Lonzo Ball facing setback in injury recovery

Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan says Bulls are pulling back Lonzo Ball’s rehab for next 10 days. Ball will still do strength work, but in terms of trying to ramp his running up to full-speed, Bulls are giving him a break
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
This means Ball will go past his original 6-8 week recovery window. Increasingly unlikely he’s back before reg. season ends. – 6:36 PM
This means Ball will go past his original 6-8 week recovery window. Increasingly unlikely he’s back before reg. season ends. – 6:36 PM
Just go ahead and rule Lonzo Ball out the rest of the regular season. He never even got cutting and lateral movement ramped up. If he can make a guest appearance in the playoffs? Bonus. – 6:27 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Lonzo Ball will stop running on his knee for the next 10 days, per Billy Donovan. They’ve been trying to ramp him up but he hasn’t responded well – 6:23 PM
Billy Donovan says Bulls are pulling back Lonzo Ball’s rehab for next 10 days. Ball will still do strength work, but in terms of trying to ramp his running up to full-speed, Bulls are giving him a break – 6:23 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo Ball will only do strength training … still not ruling him out for season, but a 10-day pause isn’t great news. – 6:22 PM
Things on hold for 10 days with Lonzo Ball – Head Coach Billy Donovan. Taking a break on running. – 6:22 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Lonzo Ball will take a 10 day break from running as he continues knee rehab. #Bulls – 6:21 PM
Lonzo Ball will cease running for 10 days and focus on strengthening the knee, per Donovan. – 6:21 PM
KC Johnson: This will take Ball past the 6-8 week window the Bulls originally placed on Ball’s return. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 21, 2022
Joe Cowley: The bone bruise is still the issue with Lonzo Ball’s knee. The pause is to allow further healing. Ten days is the end of March, and then he would have to start the running program again. Calendar isn’t on his side. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / March 21, 2022
KC Johnson: Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball: “He has not responded.” Said no setbacks. Just can’t get him to full speed. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 18, 2022