Draymond Green fined for incident with official

Mark Medina: NBA issued Draymond Green with a $25,000 fine for “directing profane language toward a game official” during his ejection in the Warriors’ two-point loss to San Antonio on Sunday.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Otto Porter Jr. checks in for Kevon Looney. He’s out there with Jordan, Klay, Andrew and Draymond. – 7:20 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Draymond Green picked Mo Bamba to start this break. Good job by Bamba to get back and wipe out the transition chance pic.twitter.com/oCK4Nva6mW – 7:14 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight in Orlando:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 7:05 PM
Warriors starters tonight in Orlando:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Draymond Green fined $25K for “directing profane language toward a game official.” pic.twitter.com/PvbEPr2yR6 – 5:46 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green has been fined by the league for directing profane language toward an official. pic.twitter.com/NXSAqDwPLG – 5:41 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing profane language toward a game official, per the league. – 5:21 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond Green has been fined 25k for cursing out the ref on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/fmAikHfUdc – 5:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA issued Draymond Green with a $25,000 fine for “directing profane language toward a game official” during his ejection in the Warriors’ two-point loss to San Antonio on Sunday. – 5:19 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Will Draymond Green have a double-double vs. Orlando? Make your predictions and see if other fans agree with your picks! warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/golden-s… – 12:30 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
See the exchange that led to Draymond Green getting tossed against the Spurs. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/21/dra… – 4:00 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Draymond Green has played 37 games.
#Warriors have 11 left.
So 48 most he can play.
Alonzo Mourning is the only player to win #NBA DPOY and play under 50 games.
46, but in 1998-99 lockout 50-game season
Could Green still win over Mikal Bridges? #Suns https://t.co/HoRBJjiU5T pic.twitter.com/Gd8FJIOZ6h – 10:10 PM
Draymond Green has played 37 games.
#Warriors have 11 left.
So 48 most he can play.
Alonzo Mourning is the only player to win #NBA DPOY and play under 50 games.
46, but in 1998-99 lockout 50-game season
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
See the exchange that led to Draymond Green getting tossed against the Spurs. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/21/dra… – 6:00 PM
