LeBron James: 'I'm literally having the time of my life right now'

With the Los Angeles Lakers’ flat-lining season experiencing a bit of a blip with Monday’s 131-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James says he still has something left to play for. “I’m literally having the time of my life right now,” James said after the Lakers finished their four-game road trip by winning two of their final three. “The game’s such a beautiful thing.”
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Kevin Love @kevinlove
I’m not f*cking with my guy @LeBron James for atleast the next 48hrs!!!! 😂😂😂 – 12:27 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
3 straight games for Tatum with 30 or more points on fewer than 20 shots. He joins 43 other players to do that in NBA history in the regular season or playoffs. Only 5 players have a streak of 4 or more. LeBron has the longest such streak at 6. – 11:48 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Cleveland has its best team in decades in which LeBron James is not the star.
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
#LineOfTheNight: @LeBron James 38 pts, 12 asts, 11 rebs, 17-29 FG, 4-4 FT, W pic.twitter.com/mxDut6VSMX – 11:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron added a new word into the NBA lexicon at least for me, in naming the attached shot the “Parachute” ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t8N8aa2aih – 11:05 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LeBron broke out the Zoom 20.5.5 for his return to Cleveland tonight — the shoe he wore during his very first Cavs Playoff game when he dropped a 32/11/11 triple double in 2006. pic.twitter.com/px7bIyd71I – 10:14 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I wanted to say, “LeBron didn’t have to do his man, Kevin Love, like that. They won a ring together.” But Love should’ve known better than to slide over to try & take a charge. Hello?!? They won a ring together! At least he has a sense of humor about it pic.twitter.com/1n1Rh85VEr – 9:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
DJ Augustin noted that he’s always been able to shoot, so he’s learned how to play both on and off the ball, whether he’s playing as the PG with the ball in his hands, or next to a playmaker (like LeBron or Westbrook tonight).
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
LeBron puts on a show in his return home. #Cavs got caught up watching it
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
NBA scoring race update:
Entering Monday
1. Embiid: 29.83
2. LeBron: 29.81
3. Giannis: 29.80
LeBron scores 38
After Monday
1. LeBron: 29.96
2. Embiid: 29.83
3. Giannis: 29.80
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Asked Vogel if he had any more LeBron superlatives as he continues to put forth performance after performance: “I’m all out.”
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron’s dunk on Kevin Love: “An all-time dunk on a old teammate. … Great for the fans. … Hell of a night.” – 9:42 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James apologizes to Kevin Love for dunking on him, says he’ll take it out of his career highlight reel: pic.twitter.com/YBA2YdYQFB – 9:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
LeBron and the Lakers do the Raptors a solid and knock off the Cavs. With a win over Chicago tonight, Toronto would move back into a tie for 6th and pull within a half-game of the Bulls for 5th. A lot at stake ahead of Thursday’s Raps-Cavs showdown. – 9:33 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
38-11-12 for LeBron in win over Cavs? This puts Raptors fans in a difficult position. – 9:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron on dunking on Kevin Love: “I hate that it had to be him. That’s my guy. That’s my brother.” – 9:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron career stats by team
Cavs (1st stint):
27.8 PPG
7.0 RPG
7.0 APG
56.2 TS%
Heat:
26.9 PPG
7.6 RPG
6.7 APG
62.2 TS%
Cavs (2nd stint):
26.1 PPG
7.7 RPG
8.0 APG
60.2 TS%
Lakers:
26.9 PPG
8.0 RPG
8.3 APG
59.5 TS%
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
2007-08: LeBron James, 23, averages NBA-best 30.0 points per game.
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
LeBron James is the first Lakers player with 3 straight 35-point games since Kobe Bryant in January 2012.
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Too much LeBron in homestand finale (38pts, 12asst, 11reb) – #Cavs fall, 131-120; LAL, 49 bench pts; LAL, 56%FG, CLE, 52%FG; LAL, 34asst, just 8 T.O., 64pts in paint; Garland, 29pts, 16asst; Markkanen, 18pts, 9reb; Stevens, 16pts, 8-12FG; Mobley, LeVert, 13pts apiece. pic.twitter.com/wrwpb98PQp – 9:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
On @SpectrumSN, LeBron said when he turned the corner ready to throw that one down, he saw Kevin Love, and was hoping his friend would just get out of the way:
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Impressive Win for the Lakers in Cleveland, 131-110 the Final…
-Lebron 38pts 11rebs 12ast
-Westbrook 20pts 11ast
-Augustin 20pts
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James is leading the league in scoring with 30.0 PPG.
The previous record for oldest player to average 30 in a season is 33 years old (Steph and Jordan).
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
FINAL: Lakers 131, Cavs 120.
LeBron just wins here. He’s 8-1 in Cleveland as a visiting foe.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James was masterful with a triple-double of 38 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds to lead Lakers to a 131-120 win over Cavs. Russell Westbrook had 20 points, 11 assists and DJ Augustin had 20 points off the bench. – 9:19 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 131, Cavs 120
The Lakers improve to 31-41 and finish their four-game road trip 2-2. Another incredible LeBron game: 38 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists; his sixth triple-double of the season. Russ had 20 points and 11 assists.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers start off road trip with a blowout loss in MIN, but end it winning two of final three games, capping it with a strong 131-120 victory in Cleveland. LeBron James had a special night with 38 pts, 12 ast, 11 reb to improve to 17-1 in games against his former team – 9:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
* @LeBron James came in tied with Embiid and Giannis for the scoring lead, and shoots past them both with 38 points at CLE on:
13 of 18 in the paint
17 of 25 from two
0 for 4 from 3
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James tonight:
38 PTS
11 REB
12 AST
17-29 FG
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
LeBron with 38 points (17 of 29 field goals, 0-4 3s, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 12 assists, 1 block, 1 steal in 41 minutes. – 9:15 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
LeBron puttin on a show. He may play long enough to play with Bryce. – 9:14 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers dominating in Cleveland, 131-119…
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Fans wanted a #Cavs victory and a big night from LeBron. At least they’re getting one of those. LeBron is putting on a show. – 9:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James does former teammate Kevin Love wrong with dunk (VIDEO) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/21/leb… – 9:08 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
LeBron with a triple-double — 30 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists with 7:50 left. – 8:58 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James has a triple-double with 30 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists. – 8:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point triple-doubles after turning 35:
6 — LeBron James
1 — Kobe Bryant
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s another LeBron-led run tonight, this one to start the 4th Q, as a 12-2 push makes it 108-99, LAL’s biggest lead tonight.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Cavs 97, Lakers 96
LeBron James has 25 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. DJ Augustin has 20 points. Russell Westbrook has 17 points and 9 assists. Cavs scored over half their points in the paint in the third quarter. Darius Garland has 25 points and 15 assists. – 8:49 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs grab a 97-96 lead on #Lakers after 3Q. Garland 25p 15a, Stevens 14p 5r, Markkanen 13p 9r, LeVert 11p, Mobley 10p 4r 2a. LeBron 25p 8r 8a, Augustin 20p, Westbrook 17p 4r 9a – 8:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Last game, LeBron left the 3rd Q when LAL had a 14-point lead, and Washington cut it to 6 before quarter’s end.
Tonight, he left with a 3-point lead, and Cleveland turned it into a 1-point deficit.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James nearing a triple-double with 25 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, but Lakers trail Cavs 97-96 end of third. – 8:47 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
LeBron James when he elevated and saw Kevin Love under the rim pic.twitter.com/kvyIox60s4 – 8:18 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs outscored 39-27 in 2Q – LeBron w/17pts in the period – CLE trails, 67-62; CLE, 46%FG, LAL, 52%FG; Augustin, 17pts off LAL bench; CLE, 10-11FT; Garland, 17pts, 5-14FG, team-hi 6asst; Stevens, 10pts, 5-8FG; Markkanen, 8pts, 3-6FG, game-hi 7reb; Love, 6pts, 4asst, 3reb. pic.twitter.com/lfnfKCXvm1 – 8:14 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The LeBron James on Kevin Love dunk had a hint of Tom Chambers on Mark Jackson to it. The contact only seemed to add to the elevation. youtube.com/watch?v=UDyBST… – 8:13 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
What a wretched second quarter defensively for #Cavs. The Lakers went 15-21 from the field and 4-7 from deep. They scored 39 points. LeBron was LeBron. – 8:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LeBron did Kevin Love like Shawn Michaels did Marty Jannetty🥴 pic.twitter.com/W6g0Q6bcwb – 8:11 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 67, Cavs 62
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James with the nasty dunk over Kevin Love leads to King scoring 21 points and having 4 rebounds,4 assists in first half of Lakers’ 67-62 lead over Cavs. DJ Augustin has 17 points on 6-for-6 FGs, 5-for-5 on threes. – 8:10 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
LeBron and LeBron and
Kevin Love Kevin Love
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Half: #Lakers 67, #Cavs 62: LeBron 21p 4r 4a, 17 points in the second quarter on 7 of 8 shooting. Garland 17p 2r 6a, Stevens 10 3r, Markkanen 8p 7r. – 8:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With @LeBron James leading the way, LAL outscored CLE 39-27 in the 2nd Q, to take a 67-62 lead into halftime.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s a 9-0 run around that LeBron destruction of the rim, putting LAL up 67-60, with DJ Augustin hitting his 5th triple of the half to cap the push. – 8:07 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love has attempted to take two charges against LeBron. Love is 0-2. – 8:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Mobley’s 3rd PF is significant, as he’ll have to sit for the final 2:41 of the 2nd, and deal with foul trouble in the 2nd half.
With Jarrett Allen injured, Cleveland doesn’t have a 2nd rim protecting big, as neither Markkanen nor Love do that.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The conversation about LeBron James and where he ranks among the all-time greatest scorers is fascinating.
For someone who has never been viewed as a “scorer”, he might be the best ever.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron dominated the start to the 2nd Q, leading LAL on a 16-10 run with 11 of his 15 points, trimming the CLE lead to 1. – 7:48 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
LeBron pours in 11 points to start the 2nd quarter as #Lakers cut the gap on #Cavs to 45-44 at 8:28. – 7:48 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
LeBron James Passes The Mailman!
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
LeBron throws it back in Cleveland with the “Four Horsemen” Nike LeBron 20-5-5! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/3jaGPZhxIl – 7:45 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
It’s a 23-11 lead for the Cavs, who are pillaging the Lakers to go 9 for 16 from the field so far. Meanwhile the Lakers have set their sights on a familiar opponent in the refs: LeBron is 2 of 6 and wants to know why the contact on his attempts by the rim hasn’t been called yet. – 7:25 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
LeBron honored here in Cleveland for passing Karl Malone on the all-time scoring list two nights ago. As this graphic notes, most of those points were scored for the Cavs. pic.twitter.com/852mppo0Gb – 7:19 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Wow, the Cavs and their fans just honored LeBron for passing Karl Malone on the all-time scoring list. Thunderous applause. We are a long, long way away from 2010. – 7:18 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Darius Garland with assists on 3 of the #Cavs first four baskets. LeBron 1 for 4 from the field, #Lakers are 3 for 9 as Cavs lead 9-6 – 7:16 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
LeBron James did the powder toss before tipoff. Then he went to Kevin Love for their old, choreographed handshake. Welcome back. – 7:10 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Kevin Love and LeBron James did their old pregame greeting before tipoff – 7:10 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
No standing ovation, but a big roar when LeBron James is announced. Lots of Lakers jerseys, mostly for James, but a few wearing Kobe Bryant. – 7:07 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Arena is half full, but those who are at their seats went nuts for LeBron as he took the floor in Cleveland. – 6:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters at Cleveland: Westbrook, Reaves, LeBron, Gabriel and Howard. – 6:30 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
just recorded an open floor episode with @RohanNadkarni where we ranked the 3 greatest individual regular seasons over the last 25 years (no lebron or mj allowed).
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Tonight’s Lakers-Cavaliers game is the most expensive Cavs game since LeBron left Cleveland in 2018. @TickPick reports that the average purchase price is $219, topping the Cavs previous most expensive game (Lakers in 2021). It’s 208% more expensive than the Cavs’ season average. – 2:08 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Here’s how LeBron James compares to the rest of the top five in terms of how many points he’s scored by a given age.
More LeBron comps to the rest of the top five here 👇
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
LeBron James tweets congratulations after Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary state championship win beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 11:10 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ loss to the Wizards, and why Laker fans seem indifferent to LeBron breaking records and hitting new milestones. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
StatMuse @statmuse
The scoring title race is separated by 0.03 points.
29.83 — Embiid
29.81 — LeBron
29.80 — Giannis
Michael Cooper @ShowtimeCooper
🚨 SHOWTIME PODCAST 🚨
The best part of the NCAA tournament, LeBron’s leadership and we set the record straight on the “Winning Time” show with @arisports.
⚡️@betonline_ag
