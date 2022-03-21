Timberwolves vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (42-30) play against the Dallas Mavericks (28-28) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Monday March 21, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 4, Dallas Mavericks 2 (Q1 10:54)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Per the officiating crew, will be no further delays and tonight’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will start in 5 minutes. – 8:52 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Tonight’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will be delayed 5 minutes due to a roof leak.
The situation will be reevaluated at the end of the 5-minute window. – 8:40 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
5 min delay for Mavs vs Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. Apparently a leak in the roof is getting some water on the playing surface right in front of the Timberwolves bench. – 8:39 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
There will be a 5-minute delay because of a leak near the Timberwolves bench. – 8:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
After some time thinking about the schedule, I think Nuggets fans should be rooting for the Mavericks to beat the T’Wolves both tonight and on Friday. – 8:36 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
There are some nasty thunderstorms with tornado watches moving through Texas and the Dallas area tonight, so will be interesting to see how that affects the crowd here in the arena at the start and overall. – 8:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
wait for…. @D’Angelo Russell 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RPt37ZueAo – 8:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura is starting and thriving. 10 points and 4 reb on 4-4 FG and 2-2 3PT in 6 min. – 8:23 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
MIN starters: Edwards, Vanderbilt, Towns, Russell, Beverley.
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:15 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
There’s this lingering question with the Wolves: How good are they, actually?
Best record in the NBA since All Star, but their opponents have actively tanked or rested players against them.
10 games left, starting with Dallas tonight, that can totally shut that narrative up. – 8:07 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid are AVAILABLE. Jaden McDaniels (Left Ankle Sprain) is OUT. pic.twitter.com/nkpuSmMNdw – 8:06 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Reggie Bullock returns to the starting lineup for the Mavs tonight after being out the last 4 games. Luka-Brunson-DFS-Powell is the rest of the lineup. Dinwiddie will play off bench. Mavs vs Timberwolves at 730p on BSSW. – 8:06 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/jorpo4lsFK – 8:01 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For the Mavs vs Timberwolves tonight, Davis Bertans is out (right knee soreness). Coverage starts with Mavs Live at 7p on BSSW – 7:50 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Mavs
Vanderbilt over 6.5 points
Vanderbilt over 8.5 rebounds
Vanderbilt over 1.5 blocks + steals
Doncic under 49.5 points + rebounds + assists
Powell over 5.5 rebounds – 7:20 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks look to avoid a three-game losing streak tonight vs. Timberwolves. They haven’t lost three consecutive since early December, when they slipped below .500 at 11-12 with three straight home L’s. – 7:14 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Is Golden State In Trouble? Can Dallas Ever Stay Out of Trouble? And Teams Start Accepting the Inevitable with @Danny Leroux. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 7:09 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch had no official word on Karl-Anthony Towns’ forearm. So sounds like it is a game-time decision.
Finch said KAT’s forearm is doing “OK” – 7:05 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Dāvis Bertāns (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) will all miss tonight’s game against the Timberwolves. – 6:49 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
who’s ready for this one? 🐺 pic.twitter.com/HI4OLGGFsX – 5:40 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mr. @YumCaleb enlightens us with
10 things to know about Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie, including interest in crypto and more dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:28 PM
Mr. @YumCaleb enlightens us with
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/jayson-tatu… – 4:15 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
115 pts.,
36 reb.,
56.9 FG%,
92.5 FT%,
60.0 3P%,
and a perfect 3-0 record.
@Karl-Anthony Towns is on another level. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9NKm2fwLZB – 3:56 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
After a 60 point game last week & avg 38 pts/12 rebs in 3 games, Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves is the West Player of the Week. KAT & the T-Wolves visit the Mavs tonight (730p, BSSW). Dallas plays up there Fri. Mavs are 5th & MIN 6th, so 2 critical standings-related games – 3:46 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch, from shootaround here in Dallas earlier today:
“These games, when you’re fighting with these teams, they’re worth double in a lot of ways. Ten games to go. Right in the start of a really tough stretch but I think our guys are ready to play.” – 3:44 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns wins Western Conference player of the week. This week Towns averaged…
38.3 points per game
12.0 rebounds
3.0 assists
55.2% shooting from 2
60% shooting from 3
The Wolves outscored their opponents (SAS, LAL, MIL) by 59 points in the 94 minutes Towns played – 3:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker (30.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.0 APG, 56.6 FG%, 41.4 3P%, 4-0 record) and Deandre Ayton (18.3 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 63.8 FG%) were nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.
Karl-Anthony Towns (38.3 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 56.9 FG%, 60 3P%, 3-0 record) won it – 3:35 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
For the third time this season….
𝙔𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙒𝙀𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙉 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙁𝙀𝙍𝙀𝙉𝘾𝙀 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝙍 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆
🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/TlKPknyVi4 – 3:31 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 22 of the 2021-22 season (March 14 – 20). pic.twitter.com/hEYBur270b – 3:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of the Week for Week 22: Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. – 3:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Mondays hit different when it’s game day.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/o5aWmzl8x8 – 3:30 PM
Mondays hit different when it’s game day.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Boston’s Jayson Tatum were just named Western and Eastern Conference Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I’m curious to see who Chris Finch puts on Luka tonight.
Feels like the assumption is that it will be Ant — because McDaniels is out.
But I think the way Finch handled the rotation against the Lakers and Bucks (and all season) suggests Vanderbilt would be first up on Luka. – 2:37 PM
