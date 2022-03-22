Joel Embiid, James Harden returning against Lakers

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (back soreness) has been upgraded to available. James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) has been upgraded to available. Charles Bassey (G League – on assignment) has been downgraded to out.
Source: NBA.com
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Showed my new Bullies shirt to a non NBA fan, she said: “oh I know! Don’t tell me! James Harden! Joel Embiid! and … (pause) wait…Bart Simmons?”
🤣🤣🤣
LFG @CookiesHoops pic.twitter.com/WIl8deLqy0 – 8:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
No Joel Embiid or James Harden on the injury report for tomorrow’s game vs the Lakers.
LeBron James is questionable for LA. – 7:40 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
In the Kevin Willard presser, Under Armour founder Kevin Plank throws in a plug for UA guys Joel Embiid and “some guy named Steph” — even though neither has anything to do with Maryland. – 6:16 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are within reach of 30 ppg this season. It’s rare to have 3 players average 30+ in a season. It’s only happened once in last 35 years and twice in the last 55 years.
Last time was in 2005-06, with Kobe, Iverson, and LeBron. pic.twitter.com/7U87VIKtDr – 5:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say that rookie center Charles Bassey is heading back to the Blue Coats. He was called up for the back-to-back when Embiid rested yesterday. – 5:45 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: The #Sixers are reminded about value of moving the ball and players continuing to attack on offense when Joel Embiid and James Harden are in the lineup: https://t.co/fExMzghuDY #76ers pic.twitter.com/OL8LY9LRjB – 5:35 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
w/ DEN starters’ recent struggles, Jokic no longer has the biggest on/off NetRtg differential…
1. G. Hill: 14.9
2. Tatum: 14.7
3. Jokic: 14.2
4. Steph Curry: 13.8
5. Kenrich!: 13.5
6. Quickley: 12.4
7. Nurkic: 11.9
8. Antetokounmpo: 10.6
8. Garland: 10.6
10. Embiid: 10.5 – 4:54 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra believes that Joel Embiid and James Harden will be a perfect fit together #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/22/hea… via @SixersWire – 3:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points per minute this season (minimum 100 minutes):
.91 pts/min — Giannis
.89 pts/min — Embiid
.83 pts/min — Morant
.81 pts/min — Boban
.81 pts/min — LeBron
.81 pts/min — Durant
Might need to throw Boban in the MVP discussion. pic.twitter.com/vzrRhcezWB – 3:16 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
James Harden is on pace to miss all three All-NBA teams for the 3rd time in the middle of his prime for reasons other than his basketball production or on-court availability.
You can feel however you want about that, but it’s what’s about to happen. – 3:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden scored 61 points in a win over the Spurs, matching his career-high and franchise-record point total set just 58 days prior.
Harden is one of only five players in NBA history to record multiple 60-point games in a season. pic.twitter.com/jyJJn8duil – 1:01 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Doc Rivers and the #Sixers are trying to figure out how to maximize James Harden on the court when Joel Embiid is not in the game and vice versa as they work way toward the postseason: https://t.co/fExMzghuDY #76ers pic.twitter.com/qwiK0tIw52 – 12:05 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
The idea of one of Embiid or Jokic being on All NBA Second Team is silly to me, absolutely if voters have a chance to take up a forward spot to put both on the First Team they should be doing it. They’ve been the two best players this season (much love and respect to Giannis). – 11:19 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The top 6 MVP candidates record vs each other:
Luka: 7-2
Tatum: 6-5
Embiid: 4-4
Ja: 3-4
Giannis: 2-3
Jokic: 3-7 pic.twitter.com/dobpKqcIEo – 11:03 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
“We just kinda found a matchup that we liked, and once it worked a couple times we kept going that way.”
Sixers shot 14-21 against Herro last night, led by Tyrese Maxey, as they beat the East-leading Heat without Embiid or Harden.
Morning newsletter: dailysix.com/morning-sixers… – 10:26 AM
“We just kinda found a matchup that we liked, and once it worked a couple times we kept going that way.”
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 113-106 loss to 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Tyrese Maxey too much at finish.
2. Butler returns with 27, leaves with a limp.
3. Lowry stepping up with 3-pointers.
4. Morris again gets shot at center.
5. No Embiid or Harden. – 7:29 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Breaking down Philadelphia 76ers upset victory over Miami Heat without Joel Embiid and James Harden’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN9847259283 – 7:27 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers stun the East-leading Heat, even without Joel Embiid and James Harden, in win, 113-106 inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 6:57 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: #Sixers are reminded about importance of moving the ball and players maintaining aggressive offensive approaches when Embiid and Harden are in the lineup: https://t.co/fExMzghuDY #76ers pic.twitter.com/7hqWO93rHe – 6:45 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers stun the East-leading Heat, even without Joel Embiid and James Harden, in win, 112-106 inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 2:10 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
With both Harden, Embiid out, 76ers lean on Maxey to beat Heat nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/22/wit… – 1:49 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Tyrese Maxey propels shorthanded 76ers to impressive win over Heat without Joel Embiid, James Harden
By: @therealmikekb
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Before Monday night’s game, Joel Embiid told Tyrese Maxey to get his team a win in his and James Harden’s absence. 28 points — and one crazy chase down block — later, Maxey did just that. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:55 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: One of things still on Doc Rivers’ to-do list by the playoffs is to determine how to best utilize James Harden and Joel Embiid when the other player is out of game: https://t.co/fExMzghuDY #76ers pic.twitter.com/mpenF3mISO – 11:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers stun the East-leading Heat, even without Joel Embiid and James Harden inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 11:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 113-106 loss to 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Tyrese Maxey too much at finish.
2. Butler returns with 27, leaves with a limp.
3. Lowry stepping up with 3-pointers.
4. Morris again gets shot at center.
5. No Embiid or Harden. – 10:48 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Furkan Korkmaz on how Joel Embiid has changed in their five years playing together for the @Philadelphia 76ers:
“He’s a father now. He’s not a kid anymore. He’s an old, grown man. Five years [together] is a long time. We all grow up.” 😭 – 10:38 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Shake Milton on Joel Embiid:
“He’s gotta be MVP. I’ve seen it, for four years.” – 10:35 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard Shake Milton on Joel Embiid: ‘He’s got to be MVP.’ – 10:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Christian Wood tonight:
39 PTS
10 REB
14-18 FG
8-9 3P
He joins James Harden (5x) as the only Rockets ever with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, 8+ threes in a game. pic.twitter.com/WMA4A009nQ – 10:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers stun the East-leading Heat, even without Joel Embiid and James Harden inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 10:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann’s 35 points are a Thunder rookie record.
More than Russell Westbrook.
More than James Harden.
More than Poku. – 10:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers stun the East-leading Heat, even without Joel Embiid and James Harden inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 10:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc just compared tonight’s win over the Heat to the Sixers’ November win in Denver without Embiid and a November win in Sacramento when four starters were out (five if you include Simmons). I’d add the January OT win against Memphis — the last time Embiid sat out a game. – 10:15 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Maxey says Harden was texting the team words of encouragement throughout the game. – 10:15 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey on knocking off the East-leading #Heat despite Embiid and Harden not playing: pic.twitter.com/uEHlFqEfV4 – 10:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat crumble to 113-106 loss against 76ers team lacking Embiid, Harden. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Takeaways and details from Heat’s loss to 76ers team missing Joel Embiid and James Harden miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:59 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Philadelphia beats Miami without Embiid and Harden.
The top of the East will look like this in the morning…a virtual three-way tie for 2nd.
Miami 47-25 —
Philadelphia 44-27 2 1/2
Milwaukee 44-27 2 1/2
BOSTON 45-28 2 1/2 – 9:53 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: The #Sixers are trying to figure out how to maximize James Harden on the court when Joel Embiid is out of the game and vice versa as they head toward the playoffs: https://t.co/99ZxLMnq0r #76ers pic.twitter.com/WHTnXlY4xv – 9:52 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
James Harden ducking the Heat game only for Tyrese Maxey to beat the Heat is peak James Harden. – 9:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Maxey tonight:
28 PTS
9-15 FG
3-7 3P
1 Clutch BLK
Sixers win vs the Heat without Embiid and Harden. pic.twitter.com/AS4n1EeDyI – 9:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
FINAL: 76ers 113, Heat 106. Philadelphia wins despite playing on the second night of back-to-back without both Embiid and Harden. – 9:50 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers, without Joel Embiid (back) and James Harden (hamstring) beat the Miami Heat (at full strength) on the second night of a back-to-back by a score of 113-106 to improve to 44-27 and pull to within 2.5 games of the top seed in the East with 11 left to play.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ – 9:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Going to be a virtual tie for 2/3/4 in the East after tonight.
This is the kind of upset that could get Philly the two seed: No Embiid, no Harden, still beat a full-strength Heat.
Also, Miami… ugh. – 9:49 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
NBA scoring race update:
Entering Monday
1. Embiid: 29.83
2. LeBron: 29.81
3. Giannis: 29.80
LeBron scores 38
After Monday
1. LeBron: 29.96
2. Embiid: 29.83
3. Giannis: 29.80
At 37, LeBron would be the oldest scoring champ in NBA history. – 9:47 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Embiid going nutters on sideline as Maxey hits another. “MAX-EY” chants raining down. What a wild night. – 9:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The narrative a week ago about Embiid’s level of help (or lack thereof) sure was funny. – 9:44 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Maxey isos for a stepback 3, now up to 22 points. Sixers, without Embiid or Harden, closing in on an improbable win over full-strength Heat. This could end up huge in battle for 2-3-4 in East. – 9:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
No Joel Embiid, no James Harden … but a lot of Tyrese Maxey for the Philadelphia 76ers tonight.
10 points in the fourth quarter, 25 in the game, and Philly is on the verge of doing to Miami what Toronto did to it last night. – 9:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey. Step-back. Bang.
Sixers lead 109-101 with 1:34 to play and are on the verge of beating the East-leading Heat without Embiid and Harden. – 9:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat trailing 109-101 with 1:34 to play. 76ers playing without Embiid and Harden. – 9:41 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A roaring ovation for Tobias Harris, who forces Miami to call timeout after Harris’ latest bucket.
The Harden-and-Embiid-less @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 103-99 with 3:30 to play. – 9:36 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
I know there’s a lot of focus on the Sixers playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, but you can’t forget that Miami’s missing Gabe Vincent. He kills the Sixers. – 9:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
* @LeBron James came in tied with Embiid and Giannis for the scoring lead, and shoots past them both with 38 points at CLE on:
13 of 18 in the paint
17 of 25 from two
0 for 4 from 3
4 for 4 at the FT line – 9:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat has just six shots at the rim tonight. Low number, especially considering Joel Embiid is not playing.
But Heat also has drawn 18 free throws. So there’s that. – 8:59 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Lots of basketball yet to be played tonight. But so far, a very impressive effort from the @Philadelphia 76ers on both ends of the floor.
Without Embiid and Harden, they lead, 57-56 at half.
Niang: 13 PTS
Korkmaz: 10 PTS / 4-4 fg / 2-2 3fg
Milton: 9 PTS / 3 REB / 5 AST
Maxey: 8 PTS / 2 AST – 8:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: 76ers 57, Heat 56. Jimmy Butler with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Bam Adebayo three at the halftime buzzer was late and did not count. 76ers playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden. – 8:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat know they have to do more in second half. Can 76ers without Embiid and Harden do more? 76ers 57, Heat 56 at intermission. Butler with 15 for Heat, Lowry 11. Niang 13 for 76ers. (Adebayo 3 just after buzzer.) – 8:33 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
An earlier substitution than Joel Embiid would normally get (so maybe there’s more?), but the Sixers’ center rotation to start the game is Paul Millsap and DeAndre Jordan. – 7:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris has obviously taken a backseat since Harden’s arrival. They’ll need him to be a go-to scorer to have a chance tonight, and got inside early for the finish. – 7:42 PM
Ramona Shelburne: On second night of back-to-back, Sixers center Joel Embiid is being downgraded to out tonight vs the Heat ( back soreness), sources told ESPN. -via Twitter @ramonashelburne / March 21, 2022
Austin Krell: There is no status update on either of Joel Embiid and James Harden for tonight’s game vs Toronto. Embiid remains questionable, Harden is not listed on the injury report. Doc Rivers had mentioned the possibility of getting them some rest as the regular season winds down. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / March 20, 2022