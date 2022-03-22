Giannis Antetokounmpo is not worried about MVP Race

Are you focused at all on the MVP award? Giannis Antetokounmpo: Oh, hell no. I’ve done it. I’ve done it. I’m OK. I’m OK with myself. You know, I don’t have social media on my phone. Like I cannot follow it.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
StatMuse @statmuse
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Sam Amick @sam_amick
NBA Math @NBA_Math
StatMuse @statmuse
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
StatMuse @statmuse
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
David Locke @DLocke09
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
StatMuse @statmuse
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
So why isn’t that applying to the MVP race? Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nah, I want another championship. You know, like, the joy that I felt when I won the MVP was unbelievable. I was with my family. I wish my (late) Dad was there. That was an unbelievable feeling. Grateful. But the joy that I felt when I won a championship, there’s no comparing. There’s no comparing (an MVP) to the joy of being on the bus and seeing 200,000 people celebrating — White, Black, Hispanic, or whatever the case may be. Everybody was celebrating, and you’re giving everybody that joy. There were people that had never seen a championship for 50 years. (They’d say), ‘The last time I saw the championship, I was two years old.’ You know? That’s a different type of joy. It’s not just me being able to win the award. The whole city won an award. That’s what I want, you know? And hopefully, God can bless me and give me that. I’ll do whatever I can do to do it. -via The Athletic / March 22, 2022
Dave Early: Is KD frustrated he won’t win MVP cause of his knee injury? “No it’s not frustrating. I’ve experienced what it’s like to win MVP and that doesn’t validate me as a hum- player…. It’s always great to get some…some hometown love… but I understand the type of player that I am.” pic.twitter.com/kRwOFWTzDw -via Twitter @DavidEarly / March 19, 2022
Dave Early: “Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Ja Morant for me, those are my top three [for MVP] and I’ll probably go Joel. Jokic, you can throw throw Jokic in there. But I’ll probably go Joel.” -Sounds like Kevin Durant gives his vote for MVP to Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/755IgFVoMG -via Twitter @DavidEarly / March 19, 2022