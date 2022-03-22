Bulls vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (42-29) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (27-27) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 22, 2022
Chicago Bulls 60, Milwaukee Bucks 83 (Q3 02:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Bulls have zero fast-break points, 7 bench points and four points from the line.
Hard to beat a snappy junior high team (fans from the Floyd era will get that reference) with those numbers, much less the defending champs. – 9:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A 26-point #Bucks lead in the second quarter is down to 64-54 in the third. – 9:25 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
That quiet run at the end of the first half gave the Bulls a springboard into the second. LaVine and Vooch finding a little room for each other around the basket.
The Bucks led by 26 points in the first half. Now down to 13 — not insurmountable, but Bulls have a lot to shore up. – 9:23 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bulls have followed a 10-0 run to end the first half with a 7-2 advantage to open the third – #Bucks lead down to 11. – 9:20 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Halftime 59-43 Milwaukee. Bulls 37% shooting. Vooch with 15. LaVine with 12. Bucks out rebounding Bulls 28-16. Bucks 55%. Giannis 14-11-2. – 9:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Reverse psychology heading into the third. 😏 pic.twitter.com/lBhjST7VOM – 9:14 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has 30-or-more points in a game for the 29th time this season in his 66th game … Only three players have more 30-plus games this season (Embiid 33, James 32, Antetokounmpo 30) … Tonight is his 14th game also making five-or-more three’s in the same game. – 9:07 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls head into the locker room trailing the Bucks 59-43.
Bulls ended the half on a 10-0 run — fueled by seven unanswered points from Zach LaVine — to clip the lead to 16.
Vooch: 15 points
LaVine: 12 points
Total bench production: 4 points – 9:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Got work to do.
Vucevic: 15pts/3reb/1ast
LaVine: 12pts/5ast/2reb pic.twitter.com/U2xYIbAhqA – 9:04 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Bucks 59, Bulls 43
Bulls closed second quarter on a 10-0 run, but an abysmal first half, overall. After playing Bucks level for first 8 1/2 minutes, Milwaukee completely imposed itself – 9:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 59, Bulls 43 at half
Vucevic 15 pts
DeRozan 2-11 FGs
LaVine 12 pts, 5 assists
Giannis 14 pts, 11 rebs – 9:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine took the first Bulls free throws of the night with 35.8 seconds remaining in the first half.
That encapsulates the Bulls’ offensive struggles tonight — not generating anything downhill and settling for jump shots when deterred en route to the rim. – 9:01 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls will attempt first FTs with 35.8% left in 1st half.
It’s not the refs’ fault. Bucks wall off lane so well. Bulls settling for jumpers. – 9:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed #NBA75 teammate and #Lakers legend @Magic Johnson for No. 87 on the all-time defensive rebounds list. – 8:57 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
This is one team imposing its will on another because it can! Bulls completely out of their offense, and have no answers on defense. – 8:56 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls are settling for tons of jumpers, getting very little at the rim. Still have 0 FTAs – 8:55 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Brook Lopez nails a completely unguarded 3-pointer to send the Bucks ahead 52-33.
The Bulls seem disoriented in transition and it’s leaving them vulnerable to quick-hit plays like that one. – 8:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez blocks Coby White, then steps into a three. #Bucks lead 52-33. – 8:53 PM
Lori Nickel @LoriNickel
Bucks reverse cam cameraman or woman. Who hurt you. Why do you continue to do this. If you don’t get help at Charter, please get help somewhere – 8:53 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Milwaukee’s reverse eating cam is the worst jumbotron gimmick in the league – 8:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 49-33- Vooch with 15..0FTA for Bulls with 5:13 left 1st half. – 8:51 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
It might not be showing tonight, but there’s a reason Billy Donovan switched Ayo out of the starting rotation and put Alex Caruso in. The hope is it helps everyone for this stretch run.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/3/2… – 8:51 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Reverse cam is back which makes Bucks fans a winner no matter what the result of this game is. Awesome stuff. – 8:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Nikola Vučević has 15 points for the #Bulls, who trail the #Bucks 49-31. – 8:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are a combined 2-for-12 for the #Bulls – 8:46 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
This game went south in a hurry. Bucks shooting 62.5%, hold 9-0 lead in free throw attempts and lead by 19 in the second quarter. #Bulls should ask if Windy City can finish this one – 8:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have outrebounded the #Bulls 18-7.
Chicago doesn’t have an offensive rebound yet. – 8:45 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
It’s hardly on the scale of a real injustice even in sporting terms, and I doubt either player cares. But based on just this year’s performance, Jrue Holiday deserved that All-Star spot over Khris Middleton. – 8:45 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
What more can you say about Alex Caruso’s defense. pic.twitter.com/uPdZAcn6DR – 8:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks push their lead to 43-24 over the #Bulls without Khris Middleton.
Milwaukee is shooting 62.5% from the field AND the three-point line. – 8:43 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls trailed 20-18 when Caruso and Green were subbed out. Bucks ended the first quarter with a 33-20 lead. Giannis has 10 pts; LaVine and DeRozan combined 2-9 FGs – 8:39 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Bulls went scoreless in the last 3:33 of the 1st quarter..no FTA. Bucks 33-20 after 1. Vucevic with 11. – 8:38 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
These DeRozan + defense lineups badly miss Lonzo and Derrick Jones Jr. Latter allows you to play smaller and faster, whereas Tristan doesn’t give you much of anything against this Bucks team. – 8:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Lot of ball game left.
Vucevic: 11pts (3-3 3PT)
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
First quarter: things were going okay… until they weren’t.
Bucks finish on a 13-0 run to take a 33-20 lead.
Vooch leads the Bulls in scoring with 11 points. No bench points for the Bulls so far. – 8:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Thank goodness for Vooch … this would be a body-bag game already if not for the big man. – 8:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo turned it over 4 times in the first quarter but scored 10 points. Pat Connaughton added nine and the #Bucks lead the #Bulls 33-20 after one. – 8:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Pertinent 1st quarter stats:
Bench points: Bucks 11-0
FTAs: Bucks 9-0
FGs: Bucks 64.7%, Bulls 34.8% – 8:36 PM
Pertinent 1st quarter stats:
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls didn’t score in final 3:33 of first quarter. Bucks went on a 13-0 run in that span to lead 33-20 entering second – 8:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Giannis is taking it right at Patrick Williams to lead a 13-0 run for the Bucks. The Bulls can’t slow him even with an extra player coming over to double. – 8:35 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Ignore the made shot at the end of this possession. Great defense by Wes Matthews here, refusing to get switched off DeRozan thru two Caruso screens.
That refusal from Matthews and Holiday to switch off DeRozan was a big key to the Bucks beating the Bulls in their last matchup. pic.twitter.com/cBZSn8ss0d – 8:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Defense leads to offense for the #Bucks – couplea #Bulls turnovers and it’s 27-20 Milwaukee. – 8:32 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White has to lead the league in fouling three-point shooters over the last two seasons. – 8:29 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Vucevic with 11pts ( 3-3s) 20-20. Flying solo tonight—join me @670TheScore @Audacy @bulls radio network. 3:25 left – 8:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bulls center Nikola Vučević has 11 points thus far in the first quarter as his team is tied 20-20 with the #Bucks – 8:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Connaughton’s Corner stayed hot while he was gone. ♨️ pic.twitter.com/rTdfg6RG7M – 8:26 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
This would be a good night for Nikola Vucevic to find his outside shot. 11 points in first 8:35, and he’s 3-3 from 3-point range – 8:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vucevic was one miss away last night from dropping below 30 percent from 3-point range.
He has opened 3-3 tonight. – 8:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks star Giannis Anetokounmpo has passed #Hornets and #Heat HOFer Alonzo Mourning for No. 88 on the all-time defensive rebounds list. – 8:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton is now 7-for-13 on threes in his return from a broken finger / hand. – 8:24 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Beautiful ball movement by the good guys 😤
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/UsNUaROZnQ – 8:22 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
It must be a lot of Chicago in Milwaukee tonight. Because Grayson Allen is getting booed in his own building – 8:22 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Grayson Allen received a smattering of boos pregame, and is now getting some when he touches the ball. Testament to Bulls fan presence in Milwaukee – 8:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch starts the game with the hot hand, nailing his first two 3-pointers. The Bulls are mostly creating outside the arc right now. – 8:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday opens this one up with 3 points and 3 assists – #Bucks lead the #Bulls 12-11 in the early going. – 8:17 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Letting Grayson Allen score with little resistance. Too many nice guys on this roster. – 8:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson gets the Bucks on the board first. pic.twitter.com/Fvj1aTbM7F – 8:13 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Javonte leads the league in buckets within the first 5 seconds of a game (non-verified statistic)
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/mTUsi36rl5 – 8:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has moved past #Clippers star Paul George for No. 82 on the all-time steals list. – 8:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Leading scorers since the All-Star break:
37.8 PPG — Kyrie Irving
32.8 PPG — LeBron James
32.6 PPG — Jayson Tatum
31.5 PPG — Giannis Antetokounmpo
31.0 PPG — Ja Morant
Small sample size but March has been the best scoring month of Kyrie’s career. pic.twitter.com/q0hFvJ10NB – 8:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls are 0-15 vs. current top-3 teams in each conference.
They’re done with the West’s top 3 and Philadelphia.
Tonight is first of two remaining vs. Bucks and they also face Heat once. Could tonight be the night?
Tune in @NBCSChicago – 8:06 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Sizable Bulls crowd in the stands tonight at Fiserv Forum. Grayson Allen earned a bit of boos when he was shown up on the big screen. – 8:02 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Many Bulls fans here in Milwaukee—-Grayson Allen shown on the big board and received enough noticeable jeers from the crowd ..we’re live on @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 7:57 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook back in the lineup & starting in front of a home crowd for the first time since October. 🥰
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/pZ5GS1V4dk – 7:52 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jordan is grinning. Stays in. He’ll credit Milwaukee toughness – 7:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews gets the starting nod for Khris Middleton.
As Bobby Breaking News Portis said this morning, Book Lopez indeed rejoins the starting lineup for the #Bucks for the first time since ring night.
That was a fun day:
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 7:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Wesley joins the starting lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/v11OoHGWpT – 7:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball tonight. My man Bill Wennington is away but I can rely on THE best engineer in the NBA @richwyatt_ spinning the dials as I fly solo. 6:45 @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy pic.twitter.com/iYO5hI43sJ – 7:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Same starters tonight in Milwaukee.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/dh7uCof6yO – 7:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Waiting for #Bucks – #Bulls to start and I’m still wondering how / why Mitch Trubisky became the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh. – 7:27 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar bringing out the Kobe X Elite “Opening Night”
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/noFXTW8TTN – 7:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bulls fans filing into Fiserv Forum early – along with a couplea folks in #Grizzlies and #Heat T-shirts…. – 7:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is one 30 point game away from matching his career-high of six straight games scoring 30 or more points.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/zvlBTc1Ja7 – 7:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Where are you watching the game from? Your comment makes a difference!
For every comment on this post, @BCBSIL will donate $50 to Chicago Bulls Charities (up to $10,000) ❤️
One fan will also get the chance to win an autographed jersey! – 7:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Always learning.
@AyoDos_11 | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/pr3OlTr0Rf – 6:52 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
In the last outing, the Bucks pulled away in the 4th quarter to defeat the Bulls in Chicago, 118-112.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/mV892qwAdW – 6:46 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine will play vs. Bucks, per Billy Donovan. Had been questionable – 6:34 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Pat showing love to Jrue. 💜
Get yours here: https://t.co/hnfkry334Q
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/lpKjfBGSqu – 6:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton took a fall in Minnesota on his wrist, but doesn’t feel it’s a long-term problem. – 6:23 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Brook Lopez is back in the starting lineup … Bobby Portis a consummate pro will come off the bench. – 6:19 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Lina- Mike. “ Let’s go to the boards.” Awesome to have @bulls game ops here ! Let’s get a win! pic.twitter.com/zCYIM15Kig – 6:18 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are within reach of 30 ppg this season. It’s rare to have 3 players average 30+ in a season. It’s only happened once in last 35 years and twice in the last 55 years.
Last time was in 2005-06, with Kobe, Iverson, and LeBron. pic.twitter.com/7U87VIKtDr – 5:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
This will be the 13th game Khris Middleton has missed thus far this season, the first since Jan. 1. The #Bucks are 5-7 without him. – 5:38 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls- Bucks @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network 6:45 pre pic.twitter.com/nII2CkvkuN – 5:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Keep shining, Rook 📈
@calamos | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/QQPH2B8hCA – 5:00 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
w/ DEN starters’ recent struggles, Jokic no longer has the biggest on/off NetRtg differential…
1. G. Hill: 14.9
2. Tatum: 14.7
3. Jokic: 14.2
4. Steph Curry: 13.8
5. Kenrich!: 13.5
6. Quickley: 12.4
7. Nurkic: 11.9
8. Antetokounmpo: 10.6
8. Garland: 10.6
10. Embiid: 10.5 – 4:54 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
With no Khris Middleton tonight for Milwaukee … better get this one. – 4:49 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, Giannis Antetokounmpo shares untold stories from the NBA Finals, swears he doesn’t care about the MVP race and explains why he’s hungry for a second title, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3198930/2022/0… – 4:03 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Border Battle back in Milwaukee.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/l85AJbw9eW – 4:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Be the change you want to see in the world.”
@ThePierceTwins are literally making history to ensure Illinois schools have diversity in their reading curriculum.
When @United learned their story, they wanted to support their mission ❤️📚 pic.twitter.com/S4OCfymPKe – 3:34 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
If you’re looking for an underdog to root for in @DellMatchPlay, Cameron Tringale is your guy. He’s the @PGATOUR’s highest-career earner without a win ($16.3 mil) and at No. 51 in the world rankings, he needs to move up 1 spot to earn a Top 50 #TheMasters bid.
Plus, these boots. pic.twitter.com/QIY0a5q8lE – 3:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points per minute this season (minimum 100 minutes):
.91 pts/min — Giannis
.89 pts/min — Embiid
.83 pts/min — Morant
.81 pts/min — Boban
.81 pts/min — LeBron
.81 pts/min — Durant
Might need to throw Boban in the MVP discussion. pic.twitter.com/vzrRhcezWB – 3:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less points than the Bulls in the 2nd quarter tonight?
📊 @betwayusa – 3:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s BUCKSFit Night presented by the @Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network.
Let’s get fit!! pic.twitter.com/IXIJdAmBgP – 2:23 PM
Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka
This week, @WNBA star @ecambage is on the show! The new #howhungryareyou episode drops tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Cv6sxeEg4e – 2:10 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Bulls center Tristan Thompson and the Epilepsy Foundation have partnered to raise awareness for “Purple Day” to raise funds for those affected by epilepsy. Founded by Canadian Cassidy Megan, Purple Day is observed on March 26 to promote epilepsy awareness. epilepsy.com/slamdunk – 2:08 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Not sure who’s in/out of the lineup tonight- Billy Donovan will address the media at 5:30 tonight. The Bulls begin five straight on the road with stops in Milwaukee, New Orleans, Cleveland, NY and Washington. EVERY game on @670TheScore @Audacy and @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 2:05 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
I just read an article where Antetokounmpo said he wasn’t concerned about winning the MVP award this season and didn’t even know who’s in the MVP mix. OK, Pinocchio. – 2:05 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
You don’t want to jump with Deebo 😤
@DunkinDonuts Dunk of the Week: pic.twitter.com/wcOoPzghwT – 2:00 PM
