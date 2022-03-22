Hawks vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (35-36) play against the New York Knicks (41-41) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday March 22, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 102, New York Knicks 103 (Q4 03:41)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Warriors lose 94-90 to 20-53 Magic in Orlando. Golden State’s remaining March slate include at Miami, at Hawks, at Washington, at Memphis and then home versus Phoenix. – 9:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors lose to the Magic in what profiled as easiest game of this five-game road trip. Only scored 90 points. Seventeen turnovers, shot 40% as team, Wiggins went 5/19 FG. Rest of trip: at Heat, at Hawks, at Wizards, at Grizzlies. Their seeding position getting more vulnerable. – 9:32 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks with a quick start to the fourth quarter with Trae Young on the bench, push the lead to 96-87. Young has 38. – 9:22 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Knicks start out the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 96-87 lead vs. the Hawks – 9:22 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
RJ Barrett going home after 44 minutes and 20 free-throw attempts: pic.twitter.com/8tsjlrcyeF – 9:22 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Six Hawks turnovers led to 10 points for the Knicks in that third quarter. – 9:18 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the knicks are attacking trae with some seriously creative double teams and it doesn’t matter. he’s unstoppable right now. – 9:15 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 89-87 to the Knicks at the end of the third quarter. Knicks closed the quarter on a 16-6 run.
Young 38/6, 11/21 FG
Bogdanovic: 19 points, 7/13 FG
Huerter: 12/7/3/1/1, 5/8 FG – 9:15 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Wish I got paid by the Hawks pump fake or trying to dribble through three people in traffic and turn the ball over. – 9:12 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
If you do nothing but flip out Trae for Luka, where is this Atlanta team right now? – 9:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
College Park Skyhawks got their 6th consecutive win tonight.
Sharife Cooper finished with 18 points and 10 assists. – 9:07 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has 30-or-more points in a game for the 29th time this season in his 66th game … Only three players have more 30-plus games this season (Embiid 33, James 32, Antetokounmpo 30) … Tonight is his 14th game also making five-or-more three’s in the same game. – 9:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Warriors’ Draymond Green, Knicks’ Julius Randle fined for language toward refs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/22/war… – 9:01 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
📸 Scenes from the first HBCU Night at @TheGarden! pic.twitter.com/HJAiQZwbBj – 9:00 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Trae Young vs. the desperate/lousy Knicks at MSG pic.twitter.com/D21T2sJNTq – 8:58 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Name the Knicks player who needs this training mechanism so he stops getting caught with his 🤬 hands down on defense. pic.twitter.com/a10nWqmr8G – 8:55 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Too many times down the court where folks not named Trae Young think they are the point guard. – 8:53 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Still got a ways to go but Trae Young is on pace for 50 points right now at MSG. – 8:50 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks scored 64 points on 24 FGM and 19 assists in tonight’s opening half, marking Atlanta’s 34th first half this season with 60+ points and the club’s third first half with at least 19 assists. – 8:42 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“It’s all good. These are Knicks fans. They’re just passionate.”
Rayford Young, Trae Young’s father, starred at Texas Tech in the late 90s. So he knows all about hostile arenas. Earlier, Young reflected on the crowd at MSG last spring, Cam Reddish & more: sny.tv/articles/q-a-t… – 8:40 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
I feel like the Hawks have mostly lacked this kind of FU attitude all season. Need more of it pic.twitter.com/l9wHkBtCm5 – 8:38 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic tallied 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists & one steal in tonight’s first half. His 19 first half points are a season-high for points in either half, while his 15 second quarter points are a season-high for points in any quarter. – 8:37 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young notched his NBA-leading 15th half of the season (either half) with 20+ points and 5+ assists, finishing tonight’s first half with 24 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3FG, 6-8 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal. – 8:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Hawks 64, Knicks 58
Hawks won the second quarter 34-24.
Trae Young: 24 points, 5 assists
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 19 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal – 8:32 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 64-58 over the Knicks at halftime. Trae and Bogdanovic cooking. Much better defense from the Hawks in the second quarter.
Young: 24/5, 7/14 FG
Bogdanovic: 19/3/2, 7/12 FG – 8:31 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela with a finger wag after he stuffs Obi Toppin at the rim – 8:29 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Capela with a block and a finger wag that would have made Mutombo proud to stop Obi Toppin’s dunk attempt. – 8:29 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks take the lead vs. the Knicks, 55-52, after a 3-pointer by Trae Young, who is now up to 19 points in his first 17 minutes.
Young and Bogi (17 points) are really finding a rhythm in this second quarter. – 8:23 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Bogdan Bogdanovic, who was questionable with a leg injury, has 17 points. Trae Young up to 16. Hawks and Knicks tied at 52. – 8:21 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Can Knicks fans come up with a chant for a 6-syllable name?
I’m going to guess ‘no’. – 8:20 PM
Can Knicks fans come up with a chant for a 6-syllable name?
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic has connected on at least one three-pointer in a career-long 34 straight games (fourth-longest streak in Hawks history). Tonight’s Bogdanovic’s 39th game of the season knocking down multiple triples, the second-most on the team. – 8:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks haven’t been good but the FT defense has been on point. – 8:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 34-30 at the end of the first quarter after the crazy full court pass from Bogdanovic to Young to beat the buzzer.
Young: 11/4, 3/8 FG
Hunter: 6, 3/6 FG
Gallinari: 5, 2/2 FG – 8:04 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Trae Young with 11 points in the first quarter. Booed every time he touched it early, but fans didn’t stick with it. Knicks lead 34-30 behind 12 points from Barrett. – 8:03 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
RJ Barrett running with Immanuel Quickley, Deuce McBride, Quentin Grimes and Jericho Sims as Knicks’ 2nd unit comes in. Obi Toppin started with Julius Randle out tonight.
Major “Play the Kids” energy right now. – 8:00 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
That @Quentin Grimes release though 🎯 pic.twitter.com/dS1PyulDBy – 8:00 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett is carving up the Hawks in this first quarter. He’s running the show with Julius in street clothes. – 7:57 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ Barrett doing it all as the hub of the offense.. scoring and setting up his teammates – 7:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
About 11 months too late, but the Knicks hunting Trae Young on defense is cool – 7:40 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela is starting the 400th regular season game of his career tonight. – 7:34 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Madison Square Garden about as empty as you’ll see it 10 minutes before tip-off, but still pretty loud when Trae Young gets introduced. – 7:28 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young is coming off his NBA-leading 36th point/assist double-double on 3/20, as well as his NBA-leading 27th 20+ point, 10+ assist outing of the season. It was the 123rd game of his career he has dished out 10+ assists, the third-most 10+ assist games in franchise history. – 7:19 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Derrick Rose hasn’t yet been cleared to practice – or take contact – by the NYK medical team. But he continues to work out before games. Here’s a short clip of Rose before tonight’s game vs. ATL: pic.twitter.com/DottxTUF5F – 7:16 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Delon Wright poured in a season-best 20 points on 12/25 against the Knicks in addition to swiping three steals. Wright posted his team-leading 20th multi-steal game on 3/20 against NOP and has 55 steals as a reserve this season, tied 6th-most for all bench players. – 7:11 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $40,000 for directing hostile language at a ref, per the league. – 7:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters for tonight vs. Knicks:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Knicks
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:02 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Obi Toppin starting for NYK tonight with Julius Randle out, team says. – 7:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Trae Young in his last 3 games at MSG:
32.7 PPG
8.7 APG
38.1 3P%
9.3 FTA
89.3 FT%
Tonight is his first time back since ending the Knicks season. pic.twitter.com/rhexdK4VGZ – 6:58 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In two games against the Knicks this season, Clint Capela is averaging 11.0 PPG and 15.5 RPG. The Knicks are one of two teams Capela’s averaging 15-or-more rebounds against this season (min. 2 GP). He grabbed 22 boards against NYK on 11/27.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Hostile language X toward game official = #NBA fining Julius Randle $40K. pic.twitter.com/idnHgJZOcz – 6:34 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Another fine for Julius Randle – $40,000 for directing “hostile language toward a game official.” League is out to get him after he failed to cooperate in investigation of last incident with Cam Johnson in Phoenix. What a nightmare. – 6:32 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for “directing hostile language” towards a ref after the Knicks loss to the Jazz Sunday. – 6:31 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Family ties.
@Immanuel Quickley arrived in his mom’s @MorganStBears jersey for HBCU Night. pic.twitter.com/J6yiPLs3lD – 6:31 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right quad contusion) is AVAILABLE for tonight, Hawks say – 6:30 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $40,000 for directing hostile language toward a game official, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 6:24 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Excited to host the @YUathletics men’s basketball team at @TheGarden tonight.
Congratulations on a historic season!
• Concluded a 50-game winning streak (second longest in Division III history)
• 21-22 Skyline Conference Champs
• Five weeks ranked No. 1 pic.twitter.com/2t1MFxEXHR – 6:23 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for hostile language directed at a referee. He has been fined four times this season for a total of $130,000. – 6:20 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Julius Randle fined $40,000 for directing obscene language toward a referee at the end of the loss to Utah on Sunday. – 6:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Julius Randle fined $40,000 for hostile language toward an official. pic.twitter.com/L2laXn58Iu – 6:17 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle fined $40,000 for directing hostile language toward an official, NBA says. Details: pic.twitter.com/rLYUWhod44 – 6:16 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“Oh, I know how he’s going to be received here,” Nate McMillan says of Trae Young returning to Madison Square Garden tonight.
“… Trae, I think he lives for these moments, this type of challenge.” – 6:11 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan on Knicks fans response tonight to Trae Young: “I know how he’ll be received.” – 6:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic is a game-time decision, Nate McMillan said. – 6:01 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tom Thibodeau is playing coy with tonight’s starting lineup.
Is Obi Toppin starting for Julius Randle?
“He could.”
Is there anyone else who could start?
Yes.
Could he start one of the RJ-at-the-4 lineups?
“We could,” he says, laughing through his mask.
We’ll find out at 7 – 5:53 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle has been dealing with soreness lately and is considered day to day, Tom Thibodeau says. Randle just needs rest to help heal the ailment, Thibodeau says. – 5:48 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“It’s all good. These are Knicks fans. They’re just passionate.”
Rayford Young, Trae Young’s father, starred at Texas Tech in the late 1990s. So he knows all about hostile arenas. Here, Young reflects on the crowd at MSG last spring, Cam Reddish & more: sny.tv/articles/q-a-t… – 5:15 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tonight’s game at New York:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right quad contusion) is questionable.
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Skylar Mays (non-COVID illness) is out.
Lou Williams (personal reasons) is out. – 4:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs NYK 3/23
Hayward (L Ankle) out
#AllFly – 4:45 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Does It Make Financial Sense For New York Policymakers To Expand Online Sports Betting? With analysis from @Eric_Ramsey playny.com/does-it-make-s… – 4:13 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: we covered Miles McBride, the draft, Mitchell Robinson & more in last week’s Mailbag. Thanks to @d_jpure, @DeweyinMSG, @GuardUpKnicks, @rads619, @logicallyknicks & @PascalSouthSide for the questions! Full show here: https://t.co/YSH6YYSh5i pic.twitter.com/kb1Hb52H4H – 3:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s not even close.”
Elfrid Payton on Monty Williams being coach of the year.
He finished second last year to #Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. #Suns – 3:38 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Matt Ryan: “It’s sad to see it end” on his time in Atlanta. – 3:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“He works relentlessly. From the time I met him & started working with him at WVU, he wanted to go at it every day…I think his hunger is the biggest thing that’s going to take him forward.”
WVU’s @JuwanStaten3 on training NYK’s Miles McBride. More here: on.sny.tv/9sT8jhx – 2:39 PM
“He works relentlessly. From the time I met him & started working with him at WVU, he wanted to go at it every day…I think his hunger is the biggest thing that’s going to take him forward.”
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA + Tre Mann combined for 66 points vs Boston.
Shai and Tre are the first 2 of 6 players that OKC got in the Paul George trade.
(Plus the one year Gallinari bonus.) – 2:20 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
The line on #Knicks–#Hawks is moving strongly away from the Bockers. Why? usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-bettin… – 1:32 PM
