Julius Randle fined $40.000

JD Shaw: Knicks star Julius Randle has been fined $40,000 for directing hostile language toward a game official. Randle is the fifth player to be fined by the NBA today, with the total now at $140,000.
Source: Twitter @JShawNBA
Source: Twitter @JShawNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $40,000 for directing hostile language at a ref, per the league. – 7:06 PM
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $40,000 for directing hostile language at a ref, per the league. – 7:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Obi Toppin starting for NYK tonight with Julius Randle out, team says. – 7:01 PM
Obi Toppin starting for NYK tonight with Julius Randle out, team says. – 7:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Hostile language X toward game official = #NBA fining Julius Randle $40K. pic.twitter.com/idnHgJZOcz – 6:34 PM
Hostile language X toward game official = #NBA fining Julius Randle $40K. pic.twitter.com/idnHgJZOcz – 6:34 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Another fine for Julius Randle – $40,000 for directing “hostile language toward a game official.” League is out to get him after he failed to cooperate in investigation of last incident with Cam Johnson in Phoenix. What a nightmare. – 6:32 PM
Another fine for Julius Randle – $40,000 for directing “hostile language toward a game official.” League is out to get him after he failed to cooperate in investigation of last incident with Cam Johnson in Phoenix. What a nightmare. – 6:32 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for “directing hostile language” towards a ref after the Knicks loss to the Jazz Sunday. – 6:31 PM
Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for “directing hostile language” towards a ref after the Knicks loss to the Jazz Sunday. – 6:31 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $40,000 for directing hostile language toward a game official, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 6:24 PM
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $40,000 for directing hostile language toward a game official, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 6:24 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for hostile language directed at a referee. He has been fined four times this season for a total of $130,000. – 6:20 PM
Julius Randle has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for hostile language directed at a referee. He has been fined four times this season for a total of $130,000. – 6:20 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Julius Randle fined $40,000 for directing obscene language toward a referee at the end of the loss to Utah on Sunday. – 6:17 PM
Julius Randle fined $40,000 for directing obscene language toward a referee at the end of the loss to Utah on Sunday. – 6:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Julius Randle fined $40,000 for hostile language toward an official. pic.twitter.com/L2laXn58Iu – 6:17 PM
Julius Randle fined $40,000 for hostile language toward an official. pic.twitter.com/L2laXn58Iu – 6:17 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle fined $40,000 for directing hostile language toward an official, NBA says. Details: pic.twitter.com/rLYUWhod44 – 6:16 PM
Julius Randle fined $40,000 for directing hostile language toward an official, NBA says. Details: pic.twitter.com/rLYUWhod44 – 6:16 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tom Thibodeau is playing coy with tonight’s starting lineup.
Is Obi Toppin starting for Julius Randle?
“He could.”
Is there anyone else who could start?
Yes.
Could he start one of the RJ-at-the-4 lineups?
“We could,” he says, laughing through his mask.
We’ll find out at 7 – 5:53 PM
Tom Thibodeau is playing coy with tonight’s starting lineup.
Is Obi Toppin starting for Julius Randle?
“He could.”
Is there anyone else who could start?
Yes.
Could he start one of the RJ-at-the-4 lineups?
“We could,” he says, laughing through his mask.
We’ll find out at 7 – 5:53 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle has been dealing with soreness lately and is considered day to day, Tom Thibodeau says. Randle just needs rest to help heal the ailment, Thibodeau says. – 5:48 PM
Julius Randle has been dealing with soreness lately and is considered day to day, Tom Thibodeau says. Randle just needs rest to help heal the ailment, Thibodeau says. – 5:48 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Julius Randle (sore right quadriceps tendon) is out for tonight’s game against Atlanta.
A loss ensures that New York will finish the season with a sub-.500 record.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:22 PM
The Knicks say Julius Randle (sore right quadriceps tendon) is out for tonight’s game against Atlanta.
A loss ensures that New York will finish the season with a sub-.500 record.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Obi Toppin set up for rare opportunity with Julius Randle out nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:49 AM
Obi Toppin set up for rare opportunity with Julius Randle out nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:49 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle, after his horrible game vs. Utah, is out tonight vs. Atlanta with a sore quad tendon. It’s first game Randle will have missed this season that wasn’t Covid-19. Last season, Randle missed one game. – 10:17 AM
Julius Randle, after his horrible game vs. Utah, is out tonight vs. Atlanta with a sore quad tendon. It’s first game Randle will have missed this season that wasn’t Covid-19. Last season, Randle missed one game. – 10:17 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
No Julius Randle for the Knicks tonight against Atlanta because of a sore right quadriceps tendon. – 10:16 AM
No Julius Randle for the Knicks tonight against Atlanta because of a sore right quadriceps tendon. – 10:16 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Julius Randle (sore right quadriceps tendon) is out for tonight’s game against Atlanta. – 10:06 AM
Knicks say Julius Randle (sore right quadriceps tendon) is out for tonight’s game against Atlanta. – 10:06 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Julius Randle (sore right quad) has been ruled out of tonight’s gams vs. Atlanta. – 10:05 AM
Knicks announce Julius Randle (sore right quad) has been ruled out of tonight’s gams vs. Atlanta. – 10:05 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Julius Randle (sore right quadriceps tendon) is out tonight against Atlanta. – 10:05 AM
Knicks say Julius Randle (sore right quadriceps tendon) is out tonight against Atlanta. – 10:05 AM
More on this storyline
Mark Medina: NBA issued Draymond Green with a $25,000 fine for “directing profane language toward a game official” during his ejection in the Warriors’ two-point loss to San Antonio on Sunday. -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / March 22, 2022
Jokes aside, he went on to explain in a calm-but-firm rant that he feels defenders are being allowed to get away with excessive contact on plays where he goes to the hoop. “I’m intentionally trying to get to the basket, get to the free-throw line, and I’m airballing layups — that’s not me. And I just felt like, at that point, I just had to sound off because it was just getting ridiculous,” he said. “… I’m not going to make this solely a ‘Donovan being officiated different’ thing, but I do feel there are times when I don’t get to those calls, and I was tired of it. “I am tired of it because I’m working my a– off to get downhill and try to create [for] our offense,” Don added. “… I’m constantly being hand-checked or stopped with two hands because I’m so strong. That can’t keep continuing to happen. It leads to turnovers, bad shots … it puts everyone in a bad spot.” -via Salt Lake Tribune / March 21, 2022
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has declared he is done ranting at referees and has discovered a trick to help prevent him from venting his frustration when the whistle doesn’t go his way. “It’s a funny thing — I just start singing a song in my head,” Doncic said after Friday night’s 111-101 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, when he had a frustrating performance (17 points, 5-of-20 shooting, six turnovers) but no confrontations with the officials. “One of my favorite songs I pick and just start singing and let [the frustration] pass. -via ESPN / March 19, 2022