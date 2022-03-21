Sixers worked on potential trade for Bradley Beal

The 76ers did their due diligence with the Wizards on Beal throughout the season, but many across the NBA say it was much more than that. Multiple sources said the 76ers worked during the season on a potential trade. Beal faced a decision on whether to force a trade out of Washington and Philadelphia had prominent interest at the deadline if he was cleared to play from his wrist injury. The 76ers’ package would have been centered around Simmons and draft picks, sources said. Several teams beyond Philadelphia would have engaged should the Wizards have opened conversations, but that never happened. Beal ultimately did not request a trade, and underwent season-ending wrist surgery on Feb. 10, the day of the deadline.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Miami Heat are considered a “legitimate suitor” for star guard Bradley Beal if he hits free agency this summer, according to @Shams Charania. basketballnews.com/stories/report… – 11:10 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Odd timing on another Heat/Bradley Beal report elsewhere today. Would be surprising if Heat is willing to include Herro, presuming Tyler continues down this path. Herro eligible for big extension this summer: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 11:04 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Miami to pursue Bradley Beal in offseason sportando.basketball/en/miami-to-pu… – 11:04 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh Heat 6-pack, including Haslem addresses Heat ownership issue; what 76ers say cannot happen tonight or any night with Jimmy Butler again; Bradley Beal/Heat; Embiid, NBA people weigh in on Heat; Highsmith; more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:56 AM
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
First time in a long time we get to spend this day together. Happy birthday @kamiahadams I love you!!! Show ya love instagram.com/p/CbVwF3BO7cE/… – 4:57 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal with a handshake and hug with Russell Westbrook before tipoff – 8:10 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias lookin’ like Brad Beal after that foul call pic.twitter.com/ylEy8HPMWu – 7:58 PM
However, the Heat are seen as a legitimate suitor for Beal should he elect to seek a new home, multiple sources said. The Heat have a veteran, championship-ready core in Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and P.J. Tucker, as well as talented young players in Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Caleb Martin. Miami would need to complete a sign-and-trade to acquire Beal. Overall, teams will continue to keep an eye on the Heat as a legitimate threat to add talent in the years to come. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022
Beal said he’s leaning toward re-signing with Washington. But former NBA player Andrew Bogut says otherwise. Bogut on his “Rogue Bogues” podcast: I’ve heard a pretty big rumor … from some people that are pretty close to the situation in the NBA: Big three to Philly. Brad Beal is trying to get to Philadelphia in the offseason to team up with Harden and Embiid. Philly’s desperate, obviously, to try to get off Harris, anyway. They have been for a while. And I think they’re even more desperate now to free up that cap space somehow. It will most likely have to be a sign-and-trade with Philly. But don’t be surprised if a big three forms in Philly. That’s the word on the street. -via NBC Sports / March 9, 2022
Bill Simmons: Embiid really wanted Bradley Beal and was pushing really hard for it and was talking to him all the time and was pushing, pushing, pushing. Part of the reason the trade stuff took so long was because there was a Sixer side that wanted Harden and obviously Daryl (Morey) because Harden is his guy, but Embiid really wanted Beal because he felt like he was a better fit and was pushing, pushing pushing… then Beal gets hurt. Embiid is still pushing: ‘No, Beal, Beal’. He’s still working on him. And then Beal’s like, ‘I’m out’ and he’s getting surgery. And then that’s how we end up with the Harden situation. -via Spotify / March 3, 2022
