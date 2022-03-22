Darren Collison to play in G League for Lakers' affiliate

Shams Charania: Sources: Free agent guard Darren Collison is joining the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate – South Bay Lakers (17-9) – in hopes of helping lead the No. 2 seed to a G League title as well as earning a call-up to an NBA team.
