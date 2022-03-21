Raptors vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (40-31) play against the Chicago Bulls (29-29) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Monday March 21, 2022
Toronto Raptors 53, Chicago Bulls 50 (Q2 02:26)
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Bulls are a great story, have a ton of talent and are fun to watch. But I just don’t see how a team with three key starters — Vooch, DeRozan and LaVine — that teams can and will hunt on switches can survive in a playoff series. One guy? Sure. Two? Maybe. But three? – 8:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls trail 51-50- DeRozan with 11. Bulls 50% Bulls with 14 assists 1 turnover. 2:58 left 1st half. – 8:57 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 1, 2:48 until halftime, Siakam’s cooking, you can almost see his eyes light up when Vucevic’s in front of him – 8:57 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Good offensive news for Bulls fans: Bulls have 14 assists with 1 TO
Good offensive news for Bulls fans: Bulls have 14 assists with 1 TO
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Derrick Jones Jr. and Troy Brown Jr. out of Bulls’ new look rotation with Williams back and Caruso starting. – 8:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Yes, I did my Jack Armstrong impression, ” Get that garbage out of here.” @Toronto Raptors – 8:46 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Coaches, if you want to see what awareness and effort look like in a young pro, watch the final 2 minutes of the 1st qtr and the first 3 of the 2nd in the Raptor at Bulls game. Just watch them and you will know which player I’m writing about, cause he will take your breath away. – 8:44 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan so far: 8 points, 4-for-4 shooting, three rebounds, two blocked shots, one charge drawn. – 8:43 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I don’t know where Achiuwa spent the all-star break but i imagine the Raptors might want to have training camp there next fall – 8:41 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The splits don’t even tell the story, pre all-star Precious Achiuwa and post all-star Precious Achiuwa are completely different players. – 8:40 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Solid first stint for Williams. 5 points, 1 rebound, helped the Bulls’ physicality – 8:39 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
That was a really promising starting quarter on both ends for the Bulls. Defense was consistently intense and forced the Raptors to take a lot of bad shots. Offense is clicking and Williams looks comfort in his early minutes. – 8:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Solid start.
Solid start.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Great first quarter for the boys. Played physical, moved the ball, set the tempo, made Raptors uncomfortable with their shot selection. Lot of boxes checked. – 8:35 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
A couple of ill-advised threes late in the quarter by the Raptors, who are down 30-24 after one
A couple of ill-advised threes late in the quarter by the Raptors, who are down 30-24 after one
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Patrick’s first bucket in his return! 🏹
Patrick’s first bucket in his return! 🏹
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Patrick Williams’ first points come on a catch-and-shoot corner 3. The rainbow arc is back – 8:32 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Absolutely love the pace of this game..Bulls up 19-18. DeRozan with 6pts. VanVleet the pride of Rockford with 8- got to love @Fred VanVleet -great story–tremendous high school star-wichita state-undrafted. All Star – 8:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach’s so smooth with it.
Zach’s so smooth with it.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Fred VanVleet ALWAYS finds the way to make his teammates happy! #WeTheNorth
Fred VanVleet ALWAYS finds the way to make his teammates happy! #WeTheNorth
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Loud ovation greets Patrick Williams at the 5 minute mark of the 1st. His first action since Oct. 28 – 8:24 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams earns a big cheer from the crowd as he checks back into his first game for the Bulls since October. – 8:23 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Loud standing ovation from UC crowd as Patrick Williams checks in for first action since Oct. 28 – 8:23 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lots of good scores around the league for the Bulls right now … besides the Celtics. – 8:19 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DEEBO ON THE BREAK.
DEEBO ON THE BREAK.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Marginally better start for Raptors, who find themselves down 5 at first timeout.
Marginally better start for Raptors, who find themselves down 5 at first timeout.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso started this one and it’s clearly his mission to make things as difficult as possible for Barnes and VanVleet.
Alex Caruso started this one and it’s clearly his mission to make things as difficult as possible for Barnes and VanVleet.
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
the rookie & vet connection
the rookie & vet connection
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeRozan smashes an emphatic dunk in transition as the Bulls open with a 12-7 lead.
DeRozan smashes an emphatic dunk in transition as the Bulls open with a 12-7 lead.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Awesome sequence from Birch there: wins the ball on the tap out, screens and re-screens for VanVleet, who gets downhill and finds Barnes on the cut. – 8:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC finds Vooch!
AC finds Vooch!
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
The Bulls are going to “pull back” on Lonzo Ball’s knee rehab for the next 10 days: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:13 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Point guard … who needs a point guard … Caruso gets the nod as starting sparkplug. – 8:11 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Haven’t watched the Bulls’ home broadcast in a while and didn’t realize they’re using a song from Kanye’s Jesus album as their intro music now. – 8:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps need this one to have chance at tiebreaker. Bulls currently have the next tiebreaker after season series, conference record, but the edge would move to just one game on that (Bulls 26-18, Raps 25-19) if Raps win tonight. – 8:04 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Tonight is gut-check time for this Bulls team. The most telling game of the season … – 7:59 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bad news on the Lonzo Ball front, as the Bulls were always asking a lot to go right on the medical front. Also, some interesting minutes news on DeMar DeRozan … all in one click …
Read it:
Bad news on the Lonzo Ball front, as the Bulls were always asking a lot to go right on the medical front. Also, some interesting minutes news on DeMar DeRozan … all in one click …
Read it:
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The wait is over ⌛️ @Patrick Williams pic.twitter.com/dDC1Gn5jPf – 7:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
After saying he didn’t like playing Achiuwa with Birch last night, Nick Nurse will naturally start Achiuwa, Birch, VanVleet, Scottie B and Siakam. – 7:44 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks’ first injury report for Tuesday night’s game against the Bulls:
Bucks’ first injury report for Tuesday night’s game against the Bulls:
Probable: Giannis Antetkounmpo (right knee soreness)
OUT: DeAndre’ Bembry (right ACL/MCL tear), Khris Middleton (left wrist soreness)
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Alex Caruso joins the starting lineup tonight against Toronto.
Alex Caruso joins the starting lineup tonight against Toronto.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors go back to the Achiuwa-Birch starting combination with VanVleet, Barnes and Siakam tonight in Chicago – 7:24 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Ball has had trouble ramping up his rehab in order to get back on the floor for the Bulls. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/03/21/bil… – 7:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Meet Juventino Cano!
Meet Juventino Cano!
He moved to Chicago from Mexico when he was 16 and has been a huge Bulls fan ever since ❤️
#NochesEneBeA
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Not 100% sure if this is the play where Gary Trent Jr. sprained his toe, but you can see him look down at his foot at the very end. Raptors say he will have it evaluated on Tuesday. Hi will not play vs. Bulls Monday night.
Not 100% sure if this is the play where Gary Trent Jr. sprained his toe, but you can see him look down at his foot at the very end. Raptors say he will have it evaluated on Tuesday. Hi will not play vs. Bulls Monday night.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse on Scottie Barnes: “He is becoming more and more assertive and more and more physical. I mean he’s taking people and putting ’em in the basket. He’s starting to figure out that he is big and strong, and he can take a lot of physicality but he can deliver it too” – 6:55 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nick Nurse on the growth of Scottie Barnes: “He’s becoming more and more assertive and more and more physical. He’s taking people and putting them in the basket. He’s starting to figure out he is big and strong and can can a lot of physicality and deliver it.” – 6:54 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nurse says Gary got hurt on the second-last play of the game last night and he’ll be re-evaluated in Toronto. – 6:42 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Gary Trent Jr. suffered the toe injury on the second last play of the game last night, Nick Nurse says. Will be reevaluated when the team returns to Toronto tomorrow – 6:42 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Lonzo Ball is taking a step back in his meniscus recovery, per Billy Donovan. He’ll stop running for the next 10 days and focus on strengthening his knee.
Lonzo Ball is taking a step back in his meniscus recovery, per Billy Donovan. He’ll stop running for the next 10 days and focus on strengthening his knee.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
With all that said, the Bulls still have three All-Stars. Not a lot of teams can say that. What shape are the All-Stars in mentally and physically will now be on full display. – 6:29 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Just go ahead and rule Lonzo Ball out the rest of the regular season. He never even got cutting and lateral movement ramped up. If he can make a guest appearance in the playoffs? Bonus. – 6:27 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The bone bruise is still the issue with Lonzo Ball’s knee. The pause is to allow further healing. Ten days is the end of March, and then he would have to start the running program again. Calendar isn’t on his side. – 6:25 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Lonzo Ball will stop running on his knee for the next 10 days, per Billy Donovan. They’ve been trying to ramp him up but he hasn’t responded well – 6:23 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan says Bulls are pulling back Lonzo Ball’s rehab for next 10 days. Ball will still do strength work, but in terms of trying to ramp his running up to full-speed, Bulls are giving him a break – 6:23 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo Ball will only do strength training … still not ruling him out for season, but a 10-day pause isn’t great news. – 6:22 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Things on hold for 10 days with Lonzo Ball – Head Coach Billy Donovan. Taking a break on running. – 6:22 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Lonzo Ball will take a 10 day break from running as he continues knee rehab. #Bulls – 6:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball will cease running for 10 days and focus on strengthening the knee, per Donovan. – 6:21 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan says Patrick Williams will have a cap of 25 minutes vs. Raptors – 6:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Williams will play no more than 25 minutes, per Billy Donovan. – 6:19 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Williams will come off the bench and be on a 25 minute restriction, Bulls coach Billy Donovan says. – 6:19 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Coby White just walked into United Center wearing a No. 44 Patrick Williams jersey – 6:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s our @goaawol digital shirt toss time.
It’s our @goaawol digital shirt toss time.
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Wild fact of the day: Patrick Williams, who the Bulls get back against the Raptors today, is somehow nearly a month younger than Scottie Barnes. That’s even though he played for Florida State and was the fourth pick of the NBA draft one year before Barnes did the same. – 5:45 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
That Chicago-Milwaukee-Memphis season-ending trip could be the biggest in years for #Celtics in terms of seeding. – 5:16 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
’twas a good week of basketball
’twas a good week of basketball
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Great prizes from @McDonaldsCanada are up for grabs in Game Time.
Great prizes from @McDonaldsCanada are up for grabs in Game Time.
Play while you countdown to tip-off for the chance to WIN.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The last 2 minute report for last night’s #sixers vs #raptors game lists the offensive foul / flagrant 1 on James Harden as the correct call. – 4:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
So precious 🥰
So precious 🥰
Welcome to #BullsNation, Alexia!
￼
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Dissecting 76ers’ loss to Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid’s exhaustion and … youtu.be/Xs8TKlc7mrs via @YouTube – 3:58 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jayson Tatum chosen NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Jayson Tatum chosen NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Interesting to note Jaylen Brown was among the nominees, with Kevin Durant, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro and Pascal Siakam.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse gives his thoughts on Philadelphia’s new star duo #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/21/rap… via @SixersWire – 3:40 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I think the Raptors want Matisse Thybulle to shoot the ball, but they’re being really subtle about it so it’s hard to tell. pic.twitter.com/AAFppz1hgW – 3:28 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
For the first time in five months, Patrick Williams plays for the Chicago Bulls tonight.
For the first time in five months, Patrick Williams plays for the Chicago Bulls tonight.
There’s only 12 games to get up to speed, but Williams says he’s ready.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s in-arena giveaway is this @BMOHarrisBank hat designed by Ariel Sinha.
Tonight’s in-arena giveaway is this @BMOHarrisBank hat designed by Ariel Sinha.
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Enter @sobeys Baskets from Baskets contest today for your chance to win FREE groceries.
Enter @sobeys Baskets from Baskets contest today for your chance to win FREE groceries.
