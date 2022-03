Jonathan Isaac suffers minor setback during rehab

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac suffered a minor right hamstring injury during rehabilitation and has undergone a small surgical procedure, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. “Obviously, this was unexpected,” said Weltman. “No one will work harder than Jonathan in the goal to return for the start of next season.” Isaac was ruled out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season last week (Mar. 15).Source: <strong>Dan Savage< @ NBA.com