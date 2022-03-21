Steve Nash still optimistic Ben Simmons will play this season

Nick Friedell: Nash says Simmons has a herniated disc in his back. Nash is still optimistic that Simmons plays at some point this year — but the Nets are running out of time.
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Locke @DLocke09
Being in arenas is so great. Incredible pre-game tonight. Long conversation with Kyle Korver. Nash and Snyder pressers. Watched Kevin Durant’s unreal warmup. Said hi to Ally Love (Peloton people understand) talked with NBA people. Now let’s have a great time on the radio. – 7:19 PM
Being in arenas is so great. Incredible pre-game tonight. Long conversation with Kyle Korver. Nash and Snyder pressers. Watched Kevin Durant’s unreal warmup. Said hi to Ally Love (Peloton people understand) talked with NBA people. Now let’s have a great time on the radio. – 7:19 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash can keep saying he’s hopeful that Simmons plays at some point this year — but reality has to set in soon. Simmons hasn’t played since last May. He hasn’t been able to do anything in about a month. The play-ins start April 12. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:12 PM
Nash can keep saying he’s hopeful that Simmons plays at some point this year — but reality has to set in soon. Simmons hasn’t played since last May. He hasn’t been able to do anything in about a month. The play-ins start April 12. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star received an epidural to relieve pain from herniated disc in back
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 6:55 PM
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star received an epidural to relieve pain from herniated disc in back
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 6:55 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Nash confirms that Ben Simmons has a herniated disc in his back. Says it’s a previous injury that flared up. Says there isn’t a point in the season that he’d consider too late to bring him back. – 6:01 PM
Steve Nash confirms that Ben Simmons has a herniated disc in his back. Says it’s a previous injury that flared up. Says there isn’t a point in the season that he’d consider too late to bring him back. – 6:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash also says,
“It’d be nice to have Andre (Drummond) — But we don’t.” – 5:56 PM
Steve Nash also says,
“It’d be nice to have Andre (Drummond) — But we don’t.” – 5:56 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash says,
“Patty (Mills) is going through a tough stretch — The game is not as clear for him as it normally is … He’ll come out of it.” – 5:55 PM
Steve Nash says,
“Patty (Mills) is going through a tough stretch — The game is not as clear for him as it normally is … He’ll come out of it.” – 5:55 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says he thinks there was some relief for Ben Simmons after the epidural. But was careful to say he isn’t sure. Adds his understanding is Simmons trained hard for 5-6 months, 5-6 days per week on court until this flare up.
Doesn’t think surgery has been discussed. – 5:55 PM
Steve Nash says he thinks there was some relief for Ben Simmons after the epidural. But was careful to say he isn’t sure. Adds his understanding is Simmons trained hard for 5-6 months, 5-6 days per week on court until this flare up.
Doesn’t think surgery has been discussed. – 5:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on whether or not a surgery has been discussed for Ben Simmons’ ailing back: “Not by me. I don’t think so.” – 5:55 PM
Steve Nash on whether or not a surgery has been discussed for Ben Simmons’ ailing back: “Not by me. I don’t think so.” – 5:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons has some relief from the epidural, but said he’s not in the clear still. – 5:54 PM
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons has some relief from the epidural, but said he’s not in the clear still. – 5:54 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We’ve been communicating urgency since the All-Star break — Now we want some urgency.”
⁃Steve Nash on treating each remaining game left with more urgency. – 5:52 PM
“We’ve been communicating urgency since the All-Star break — Now we want some urgency.”
⁃Steve Nash on treating each remaining game left with more urgency. – 5:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says if Simmons can get back to playing they’d like to bring him back at any point and that there isn’t a point that’s *too late* to try to incorporate a new (healthy) player. – 5:52 PM
Steve Nash says if Simmons can get back to playing they’d like to bring him back at any point and that there isn’t a point that’s *too late* to try to incorporate a new (healthy) player. – 5:52 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Gilbert Arenas blasts the #76ers for their handling of the Ben Simmons situation.
#NBA
sportscasting.com/gilbert-arenas… – 5:52 PM
Gilbert Arenas blasts the #76ers for their handling of the Ben Simmons situation.
#NBA
sportscasting.com/gilbert-arenas… – 5:52 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Simmons has a herniated disc in his back. Nash is still optimistic that Simmons plays at some point this year — but the Nets are running out of time. – 5:50 PM
Nash says Simmons has a herniated disc in his back. Nash is still optimistic that Simmons plays at some point this year — but the Nets are running out of time. – 5:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He can feel great … In the next week or so.”
⁃Steve Nash on Ben Simmons’ potential condition in the next weeks. – 5:50 PM
“He can feel great … In the next week or so.”
⁃Steve Nash on Ben Simmons’ potential condition in the next weeks. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Goran Dragic is a game-time decision. Said he took a fall against Portland, which caused him to push his morning pregame session back to see how he was feeling. Nash said he’s not sure if Drummond travels to Memphis, said he hopes he passes his illness quickly. – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash said Goran Dragic is a game-time decision. Said he took a fall against Portland, which caused him to push his morning pregame session back to see how he was feeling. Nash said he’s not sure if Drummond travels to Memphis, said he hopes he passes his illness quickly. – 5:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash confirms reports of Ben Simmons having a herniated disc. Nash says the hernia is why he got the epidural and he is still optimistic that Simmons will return this season. – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash confirms reports of Ben Simmons having a herniated disc. Nash says the hernia is why he got the epidural and he is still optimistic that Simmons will return this season. – 5:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash feels optimistic in Ben Simmons returning this season. – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash feels optimistic in Ben Simmons returning this season. – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash confirmed Ben Simmons has a herniated disc. He says it goes back a couple years. He still has high hopes for Simmons to return. – 5:49 PM
Steve Nash confirmed Ben Simmons has a herniated disc. He says it goes back a couple years. He still has high hopes for Simmons to return. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons got the epidural for the herniated disc @Shams Charania reported on this morning. Said he had it a few years ago in Philly, but isn’t sure when the Nets staff recognized it had returned. – 5:49 PM
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons got the epidural for the herniated disc @Shams Charania reported on this morning. Said he had it a few years ago in Philly, but isn’t sure when the Nets staff recognized it had returned. – 5:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says that he thinks Goran Dragic fell in the last game. That’s how he got a sore knee. – 5:48 PM
Steve Nash says that he thinks Goran Dragic fell in the last game. That’s how he got a sore knee. – 5:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash praises Nic Claxton, his ability to guard almost each position. – 5:48 PM
Steve Nash praises Nic Claxton, his ability to guard almost each position. – 5:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash doesn’t sound optimistic that Andre Drummond will play tonight. The Nets say he’s doubtful vs. Jazz with a non-COVID illness. – 5:47 PM
Nash doesn’t sound optimistic that Andre Drummond will play tonight. The Nets say he’s doubtful vs. Jazz with a non-COVID illness. – 5:47 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Ben Simmons is dealing with a herniated disc in his back, but he’s still hoping to play this season for the Brooklyn Nets, per @Shams Charania: basketballnews.com/stories/ben-si… – 11:15 AM
Ben Simmons is dealing with a herniated disc in his back, but he’s still hoping to play this season for the Brooklyn Nets, per @Shams Charania: basketballnews.com/stories/ben-si… – 11:15 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star not doing any basketball activity as he recovers from back issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 6:27 PM
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star not doing any basketball activity as he recovers from back issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 6:27 PM
More on this storyline
Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash on whether the epidural worked on Ben Simmons’ lower back: “There was some relief, but I don’t know how much or if it’s a total success.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / March 21, 2022
“He’s doing good,” Durant said of Simmons. “He looks good as far as just walking around and being around the team. Haven’t seen him do anything on the basketball court as much, but a couple walk-through things. But I think his spirits are in the right place and he’s excited to be a part of the group and looking forward to having him out on the floor — I definitely don’t want him to rush back for us and his back is not right, so take all the time he needs to get his body right and once he’s out there we’re ready to rock and roll.” -via ESPN / March 21, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Ben Simmons is not on the floor at Nets practice for the portion we are allowed to see. He could still very well be in the building. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / March 20, 2022