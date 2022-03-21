Lakers vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Lakers vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

Lakers vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

March 21, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The Los Angeles Lakers (30-41) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-30) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 21, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers 115, Cleveland Cavaliers 109 (4th Qtr )

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
A perfect 3-for-3 for @Isaac Okoro 👌
📺 #CavsLakers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/DUse7jb32Y8:59 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LeBron is helping out the Bulls tonight. – 8:59 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
LeBron with a triple-double — 30 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists with 7:50 left. – 8:58 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James has a triple-double with 30 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists. – 8:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro has hit some big-time 3s during this homestand. – 8:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point triple-doubles after turning 35:
6 — LeBron James
1 — Kobe Bryant
1 — Larry Bird pic.twitter.com/xaohPQokTv8:56 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Looks like #Cavs Darius Garland will be going the distance again in the second half … – 8:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s another LeBron-led run tonight, this one to start the 4th Q, as a 12-2 push makes it 108-99, LAL’s biggest lead tonight.
LeBron’s up to 30 points with his 10 assists and 9 boards in 32 minutes, with 9:27 left. – 8:55 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Rain delay at Mavs-Wolves reminds me of Dec. 26, 2015, when the Mavs game was delayed because of weather and, unbeknownst to me, a tornado blew through my apartment complex in Garland when I was between homes. Not my favorite memory. – 8:55 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
High, high level offense by the Lakers to start the fourth:
– LeBron threads to Johnson in the middle of a zone
– Monk with a pass back in transition for a LeBron dunk
– Russ creates a three for Johnson
– LeBron with a fading runner over Love, who he’s punished today – 8:53 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Lakers on 12-2 run to start the fourth quarter. – 8:53 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers up 9, 108-99… – 8:52 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Junkyard dog activity 🐶
@Lamar Stevens | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/0JCt3rVO3x8:49 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Cavs 97, Lakers 96
LeBron James has 25 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. DJ Augustin has 20 points. Russell Westbrook has 17 points and 9 assists. Cavs scored over half their points in the paint in the third quarter. Darius Garland has 25 points and 15 assists. – 8:49 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
That was some kind of quarter from #Cavs Darius Garland. He was 2 points and 1 assist from a double-double in the third quarter *alone* – 8:48 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Back-and-forth battle.
@LeBron James: 25 pts, 8 reb, 8 ast
@DJ Augustin: 20 pts (6/6 3P)
@Russell Westbrook: 17 pts, 9 ast pic.twitter.com/7oKzvKDuKH8:48 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs grab a 97-96 lead on #Lakers after 3Q. Garland 25p 15a, Stevens 14p 5r, Markkanen 13p 9r, LeVert 11p, Mobley 10p 4r 2a. LeBron 25p 8r 8a, Augustin 20p, Westbrook 17p 4r 9a – 8:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Lock in for the final frame. #LetEmKnow8:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Last game, LeBron left the 3rd Q when LAL had a 14-point lead, and Washington cut it to 6 before quarter’s end.
Tonight, he left with a 3-point lead, and Cleveland turned it into a 1-point deficit.
LAL trail 97-96 going into the 4th. – 8:47 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Garland to Stevens to give the Cavs a 97-96 lead after three. Caris LeVert got going. Lakers lost the lead after LeBron checked out. The defense still isn’t fully baked tonight. But it’s been a fun one here in Cleveland. – 8:47 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James nearing a triple-double with 25 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, but Lakers trail Cavs 97-96 end of third. – 8:47 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the third, #Cavs hold a 97-96 lead over the Lakers. 35-point quarter for Cleveland.
Darius Garland with a double-double of 25 pts and 15 assists. – 8:47 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Cavs up on the Lakers, 97-96…4th Qtr coming up next – 8:46 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
For the quarter break: ‘Star written all over him’: Cleveland #Cavaliers‘ Darius Garland reaches another level beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal8:44 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron is licking his chops whenever he sees Lauri Markkanen in front of him. – 8:42 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
A little no look magic from DG the PG 🪄
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/tMBuvqGMDG8:41 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
“Welcome to stardom”: Inside #Cavs Darius Garland’s meteoric rise that started at Team USA training camp this past summer.
“He was by far one of the best players on the Select Team. He’s fearless. He’s a killer. The competition wasn’t anything to him”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/w…8:40 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers have 23 assists on 34 baskets, which is a pretty good representation of how the ball is zipping around tonight. – 8:39 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
24th double-double of the season with plenty of time left 😈
25 PTS
12 AST
#DGMostImproved | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/MrjZrcad9A8:38 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
No hard feelings 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5sIukUyBKR8:38 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
What a pass from #Cavs Darius Garland to Lamar Stevens for the dunk. – 8:38 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
D.J. Augustin up to 20 points (7-7 FG, 6-6 3s) for Lakers – 8:38 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Darius Garland with his 24th double-double of the season, 21 points, 11 assists at 5:23 in the third Q. – 8:36 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Browns Myles Garrett at #Cavs-Lakers pic.twitter.com/KgHyexVErN8:35 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
MOSES BROWN THROWS IT DOWN!
📺 #CavsLakers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/aiKnwYBxv98:35 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers having lots of trouble with their screen/roll defense in the 3rd Q. – 8:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Mobley’s 4th PF comes at the 7:17 mark of the 3rd Q, forcing him to the bench with LAL up 4.
This time, Cleveland goes to 7-footer Moses Brown, who didn’t play in the 1st half. LAL really took advantage when CLE didn’t have a rim presence. – 8:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley with his fourth foul. We are less than 5 minutes into the second half. Mobley heads to the bench for Moses Brown. Time for Moses to lead the way. – 8:30 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
This is the third straight game that Russell Westbrook has been in a nice rhythm. He’s 4-of-8, up to 11 points with 8 assists. – 8:28 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
LeBron James when he elevated and saw Kevin Love under the rim pic.twitter.com/kvyIox60s48:18 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
How about D.J. Augustin in the first half, 6 of 6 for 17pts (5 three’s)… – 8:17 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs outscored 39-27 in 2Q – LeBron w/17pts in the period – CLE trails, 67-62; CLE, 46%FG, LAL, 52%FG; Augustin, 17pts off LAL bench; CLE, 10-11FT; Garland, 17pts, 5-14FG, team-hi 6asst; Stevens, 10pts, 5-8FG; Markkanen, 8pts, 3-6FG, game-hi 7reb; Love, 6pts, 4asst, 3reb. pic.twitter.com/lfnfKCXvm18:14 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten
The LeBron James on Kevin Love dunk had a hint of Tom Chambers on Mark Jackson to it. The contact only seemed to add to the elevation. youtube.com/watch?v=UDyBST…8:13 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
What a wretched second quarter defensively for #Cavs. The Lakers went 15-21 from the field and 4-7 from deep. They scored 39 points. LeBron was LeBron. – 8:13 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs have not been the same since they let their foot off the gas with a 31-17 first-quarter lead. Outscored the rest of that quarter 11-4 (all free throws by LeVert). Lakers have turned 6 Cavs turnovers into 11 points. – 8:12 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Lakers up 67-62 on the Cavaliers at halftime for those interested – 8:11 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Lakers really turned that half around and go into the break leading 67-62. LeBron’s 21 points have come on 9-of-14 shooting while DJ Augustin has been a perfect 6-of-6 from the field. LA outscored Cleveland 39-27 in 2nd Q – 8:11 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
+12 for the quarter 👏
@LeBron James: 21 pts (9/14 FG)
@DJ Augustin: 17 pts (6/6 FG, 5/5 3P) pic.twitter.com/tZI4TQXq5D8:11 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LeBron did Kevin Love like Shawn Michaels did Marty Jannetty🥴 pic.twitter.com/W6g0Q6bcwb8:11 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 67, Cavs 62
LeBron James leads LA with 21 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. DJ Augustin has 17 points off the bench. LA has 30 points in the paint, taking advantage of Evan Mobley’s three fouls. The Lakers outscored the Cavs 39-27 in the second quarter. – 8:10 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James with the nasty dunk over Kevin Love leads to King scoring 21 points and having 4 rebounds,4 assists in first half of Lakers’ 67-62 lead over Cavs. DJ Augustin has 17 points on 6-for-6 FGs, 5-for-5 on threes. – 8:10 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
LeBron and LeBron and
Kevin Love Kevin Love
before the game during the game pic.twitter.com/kraYN0KUNR8:10 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Half: #Lakers 67, #Cavs 62: LeBron 21p 4r 4a, 17 points in the second quarter on 7 of 8 shooting. Garland 17p 2r 6a, Stevens 10 3r, Markkanen 8p 7r. – 8:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With @LeBron James leading the way, LAL outscored CLE 39-27 in the 2nd Q, to take a 67-62 lead into halftime.
LeBron had 16 of his 21 points in the quarter, including the massive dunk on his former teammate. – 8:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Kevin Love rethought challenging that LeBron’s dunk exactly the same way you or I would have. AK – 8:09 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
HALFTIME: Lakers 67, Cavaliers 62.
LeBron has 21 points. Augustin has 17. Lakers have made this a track meet and are winning. – 8:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s a 9-0 run around that LeBron destruction of the rim, putting LAL up 67-60, with DJ Augustin hitting his 5th triple of the half to cap the push. – 8:07 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
From down 14 to up 7…Lakers lead 67-60 in Cleveland – 8:07 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
DJ Augustin: Still perfect from the field after a high bounce off the rim and in. He’s 6 for 6 with five 3-pointers for 17 points. – 8:07 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Damn, Bron won a title with that dude. #Lakers #Cavaliers8:07 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
That LeBron dunk was some Laker on (Lake Oswego) Laker crime. – 8:06 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
LEBRON RAYMONE JAMES SR. – 8:06 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
lol Kevin Love just *leaning* into being posterized – 8:06 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love has attempted to take two charges against LeBron. Love is 0-2. – 8:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Wow. @LeBron James 🔨🔨🔨🔨 on Kevin Love. – 8:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Mobley’s 3rd PF is significant, as he’ll have to sit for the final 2:41 of the 2nd, and deal with foul trouble in the 2nd half.
With Jarrett Allen injured, Cleveland doesn’t have a 2nd rim protecting big, as neither Markkanen nor Love do that.
Opens up the lane for LAL/LeBron. – 8:04 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The conversation about LeBron James and where he ranks among the all-time greatest scorers is fascinating.
For someone who has never been viewed as a “scorer”, he might be the best ever.
So… who is the G.O.A.T. bucket? – 8:04 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Handing out invites to the block party!
#MobleyROTY | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/vpauZyvjXC8:04 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans
DJ Augustin has 14 points in his first 10 minutes tonight with the Lakers. He’s 5-5 from the field and 4-4 from three. – 8:02 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Three fouls on Evan Mobley after Russ drives on him. Without Mobley, Cavs have struggled to deter the Lakers from the rim. – 8:02 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Stanley Johnson isn’t a playmaker, per se, but he’s got a very nice feel as a passer. Better than I anticipated. AK – 7:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
DJ Augustin continues to shine, with 14 points now after drilling his 4th 3 to tie the game at 54. – 7:58 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron dominated the start to the 2nd Q, leading LAL on a 16-10 run with 11 of his 15 points, trimming the CLE lead to 1. – 7:48 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
LeBron pours in 11 points to start the 2nd quarter as #Lakers cut the gap on #Cavs to 45-44 at 8:28. – 7:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Congratulations to #TheFirstCedi on becoming the ninth player in franchise history to sink 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ threes!
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/yYs3QVc2Pu7:48 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron has taken these running jumpers while jumping past the hoop about 5-6 feet out against Markkanen, don’t see him take those shots a ton this year. Interesting wrinkle on his attacking in the match-up. – 7:46 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
LeBron James Passes The Mailman!
Karl Malone’s former teammate, @bigTbailey, talks to @Rick Kamla & @Amin Elhassan about LeBron James passing Malone for second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list pic.twitter.com/TsZzcDmVRn7:45 PM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
LeBron throws it back in Cleveland with the “Four Horsemen” Nike LeBron 20-5-5! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/3jaGPZhxIl7:45 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers down 35-28 end of first to Cavs. Lakers let Cavs shoot 54.5% from the field, 55.6& from 3. DJ Augustin leads Lakers with 11 points on 4-for-4 FGs, 3-for-3 on threes. – 7:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Cavs 35, Lakers 28
DJ Augustin provided a solid boost off the bench with 11 points (three 3s). The Cavs are running on the Lakers (12 fast break points already) and getting too many easy looks at the rim and from deep. LA was outscored 35-22 after a 6-0 start. – 7:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KP went off in the fourth against the Lakers!
What does he have in store tonight?
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/6mnhI8AU567:40 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
1st Q: #Cavs 35, #Lakers 28: Garland 7p 4a, Love 6p 2r 2a, Stevens 6p. Augustin 11p, James 4p (2-6 FG) 1r 3a. Cavs 12 of 23 FG, 5-10 3s; Lakers 10-27, 3-11. Lakers did cut into Cavs 14-point lead. – 7:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Lakers 35-28. Cavs shot 12 of 23 (52.2%) from the field, 5 of 10 from 3 and 6 of 7 from FT. Darius Garland has 7 pts and 4 assists. – 7:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL opened with a 6-0 run, then trailed by as many as 12 before cutting the margin to 7 at 35-28 heading into the 2nd Q.
DJ Augustin was big off the bench, scoring 11 points on 4 of 4 FG’s (3 3’s). – 7:38 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
After Q1: Cavaliers 35, Lakers 28.
Could have been worse. – 7:38 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
New Orleans is up 22-19 on the Hornets after one. The last time the Pelicans lost when leading after the first quarter? January 31 (93-90 loss to Cavaliers). – 7:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
There is one Laker hitting perimeter shots: DJ Augustin, who’s 3 for 3.
The rest of the team is 0 for 7. – 7:32 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Missed first 7 minutes of Lakers-Cavs. Nice job Bally’s and/or Armstrong – 7:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Keep that same energy! 🔥
@Kevin Love | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/bl8OBwkOgS7:31 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have missed four straight completely wide open 3’s, all from players that can knock them down.
Cleveland, meanwhile, is now 5 for 8 from 3 after two straight makes from Kevin Love.
Cavs lead 31-17. – 7:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
ICE FROM THE CORNER! 🥶
📺 #CavsLakers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/yBU1uXM7WF7:29 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Lakers started 6-0. It’s 23-5 in favor of #Cavs since then. – 7:27 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
After two much better performances in Toronto/Washington, the Lakers game in Cleveland is following a familiar script with the Cavs racing out to an early 23-11 lead. – 7:26 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
This 23-11 start 😁 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Y99yXXpJBa7:26 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
It’s a 23-11 lead for the Cavs, who are pillaging the Lakers to go 9 for 16 from the field so far. Meanwhile the Lakers have set their sights on a familiar opponent in the refs: LeBron is 2 of 6 and wants to know why the contact on his attempts by the rim hasn’t been called yet. – 7:25 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Corner 3 from Isaac Okoro to give #Cavs a 23-11 lead over the Lakers, and forced a timeout. 5:03 left in the first quarter
Cavs shooting 9 of 16 (56.3%) from the field and 3 of 6 from 3. – 7:25 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
How is Russ mad at his teammates that Garland stole the ball from him while walking it up the floor? Russ was seemingly looking ahead, too – 7:23 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
After the first timeout, the Cavaliers PA did graphic and called for applause for LeBron James moving up the all-time scoring list to No. 2. He scored 23,119 of his regular season points as a Cavalier across 849 games in 11 seasons. – 7:19 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
LeBron honored here in Cleveland for passing Karl Malone on the all-time scoring list two nights ago. As this graphic notes, most of those points were scored for the Cavs. pic.twitter.com/852mppo0Gb7:19 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
This connection never gets old. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/t7rxeLuIct7:19 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon
Wow, the Cavs and their fans just honored LeBron for passing Karl Malone on the all-time scoring list. Thunderous applause. We are a long, long way away from 2010. – 7:18 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
turns out LeBron is still popular here pic.twitter.com/qlRGnhNzj17:17 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Darius Garland with assists on 3 of the #Cavs first four baskets. LeBron 1 for 4 from the field, #Lakers are 3 for 9 as Cavs lead 9-6 – 7:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL opened this final game of a 4-game trip in Cleveland with a 6-0 run, hitting their first 3 shots, but then couldn’t get a shot to fall, missing 6 straight as the Cavs went on a 9-0 run to take a 3-point lead.
Vogel called the first time out at the 8:07 mark. – 7:16 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Just look at this Lakers lineup … – 7:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG FOR THREE! 👌 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/4soKEdmf0l7:15 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers started on a 6-0 run, then Cleveland answered with 9 straight points. Timeout Lakers. – 7:15 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
They go way back.
👑 x 💛 pic.twitter.com/1IHhB8iBzS7:13 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs guard Caris LeVert remains on a minutes restriction tonight against the Lakers, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. However, the number is going to be higher than it has been recently. – 7:13 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
LeBron James did the powder toss before tipoff. Then he went to Kevin Love for their old, choreographed handshake. Welcome back. – 7:10 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Kevin Love and LeBron James did their old pregame greeting before tipoff – 7:10 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
No standing ovation, but a big roar when LeBron James is announced. Lots of Lakers jerseys, mostly for James, but a few wearing Kobe Bryant. – 7:07 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Arena is half full, but those who are at their seats went nuts for LeBron as he took the floor in Cleveland. – 6:48 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Anthony Davis (ankle) is again getting an extended on-court workout here in Cleveland. Davis’ health — and not Russell Westbrook — are why the Lakers are where they are. – 6:47 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel hinted after the last game that the Lakers would try to counter Cleveland’s size in their lineups. Tonight, Wenyen Gabriel and Dwight Howard both start in the front court with LeBron, Russ and Austin Reaves. – 6:42 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Talked with a league talent evaluator today for more on Evan Mobley.
Improvement still needed w/ strength + jumper consistency. But called Mobley a “stud.”
Evaluator: “If the writers are paying attention, he should make all defense right now.”
latimes.com/sports/story/2…6:42 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
LJ. RW. DH. AR. WG.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/zwtBTHN0TV6:40 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
A little more running and moving from Anthony Davis today in his pregame warmup than Saturday in Washington. He’s running through two-man drills with John Lucas, not at game speed but definitely faster than we’ve seen since he sprained his right foot. – 6:39 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Cleveland is ready for LeBron James pic.twitter.com/HSEVnc6vwX6:33 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis getting some pregame work in before the Cavs game pic.twitter.com/cnDHbMXoar6:32 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Dwight back in the starting lineup. Wenyen gets the nod, too: pic.twitter.com/aZ2i8A0uF26:31 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters at Cleveland: Westbrook, Reaves, LeBron, Gabriel and Howard. – 6:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tonight’s #CavsLakers starters! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/QphinD5HHj6:24 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Catching #CavsLakers from @RMFieldHouse?
Don’t miss your opportunity to swing by our Social Zone outside Portal 11 to vote on Caris LeVert’s Top Drive driven by @Goodyear and pick up a FREE shirt!
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/J4J95n12Lz6:10 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will start Lamar Stevens again tonight against the Lakers, I’m told. Same starting group that they’ve been using in recent games. – 6:04 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Only 3 players in the league are averaging at least 15 PPG, 8 RPG, 1.5 BPG and a .500 FG% this season
– Rudy Gobert
– Anthony Davis
– Evan Mobley
#MobleyMonday | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/7X0rucRkF45:53 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey on Saben Lee’s development: “He’s getting better reading situations. Think he had four assists in Cleveland. He’s seeing the floor better as a point guard. He’s understanding the difference between the two leagues, and in college … he’s grown leaps and bounds.” – 5:49 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says there’s “no updates” on Kendrick Nunn. – 5:33 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook: “I think he’s knocking down shots because he’s slowing down.” – 5:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
No THT for the Lakers tonight. Frank Vogel said he’s been trying to play through his ankle injury, but it’s been impacting his play.
Everyone else (outside of AD/Nunn) will be available, including Wayne Ellington, who was sick the last two games. – 5:32 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Talen Horton-Tucker is OUT tonight in Cleveland. Everyone else on the injury report is in, including Wayne Ellington who missed the last two games. – 5:31 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Talen Horton-Tucker will not play because of ankle, per Frank Vogel, and will be listed as day to day. – 5:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Wayne Ellington will be available tonight. Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) will be held OUT tonight vs. Cavs. – 5:31 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Dean Wade (right knee soreness) will be “out for the forseeable future,” but gives no timeline. – 5:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Start of the work week. #MoreDriven pic.twitter.com/ZBsG9WR8pf5:19 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: The Top Centers in the NBA 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on…5:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say James Harden (hamstring injury management) will also miss tonight’s game vs. Miami. Joel Embiid has already been ruled out. Sixers are at the end of six games in nine days and leave tomorrow for a West trip to Lakers, Clippers and Suns. – 4:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Our 3.75 assist-to-turnover ratio on Saturday night vs. the Lakers was our third-highest of the season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/gs3q42BAIN4:10 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: The Top Centers in the NBA 2021-22 w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/uVoL5XxjFi
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/bU9kKkzRnV4:00 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jayson Tatum chosen NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Interesting to note Jaylen Brown was among the nominees, with Kevin Durant, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro and Pascal Siakam.
Wonder how often two players from the same team get close in the same week. Says something. – 3:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Deni delivered late in the fourth to seal the W against the Lakers 👌
Our @Clorox Clutch Play of the Week ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zEHyzLiVNW3:45 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns wins Western Conference player of the week. This week Towns averaged…
38.3 points per game
12.0 rebounds
3.0 assists
55.2% shooting from 2
60% shooting from 3
The Wolves outscored their opponents (SAS, LAL, MIL) by 59 points in the 94 minutes Towns played – 3:39 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Malik Monk may have inadvertently shed light on a troublesome Lakers locker room dynamic.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/malik-monk-uni…3:35 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Charlotte Hornets Dwight Howard had 32 points and 30 rebounds in a 111-105 win over the Nets.
The only player in NBA history to record at least 30p/30r in a game at an older age than Howard (32 years, 103 days) is Wilt Chamberlain (3x). pic.twitter.com/r27KKj5Y3g3:01 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: The Top Centers in the NBA 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on…3:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Finish the homestand strong.
🆚 @Los Angeles Lakers
🕗 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/lw34LmTuvG3:00 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
just recorded an open floor episode with @RohanNadkarni where we ranked the 3 greatest individual regular seasons over the last 25 years (no lebron or mj allowed).
such a fun conversation that went in so many different directions. should be up soon – 2:57 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I’m curious to see who Chris Finch puts on Luka tonight.
Feels like the assumption is that it will be Ant — because McDaniels is out.
But I think the way Finch handled the rotation against the Lakers and Bucks (and all season) suggests Vanderbilt would be first up on Luka. – 2:37 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Tonight’s Lakers-Cavaliers game is the most expensive Cavs game since LeBron left Cleveland in 2018. @TickPick reports that the average purchase price is $219, topping the Cavs previous most expensive game (Lakers in 2021). It’s 208% more expensive than the Cavs’ season average. – 2:08 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Here’s how LeBron James compares to the rest of the top five in terms of how many points he’s scored by a given age.
More LeBron comps to the rest of the top five here 👇
https://t.co/51XFmYuI94 pic.twitter.com/jeuNSMuWqA2:05 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Phoenix Suns Chris Paul had 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists in a 111-94 win over the Lakers.
Paul became the sixth player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career assists. Only John Stockton reached that mark at a younger age. pic.twitter.com/7SZIAWubCI2:01 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: The Top Centers in the NBA 2021-22 w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/uVoL5XxjFi
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/8fF6Xnvaac2:00 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I don’t know how it’s going to happen but a five-way tie with Philly, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland and Toronto for 3-through-7 in the East should be the goal for all of us
The more chaos, the better – 1:53 PM
Wade Baldwin @The_Fourth_Wade
Carmelo Anthony isn’t praised enough for his body of work in the league. – 1:52 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The pair went 12-19 from the field 🔥
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow1:30 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
In the Paint started from a shared vision to empower and uplift the culture of Los Angeles. These are the Contributing Artists who are making that vision real (3/3).
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA1:30 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Now the game’s 2nd-highest scorer of all-time, @LeBron James looks back on his very first bucket in the NBA 👑 pic.twitter.com/02PZ34hruJ1:26 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
That Lakers-Pelicans 9-10 play-in game is gonna be a beaut – 1:20 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: The Top Centers in the NBA 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on…1:00 PM

Games

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home