Paul George making progress towards return

Paul George is trying to make a return this NBA season, but he still has no timetable on if, or when he will return. While there is some uncertainty, AllClippers received a small update on his progress. League sources revealed to AllClippers that Paul George’s recent on-court shooting has been part of a multiweek non-contact ramp up regimen, where he will then be re-evaluated once again to see if he can have a return this season. George was scene doing shooting drills at practice on March 5, but the ramp up began before that. Sources indicated that George has made progress in healing and wants to play, but it’s still a situation that the Clippers will have to be incredibly careful with. There was some timeline of this, as mentioned by Chris Haynes on February 15, but the dates have shifted as the Clippers have remained cautious. -via Sports Illustrated / March 12, 2022