Warriors vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (47-24) play against the Orlando Magic (53-53) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 22, 2022
Golden State Warriors 36, Orlando Magic 43 (Q2 00:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Picking 1st team All NBA would be way harder if Wiggins was just given one of the spots. So we got that going for us this time. – 7:56 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Otto Porter Jr. and Jonathan Kuminga are 7/7 on FGs
Rest of Warriors: 6/27 – 7:56 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
👋 @Pato
#DaleMiAmor x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/h7UN5trFHw – 7:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole knocks down his first 3-pointer of the game to pull the Warriors within four. – 7:51 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#DubNation everywhere!
Always great to see Warriors great Clifford Ray 👏 pic.twitter.com/SNB0E1v9Ei – 7:50 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jordan Poole appeared to take contact to his knee from Gary Harris and was slow to get up. Warriors called timeout and he is trying to shake it off. He changed his shoes and is going to stay in. – 7:49 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr immediately calls timeout after Jordan Poole hurt his right foot/ankle when running into a Magic player on a drive. Trying to walk it off, but is in apparent pain. – 7:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole came up limping after a collision on a drive. Right leg is hurting. Warriors called timeout. But he just told the training staff he was good. Looks like he’s going to stay in the game. – 7:48 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jordan Poole limps, drops to his knees. Timeout Warriors . . . – 7:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
go ahead now, rook 💥
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/ift37PPFBh – 7:45 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
get 🆙 Big Chum!
📺: https://t.co/I9B8pjAHIs | @chuma_okeke pic.twitter.com/DHVnITx3Eh – 7:45 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 25, Golden State 17 pic.twitter.com/kQTCrlxc7T – 7:38 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 25, Warriors 17.
Orlando held Golden State to 29.2% (7 of 24) shooting in that quarter.
Warriors were missing shots they’d normally make, but Magic made it tough on them and were solid on rotations.
Cole Anthony: 9 points, 3 assists
Franz Wagner: 8 points – 7:37 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
End 1Q: Magic 25, Warriors 17
Cole Anthony – 9 pts, 2 rebs, 3 asts
Franz Wagner – 8 pts, 2 asts
Orlando shoots 45.8% FG | 37.5% 3PT
Golden State shoots 29.2% FG | 0% (0-7) 3PT – 7:37 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors offense looking stodgy, score 17 points in first quarter against Magic, who rank 19th in def rating and could lose 60 games – 7:36 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
3/4 from the 3pt line in the 1st quarter @Cole Anthony 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/bITsX2SAf3 – 7:35 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Magic 25, Warriors 17
Anthony: 9 points, 3 assists
F. Wagner: 8 points
Porter: 6 points, 3 rebounds
Thompson: 6 points – 7:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Gary Payton II just went back to the locker room after a four-minute spurt. – 7:34 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
DIME
9 assists on the first 11 made shots 🙌
📺: https://t.co/I9B8pjAHIs | @Cole Anthony pic.twitter.com/qU1zU4ivxD – 7:33 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
so two of Franz Wagner’s assists have come from him cutting into the foul-line area, waiting a beat, and then finding someone sneaking behind the defense. Someone smarter than me: is this a new action? – 7:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic have a 25-12 lead over the Warriors with 2:41 in the 1Q.
Cole Anthony: 9 points on three 3-pointers.
Franz Wagner: 8 points (including 2 dunks) and 2 assists. – 7:30 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Wiggins misses a wide-open layup, then Cole Anthony knocks down a 3-pointer at the other end.
So far it’s just been that kind of night for Golden State.
ORL 25, GSW 12 | 2:41 1Q – 7:30 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
go crazy @RJ Hampton ‼️
📺: https://t.co/I9B8pjAHIs pic.twitter.com/ZxwgbdryDH – 7:26 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
R.J. Hampton, transition chaos agent. Unfortunate that this angle doesn’t show the Magic bench absolutely losing its mind pic.twitter.com/W1GPrutek0 – 7:25 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Gary Payton II and Nemanja Bjelica will check in after the timeout.
Warriors down 16-9. – 7:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Otto Porter Jr. checks in for Kevon Looney. He’s out there with Jordan, Klay, Andrew and Draymond. – 7:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors on Sunday vs. Spurs: 1 FG first 4 minutes
Warriors today vs. Magic: 2 FGs first 5 minutes – 7:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Orlando is up 12-4 on the Warriors early.
The Magic are 5-9 from the field. Golden State is 2-11.
Timeout on the floor. – 7:20 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic lead the Warriors 12-4 at the first timeout. Warriors shooting 2-11 from the field, 5-9 for the Magic. – 7:18 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Mo Bamba with the left-handed swat 🚫
📺: https://t.co/I9B8pjAHIs | @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/Hw4PZOF7TV – 7:16 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,202 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors 1-7 from the field to start. They’re getting good looks, but the shots aren’t falling. – 7:14 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Klay starting things off from midrange
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/fqWIUcGbJO – 7:14 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Draymond Green picked Mo Bamba to start this break. Good job by Bamba to get back and wipe out the transition chance pic.twitter.com/oCK4Nva6mW – 7:14 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Warriors and Magic have tipped off!!! pic.twitter.com/C9va04ikiq – 7:11 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight in Orlando:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 7:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable against the Magic tomorrow. – 6:55 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Let’s have some fun.
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/nUveUoHDle – 6:45 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
March 22 vs Golden State
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/CWXpfUHGdG – 6:38 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Klay Thompson signing autographs in Orlando: pic.twitter.com/B2htp4LGRa – 6:22 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Paralysis By Analysis (over-thinking why Steph Curry got injured) shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 5:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, and Victor Oladipo all questionable for tomorrow vs the Warriors
Gabe Vincent out
@5ReasonsSports – 5:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II will return to a rotation role tonight, per Kerr. Chris Chiozza was the backup point guard last game, could be again tonight but Kerr said Warriors are still sorting though the “domino effect” of Steph Curry’s absence. – 5:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Draymond Green fined $25K for “directing profane language toward a game official.” pic.twitter.com/PvbEPr2yR6 – 5:46 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Tyler Herro (left knee sprain), Caleb Martin (knee) and Victor Oladipo (back) are all listed as questionable to play in tomorrow’s game vs the Warriors. – 5:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#GSWvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (left knee sprain), Caleb Martin (knee) and Victor Oladipo (back) are all listed as questionable to play in tomorrow’s game vs the Warriors.
Gabe Vincent (toe) has been ruled out. – 5:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro (left knee sprain), Caleb Martin (hyperextended left knee), and Victor Oladipo (back spasms) listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Warriors,
Gave Vincent (toe contusion), Javonte Smart (G League) and Kyle Guy (G League) ruled out. – 5:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green has been fined by the league for directing profane language toward an official. pic.twitter.com/NXSAqDwPLG – 5:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Wednesday vs. visiting Warriors:
Victor Oladipo (back): questionable.
Tyler Herro (knee sprain): questionable.
Caleb Martin (knee): questionable.
Gabe Vincent (toe): out.
Kyle Guy (G League): out.
Javonte Smart (G League): out. – 5:41 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr says he is unsure if Moses Moody will play tonight against Orlando. – 5:39 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Moses Moody is questionable for tonight’s game against the Magic. – 5:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry is questionable tomorrow with a left ankle sprain, Goran Dragic is doubtful with left knee soreness, and LaMarcus Aldridge remains out with a hip impingement for tomorrow’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. – 5:25 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 73 vs GOLDEN STATE
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣3️⃣G: @RJ Hampton
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:21 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing profane language toward a game official, per the league. – 5:21 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond Green has been fined 25k for cursing out the ref on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/fmAikHfUdc – 5:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA issued Draymond Green with a $25,000 fine for “directing profane language toward a game official” during his ejection in the Warriors’ two-point loss to San Antonio on Sunday. – 5:19 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Meant to tweet this out earlier: Markelle Fultz won’t be available for tomorrow’s road game against the Thunder, per Jamahl Mosley.
Fultz hasn’t played in back-to-back games since returning from his ACL injury last month. – 5:15 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
DELLLL 💧
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/VpWBHdNP8C – 5:06 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Welcome back to Orlando, Jeff Dowtin (@JeffD_11) pic.twitter.com/gmDAVuyZdE – 5:04 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
w/ DEN starters’ recent struggles, Jokic no longer has the biggest on/off NetRtg differential…
1. G. Hill: 14.9
2. Tatum: 14.7
3. Jokic: 14.2
4. Steph Curry: 13.8
5. Kenrich!: 13.5
6. Quickley: 12.4
7. Nurkic: 11.9
8. Antetokounmpo: 10.6
8. Garland: 10.6
10. Embiid: 10.5 – 4:54 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Is Golden State In Trouble? Can Dallas Ever Stay Out of Trouble? And Teams Start Accepting the Inevitable w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/eV5YxPYGt2 – 4:00 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Here’s a look at the @Golden State Warriors 11 remaining games.
13th toughest remaining SOS, 8 road games, 4 playoff teams.
4 sets of back to back games, no Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/eZmYTrRteq – 3:59 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Wendell Carter Jr. since the All-Star break:
➤ 20.2 PTS
➤ 12.0 REB
➤ 60.2% FG
➤ 45.5% 3P pic.twitter.com/Lzvnz88qSu – 3:07 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1962, the @Golden State Warriors Wilt Chamberlain scored a postseason career-high 56 points and grabbed 35 rebounds in a 121-104 win over the Nationals.
Chamberlain is the only player in NBA postseason history to record at least 50p/30r in a game. He did so twice. pic.twitter.com/A4O503XabE – 3:01 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Delaware Blue Coats are re-acquiring forward Joel Ntambwe, the older brother of Jonathan Kuminga, agent Jerry Dianis tells @HoopsRumors. Ntambwe played one game with the team earlier this season, recording 18 points and 12 rebounds. – 2:28 PM
Andre Iguodala @andre
We’ll go in depth more during the Guns and Butter segment defining Price Gauging on the next episode or two…. Remember when they capitalized and bolded the key words that would be on the test in school???!! – 2:07 PM
Andre Iguodala @andre
Steph ain’t playing tonight @Orlando Magic … lower them ticket prices… spoke about this on the Point Forward pod…. – 2:03 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
it’s @Jalen Suggs bobblehead night pres. by @AdventHealth & the guys had some thoughts 😂 pic.twitter.com/QJWVmtgNaE – 2:02 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Is Golden State In Trouble? Can Dallas Ever Stay Out of Trouble? And Teams Start Accepting the Inevitable w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/xZ2bu92Ahv – 2:00 PM
Lenn Robbins @LennRobbins
Well, I’ve still got @BoilerBall From Jersey City to Spokane we were reminded of the magic of #MarchMadness I am amazed and curious, however, by all the fans who have Tweeted and texted claiming they had @PeacocksMBB @CBSSportsCBB @espn @umichbball bit.ly/3IDwlWU – 1:44 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
New ep #WarriorsPlusMinus We discuss the readiness of Jordan Poole and how the Warriors survive this stretch without Stephen Curry @Anthony Slater @Tim Kawakami
Apple: https://t.co/hOs7nQj4Sc
Spotify: https://t.co/1r6Z8UWgiq
TA: https://t.co/tintShrD9C pic.twitter.com/Dh1mGY6Cum – 1:41 PM
