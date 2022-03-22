Clippers vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (36-37) play against the Denver Nuggets (30-30) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 22, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 61, Denver Nuggets 72 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Denver 72, Clippers 61 | Half | Hosts are shooting 61%. Guests: 52.3%
TMann leading LA with 12 points on 4-6 shooting, and 4-5 free throws — plus three rebounds, three assists and no turnovers.
He has 20 assists and four turnovers in his past 11 halves of play. – 11:07 PM
Denver 72, Clippers 61 | Half | Hosts are shooting 61%. Guests: 52.3%
TMann leading LA with 12 points on 4-6 shooting, and 4-5 free throws — plus three rebounds, three assists and no turnovers.
He has 20 assists and four turnovers in his past 11 halves of play. – 11:07 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
Off and running in Denver with @Stan Van Gundy on TNT. pic.twitter.com/w9sNnv7Cwh – 11:06 PM
Off and running in Denver with @Stan Van Gundy on TNT. pic.twitter.com/w9sNnv7Cwh – 11:06 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Nuggets lead 72-61 at the half.
Best half the Denver has played all season long in regards to sharing the ball. The ball was popping & all 10 players who have played has scored.
Jokic has 17/6/3 & Morris added 12 points.
If you’re Malone, what’s the message to the team? – 11:05 PM
The Nuggets lead 72-61 at the half.
Best half the Denver has played all season long in regards to sharing the ball. The ball was popping & all 10 players who have played has scored.
Jokic has 17/6/3 & Morris added 12 points.
If you’re Malone, what’s the message to the team? – 11:05 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
These games are easier when the Nuggets can make shots like this and pass with abandon. I have always said this. – 11:04 PM
These games are easier when the Nuggets can make shots like this and pass with abandon. I have always said this. – 11:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Clippers 72-61:
-Ball was popping. 17 assists on 26 made baskets
-At-rim and mid-range defense wasn’t great, but you live with it if you’re closing out hard on threes
-Joker 17-6-3-2-1
-Bones had 10 and 2 on 4/5 pic.twitter.com/IZRlmLby70 – 11:04 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Clippers 72-61:
-Ball was popping. 17 assists on 26 made baskets
-At-rim and mid-range defense wasn’t great, but you live with it if you’re closing out hard on threes
-Joker 17-6-3-2-1
-Bones had 10 and 2 on 4/5 pic.twitter.com/IZRlmLby70 – 11:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Yeah, so the Clippers just had their worst defensive first halves of the season on back-to-back games, despite Jokic’s tip not beating buzzer.
Denver up 72-61 at halftime, after Clippers were down 71-34 at half Friday night in Utah. Denver still at 61% FGs. – 11:04 PM
Yeah, so the Clippers just had their worst defensive first halves of the season on back-to-back games, despite Jokic’s tip not beating buzzer.
Denver up 72-61 at halftime, after Clippers were down 71-34 at half Friday night in Utah. Denver still at 61% FGs. – 11:04 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Coast to coast. 🌊
📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/7R6XTL0HaJ – 11:03 PM
Coast to coast. 🌊
📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/7R6XTL0HaJ – 11:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nikola Jokic’s tap-in to end the first half will not count, after a review.
Clippers trail 72-61 at half. – 11:03 PM
Nikola Jokic’s tap-in to end the first half will not count, after a review.
Clippers trail 72-61 at half. – 11:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers had missed their last 7 jump shots before a Zubac turnaround. Closing quarters hasn’t been their specialty and they’re down 12 with 1:47 to go. – 10:59 PM
The Clippers had missed their last 7 jump shots before a Zubac turnaround. Closing quarters hasn’t been their specialty and they’re down 12 with 1:47 to go. – 10:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Now we’ve got a technical foul on Robert Covington, assessed while Denver was shooting free throws. – 10:52 PM
Now we’ve got a technical foul on Robert Covington, assessed while Denver was shooting free throws. – 10:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That RoCo shooting foul puts Gordon on the line for 3 and puts Denver in bonus for last 5:41 of half. – 10:51 PM
That RoCo shooting foul puts Gordon on the line for 3 and puts Denver in bonus for last 5:41 of half. – 10:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
How many times have we heard Ty Lue say the Clippers are a different team when they — and Reggie specifically — get into the paint? Their shot chart from just the second quarter’s first 6 minutes, with Reggie responsible for 3 of those paint buckets. pic.twitter.com/ePCKkSlb8f – 10:49 PM
How many times have we heard Ty Lue say the Clippers are a different team when they — and Reggie specifically — get into the paint? Their shot chart from just the second quarter’s first 6 minutes, with Reggie responsible for 3 of those paint buckets. pic.twitter.com/ePCKkSlb8f – 10:49 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Tough shot by @BJ Boston. 💪
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/XDw8rqR8XZ – 10:48 PM
Tough shot by @BJ Boston. 💪
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/XDw8rqR8XZ – 10:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Every double-digit lead in this regular season series has been blown.
Nuggets staying faithful to the narrative, going up by as many as 12 but watching Clippers go on 8-0 run to force timeout with 6:03 left in first half.
Denver still up 51-48. Clips have made 8/10 2ndQ FGs. – 10:48 PM
Every double-digit lead in this regular season series has been blown.
Nuggets staying faithful to the narrative, going up by as many as 12 but watching Clippers go on 8-0 run to force timeout with 6:03 left in first half.
Denver still up 51-48. Clips have made 8/10 2ndQ FGs. – 10:48 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
DEMARCUS COUSINS NIKOLA JOKIĆ SAME THING pic.twitter.com/FyhCv0yVW6 – 10:48 PM
DEMARCUS COUSINS NIKOLA JOKIĆ SAME THING pic.twitter.com/FyhCv0yVW6 – 10:48 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets had control and its slipping rapidly. Clippers down just 3 after a quick run. – 10:47 PM
Nuggets had control and its slipping rapidly. Clippers down just 3 after a quick run. – 10:47 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
2nd best performance inside the arc this season for the Bucks (38/54) at 70.4%. They shot 75% (30/40) against the Nuggets on November 26 – 10:46 PM
2nd best performance inside the arc this season for the Bucks (38/54) at 70.4%. They shot 75% (30/40) against the Nuggets on November 26 – 10:46 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Okay the Cousins pass out of the double to Rivers in the shooting pocket for a 3 was sweet. Jokic-esque. – 10:46 PM
Okay the Cousins pass out of the double to Rivers in the shooting pocket for a 3 was sweet. Jokic-esque. – 10:46 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
DeMarcus Cousins is an excellent passer Said it many times in the past as well #NBA #MileHighBasketball – 10:46 PM
DeMarcus Cousins is an excellent passer Said it many times in the past as well #NBA #MileHighBasketball – 10:46 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Boogie gets a standing ovation here at home as he goes to the bench🙌 – 10:45 PM
Boogie gets a standing ovation here at home as he goes to the bench🙌 – 10:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So yeah, that was an eventful Boogie shift.
Now Jokic comes in with Nuggets up 8. Vaya con dios – 10:45 PM
So yeah, that was an eventful Boogie shift.
Now Jokic comes in with Nuggets up 8. Vaya con dios – 10:45 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Austin Rivers had a whole lot of shit to talk to the Clippers bench after drilling that 3 off the fantastic swing pass by Boogie. – 10:45 PM
Austin Rivers had a whole lot of shit to talk to the Clippers bench after drilling that 3 off the fantastic swing pass by Boogie. – 10:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
What a pass by Boogie after an incredible double tech with…Dahntay Jones?! – 10:44 PM
What a pass by Boogie after an incredible double tech with…Dahntay Jones?! – 10:44 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Double technicals on DeMarcus Cousins and Dahntay Jones on the Clippers bench. Not sure how Cousins didn’t pick up a T for shoving Covington a minute ago. Refs just must have not seen it. – 10:44 PM
Double technicals on DeMarcus Cousins and Dahntay Jones on the Clippers bench. Not sure how Cousins didn’t pick up a T for shoving Covington a minute ago. Refs just must have not seen it. – 10:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson remains in foul trouble
And Boogie gets a double tech with former Nugget and current Clippers assistant Dahntay Jones. – 10:44 PM
Reggie Jackson remains in foul trouble
And Boogie gets a double tech with former Nugget and current Clippers assistant Dahntay Jones. – 10:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Unfortunate ATO sequence for Clippers there.
Denver blew several coverages, and Kennard couldn’t make them pay with a 3.
Then Cousins blows by Covington for a dunk that came from Sacramento – 10:42 PM
Unfortunate ATO sequence for Clippers there.
Denver blew several coverages, and Kennard couldn’t make them pay with a 3.
Then Cousins blows by Covington for a dunk that came from Sacramento – 10:42 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Forbes has done exactly what the Nuggets have needed from him since arriving and then some. – 10:40 PM
Forbes has done exactly what the Nuggets have needed from him since arriving and then some. – 10:40 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
PUT IT IN REVERSE TERANCE!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/qwjrK9DU2F – 10:40 PM
PUT IT IN REVERSE TERANCE!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/qwjrK9DU2F – 10:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I really do think that Bones has taken over the bench leader for the second unit. They identify with the Bash Bros’ physicality, but Bones is the guy they turn to, and it’s wonderful. – 10:39 PM
I really do think that Bones has taken over the bench leader for the second unit. They identify with the Bash Bros’ physicality, but Bones is the guy they turn to, and it’s wonderful. – 10:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Another timeout called by Ty Lue out of frustration.
The Clippers trailed by 6 when Jokic checked out four minutes ago and have not been able to cut into it, trailing instead by 10. – 10:38 PM
Another timeout called by Ty Lue out of frustration.
The Clippers trailed by 6 when Jokic checked out four minutes ago and have not been able to cut into it, trailing instead by 10. – 10:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers go small with Jackson in for Hartenstein, promptly give up a second chance 3. Yup.
Lue takes another early quarter timeout with Denver up 44-34. 9:53 left in first half.
Clippers need to make the move now because, well, Jokic is on pace for a 40-20 triple-double – 10:38 PM
Clippers go small with Jackson in for Hartenstein, promptly give up a second chance 3. Yup.
Lue takes another early quarter timeout with Denver up 44-34. 9:53 left in first half.
Clippers need to make the move now because, well, Jokic is on pace for a 40-20 triple-double – 10:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The key to a no-look is to look first.
Spectacular dime by former Jokic understudy Hartenstein to a cutting Mann – 10:35 PM
The key to a no-look is to look first.
Spectacular dime by former Jokic understudy Hartenstein to a cutting Mann – 10:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Isaiah Hartenstein has now had two excellent passes to find Terance Mann cutting baseline for dunks — the latest a no-looker. Spectacular pass. – 10:35 PM
Isaiah Hartenstein has now had two excellent passes to find Terance Mann cutting baseline for dunks — the latest a no-looker. Spectacular pass. – 10:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Denver’s mascot and Natalie Sago just did a “My Heart Will Go On” re-enactment. I didn’t get a photo and I sincerely wish I had. – 10:32 PM
Denver’s mascot and Natalie Sago just did a “My Heart Will Go On” re-enactment. I didn’t get a photo and I sincerely wish I had. – 10:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Like Friday night in Utah, Clippers are down 10 after one quarter of play in the Mountain Time Zone.
Denver leads 37-27, outplaying Clippers in almost every way. Nuggets only attempted 4 3s, but still made as many as Clippers did (LAC: 3/7).
Bigger issue for LAC: Denver 61% FGs – 10:31 PM
Like Friday night in Utah, Clippers are down 10 after one quarter of play in the Mountain Time Zone.
Denver leads 37-27, outplaying Clippers in almost every way. Nuggets only attempted 4 3s, but still made as many as Clippers did (LAC: 3/7).
Bigger issue for LAC: Denver 61% FGs – 10:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of the 1Q, after Bones took Semi’s ankles and nailed a three: Nuggets 37, Clippers 27
Clippers have shot 47%/42% from 3, but their attempts to get the ball inside haven’t worked. 16-5 advantage in paint points for Denver, and 6-3 edge in fast break, as well. – 10:30 PM
End of the 1Q, after Bones took Semi’s ankles and nailed a three: Nuggets 37, Clippers 27
Clippers have shot 47%/42% from 3, but their attempts to get the ball inside haven’t worked. 16-5 advantage in paint points for Denver, and 6-3 edge in fast break, as well. – 10:30 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Austin Rivers’ reaction to the Hyland step-back 3 was incredible. Just hands on his head and stunned. – 10:30 PM
Austin Rivers’ reaction to the Hyland step-back 3 was incredible. Just hands on his head and stunned. – 10:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland has been unconscious from 3 the entire month of March. 27-54 (50%) from distance in 11 games this month including tonight to be exact. – 10:28 PM
Bones Hyland has been unconscious from 3 the entire month of March. 27-54 (50%) from distance in 11 games this month including tonight to be exact. – 10:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brandon Boston Jr. in to make it a full 5-man second unit with Mann, Kennard, Covington, Hartenstein – 10:27 PM
Brandon Boston Jr. in to make it a full 5-man second unit with Mann, Kennard, Covington, Hartenstein – 10:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Isaiah Hartenstein has two fouls but is staying in the game as Denver inserts Boogie Cousins. – 10:25 PM
Isaiah Hartenstein has two fouls but is staying in the game as Denver inserts Boogie Cousins. – 10:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones Hyland immedialtey gave up a backdoor cut because he was ball watching.
I absolutley think he should be in the playoff rotation even if the Nuggets are fully healthy, but those are the moments that can swing a playoff game. He has to be more aware. – 10:25 PM
Bones Hyland immedialtey gave up a backdoor cut because he was ball watching.
I absolutley think he should be in the playoff rotation even if the Nuggets are fully healthy, but those are the moments that can swing a playoff game. He has to be more aware. – 10:25 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The flush in traffic. 😤
📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/4GJnOKzxTD – 10:22 PM
The flush in traffic. 😤
📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/4GJnOKzxTD – 10:22 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic with a quick 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block with no turnovers on 4-5 shooting from the field in just eight minutes. – 10:22 PM
Jokic with a quick 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block with no turnovers on 4-5 shooting from the field in just eight minutes. – 10:22 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris has had an up-and-down last 7 games shooting the ball — 33% one game, 66% the next, 34% after that, etc. — and coming off a 1-for-4 game in Utah, he’s started out nails in Denver, 4-for-6. – 10:20 PM
Marcus Morris has had an up-and-down last 7 games shooting the ball — 33% one game, 66% the next, 34% after that, etc. — and coming off a 1-for-4 game in Utah, he’s started out nails in Denver, 4-for-6. – 10:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Denver went on a 10-0 run with Clippers bench shuffling in, now lead 22-16 with 3:35 left to play. Michael Malone calls timeout, presumably will get his second unit in… a second unit that includes one-time Clipper DeMarcus Cousins (and, you know, some other former Clippers too) – 10:20 PM
Denver went on a 10-0 run with Clippers bench shuffling in, now lead 22-16 with 3:35 left to play. Michael Malone calls timeout, presumably will get his second unit in… a second unit that includes one-time Clipper DeMarcus Cousins (and, you know, some other former Clippers too) – 10:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has 10 of Denver’s first 22. Clippers aren’t doubling him that much for some reason. – 10:19 PM
Nikola Jokic has 10 of Denver’s first 22. Clippers aren’t doubling him that much for some reason. – 10:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Excellent start to the game for Jeff Green. Aggressive and downhill. – 10:18 PM
Excellent start to the game for Jeff Green. Aggressive and downhill. – 10:18 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Turning defense into offense.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/hasmNiMzCQ – 10:18 PM
Turning defense into offense.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/hasmNiMzCQ – 10:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Monte Morris has been so important all season long and it has gone somewhat overlooked.
Either play-in or playoffs, Morris is going to be hyper-important. – 10:16 PM
Monte Morris has been so important all season long and it has gone somewhat overlooked.
Either play-in or playoffs, Morris is going to be hyper-important. – 10:16 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Chris Haynes sources tell him: “A decision has not been made about whether he (Kawhi) will return or not.”
Otherwise, Norm is itching to get back out there and likely to do so. PG is progressing and playing 4-4 on with coaches, which, here’s that story: ocregister.com/2022/03/21/pau… – 10:14 PM
Chris Haynes sources tell him: “A decision has not been made about whether he (Kawhi) will return or not.”
Otherwise, Norm is itching to get back out there and likely to do so. PG is progressing and playing 4-4 on with coaches, which, here’s that story: ocregister.com/2022/03/21/pau… – 10:14 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jeff Green has a new career high in dunks in a season. He’s at 66 after two dunks already in this game, surpassing his 2008-2009 season with OKC (63). – 10:13 PM
Jeff Green has a new career high in dunks in a season. He’s at 66 after two dunks already in this game, surpassing his 2008-2009 season with OKC (63). – 10:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue burns an early timeout after Will Barton stole Amir Coffey’s dribble and Nikola Jokic got an easy fast break dunk.
10-7 Denver lead. Clippers had two previous possessions end in stolen entry passes intended for Ivica Zubac. Not the sharpest start after 3 days off. – 10:10 PM
Tyronn Lue burns an early timeout after Will Barton stole Amir Coffey’s dribble and Nikola Jokic got an easy fast break dunk.
10-7 Denver lead. Clippers had two previous possessions end in stolen entry passes intended for Ivica Zubac. Not the sharpest start after 3 days off. – 10:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue immediately calls a timeout after Nikola Jokic beats Ivica Zubac downcourt by several strides after a Clippers turnover and gets a dunk for his hustle. Clippers trail 10-7. – 10:09 PM
Ty Lue immediately calls a timeout after Nikola Jokic beats Ivica Zubac downcourt by several strides after a Clippers turnover and gets a dunk for his hustle. Clippers trail 10-7. – 10:09 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
We talk a lot about Jeff Green’s jumping but not so much about his running, which is also pretty impressive. He’s got back-to-back buckets. Nuggets trail the Clippers by 1 three minutes in. – 10:08 PM
We talk a lot about Jeff Green’s jumping but not so much about his running, which is also pretty impressive. He’s got back-to-back buckets. Nuggets trail the Clippers by 1 three minutes in. – 10:08 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is playing with a lot of urgency to begin the game tonight. He seems determined to get a win. – 10:07 PM
Jokic is playing with a lot of urgency to begin the game tonight. He seems determined to get a win. – 10:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jeff Green has the right idea: cram it through the basket if the shots aren’t falling. – 10:06 PM
Jeff Green has the right idea: cram it through the basket if the shots aren’t falling. – 10:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic forces two steals on the Clippers’ first two possessions but of course Denver has nothing to show for it. A Will Barton missed layup and an Aaron Gordon missed 3. – 10:05 PM
Nikola Jokic forces two steals on the Clippers’ first two possessions but of course Denver has nothing to show for it. A Will Barton missed layup and an Aaron Gordon missed 3. – 10:05 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Very much so looking forward to how the Nuggets bounce back tonight. – 10:03 PM
Very much so looking forward to how the Nuggets bounce back tonight. – 10:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
There were some boos for Marcus Morris Sr. during pregame introductions. Morris brothers not particularly beloved in Denver. – 9:59 PM
There were some boos for Marcus Morris Sr. during pregame introductions. Morris brothers not particularly beloved in Denver. – 9:59 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Let’s roll, #ClipperNation!
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/ZgkuIX92X4 – 9:45 PM
Let’s roll, #ClipperNation!
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/ZgkuIX92X4 – 9:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on possibly protecting his strategy tonight with a potential play-in matchup with the Clippers to come: “They know us. We know them. There really are no surprises at this point. The only surprises would be if Paul George came back, if Jamal Murray came back.” – 9:38 PM
Michael Malone on possibly protecting his strategy tonight with a potential play-in matchup with the Clippers to come: “They know us. We know them. There really are no surprises at this point. The only surprises would be if Paul George came back, if Jamal Murray came back.” – 9:38 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors 2-8 without Curry.
Among the losses:
-by 20 to Timberwolves
-by 19 to Raptors
-by 7 to Nuggets
-by 5 to Pelicans
-by 4 to Magic – 9:37 PM
Warriors 2-8 without Curry.
Among the losses:
-by 20 to Timberwolves
-by 19 to Raptors
-by 7 to Nuggets
-by 5 to Pelicans
-by 4 to Magic – 9:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers will start Batum, Morris, Zubac, Coffey and Jackson tonight in Denver.
Nuggets starting Gordon, Green, Jokic, Barton and Morris. – 9:33 PM
Clippers will start Batum, Morris, Zubac, Coffey and Jackson tonight in Denver.
Nuggets starting Gordon, Green, Jokic, Barton and Morris. – 9:33 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pregame show starts now. Come join.
✅ Why the Nuggets and Clippers may be starting a rivalry
✅ Up Vogt, Down Vogt
✅ Nuggets looking to stabilize
youtube.com/watch?v=OsAYfF… – 9:30 PM
Pregame show starts now. Come join.
✅ Why the Nuggets and Clippers may be starting a rivalry
✅ Up Vogt, Down Vogt
✅ Nuggets looking to stabilize
youtube.com/watch?v=OsAYfF… – 9:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jamal Murray, 11 months after left knee surgery to repair a torn ACL pic.twitter.com/bE24WZV80h – 9:25 PM
Jamal Murray, 11 months after left knee surgery to repair a torn ACL pic.twitter.com/bE24WZV80h – 9:25 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Preparations in Denver.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/zLfQAjrokc – 9:22 PM
Preparations in Denver.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/zLfQAjrokc – 9:22 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Just so people know, Jamal Murray’s working out pregame here. Light shooting work. – 9:20 PM
Just so people know, Jamal Murray’s working out pregame here. Light shooting work. – 9:20 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Fan for a night at Nuggets vs Clippers! Come say hi! Let’s go Nuggets #MileHighBasketball @AltitudeTV pic.twitter.com/PBezaJwrS4 – 9:15 PM
Fan for a night at Nuggets vs Clippers! Come say hi! Let’s go Nuggets #MileHighBasketball @AltitudeTV pic.twitter.com/PBezaJwrS4 – 9:15 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Gettin’ loose.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/iZANUYr6Vs – 9:10 PM
Gettin’ loose.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/iZANUYr6Vs – 9:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Wanted to share that pregame, I asked Michael Malone if Denver had considered altering the starting lineup.
Here was his full response: pic.twitter.com/8EGkeNDHuo – 9:03 PM
Wanted to share that pregame, I asked Michael Malone if Denver had considered altering the starting lineup.
Here was his full response: pic.twitter.com/8EGkeNDHuo – 9:03 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Get the scoop on tonight’s matchup.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 9:00 PM
Get the scoop on tonight’s matchup.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 9:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Programming note: @kylefredrickson handling #Nuggets duties tonight. Give him a follow. You’re in good hands. pic.twitter.com/ZtY6XJQ6na – 8:53 PM
Programming note: @kylefredrickson handling #Nuggets duties tonight. Give him a follow. You’re in good hands. pic.twitter.com/ZtY6XJQ6na – 8:53 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
#ClipperNation win a free supporters pass!
Here’s how to win:
1️⃣ Watch tonight’s game against the Nuggets.
2️⃣ Show support by using #ClipperNation during the game.
3️⃣ Share a photo repping team gear!
Click the link below to view the rules ⬇️ – 8:44 PM
#ClipperNation win a free supporters pass!
Here’s how to win:
1️⃣ Watch tonight’s game against the Nuggets.
2️⃣ Show support by using #ClipperNation during the game.
3️⃣ Share a photo repping team gear!
Click the link below to view the rules ⬇️ – 8:44 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Back on the floor.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/EyRW16Kfj7 – 8:39 PM
Back on the floor.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/EyRW16Kfj7 – 8:39 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
From G League teammates to NBA opponents💯🔒
@BigGameTae 🤝 @Isaiah Hartenstein pic.twitter.com/eEf37skgjn – 8:27 PM
From G League teammates to NBA opponents💯🔒
@BigGameTae 🤝 @Isaiah Hartenstein pic.twitter.com/eEf37skgjn – 8:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Malone on the thought that Clippers may be back here for a Play-In game📼
Says that his team just needs a win, and notes that all of these matchups with Clippers have come down to last shot.
Adds that only surprise would be if Paul George or Jamal Murray came back… pic.twitter.com/lIJm9T9e9f – 8:24 PM
Michael Malone on the thought that Clippers may be back here for a Play-In game📼
Says that his team just needs a win, and notes that all of these matchups with Clippers have come down to last shot.
Adds that only surprise would be if Paul George or Jamal Murray came back… pic.twitter.com/lIJm9T9e9f – 8:24 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Mike Malone on the Clippers (on Zoom): “We’ve had three games against them and they’ve all gone to the wire … so they know us, we know them. The only surprise would be if Paul George came back, Jamal Murray came back.” – 8:20 PM
Mike Malone on the Clippers (on Zoom): “We’ve had three games against them and they’ve all gone to the wire … so they know us, we know them. The only surprise would be if Paul George came back, Jamal Murray came back.” – 8:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has moved past #Clippers star Paul George for No. 82 on the all-time steals list. – 8:13 PM
#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has moved past #Clippers star Paul George for No. 82 on the all-time steals list. – 8:13 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Jason Preston’s workout finished in Denver with work against Jeremy Castleberry. There are still some basketball moves he’s adding as part of his recovery. pic.twitter.com/X45qx18GZT – 8:07 PM
Jason Preston’s workout finished in Denver with work against Jeremy Castleberry. There are still some basketball moves he’s adding as part of his recovery. pic.twitter.com/X45qx18GZT – 8:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Quickest way for #Suns to clinch top overall seed in playoffs?
Win next two at T-Wolves and at Nuggets OR win Wednesday at T-Wolves and Memphis lose Wednesday home to Brooklyn.
If Grizzlies fall to #Nets, they can only win 58 games at the most.
Kyrie Irving can play on road. pic.twitter.com/qu5r7GUiRx – 8:01 PM
Quickest way for #Suns to clinch top overall seed in playoffs?
Win next two at T-Wolves and at Nuggets OR win Wednesday at T-Wolves and Memphis lose Wednesday home to Brooklyn.
If Grizzlies fall to #Nets, they can only win 58 games at the most.
Kyrie Irving can play on road. pic.twitter.com/qu5r7GUiRx – 8:01 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
“It’s not one of those things to where it’s me partnering and saying, ‘Hey, this is my name.’ This is a product that I helped develop.”
ICYMI: Former #NFL star DeMarcus Ware built his own app with @Apple help — here’s how he did it
#SportsBiz #Cowboys
cnbc.com/amp/2020/12/08… – 7:50 PM
“It’s not one of those things to where it’s me partnering and saying, ‘Hey, this is my name.’ This is a product that I helped develop.”
ICYMI: Former #NFL star DeMarcus Ware built his own app with @Apple help — here’s how he did it
#SportsBiz #Cowboys
cnbc.com/amp/2020/12/08… – 7:50 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
A couple young stars will go at it tonight in the Mile High🌟 pic.twitter.com/a3lv7dY5c8 – 7:03 PM
A couple young stars will go at it tonight in the Mile High🌟 pic.twitter.com/a3lv7dY5c8 – 7:03 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
WR Demarcus Robinson and the #Raiders are “close” on a deal, per source.
Robinson, 27, scored 14 TDs his last four seasons w/the #Chiefs, having never missed a single game. Las Vegas clearly didn’t want him to leave without a deal. Another weapon for Derek Carr. 🏴☠️☠️ – 5:28 PM
WR Demarcus Robinson and the #Raiders are “close” on a deal, per source.
Robinson, 27, scored 14 TDs his last four seasons w/the #Chiefs, having never missed a single game. Las Vegas clearly didn’t want him to leave without a deal. Another weapon for Derek Carr. 🏴☠️☠️ – 5:28 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
w/ DEN starters’ recent struggles, Jokic no longer has the biggest on/off NetRtg differential…
1. G. Hill: 14.9
2. Tatum: 14.7
3. Jokic: 14.2
4. Steph Curry: 13.8
5. Kenrich!: 13.5
6. Quickley: 12.4
7. Nurkic: 11.9
8. Antetokounmpo: 10.6
8. Garland: 10.6
10. Embiid: 10.5 – 4:54 PM
w/ DEN starters’ recent struggles, Jokic no longer has the biggest on/off NetRtg differential…
1. G. Hill: 14.9
2. Tatum: 14.7
3. Jokic: 14.2
4. Steph Curry: 13.8
5. Kenrich!: 13.5
6. Quickley: 12.4
7. Nurkic: 11.9
8. Antetokounmpo: 10.6
8. Garland: 10.6
10. Embiid: 10.5 – 4:54 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
“This guy is absolutely insane in the open field”: 49ers rave about new Dolphin Mostert. And lots and lots of Mostert nuggets as we all put our lives on hold waiting for decision from Terron Armstead: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:39 PM
“This guy is absolutely insane in the open field”: 49ers rave about new Dolphin Mostert. And lots and lots of Mostert nuggets as we all put our lives on hold waiting for decision from Terron Armstead: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:39 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We’re excited to parter with @Hennessy to announce the 75 Moves That Start Movements. With the NBA’s 75th anniversary, we’ll award hundreds of minority-owned businesses with relief through the #UnfinishedBusiness program.
Apply today👉 https://t.co/4yNuADyD3A
#MakeMoves pic.twitter.com/VliluNkAwm – 4:30 PM
We’re excited to parter with @Hennessy to announce the 75 Moves That Start Movements. With the NBA’s 75th anniversary, we’ll award hundreds of minority-owned businesses with relief through the #UnfinishedBusiness program.
Apply today👉 https://t.co/4yNuADyD3A
#MakeMoves pic.twitter.com/VliluNkAwm – 4:30 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Why the Celtics are serious contenders
🏀 How Pat Bev has changed the culture for the Timberwolves
🏀 The possibility of Kawhi and PG returning
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/5Af1Xn… – 4:15 PM
🏀 Why the Celtics are serious contenders
🏀 How Pat Bev has changed the culture for the Timberwolves
🏀 The possibility of Kawhi and PG returning
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/5Af1Xn… – 4:15 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
So let’s say the Wolves have a 65% chance of beating the Clippers in the 7 v. 8 play-in game. And let’s say if they lose to the Clippers that they have a 70% of beating the Lakers/Pels in the second play-in
Mathematically, that’s a 90% chance of getting out of the play-in. – 4:09 PM
So let’s say the Wolves have a 65% chance of beating the Clippers in the 7 v. 8 play-in game. And let’s say if they lose to the Clippers that they have a 70% of beating the Lakers/Pels in the second play-in
Mathematically, that’s a 90% chance of getting out of the play-in. – 4:09 PM