale, Jones) have ever scored 2,000 points in a season.
With his back-to-back 30-point games, and if he plays in the final 10 games, Jayson Tatum would only need to average 17.3 ppg to become the 7th. – 1:26 AM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
In the MVP’s house, the MVP chants were for Tatum.
Grant Williams said he wants to be called Batman, because he helped slow Joker.
Most important, the night ended with another Cs romp.
“We’ve still got a lot of improvement, so don’t — yeah, just wait.”
bostonglobe.com/2022/03/20/spo… – 1:11 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets allowed Jayson Tatum to waltz into two wide-open 3s off basic high ball screens late in the first tonight. No idea what Denver was doing defensively here. pic.twitter.com/miYgr5hsW5 – 1:06 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Grant Williams told Jaylen Brown that after guarding Jokic tonight, he wants to be called Batman. Jayson Tatum, after a long pause when told the story, said, “Grant played great tonight. But I’m going to call him Grant, not no damned Batman.” – 11:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on Duke’s win today: “We had it on in the locker room before the game. Surprisingly, everyone in there became a big Michigan State fan.” – 11:35 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
I think Payton Pritchard is going to enjoy playing with Jayson Tatum. pic.twitter.com/c9t3lIMTpa – 11:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on Grant Williams wanting his nickname to be Batman: “Grant Williams played great tonight but I’m going to call him Grant.” – 11:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum: “Grant wants his nickname to be…(laughs) I can’t understand why Grant wants to be called Batman. I’m gonna ask him when I get on the bus. Grant played great tonight, but I’m gonna call him Grant. I’m not calling him no damn Batman.” – 11:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on his partnership with Jaylen Brown: “I wouldn’t say we have satisfaction. But we knew what we were capable of. We just had to do it in games.” – 11:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum: “We’re just trying to take the things we work on in practice and do them in the games. It’s good to see those things working in games.” – 11:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum: “When you travel and you see Celtics jerseys and t-shirts and hoodies and all that, it’s an incredible feeling.” – 11:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on his partnership with Jayson Tatum: “Not satisfied. I can always play better…It feels good to win games, and I don’t want to discredit that. But we’ve still got a lot do. We haven’t proven ourselves yet.” – 11:23 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I’m not quite at @Nate Jones-level Celtics playoff optimism, but I’m getting there. This stretch from Tatum is different than his midseason hot streak a couple years ago. Each piece of his playmaking manipulation clicked into place a couple months ago. And that defense scales – 11:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum last two games:
62 points on 23-on-33 shooting, 13-on-20 on threes
Jaylen Brown last two games:
60 points on 23-of-37 shooting, 6-of-11 on threes
Tatum and Brown combined last two games:
122 points on 46-of-70 shooting, 19-of-31 on threes – 10:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 124-104
Tatum – 30/6/7
Brown – 30 points
Pritchard – 17 points, 5-5 threes
Grant – 13 points
Celtics – 57.3% FGs
Celtics – 19-40 threes
Jokic – 23/8/4
Gordon – 13 points
Cousins – 12 points
Hyland – 11 points
Nuggets – 40.2% FGs
Nuggets – 14-39 threes – 10:17 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum & Brown vs. SAC: 62 points (23-34 fg, 10-15 3pt)
Tatum & Brown vs. DEN: 60 points (23-36 fg, 9-16 3pt) – 10:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson and Jaylen 2nd straight game with 30 each.
Tatum:
30/6/7
11-17 FG
6-10 3P
Brown:
30/6
12-19 FG
3-6 3P
It’s their 6th 30+30 game this season, the most in Celtics franchise history. pic.twitter.com/ZQQobzuLJw – 10:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Have two teammates ever had two straight games of 30-points each, with each taking fewer than 20 shots in each game? I mean, besides Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who just did it? – 10:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
30 points for Tatum and Brown again. Second game in a row. Sixth time this year. Most in the NBA for a duo this season. – 10:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Celtics have more or as many wins as the top 3 MVP candidates’ teams.
Jayson Tatum has more wins than the top 3 MVP candidates. pic.twitter.com/fedvOK8Q2z – 10:04 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Fast break fizzles. Celts still manufacture a 3. Tatum with the Kiss of Death. pic.twitter.com/5BEjfOMkJ3 – 10:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Celtics are for real.
— 21-4 in last 25 games
— 13 of those wins vs playoff teams
— Best defense
— Best FG% defense
— Best 3P% defense
— 3rd best net rating (1st since 2022)
— 0.5 games back from East 2nd seed
Tatum, Time Lord and Udoka are MVP, DPOY and COTY candidates. pic.twitter.com/C5dqvwonV7 – 10:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, there goes that momentum.
Why Will was on Tatum in the first place I have no idea, but that’s five points in a row for Tatum and the deficit is back to 21. – 9:57 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
800th career 3-pointer for Jayson Tatum. He also moved past Ray Allen on the Celtics 3-point list – 9:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 98-75 after three
Brown – 28 points
Tatum – 20/5/6
Pritchard – 12 points
Celtics – 61.3% FGs
Celtics – 15-29 threes
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Jokic – 21 points
Cousins – 10 points
Nuggets – 36.8% FGs
Nuggets – 12-32 threes
Nuggets – 6 turnovers – 9:45 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jazz fans have wanted a long defender to guard the big forwards in the NBA and both Rudy Gay and Juancho Hernangomez have been really good at it tonight against Julius Randle.
He’s not exactly LeBron or Tatum, but they’ve been really good. – 9:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brown and Tatum will probably both hit for 30 again tonight, if they play long enough. – 9:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 68-43 at the half
Tatum – 16/4/5
Brown – 12 points
Pritchard – 12 points
Theis – 7 points
Celtics – 64.3% FGs
Celtics – 11-21 threes
Celtics – 3 TOs
Jokic – 16 points, 7 rebounds
Cousins – 7 points
Nuggets – 30.6% FGs
Nuggets – 5-19 threes
Nuggets – 5 TOs – 9:06 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Final count on that Celtics run – 28-5, three 3-pointers each from Tatum and Pritchard, Tatum passes Ray Allen for third all-time in threes by a Celtic. – 9:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
24-4 close to the quarter for Boston. 35-16 Boston in the 2nd. They’re up 25 at the half. Tatum has 16. Brown has 12. Pritchard has 12 on perfect 4-4 shooting from 3. – 9:04 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
For a brief moment, “M-V-P” chants broke out here in Denver – for Jayson Tatum – not Jokic. pic.twitter.com/CLWKgEMlxk – 9:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
MVP chants in Denver after Tatum makes another 3 and they honestly might be for him instead of Jokic at this point. – 9:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Whewwwwwww…. Jayson Tatum is on fiiiiire right now. He’s 4-5 from deep – 9:02 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
LOL, Tatum had his spat with the ref. Was taken out. Checked back in and is throwing fireballs. 3 threes in just over a minute. – 9:02 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Wow… Grant Williams with the block on Jokic leading to a Tatum 3… then a Pritchard 3… C’s pour it on and are up 20 – 9:00 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
12th technical foul of the year for Jayson Tatum.
The limit is 16. He should be fine but there are 10 games left – 8:47 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Smart’s having to pull Tatum back to the bench as he argues about that offensive foul call moments after picking up a tech for arguing a no-call. – 8:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum was building towards that technical for a while now. Got away with the arm wave earlier in the quarter. Wasn’t going to get away with it a second time. – 8:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jayson Tatum just got T’d. He got fouled by Boogie and it wasn’t called.
Joker’s coming in now. Earlier than normal. – 8:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 33-27 after one
Brown – 8 points
Tatum – 7/2/3
Theis – 7 points
Smart – 5 points
Celtics – 60.9% FGs
Celtics – 4-9 threes
Celtics – 0 turnovers
Jokic – 12 points, 4 rebounds
Morris – 5 points
Nuggets – 40.9% FGs
Nuggets – 3-10 threes
Nuggets – 3 turnovers – 8:36 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
tatum is starting to use derrick white ball screens more and more. good things tend to happen when the defense is forced to blitz and let white play 4-on-3 – 8:35 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Why is Boogie dropping so low on those Tatum PnRs? Two in a row he’s just invited him to shoot the wide open 3. – 8:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nice lob by White to Theis, but that was created by Tatum making the right read off the trap. He’s become very good at moving the ball when doubled. – 8:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Gordon being in foul trouble tonight is not ideal. Denver needs every minute he can give them against Tatum and Brown. – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nuggets starters:
Nikola Jokic
Jeff Green
Aaron Gordon
Will Barton
Monte Morris – 7:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Q from @Adam Himmelsbach: Hey Ime, did you see Jayson Tatum post about the coaches playing pickup?
“Video?”
Yes.
“Oh shit” – 6:50 PM
