Timberwolves vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves (42-30) play against the Dallas Mavericks (43-28) at American Airlines Center
The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $3,262,799 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $2,894,493 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Monday March 21, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: 830 WCCO
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@SeanGrandePBP
“Now everybody in the 3-1-3..put your🤫hands up and follow me…”
NBA – 3-POINT SHOOTING
(Since All-Star Break)
1. Carter, Mil 55.2
2. Hachimura, Was 51.4
3. PRITCHARD, BOS 50.0
Martin Jr., Hou 50.0
5. Beasley, Min 48.5 – 3:23 AM