Lonzo Ball facing setback in injury recovery

Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan says Bulls are pulling back Lonzo Ball’s rehab for next 10 days. Ball will still do strength work, but in terms of trying to ramp his running up to full-speed, Bulls are giving him a break
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Lonzo Ball is taking a step back in his meniscus recovery, per Billy Donovan. He’ll stop running for the next 10 days and focus on strengthening his knee.
This means Ball will go past his original 6-8 week recovery window. Increasingly unlikely he’s back before reg. season ends. – 6:36 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Just go ahead and rule Lonzo Ball out the rest of the regular season. He never even got cutting and lateral movement ramped up. If he can make a guest appearance in the playoffs? Bonus. – 6:27 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Lonzo Ball will stop running on his knee for the next 10 days, per Billy Donovan. They’ve been trying to ramp him up but he hasn’t responded well – 6:23 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan says Bulls are pulling back Lonzo Ball’s rehab for next 10 days. Ball will still do strength work, but in terms of trying to ramp his running up to full-speed, Bulls are giving him a break – 6:23 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo Ball will only do strength training … still not ruling him out for season, but a 10-day pause isn’t great news. – 6:22 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Things on hold for 10 days with Lonzo Ball – Head Coach Billy Donovan. Taking a break on running. – 6:22 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Lonzo Ball will take a 10 day break from running as he continues knee rehab. #Bulls6:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball will cease running for 10 days and focus on strengthening the knee, per Donovan. – 6:21 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy said Lonzo is being pulled back from running for 10 days. – 6:21 PM

Joe Cowley: The bone bruise is still the issue with Lonzo Ball’s knee. The pause is to allow further healing. Ten days is the end of March, and then he would have to start the running program again. Calendar isn’t on his side. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / March 21, 2022

