De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis done for the season?

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nothing is 100 percent, but there is a very good chance that we have seen the last of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis this season for the Kings. – 7:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 44 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Will Sabonis and Fox play again this season? Via @James Ham and @BrendenNunesNBA kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/ep-44-kings-… – 6:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are listing De’Aaron Fox as doubtful for Wednesday’s game against the Pacers due to right hand soreness. Terence Davis (wrist), Richaun Holmes (personal) and Domantas Sabonis (knee) are out. Looks like rookie center Neemias Queta will be available. – 5:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Source confirms that Neemias Queta has joined the Kings on the current road trip. Good opportunity for the rookie with Domantas Sabonis sitting out. – 4:35 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Kings center, former #Pacers star Domantas Sabonis (knee) to miss return to Indy, per report indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 11:53 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Sabonis to miss at least five games with bruised knee
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 5:53 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kings center, former #Pacers star Domantas Sabonis (knee) to miss return to Indy, per report indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 10:42 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Domantas Sabonis injury update: Kings big man out for at least 10 days with bruised knee
cbssports.com/nba/news/doman… – 8:48 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Sacramento Kings F/C Domantas Sabonis avoiding a serious knee injury, sidelined minimally for upcoming five-game road trip: es.pn/3qluZty – 8:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Good news for Kings, no structural damage to Domantas Sabonis’ knee. pic.twitter.com/udUedFnF2G – 8:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
MRI shows Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis suffered a bruised left knee in Sunday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns. No structural damage. He will be reevaluated in 10 days. – 8:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Only four games left for the Kings when Domantas Sabonis is re-evaluated. I’m guessing his season is probably over. There’s no real upside to bringing him back at that point. – 7:52 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Malik Monk going public with the Lakers locker room dynamic might be a sign of his departure this offseason.
Wouldn’t mind seeing him reunite with his Kentucky teammate De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento. – 8:56 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox will travel with the team on the upcoming road trip. “It’s just pain management, short term.” -Alvin Gentry – 4:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox will be out again for today’s game vs. the Phoenix Suns due to right hand soreness, according to interim coach Alvin Gentry. – 4:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is questionable vs. the Suns on Sunday after missing Friday’s game against the Celtics due to right hand soreness. – 8:34 PM
More on this storyline
Sean Cunningham: Kings announce that Domantas Sabonis will miss the next five games with a bone contusion in his left knee. MRI reveals no structural damage. He will be re-evaluated after the five game trip (in 10 days) Which means he won’t play Wednesday against his former Pacers team. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / March 21, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis has a bruised left knee and will be re-evaluated once Kings return from upcoming five-game trip. Imaging shows no structural damage after Sunday’s collision vs. Suns. Kings will only have four games left after re-evaluation on April 2. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 21, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sabonis — a two-time All-Star — has averaged 18.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 15 games since a trade deadline deal with the Pacers. Sabonis won’t be on upcoming trip — including Wednesday’s return against the Pacers, sources said. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 21, 2022