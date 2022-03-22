Jonathan Isaac suffers minor setback during rehab

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac suffered a minor right hamstring injury during rehabilitation and has undergone a small surgical procedure, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. “Obviously, this was unexpected,” said Weltman. “No one will work harder than Jonathan in the goal to return for the start of next season.” Isaac was ruled out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season last week (Mar. 15).
Jonathan Isaac suffered a minor right hamstring injury during his rehab and underwent a small surgical procedure, the Magic announced. – 10:31 AM
Jamal Crawford has played in an NBA game more recently than Jonathan Isaac – 7:30 PM
Orlando Magic PR: PRESS RELEASE: @OrlandoMagic forward Jonathan Isaac to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 regular season #MagicTogether -via Twitter @Magic_PR / March 15, 2022