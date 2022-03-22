Ja Morant remains out for Grizzlies

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets catch big break — Ja Morant is out for tomorrow’s game with right knee soreness. KD was just saying last night how much he was looking forward to the matchup. – 6:38 PM
Nets catch big break — Ja Morant is out for tomorrow’s game with right knee soreness. KD was just saying last night how much he was looking forward to the matchup. – 6:38 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Grizzlies say Ja Morant (right knee soreness) is out Wednesday against Brooklyn.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:03 PM
The Grizzlies say Ja Morant (right knee soreness) is out Wednesday against Brooklyn.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:03 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Was great to see @ESPNNBA crew and @Jalen Rose taking in @Memphis Grizzlies practice today. Jalen had some cool moments with @Ja Morant and Taylor Jenkins. (photo credit to @grindcitymedia guru @Devin_Walker2) pic.twitter.com/5RlxP5YTch – 4:51 PM
Was great to see @ESPNNBA crew and @Jalen Rose taking in @Memphis Grizzlies practice today. Jalen had some cool moments with @Ja Morant and Taylor Jenkins. (photo credit to @grindcitymedia guru @Devin_Walker2) pic.twitter.com/5RlxP5YTch – 4:51 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Ja Morant was in great spirits, but a limited participant in Tuesday’s @Memphis Grizzlies practice ahead Wednesday’s nationally-televised game vs Nets. Jenkins said Ja’s status will be updated after another 24 hrs of treatment/rest. He’s missed 2 of last 3 games with back & knee soreness. pic.twitter.com/urOptiaYTw – 4:42 PM
Ja Morant was in great spirits, but a limited participant in Tuesday’s @Memphis Grizzlies practice ahead Wednesday’s nationally-televised game vs Nets. Jenkins said Ja’s status will be updated after another 24 hrs of treatment/rest. He’s missed 2 of last 3 games with back & knee soreness. pic.twitter.com/urOptiaYTw – 4:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kevin Durant and Ja Morant have been complimentary of each other for quite some time. On Monday, Durant shared some more love. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:32 PM
Kevin Durant and Ja Morant have been complimentary of each other for quite some time. On Monday, Durant shared some more love. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:32 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies are 14-2 without Ja Morant this year. Memphis isn’t better without Ja. But they’re able to thrive when he is out because of the man who has filled in for him for 3 years now.
Appreciate Tyus Jones while he’s here, writes @NathanChester24 https://t.co/jORIpEFwog pic.twitter.com/LFlbuLNGJO – 8:45 AM
The Grizzlies are 14-2 without Ja Morant this year. Memphis isn’t better without Ja. But they’re able to thrive when he is out because of the man who has filled in for him for 3 years now.
Appreciate Tyus Jones while he’s here, writes @NathanChester24 https://t.co/jORIpEFwog pic.twitter.com/LFlbuLNGJO – 8:45 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“When you look at the collection of guys they have all hard nose guys with chips on their shoulders and they’re well-coached then you got a future Hall-of-Famer at the head of the snake, you know he just makes everybody better.”
-KD thinks Ja Morant is Springfield material.
👀 pic.twitter.com/jk8XM0b82R – 12:11 AM
“When you look at the collection of guys they have all hard nose guys with chips on their shoulders and they’re well-coached then you got a future Hall-of-Famer at the head of the snake, you know he just makes everybody better.”
-KD thinks Ja Morant is Springfield material.
👀 pic.twitter.com/jk8XM0b82R – 12:11 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“When he’s playing I see like 2, 3, 4 different HOFers in his game. From Iverson, to he might make a Jordan-like layup, or he might run down the court like a Westbrook or a D-Rose….I don’t want to gas him up too much since we playing against him.”
-Kevin Durant on Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/wSuhGsjHWN – 10:28 PM
“When he’s playing I see like 2, 3, 4 different HOFers in his game. From Iverson, to he might make a Jordan-like layup, or he might run down the court like a Westbrook or a D-Rose….I don’t want to gas him up too much since we playing against him.”
-Kevin Durant on Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/wSuhGsjHWN – 10:28 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD with some really high praise for Ja Morant — “when you’ve got a future Hall of Famer at the head of the snake it just makes everybody better.” – 10:25 PM
KD with some really high praise for Ja Morant — “when you’ve got a future Hall of Famer at the head of the snake it just makes everybody better.” – 10:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant said Ja Morant is a combination of a ton of players. MJ, AI, Westbrook, D-Rose, can keep going. – 10:20 PM
Kevin Durant said Ja Morant is a combination of a ton of players. MJ, AI, Westbrook, D-Rose, can keep going. – 10:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant says “I don’t want to gas him up too much” cause we’re about to play against him, but has very very high praise for Ja Morant. – 10:19 PM
Kevin Durant says “I don’t want to gas him up too much” cause we’re about to play against him, but has very very high praise for Ja Morant. – 10:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Suns since Chris Paul went out: 10-4
Grizzlies without Ja Morant: 14-2
Warriors without Stephen Curry: 2-7
They have 11 games to rectify (and maybe retain the 3-seed), but have given no indication they can
nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:31 PM
Suns since Chris Paul went out: 10-4
Grizzlies without Ja Morant: 14-2
Warriors without Stephen Curry: 2-7
They have 11 games to rectify (and maybe retain the 3-seed), but have given no indication they can
nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:31 PM
More on this storyline
Meghan Triplett: Coach Jenkins said Ja Morant is still day-to-day with the knee soreness. They are being cautious and smart with offloading. Jenkins said there will be more of an update tomorrow. Ja Morant was not a full participant but was in a couple of drills today at practice. -via Twitter @Meghan_Triplett / March 22, 2022
Damichael Cole: Taylor Jenkins gave an update on Ja Morant: “He’s doing well, just dealing with some day to day soreness right now, so we’re just going to try to give him a few days.” -via Twitter @DamichaelC / March 20, 2022
Jonathan Feigen: Grizzlies star Ja Morant is out tomorrow against the Rockets with a sore right knee. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / March 19, 2022