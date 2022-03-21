Paul George making progress towards return

Paul George participated in a four-on-four practice against LA Clippers assistant coaches with minimal contact on Sunday and his shooting elbow is “feeling better.” With the play-in tournament three weeks away, George took an encouraging next step in rehab and is making progress as he tries to make a return for the eighth-place Clippers. Around the All-Star break a month ago, George was still shooting left-handed while the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow was healing.
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George takes preliminary steps toward practice latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 3:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George takes next step and goes through 4-on-4 practice with minimal contact against Clippers coaches. Norman Powell also was slated to shoot today at practice. The play-in tournament starts in about 3 weeks espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue on Paul George going through 4-on-4 with coaches and minimal contact: “He’s feeling better. That is part of his rehab, having minimal contact with coaches, trying to get his wind and see how he feels. To get him on the court for the first time was really good to see.” – 1:29 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Paul George has been able to do 4 on 4 with coaches, minimal contact. But PG has progressed from where he was before All-Star when he was shooting with off hand. – 1:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
“He’s feeling better,” Clippers coach Ty Lue said before practice on Monday. “That is part of his rehab, having minimal contact with the coaches and trying to get his wind and just kind of see how he feels. “To get him on the court for the first time was really good to see, got to continue to keep working and see how he is feeling going forward.” -via ESPN / March 21, 2022
Lue was asked if he is keeping the door open for Leonard, George and Powell even if they don’t return by the end of the regular season. “Hell yeah I keep it open,” Lue said. Lue added: “To hit the playoffs going at 100, from zero to 100, that is pretty tough. But if the medical guys say they are cleared and they are able to do that, that is totally up to them.” -via ESPN / March 21, 2022
Paul George is trying to make a return this NBA season, but he still has no timetable on if, or when he will return. While there is some uncertainty, AllClippers received a small update on his progress. League sources revealed to AllClippers that Paul George’s recent on-court shooting has been part of a multiweek non-contact ramp up regimen, where he will then be re-evaluated once again to see if he can have a return this season. George was scene doing shooting drills at practice on March 5, but the ramp up began before that. Sources indicated that George has made progress in healing and wants to play, but it’s still a situation that the Clippers will have to be incredibly careful with. There was some timeline of this, as mentioned by Chris Haynes on February 15, but the dates have shifted as the Clippers have remained cautious. -via Sports Illustrated / March 12, 2022
