Pelicans vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (30-41) play against the Charlotte Hornets (35-35) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 21, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 95, Charlotte Hornets 89 (Q4 07:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Last year’s Pelicans were so much more talented than what these Pels currently have on the floor, and did so much less with it.
Just a remarkable turnaround in maximizing performance. – 8:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
This has been a really nice game for Naji Marshall. A couple nice finishes in the paint, solid defense, some tough rebounds in traffic.
He’s got 14 points and 5 rebounds in 19 minutes. – 8:56 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Boom! A Jose Alvarado 3-pointer gives the Pelicans a 91-82 lead. Hornets call timeout. #WinThisForHerb – 8:55 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
UNLEASH THE TREZZ‼️
@Montrezl Harrell | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/feCisDgYBH – 8:53 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
At a time when the Pels need to go through Jonas Valanciunas they can’t make an entry pass to him. Ugh – 8:53 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Locked in for the final frame.
#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/08epWc3gLJ – 8:51 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 84, Hornets 78
McCollum 25 pts & 6 assts
Valanciunas 18 pts & 14 rebs
Marshall 12 pts & 4 rebs
Both teams combined to score 70 points in the quarter. Pels have to be careful about playing at a pace that allows Charlotte to get comfortable. – 8:51 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
It’s like you can hit a button and CJ McCollum dribbles through the entire defense and scores. – 8:48 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans bench was screaming at Jaxson Hayes to stop complaining about that call. He was walking away and just about done talking when they hit him with the T. – 8:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
This is called creating space 🕺🏻🛸💕
@LaMelo Ball | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/KO1bgLhtUy – 8:42 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
You can’t keep Jose Alvarado off the offensive boards tonight #YesICanRebound – 8:39 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Looking forward to the Griff presser chastising the refs for how Herb Jones is officiated – 8:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
RIDICULOUS!! How is Herb Jones getting ejected for THAT?!? @NBAOfficial – 8:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Wow. Herb Jones just got ejected for that play.
He made contact to the head/neck injury of Miles Bridges but that… that seemed excessive to toss Herb out the game for that. – 8:33 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Herb Jones gets tossed for inadvertently elbowing Miles Bridges. Wow. Weak. – 8:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JV up to a game-high 15 points 🙌
Pelicans up 65-61 with 6:22 left in the 3rd pic.twitter.com/SVadQyqCen – 8:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Too Much Space 🛸💕🕺🏻
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/VeCyJePp0i – 8:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The Bucket
The And 1
The Reactions 😂 pic.twitter.com/KZH5zSsFXI – 8:24 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Mason Plumlee is shooting free throws with his off hand, his left. He is 3 of 4 from the line. – 8:23 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Mason Plumlee I guess is committed to shooting left-handed free throws after taking them as a righty his whole career. Splits a pair after a pretty bad miss early 3Q – 8:21 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willy Hernangomez, also beloved in Charlotte pic.twitter.com/06F88mUQth – 8:16 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy is 13-of-26 on 3s over the last 5.5 games.
He’s up to 36.9 percent from deep for the season. – 8:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The Stats at the Half:
@JValanciunas: 10 pts, 10 reb, 2 blk
@CJ McCollum: 10 pts, 4 ast
@Willy Hernangomez: 9pts, 4 reb
Naji Marshall: 8pts, 3 reb, 3/5 FG – 8:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Hornets put up 142 points when they played the Pelicans 10 days ago. Pels held em to 43 in the first half tonight. They’ve defended well on this road trip. – 8:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Up by 6 at the half in Charlotte 👏
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/bu3UpFaZlo – 8:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Time to game-plan for the second half.
#AllFly | @Barings pic.twitter.com/JejZ9YQIyy – 8:04 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pels 49, Hornets 43
Valanciunas 10 pts & 10 rebs
McCollum 10 pts & 4 assts
Hernangomez 9 pts
The Pels gave up 42 pts in the 3rd quarter the last time these two teams played. They held Charlotte to 43 for the half in this one. Defense has been much improved. – 8:03 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 49, Hornets 43
– JV: 10p, 10r
– CJ: 10p, 4a
– Willy: 9p, 4r
– Naji: 8p, 3r
Pels: 41.7 FG%, 5/12 3P, 4/6 FT
Hornets: 42.1 FG%, 6/18 3P, 5/5 FT – 8:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Plumlee ➡️ Martin 💥
@Cody_martin15 | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/XtSBfRFaKe – 8:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
After that CJ McCollum jumper, Pelicans have their biggest lead of the game at 45-38. It’s not been pretty, but the defense has been solid throughout. – 8:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Beautiful pass by CJ and finish by Willy 👏 pic.twitter.com/F6DtgyuzTR – 7:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Green Machine 🟢
@Isaiah Thomas | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/HoYoutHOyy – 7:55 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Two 3s already for Trey Murphy, who’s got some friends and family in the house tonight. Letting it fly confidently. – 7:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On our second @FrontOfficeShow of the day @Trevor_Lane & I talk a bunch of the latest news. We get into Beal to Miami?, Jerami Grant to Portland?, Zion done for the year? and more! Watch, like and subscribe below. We’re closing in on 17K on our way to 20K!
youtu.be/s34dftO9lpY – 7:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
IT for THREE 👌🏁
@Isaiah Thomas | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/5eSIo34Lwz – 7:44 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jalen McDaniels just found out what it feels like to run into the Great Wall of Lithuania. – 7:43 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
New Orleans is up 22-19 on the Hornets after one. The last time the Pelicans lost when leading after the first quarter? January 31 (93-90 loss to Cavaliers). – 7:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
12 mins down. A whole lot to go.
#AllFly | @Barings pic.twitter.com/z0NIkPSBhB – 7:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Up after the first quarter 🙌
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA
#WBD | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/O5pK5da60T – 7:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 22, Hornets 19
McCollum 6 pts & 3 assts
Hernangomez 6 pts
Valanciunas 4 pts & 6 rebs – 7:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans’ last three first quarters defensively:
San Antonio – 10 points
Atlanta – 18 points
Charlotte – 19 points – 7:35 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Three fantastic defensive first quarters in a row for the Pelicans. All on the road. – 7:34 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jaxson Hayes has been credited with only one rebound, but he’s been all over the boards, keeping the ball alive. One reason #NBA teams are so hesitant to play two bigs is they’re usually giving up a ton of footspeed and athleticism, but with Hayes it’s not a problem for Pels – 7:30 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans struggling with rhythm and shotmaking, but Willy Hernangomez is off to another great start. Has 6 points through 4 minutes to help Pelicans lead Hornets 18-15. – 7:28 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Part of Devonte’ Graham’s tribute video from Charlotte pic.twitter.com/rkpXzxPTcy – 7:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
M3️⃣LO 👌
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/hU5GhV27OY – 7:25 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herb Jones getting whistled for that foul against Montrezl Harrell…lame, man. – 7:25 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Two straight good defensive plays by Devonte’ Graham. He disrupted Mason Plumlee on a drive and then takes a charge against the Charlotte center. – 7:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
All love for the birthday guy! 💜✈️
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/rtXRdWEhIl – 7:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Welcome back @Devonte Graham!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/VkdZMYQd0i – 7:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Alvin Kamara is here in Charlotte for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/UCd2MQxSQv – 6:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Birthday Energy for Sky Miles ⚡️
Let’s go!
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @New Orleans Pelicans
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/8gtq3b0n3c – 6:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Game day drip💧
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/3pamTcUDqR – 6:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First 🖐️ on the floor!
https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/Df1EB7ZUMT – 6:47 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Getting close 👀
keep up with live stats during tonight’s game on the Pelicans App📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI
🏀: at Hornets
🕖: 6 pm CT
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/xEB0s4FPRO – 6:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Horford “only focused on winning” the first game of the year against the Hornets Al took “two shots in the first half, and I looked down and said wow I have Al Horford on the team and he only has two shots, but he doesn’t care, all he cares about is winning.” – 6:31 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:30 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Your Starting 5 for tonight!
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/PpBvEa6DRm – 6:29 PM
Your Starting 5 for tonight!
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/PpBvEa6DRm – 6:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Devonte’ Graham has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game vs Charlotte, per the Pelicans – 6:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Devonte’ Graham (right hip soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Charlotte – 6:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Devonte’ Graham (right hip soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Charlotte. – 6:16 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs NOP
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/SPhQH3xoCo – 5:56 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/eJcmreq7va – 5:54 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green on seeing Kira Lewis Jr. in Atlanta: “Going through a tough injury at such a young age, it’s just tough on anybody’s career. He’s a huge part of our group, our family. Seeing him at the hotel, our guys went crazy.” – 5:50 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green on Kira Lewis attending last night’s game:
“It was really good to see Kira. Going through a tough injury at such a young age, it’s just tough in anybody’s career. He’s a huge part of our group, our family. … The guys went crazy. It was fun having him around.” – 5:42 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
last one for this trip 📍
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/ylEYHELc7N – 5:40 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green said Devonte’ Graham remains questionable to play tonight in Charlotte. Green: “Hopefully he’ll be able to go.” – 5:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Devonte Graham will go through warmups before it’ll be determined if he can play tonight. He missed last game with right hip soreness. – 5:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Coach JB is LIVE from the Hive! 🎙 #NOPvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:16 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Spoke with LaMelo, Isaiah Thomas and Miles Bridges today about how Thomas is giving an assist to LaMelo in different ways. It’s benefited the #Hornets.
“People like that, you love to be around, love to soak up all the knowledge,” LaMelo told me.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 5:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
What is your favorite photo from last night’s game? 📸
#Pelicans | @SociosUSA – 4:04 PM
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
Re: Zion news. The obvious ideal would be that he was never hurt, but it’s in best interest of his career to wait it out, heal fully. Sucks, but right move.
I think realistic bar for this year is to make play-in and win at least first game of tourney. That’s my standard. -MP – 3:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The count is up to 58 dunks so far this month! 🤯
Help us & @FoodLion continue to Dunk Hunger and enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to a Hornets game here: https://t.co/ydFjMZaJhQ
*No purchase required. See terms & conditions. pic.twitter.com/4oPytTcCKt – 3:45 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 It’s been a journey for the Pelicans to finally get the 9th seed
🏀 Jose Alvarado key in win over the Hawks
🏀 Willie Green making the right decisions
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/Qj2kUJ4ggl – 3:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The team got a special surprise when they got to the hotel in Atlanta ❤️🥲 pic.twitter.com/pxSfFy6qQx – 3:18 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Charlotte Hornets Dwight Howard had 32 points and 30 rebounds in a 111-105 win over the Nets.
The only player in NBA history to record at least 30p/30r in a game at an older age than Howard (32 years, 103 days) is Wilt Chamberlain (3x). pic.twitter.com/r27KKj5Y3g – 3:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
𝙅𝙞𝙢’𝙨 𝙆𝙚𝙮𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚..
🔑 CHA ranks 2nd in fast-break points (15.8 ppg); NOP 7th (13.9)
🔑 Pels must tighten defense after Hornets scored 142 on 3/11
🔑 McCollum, Rozier (seven treys at NOP) are potent vet scorers
@Jim Eichenhofer | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/3nVWyQFa14 – 3:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
It’s another #PelicansGameday — the team is in Charlotte tonight before heading back home. Here’s @ErinESummers with today’s rundown 🏀 pic.twitter.com/2fuaJAVKjW – 2:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s start the week off right. 💯
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/DFXKNUL5W6 – 2:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Here’s your FINAL chance to win floor seats + $1,000 in promotional material credits from @SobePromos, the Official Promotional Product Supplier of the Pelicans!
The tix come with access to the exclusive Chairman’s Club with premium food & beverage 🙌
https://t.co/u77gXXalSr pic.twitter.com/UTwEYXLctf – 2:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s all about that rhythm.
#AllFly | @GEICO pic.twitter.com/cmdsqrmoA3 – 1:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Relive some of the best moments from the Pelicans win over Atlanta with @NTGraff and @JohnDeShazier 🙌
@ESPNRadioNOLA | #WBD pic.twitter.com/TMHZ76WWKJ – 1:28 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Who was your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 22 and why? New Orleans games were vs. Phx, at SAS, at Atl (there were more viable candidates than poll spaces available, but all stats listed below were team highs) #PelsPOTWPoll – 1:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets have one more day to decide whether to sign former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas to a rest-of-the-season contract after two 10-day deals but are undeniably pleased, I’m told, with Thomas’ contributions both as an off-the-bench scorer and as a veteran. – 1:13 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Devonte’ Graham questionable to play in Monday’s game against his former team, Charlotte. #Pelicans injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/nqfATogBjO pic.twitter.com/9ge7JvUFpG – 1:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The Pelicans have signed guard Tyrone Wallace to a second 10-day contract.
Wallace has played in four games off the bench for New Orleans this season, averaging 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per contest. – 1:00 PM
