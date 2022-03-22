Kevin Durant on surpassing Jerry West on all-time scoring list: 'Next time I see him I'll give him a little s--t about it'

Nets Videos: Kevin Durant says he’ll give Jerry West “a little s**t” about passing him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list 😂 “It’s a honor. He’s just a legend in the game. A legend in our sport. Almost like the godfather of our sport”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“When you look at the collection of guys they have all hard nose guys with chips on their shoulders and they’re well-coached then you got a future Hall-of-Famer at the head of the snake, you know he just makes everybody better.”
-KD thinks Ja Morant is Springfield material.
“When you look at the collection of guys they have all hard nose guys with chips on their shoulders and they’re well-coached then you got a future Hall-of-Famer at the head of the snake, you know he just makes everybody better.”
-KD thinks Ja Morant is Springfield material.
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Kevin Durant got dropped — and then he downed the Jazz ksl.com/article/503724… – 11:54 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
POSTCAST – Kevin Durant shows array of skills in Brooklyn Nets win over Utah Jazz – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/postcast-… – 11:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on Ja: “When he’s playing, I see like two or three, four different Hall of Famers in his game. From Iverson, to he might make a Jordan-like layup, or he might run down the court like a Westbrook or a DRose.” – 11:11 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Instant analysis: Kevin Durant drops 37 as Nets beat Jazz in Brooklyn https://t.co/QOdh1mnTC8 pic.twitter.com/xjG40RjivF – 11:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell said the Jazz’s offense was missing opportunities to run because they had to keep taking the ball out of the net after failing to get stops: “Some of them you can say, ‘It’s Kevin Durant,’ and some of them we can fix.” – 10:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant says he likes when players talk trash to him. Calls it the “true essence of the game is that dialogue that goes on around the court. We all seen it playing in the black tops and in high school gyms.”
Kevin Durant says he likes when players talk trash to him. Calls it the “true essence of the game is that dialogue that goes on around the court. We all seen it playing in the black tops and in high school gyms.”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We lost that one off the buzzer I’m still hot at that one, but my fault, go head.”
“We lost that one off the buzzer I’m still hot at that one, but my fault, go head.”
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gay, on the challenge of Kevin Durant: “He made a run on his own off a lapse in our strategy. That’s what great players do.” – 10:38 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant doesn’t think he’s talking more trash or mixing it up with fans more than usual lately. Says it’s basically just part of who he is and maybe we’re just paying closer attention to him now.
Kevin Durant doesn’t think he’s talking more trash or mixing it up with fans more than usual lately. Says it’s basically just part of who he is and maybe we’re just paying closer attention to him now.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“When he’s playing I see like 2, 3, 4 different HOFers in his game. From Iverson, to he might make a Jordan-like layup, or he might run down the court like a Westbrook or a D-Rose….I don’t want to gas him up too much since we playing against him.”
“When he’s playing I see like 2, 3, 4 different HOFers in his game. From Iverson, to he might make a Jordan-like layup, or he might run down the court like a Westbrook or a D-Rose….I don’t want to gas him up too much since we playing against him.”
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Blake Griffin confirms Goran Dragić has been doing a great job setting up the offense when Kevin Durant is not in the game. – 10:28 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD with some really high praise for Ja Morant — “when you’ve got a future Hall of Famer at the head of the snake it just makes everybody better.” – 10:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on passing Jerry West, who he calls “The Godfather” of the NBA, on the all-time leading scorers list: “Next time I see him, imma give him a little shit about it.” – 10:23 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
Kevin Durant says,
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant calls Jerry West “the Godfather of our sport.” Said he plans to give West a little trash-talk the next time he sees him for passing him on the all-time scoring list. – 10:22 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I *think* Kevin Durant accidentally just called Seth Curry, ‘Steph.’ If so, He’s not the first to do that. – 10:22 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We lost that one at the buzzer … I’m still hot.”
“We lost that one at the buzzer … I’m still hot.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant said Ja Morant is a combination of a ton of players. MJ, AI, Westbrook, D-Rose, can keep going. – 10:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant says “I don’t want to gas him up too much” cause we’re about to play against him, but has very very high praise for Ja Morant. – 10:19 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s just amazing. Every player loves that — Just happy that we got guys on this team that stay ready.
“It’s just amazing. Every player loves that — Just happy that we got guys on this team that stay ready.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant says it’s not that new that he’s egging on the crowd or talking trash to opponents says maybe it’s just new to folks in Brooklyn but it’s been part of his game and who he is. – 10:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant says he enjoys trash talking it goes back to the black top the essence of that dialogue. – 10:18 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I enjoy competition— They bring the best out of you.”
“I enjoy competition— They bring the best out of you.”
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA and Tre Mann both with 30+ point games.
SGA and Tre Mann both with 30+ point games.
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant points at defense that allowed the Nets to take control of this game. – 10:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The biggest takeaway from tonight’s game? The Nets won the minutes Kevin Durant spent on the bench.
The biggest takeaway from tonight’s game? The Nets won the minutes Kevin Durant spent on the bench.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Bruce Brown shares that Kevin Durant told him he wished the Utah Jazz had talked more trash to him.
“Kev actually said that he wanted them to talk to him and they weren’t saying anything….”
Bruce Brown shares that Kevin Durant told him he wished the Utah Jazz had talked more trash to him.
“Kev actually said that he wanted them to talk to him and they weren’t saying anything….”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We heard they were starting to switch so really it was just get [Kevin Durant] the ball and get out the way. We know [Rudy Gobert] and Hassan [Whiteside] can’t stay with him at all.”
“We heard they were starting to switch so really it was just get [Kevin Durant] the ball and get out the way. We know [Rudy Gobert] and Hassan [Whiteside] can’t stay with him at all.”
David Locke @DLocke09
Kevin Durant dominates the Utah Jazz in Brooklyn win twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Bruce Brown doesn’t understand why teams talk trash to Kevin Durant. – 10:04 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Bruce Brown says they knew Gobert and Whiteside couldn’t check Kevin Durant so they found those matchups when they could. – 10:04 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I don’t know why people talking to him.”
“I don’t know why people talking to him.”
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash says,
Steve Nash says,
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Kevin Durant looks “somewhere between typical and more locked in.” – 9:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant in March:
30.8 PPG
6.6 RPG
7.3 APG
55/42/92%
Kevin Durant in March:
30.8 PPG
6.6 RPG
7.3 APG
55/42/92%
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Nets 114, Jazz 106. A late 19-4 run gave Utah a smidge of hope, but too little too late. Durant 37p on 15-23 for Brooklyn. Don 30p, but on 9-23 FGs. JC 19p, Conley 18p, 7a, Gobert 11p, but only 4r. Utah now 45-27. Road trip continues in Boston on Wednesday. – 9:51 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“Jerry (West) is someone I look up to — It’s cool passing him … But I got more to do.”
“Jerry (West) is someone I look up to — It’s cool passing him … But I got more to do.”
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Nets beat Jazz 114-106.
Durant: 37/8/8.
Nets beat Jazz 114-106.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz fall to the Nets 114-106……Utah falls to 45-27 on the season. Durant was great. 37 on 15-23 shooting along with 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Mitchell had 30 for the Jazz. On to Boston. Game three of the trip – 9:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just told the crowd to get louder and they did. Nets win, 114-106. KD finishes with 37, 8 and 9. Nets have won 6 of their last 7 games. More importantly, they’ve won 3 of the last 4 games Kyrie Irving has not been available in. – 9:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD’s night:
37 points, 15-for-23 from the field, nine rebounds, eight assists in 38 minutes.
KD’s night:
37 points, 15-for-23 from the field, nine rebounds, eight assists in 38 minutes.
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz lost this one, 114-106. KD finishes with 37, his fourth 30-plus point performance this month. Donovan Mitchell had 30 points – 9:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Jazz 114-106 behind 37 from KD. Brooklyn has won six of seven. Bruce Brown and Nic Claxton continued to stay hot. Good contributions from Blake Griffin and Patty Mills tonight. Onto Memphis. See you soon Central BBQ. – 9:48 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 114, Jazz 106
FINAL: Nets 114, Jazz 106
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The KD to Claxton lob will finish it. If you’re going to double KD, you have to at least contain him. Durant has an easy 37/8/8 tonight. – 9:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz double Durant beyond the arc (including with Rudy), and then an easy drive, kick, lob to Claxton. That might do it. 114-106 with 37.4 to go. – 9:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
KD finds Claxton for a dunk that should seal it. Nets up eight with 37 seconds left. KD is a pair of boards and assists shy of a 40-point triple-double. Claxton has 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting. – 9:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant has been toying with the Jazz all quarter long. This time he dribbled around 2 defenders, forced the help then threw the lob over the top to Nic Claxton. The man is playing 2K while the Jazz are actually trying to stop him. – 9:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just isn’t fair lmao just casually hits a shot over 2 defenders to push the lead back to 10. – 9:42 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Quin Snyder talked before the game about the difficulty of doubling Durant because he’s such a willing passer, but he waited too long to try it. Jazz have had some success down the stretch but it’s too late. – 9:40 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
KD seems fresher than almost every other star in the league now. That injury may have been a blessing in disguise for him – 9:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Durant’s got 35, Nets lead by 21 … Jazz are cooked. On to Boston. 6:08 to play. – 9:30 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD with another terrific game — he’s got 32 points in 32 minutes and is shooting 13-for-19 from the field.
KD with another terrific game — he’s got 32 points in 32 minutes and is shooting 13-for-19 from the field.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets have blown this one open. Durant up to 35 points and it’s 108-87 midway through the fourth. – 9:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Jazz: That will do it. Kevin Durant just hit a shot to put the Nets up 21, then grilled everyone court side who would look in his direction. That makes 35 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds for KD.
Timeout, Jazz: That will do it. Kevin Durant just hit a shot to put the Nets up 21, then grilled everyone court side who would look in his direction. That makes 35 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds for KD.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant is riling up the fans after his latest 3. He is in some zone tonight. Even different than his usual one. – 9:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Critical minutes to start this quarter. We know Nash likes to rest KD to begin 2nd and 4th. – 9:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Nets 91, Jazz 75. Utah outscored 38-24, as KD goes off and drops 15 of his 30 in the period. Jazz commit 6 turnovers in the quarter. – 9:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just held his arm up as if to say my bad & hit his head as if he knew he made a mistake. The Jazz sent a double at Durant & he tried to thread the needle with a rifle of a pass to Bruce Brown. That pass was one of few blemishes on KD’s night: 27 PTS, 6 AST, 12/18 FG – 9:18 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Nets up 91-75; Jazz allowed BKN to score 38 in the quarter. Some of it was KD goodness, so Jazz tried to double… went okay, but not great. Gay makes some sense as a primary defender on KD, I think. – 9:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Jazz 91-75. Kevin Durant put on a show in that quarter. Patty Mills just missed a halfcourt heave that would have sent Barclays cray cray. Nic Claxton with 13 and five. – 9:18 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jared Butler comes in and immediately makes 2 big shots, including one over KD. Forrest/NAW/Butler a big point to decide over the next 3 weeks from Snyder. – 9:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Someone on Utah’s bench just said something to KD. He looked at them, nodded, went up the floor and hit a pull-up jumper over Rudy Gay. Then he went back down the floor, jawed at the Jazz bench some more, went back up the floor and drew a 3 shot foul on Rudy Gay. – 9:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant had some things to say to the Jazz bench. Wonder if he asked them where they ate last night. – 9:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just hit a hop-skip past half court after draining an early 3 against the Jazz. Durant has 25 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds, and has led the Nets to a 16-point lead over the Jazz in the waning minutes of the 3rd quarter. – 9:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant with back-to-back 3s and is PUMPED UP on the court. He’s got 25 points on 11-for-17 shooting. Nets lead 84-68 with 2:33 left in the third. – 9:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Brooklyn has played a terrific game offensively thus far. Moving the ball, guys other than Durant making shots. Big key is they stayed even with the Jazz in the non Durant minutes. – 9:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Quin Snyder: The Nets have taken a 73-62 lead over the Utah Jazz here at the 7:04 mark of the 3rd quarter. They have outcored the Jazz, 20-11, in the 3rd, have 21 assists on 29 FGM, have taken care of the ball (6 TOs) and have gotten scoring help from other than KD. – 9:00 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Last time the Utah Jazz played Kevin Durant was Feb of 2019 so this is really the first extended time Royce O’Neale has ever guarded him. Ingles and Crowder had the assignment then. – 8:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Nets 53, Jazz 51. Brooklyn closes the 2Q on an 8-0 run to surge ahead. Utah needs to clean up the turnovers a bit (8), but at least didn’t surrender many points off of them (5). Don 14p, Conley 12, Clarkson 10 for the Jazz. Durant 15, Brown 11, Griffin 9 for the Nets. – 8:38 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 53, Jazz 51
HALF: Nets 53, Jazz 51
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Playing Claxton, Brown, and Edwards alongside KD and hypothetical Kyrie may leave you light on shooting, but that is a nice defensive lineup. It’s hard to disrupt the Utah blender like they just did to end that first half. – 8:37 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
The Nets closed the half on a 10-2 run after Kevin Durant got dropped by Conley’s pump fake. Brooklyn found a new gear after that.
The Nets closed the half on a 10-2 run after Kevin Durant got dropped by Conley’s pump fake. Brooklyn found a new gear after that.
Bill Herenda @billherenda
“He can make any play but he always makes the right play” – @TimCapstraw quoting Quin Snyder on Kevin Durant #TakeNote #BrooklynNets @WFAN660 @BKNetsRadio @ChrisCarrino #NBA @Utah Jazz @BrooklynNets – 8:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Nets up 53-51 on the Jazz at the half. Really even in a bunch of categories. Jazz, like essentially everyone else, have no answer for KD offensively. – 8:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Nets lead the Jazz 53-51 after closing the second quarter on an 8-0 run. KD woke up after Conley’s cross…..15 for him. 14 for Mitchell. – 8:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Jazz 53-51. Kevin Durant has 15 on 7-for-10 shooting. Good job by the Nets doing more with less depth wise. All hands on deck for Steve Nash. – 8:35 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley absolutely washed Kevin Durant out of the picture here.
#TakeNote
Mike Conley absolutely washed Kevin Durant out of the picture here.
#TakeNote
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Mike Conley just dropped KD with a cross over👀
KD called a timeout.
Mike Conley just dropped KD with a cross over👀
KD called a timeout.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley just EMBARRASSED Kevin Durant with that crossover.
Turned him into the tin man. – 8:28 PM
Mike Conley just EMBARRASSED Kevin Durant with that crossover.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley sent Kevin Durant flying with a simple pump-fake before burying the shot. Jazz lead 49-43 with 3:28 left 1H. – 8:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
With less than a second left on the shot clock, Kevin Durant catches an inbounds pass in the corner, turns and pulls up over Royce O’Neale. All net. – 8:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon, with his first 3-pointer in a week, moves past Kevin Durant into the top 25 in career 3-pointers. Durant might hit one tonight, too. – 8:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 28, Nets 25. Nice back-and-forth action. 22 of Utah’s points came from Mitchell/Conley/Clarkson. Durant with 8p and Brown 7 for Brooklyn. – 8:05 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 25, Jazz 28
Kevin Durant (8 PTS), Bruce Brown (7 PTS) & the Nets aren’t securing any boards. Brooklyn is getting outrebounded 8-12 and five of those twelve rebounds are offensive boards. This explains why Utah has taken 5 more shots than the Nets. – 8:04 PM
Kevin Durant (8 PTS), Bruce Brown (7 PTS) & the Nets aren’t securing any boards. Brooklyn is getting outrebounded 8-12 and five of those twelve rebounds are offensive boards. This explains why Utah has taken 5 more shots than the Nets. – 8:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Jazz lead the Nets 28-25. Early eight points for Kevin Durant. Nets start just 1-for-4 from 3. Jazz are 3-for-10. Pretty even match. – 8:04 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:53 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Nets 21-16….the Jazz have been getting stops so far, even on Kevin Durant possessions. But that’s just Durant missing shots that are good for him. He’s gonna eventually start making those – 7:58 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kevin Durant brings out the “tiny” again, this time for Royce O’Neale. pic.twitter.com/4ys7wDVzYp – 7:48 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Royce O’Neale guarding KD… KD backs him down, shoots over the top, sinks it, and KD hits him with the “too tiny” pinched fingers. – 7:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Pregame reading, today’s story on Cam Thomas’ education from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. He’s probably getting some run tonight: theathletic.com/3196861/2022/0… – 7:38 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Being in arenas is so great. Incredible pre-game tonight. Long conversation with Kyle Korver. Nash and Snyder pressers. Watched Kevin Durant’s unreal warmup. Said hi to Ally Love (Peloton people understand) talked with NBA people. Now let’s have a great time on the radio. – 7:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Utah: Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Claxton.
This is Brooklyn’s 40th starting lineup of the season.
Nets starters vs. Utah: Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Claxton.
This is Brooklyn’s 40th starting lineup of the season.
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Jazz:
🐲Goran Dragic
💦Seth Curry
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Jazz:
🐲Goran Dragic
💦Seth Curry
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jayson Tatum chosen NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Interesting to note Jaylen Brown was among the nominees, with Kevin Durant, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro and Pascal Siakam.
Jayson Tatum chosen NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Interesting to note Jaylen Brown was among the nominees, with Kevin Durant, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro and Pascal Siakam.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant sees big title window if #Nets‘ season goes up in smoke nypost.com/2022/03/21/kev… via @nypostsports teammate @MarkWSanchez – 1:56 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Since Kevin Durant returned on 3/13 the Nets offense is soaring
122.5 offensive rating
53.3% FG
42% 3pt shooting
Since Kevin Durant returned on 3/13 the Nets offense is soaring
122.5 offensive rating
53.3% FG
42% 3pt shooting
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge nicknamed him Instant Offense. He’s debated with Kevin Durant on who was the better young scorer. The way the Nets talked about Cam Thomas this year, he sounds like a Space Jam character. But there’s more him than that. Today’s story: theathletic.com/3196861/2022/0… – 10:06 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jaren Jackson Jr. has recorded 24 games with multiple 3PM and multiple blocks this season.
Only four players in NBA history have recorded more such games in a season:
30 – Brook Lopez, 2018-19
28 – Rasheed Wallace, 2005-06
28 – Kevin Durant, 2017-18
Jaren Jackson Jr. has recorded 24 games with multiple 3PM and multiple blocks this season.
Only four players in NBA history have recorded more such games in a season:
30 – Brook Lopez, 2018-19
28 – Rasheed Wallace, 2005-06
28 – Kevin Durant, 2017-18
